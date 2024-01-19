100 ‘Nightmares’ And ‘Miracles’ Spotted During Structural Inspections (New Pics)
For decades, Alpha Structural, Inc. has developed a powerful reputation as the number one contractor in the Los Angeles area for foundation engineering and repair, landslide repair, and earthquake and structural rehabilitation.
The company's team has over 400 years of combined technical experience, and all of it is hard-core and down-in-the-trenches, not managed from behind a computer.
But Alpha Structural, Inc. also shares content from its engineers' day-to-day work, including all of their funniest, most bizarre, and downright dangerous finds. Here are some of their recent gems.
More info: AlphaStructural.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Imgur
These posts are waiting to fall over any day now.
The foundation of this home has literally snapped in half resulting in extreme shifting throughout the structure.
This Rancho Palos Verdes home is experiencing extreme settlement and shifting which is evident in the huge cracks along the exterior.
Let’s just say the bend in the roof is not architectural.
Sorta fake? The house is real, but it looks long-abandoned.
These homeowners were out of town when their pool service technician left the water running. As a result, the pool overflowed and contributed to the failure of this deck.
I see a long and complicated insurance claim on the horizon. Hopefully the pool company has public liability insurance.
This home is experiencing severe settlement. Due to this, the front portion of the home and the stairs are now beginning to shift downslope.
Another picture of the previous house. Foundation issues can lead to a cascade of problems, impacting the entire structure over time. This is why proper construction and constant maintenance are so important.
The main support beams for this stilt home are suffering from extreme wood rot.
You would think that the builders would have made sure the timber was treated. The cost of fixing this will be way beyond the cost of the original construction!
Artificial fill was placed behind this wall. When the hillside began to erode, the fill began to come down and bring the wall down with it. The wall has already dropped about a foot down.
This home is suffering from a severe case of fungus growth inside the crawlspace. The amount of fungus that has spread across the joists and girder can potentially be a serious issue for the homeowners.
The Los Angeles hillside communities were some of the hardest hit during the storm. Hillsides all over SoCal failed and our assessors were quickly dispatched out on emergency calls.
Don’t underestimate the power of water.
Within the crawl space, you can see more of the settlement taking place.
Due to the wood rot, they are now rendered ineffective and unable to provide adequate support, posing a serious threat to the structural stability of the entire structure.
I wish the OPs would describe how these problems are fixed. Do you pour sealer into the wood? Do you hoist the home like a car with a flat tire and replace the wood? Do you build alternative support structures? Or is the homeowner just f****d?
The steel plate for this foundation is exhibiting severe corrosion.
This sidewalk was undermined by water. The big crack in the sidewalk allowed water to flow underneath and down the hillside, causing more erosion in the neighbor’s yard.
Where I live (New Zealand), you are liable for any water damage which you cause to your neighbour's property. This can get quite expensive.
During the storms from the beginning of the year, a tree fell on top of this home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, though the homeowner was sitting on their couch when their ceiling came crashing down.
Jenga? Who wants to play?
Presumably this was inspected snd approved by the local territorial authority.
This beach house was not spared from issues. The water has extremely eroded the footings and there is now concern for the support of the home.
Also, do not get us started on the beams.
Aside of climate change, this was always going to be an issue. Houses and salt water just don't seem to go together.
This parking garage showcases an extremely concerning issue with its vehicle barrier wall, which is visibly disconnected from the structure and leaning over with a noticeable tilt.
This is undeniably one of the more alarming instances we’ve seen, as the wall of the parking garage is at significant risk of collapsing. We wouldn’t want this to fall on anybody.
To me. Not an engineer or architect. It raises questions about the design of the building. If they got that bit wrong, what else did they get wrong?
The sheer amount of pressure behind this garage's block retaining wall is evident in the fact that the cinder blocks snapped in half. This indicates a strong and destructive impact that needs immediate attention.
This pier's lack of stability was evident since we could easily slide our entire hand underneath and lift it. This should not be possible with properly installed post and piers.
This cosmetic block wall has begun to fail due to the builder choosing not to fill the holes in the cinder blocks.
This is why taking shortcuts is never recommended.
The underside of the leaking hot tub reveals the true extent of the damage, with more spalling and exposed rebar. We will need to demolish this entire area and start fresh.
A retaining wall is at risk of failure when it can no longer withstand the pressure from the soil behind it. Poor drainage is a common culprit, leading to saturated soil and increased weight. This excess load can result in the wall leaning outward and, ultimately, collapsing.
Daylight should not be visible in an ideal crawlspace. This suggests a compromised crawlspace, which can lead to various issues, including moisture intrusion, pest problems, and structural concerns.
How many pens do you think we could fit in between these bricks?
Standing in front of this wall when it gives way is not a place you'd want to be.
During our assessment of this property, we discovered a substantial opening beneath the deck. Interestingly, the homeowners had been concerned about a rodent issue and were unaware of the potential entry point—ding, ding, ding!
This hillside home is experiencing slope creep. The walls have separated and are now gradually sliding down the hill.
This DIY job involves the use of bolts and nuts as makeshift jacks between the girders and posts and piers in an attempt to level out the home. This is not a recommended or safe solution.
A close up of the house from the previous video. This substantial crack snakes through this house, tearing it apart and no longer being a safe place to reside.
Oceanfront homes face the constant challenges of exposure to saltwater and the elements, which can significantly impact their structural integrity over time.
.... and this one's clearly aproaching the end of it's life
It’s safe to say that brick foundations are just not the way to go.
This house became severely undermined as the soil eroded over time.
Fortunately, the house is supported by caissons, preventing it from sliding down the hill. Although the caissons provided stability, addressing the issues at hand is crucial to ensure the long-term integrity of the property.
Major efflorescence has taken over this parking garage. This is a visible sign of water damage and potential underlying issues.
Efflorescence is when dissolved minerals migrate through a solid. It's a sign that there is frequently water on the other side. The bricks in my basement were coated with a crumbly crust; the front yard had to be re-landscaped to prevent drainage from building up on the outside of that wall; this seems to have been highly successful.
No. Just no.
This home’s retaining wall completely gave way and fell down the hillside.
When not built to code, retaining walls can collapse and cause a lot of damage to not only the homeowner’s property, but to adjacent properties. We are curious to know where the wall would’ve ended up if the tree didn’t hold the very end of it.
An unstable slope will show indications of movement by the presence of geotropism, which refers to the growth of plants against gravity. The way the trees bend towards the bottom of the slope lets us know the hillside is unstable and is constantly moving.
If you don't get it, the base of the trees used to be vertical; the ground gave way, and the trees' trunks became more horizontal, as they were not on the side of a hill. The trees than bent towards vertical again as they grew.
It’s been a while since we audibly gasped during an assessment.
Take a look at this massive hillside deck that's completely disconnected in various areas.
The lack of support in the structural components of the deck is quite worrying and it raises questions about the initial construction, maintenance, and overall safety of the structure.
This easily secures a spot on our list of the worst things seen during our assessments.
This is an alarming case of spall damage. When it comes to extensive damage to the structural support of a building, it is necessary to act quickly. The South Champlain Tower that collapsed in Miami reportedly had extensive spall damage in their basement-level parking garage.
The longer the damage is left untreated, the greater the risk of a catastrophic failure.
The home nearby is having severe settlement issues. The issue continues just outside the home as this sidewalk has completely shifted. This kind of severe shifting raises concerns about the surrounding area.
This 7-inch crack is showing severe signs of differential settlement, meaning portions of the foundation are sinking at a greater rate.
Foot added for reference.
This wall was a non-conforming retaining wall as it was not permitted. Could have been one of the reasons why it didn’t do so well during the storm.
These posts were built with inadequate footings which led to rotation and imminent failure. One has already collapsed, highlighting the structural issues associated with their design.
This retaining wall is gradually being pushed out of position by the growing roots of the tree behind it, leading to visible signs of failure.
Differential settlement arises when one part of the foundation settles more rapidly or to a greater extent than another. This uneven settling can result in a noticeable tilt or imbalance in the structure.
The foundation for this home is made up of river rock, a type of foundation that is not recommended, especially in seismic-prone areas. The lack of reinforcement and engineering in such foundations poses a significant risk to the home.
Another area of separation due to the slope creep.
This is one thing we really dislike coming across.
From the short nose, huge (eye) orbitals and large canine teeth, I'm guessing that this is a cat.
Rust is a common issue we see with oceanfront homes, as seen clearly in this instance.
Massive roots have infiltrated this crawlspace, a testament to the relentless force of nature always finding a way to shake things up a bit.
Wood rot has taken a toll on this balcony, compromising its structural integrity. Immediate attention is needed to prevent further deterioration and remedy a potential safety hazard.
Another oceanfront home encountering issues. It’s important to note that there are many challenges that you can come across when choosing to live on the ocean.
This one, in the short term at least, looks more stable that any others in the post.
A leaking planter on this balcony initiated a series of structural issues. The plywood subfloor, succumbing to water damage, exhibits signs of rot extending its impact to the joists below.
The internal stem wall of this home is in a deteriorated state as the rebar has succumbed to extensive rust and rot. The damage is evident as the stem wall is now compromised.
The ongoing issue of rebar corrosion continues all throughout this home’s stem wall.
Anyone else see LA in those wires?
Follow the yellow brick road.
The support columns on this deck are in a precarious state, leaning significantly and posing a risk of collapse.
Don’t worry, we weren’t planning on parking there.
This deck experienced a leak which led to the deterioration of the supporting structural system underneath. Due to the loss of the deck’s support system, it ultimately collapsed.
The bottom half of these stairs have been completely destroyed, and the adjacent wall shows severe damage. This was a result of the tropical storm we had back in August.
These homeowners tried to build a deck themselves without proper permits, resulting in a major safety hazard.
Please do not attempt a DIY approach for a deck.
It looks like it's just waiting for the right moment to collapse.
Let’s play a game: how many issues can you find in this photo?
This crawlspace offers a unique challenge of figuring out which piece goes where...if any at all! It's like playing a game of Tetris, except the pieces don't quite fit and gravity always wins.
We went out to do an assessment of a growing sinkhole. You can see a huge portion of the slab failed due to the collapse of the supporting dirt beneath it.
New fear unlocked.
We were called out to one of these properties a few months ago when the homeowners first noticed a shift in the slope.
We were back out last week when the entire backyard collapsed and turned their patios into cantilevered decks.
This area where a hot tub previously sat is experiencing severe spall damage, with chunks of concrete breaking away. Spalling is often caused by water infiltration and can quickly compromise the structural integrity and safety of a structure.
More spall damage and signs of corrosion in the hot tub’s foundation.
This pipe-and-board has seen better days. The rainstorm at the beginning of the year hit the hillside hard.
Termites have created intricate patterns of damage by boring holes through this wood.
For those with trypophobia, viewer discretion is advised.
This long retaining wall is leaning several inches out of plumb. It suggests a substantial structural issue that warrants immediate attention to prevent a safety hazard from occurring.
The structural integrity of this home was compromised when a car crashed into it, resulting in significant damage to one of the support columns.
Another point of view of the crash. The impact not only brought down a section of the home but also brought the gate down with it.
A close-up photo of one of the pillars. The pillar is displaying clear signs of deterioration due to the corrosive effects of saltwater and constant exposure to the elements.
Guess that’s one way to do it.
The heavy rainstorms from last year have led to slope failure, completely undermining this entire house. The house is now in a compromised state at the edge of this hillside.
Extreme efflorescence covers the entirety of this store. Efflorescence is the deposit of minerals that can occur on the surface of concrete, brick, or stone, typically caused by the migration of water through the material.
“This will hold the failing wall just fine… right?” Wrong!
You can see this river rock footing and internal brick stem wall is in bad shape. These types of foundations are unreinforced and not recommended for use.
These are known as “shiners,” which are nails that were incorrectly driven into the framing, causing their ends to protrude freely from the ceiling. As you can see, there's a generous number of them here.
You can see the building is built with CMU blocks. It is very common for these buildings to be unreinforced, meaning there is no rebar inside.
As someone who lives in an earthquake prone city, this is terrifying.
We received a call to assess this historical building which unfortunately suffered extensive fire damage 3 years ago. We are going to shore up the building to help preserve the remaining historical elements. Shoring is the process of supporting a structure or hillside that is in danger of collapse.
This one is actually very on theme for today. Happy Halloween!
This home burnt down in the Malibu Woolsey Fire that happened in 2018, leaving behind solely the foundation. You can see the waterproofing melted and the concrete is pink in some areas due to the intense heat.
A car crashed into this column. Luckily, it managed to withstand the impact, but is now in need of immediate repairs to ensure the safety of the tenants.
Wood rot has taken its toll on this balcony. Demolishing and replacing the balcony would suffice for a fix.
This approach allows for the removal of the deteriorated parts and ensures the safety and longevity of the structure.
This porch is leaning significantly. As the support columns continue to fail, the structure is in danger of total collapse.
This seepage pit was from an old septic tank system in someone's front lawn. It was backfilled but caved in during the recent rains which caused a 25-foot-deep hole to form.
Rancho Palos Verdes, particularly Portuguese Bend, has faced constant challenges with landslides for decades. This ongoing issue poses a significant threat to the stability of homes in the area.
Talk about unconventional design choices!
I guess you make do with the space you have, but, unfortunately, this situation is far from ideal. The spa built into the parking garage is showing signs of distress with visible cracks and the presence of efflorescence indicating potential moisture issues.
This crawlspace features a highly unconventional approach to post and piers, lacking the structural integrity needed for proper support.
These homeowners attempted to address the aftermath of a massive landslide on this steep hill, but the repair efforts appear inadequate and potentially ineffective.
While efflorescence might not be too alarming on its own, if left untreated, it can pave the way for more serious moisture issues. These can eventually lead to structural damage like spalling.
After a DIY attempt to remove the retaining wall, the homeowners left their backyard with an unsafe vertical cut. We are now intervening and installing a new retaining wall to ensure safety and stability.
When it comes to oceanfront homes, it’s important for the homeowners to be aware of the damage that could arise from the elements.
This steel beam has completely rusted and is in need of immediate attention.
This internal stem wall has suffered severe deterioration due to the rebar inside rusting. This area of the foundation will need to be torn out and replaced before it oxidizes further and causes more damage.
Wondering why your doors and windows are constantly getting stuck? Your foundation could look similar to this.
This retaining wall was inadequately constructed. Someone attempted makeshift repairs by filling it with concrete, which is not a reliable solution.
Additionally, the artificial grass is trapping water underneath, preventing proper evaporation, thus leaving the soil wet and contributing to the oversaturation and instability of the wall.
A substantial portion of this foundation is missing, and it crumbled easily with a slight touch. To fix this, our crew will have to demolish and replace the affected parts. A strong foundation is key to a sturdy home.
The homeowners needed what seemed to be a simple drainage project done and unfortunately hired a company that had no foundation experience leaving their foundation and crawlspace exposed.