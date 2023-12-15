ADVERTISEMENT

Roses are red, violets are blue; Astilbe plants bring the rainbow into the garden for you! Many love Astilbe plants because they are absolutely stunning and low-maintenance feathery perennials. Every homeowner can take proper care of an Astilbe and have a beautiful garden most of the year (spring to fall). That’s because wherever you live, there’s an Astilbe hybrid you can plant outdoors.

Even if they don’t bloom, Astilbe plants add color and texture to your garden thanks to their healthy, ferny, bronze-and-green foliage. Moreover, florists adore Astilbe’s flower plumes because they make ideal fresh-cut flower arrangements for naturally-dried bouquets.

Further in this article, you’ll find facts about the beautiful Astilbe, its varieties, companion plants, and proper care tips. Also, if the Astilbe flower is familiar to you and you care to dish out some secrets, spill the dirt—literally—in the comments!

Image credits: Etienne-F59.

Facts About Astilbe Plants

Astilbe Flower Varieties

Astilbe plants are real garden gems with fluffy plumes and various colors, from soft pastels to bold hues. Check the most sought-after Astilbe varieties and pick the one that adds a unique touch to your garden.

False Goat’s Beard (Astilbe chinensis)

Image credits: Deedster.

Astilbe chinensis cultivars are popular, fast-growing, rhizomatous plants, more drought-resistant than others. Some of the most known cultivars include:

Purple Candles : This cultivar displays green to bronze foliage and purple-pink flower plumes that emerge in midsummer.

Visions : These cultivars come in various colors, such as pink, red, and white. They have a compact growth habit and bloom in midsummer.

Amber Moon: This type of tall Astilbe is ideal for vibrant bouquets. It features tall red stems, green-yellow leaves, and rose-pink flowers.

Mighty Pip : This tall and stunning cultivar blooms from late spring to early summer and features candy-pink flowers in long plumes.

Japanese Astilbe (Astilbe japonica)

Image credits: Carlie Crooks.

During the early to mid-summer, most Astilbe japonica cultivars burst into bloom, creating a beautiful garden with their dense, pyramidal flower plumes. Here are some of the cultivars in more detail:

Montgomery: This one is a vibrant perennial with dense magenta red flowers on red stems. It starts with a bronzy red foliage in spring and matures to a lush dark green.

Deutschland: This elegant Japonica hybrid is known for its feathery, white plumes and deep, green foliage.

Europa: This perennial beauty with vibrant plume-like blooms is known for its fern-like foliage and dense pink flowers.

Astilbe arendsii

Image credits: Cothni3.

Astilbe arendsii is a cultivar group of flower hybrids known for their stunning blooms, ranging from pure white to vibrant red and featuring attractive, deeply cut foliage.

Bridal Veil: This hybrid has ivory white flowers in luminous pyramidal plumes, perfect for brightening a night garden.

Fanal: This hybrid stands out in the Arendsii family due to its deep red blooms and striking bronze foliage.

Rock and Roll: This charming perennial with dark green foliage and fluffy plumes of snow-white flowers blooms in mid to late summer. It makes an ideal flower for small gardens

Rheinland: This stunning cultivar has feathery, cotton-candy pink plume flowers emerging from red stems.

Astilbe thunbergii

Image credits: Pezibear.

A flowering plant species from Japan, Astilbe thunbergii is known for its elegant and colorful plumes. The ‘Straussenfeder’ hybrid earned the Royal Horticultural Society’s prestigious Award of Garden Merit.

Chocolate shogun: Blooming in mid to late summer, this dramatic perennial features glossy chocolate-bronze leaves, dark green foliage, and stunning pink-blushed flower panicles.

Ostrich plume: This cultivar is known for its feathery and airy flower plumes that resemble ostrich feathers. These plumes add a unique texture and charm to gardens or floral arrangements.

When And Where to Plant Astilbe

Astilbes are relatively slow-growing plants. However, once they reach maturity, they bloom for many years without requiring special care. For optimal growth, you should plant Astilbes in spring or early-to-mid fall. Avoid the hottest part of summer for planting. If you must plant during warmer periods, water thoroughly until you notice new blooms.

These plants must be grown in shady spots with 1–2 hours of sunlight per day. Astilbes bring their A-game if planted at least 18 to 24 inches apart in soil that’s well-drained, moist, and rich in organic matter.

Image credits: MabelAmber.

Companion Plants

Astilbes are very easy to create floral patterns with and combine with other perennials and shrubs. Coral Bells, Hostas, and Japanese Painted Ferns are the most popular companion plants. However, there are more plants that don’t mind co-living with Astilbe. Here are some of them:

Siberian iris

Japanese painted fern

Impatiens trilliums

Cimicifuga

Coral bells

Ligularia

Hosta

Astilbe Plant Care

These vibrant gems are easy to maintain, but there’s a lot to learn about getting them off to a great beginning. From choosing the right soil to mastering propagating techniques, we’ve got you covered!

Soil, Light, and Water

Astilbe thrives in rich, moist, slightly acidic soil (pH 6.0). Adding organic matter in the hot summer months is best to prevent drying out and potential foliage issues. Add 2 inches of mulch on the stems after heavy frost to help protect the roots.

Astilbes are known as shady perennials for a reason. They prefer locations with light morning sun and afternoon shade. However, bear in mind that some types of Astilbes prefer full sun to full shade. There is no one-size-fits-all solution.

When it comes to watering Astilbe plants, consistency is key. It’s best to deeply water Astilbe plants every week. Aim to keep the ground moist but not waterlogged, or you’re risking brown foliage and probably killing Astilbe.

Fertilizer

The best way to feed your Astilbes is to spray balanced, water-soluble fertilizer to moist soil (not leaves) every spring. In addition, add a 2-inch thick layer of compost and balanced organic fertilizer in spring, repeating the process in early summer. If planting, rake it into the soil; for growing plants, sprinkle a few granules in the soil.

Staking and Spacing

Astilbe flowers need proper staking and spacing, especially in taller varieties with delicate plumes. Keep the spacing of about 18 to 24 inches between plants to ensure optimal air circulation and healthier growth.

Moreover, don’t forget to provide support for Astilbes with tall plumes or long flower spikes. Taller varieties benefit from gentle staking to prevent flopping. Consider planting them in groups for increased stability, helping them stand tall and upright.

Deadheading and Pruning

For a tidy look, deadhead fading Astilbe flowers regularly. Cut the plants to the ground level during fall to avoid insects and diseases. During summer, only cut flowers to the ground if you notice dried foliage. This will promote a more vibrant regrowth.

Mulching

Mulching helps maintain soil moisture and protect the roots throughout winter. Opt for a 2 to 4 inch layer of organic mulch, like shredded bark or compost. Be careful not to apply mulch over the plant’s crown to prevent rot issues.

Common Problems

A major concern is finding the balance between moist but not soggy soil. Sometimes, when we need to keep it moist and not soggy, we might end up drying it out. The main symptoms of dried-out soil are curled and brown leaves.

Common diseases affecting Astilbes are bacterial leaf spot, fungal leaf spot, and powdery mildew. Additionally, viruses like Fusarium wilt can also kill an Astilbe if you don’t take any preventative measures.

These plume-like flowers attract butterflies and bees, but there are also some pests you will need to watch out for. Harmful pests are foliar and root-knot nematodes, tarnished plant bugs, slugs, and Japanese beetles.

The best way to protect the plants from pests is to use repellents during the growing season and after heavy rain. You can control Japanese beetles by setting traps at least 200 feet away from the garden or using granule treatments and milky spore powder. Take these precautions in early summer and fall to effectively eliminate white grubs (the beetle larvae).

How to Propagate Astilbe

Astilbes are fantastic for adding color to your garden. If you’re looking to expand their presence in your garden quickly and efficiently, learning how to multiply them is key! You can propagate Astilbes in two ways: division and seeds.

Propagating by Division

To propagate Astilbes by division, select only mature plants. During spring or early fall, dig up the clump and separate it into 1-foot diameter sections, then transplant these into 8-inch-deep holes. Before replanting, ensure the plant is thoroughly watered to facilitate root removal.

Propagating by Seeds

Propagating Astilbes via seeds requires time and patience, and the outcome may differ from the parent plant. The process starts indoors 6–8 weeks before the last frost. Use soft, loose soil mix, and place Astilbe seeds in a well-lit and warm spot for germination.

Maintain a temperature of 65–70°F, moisten the soil, and prevent seed washout with a spray watering bottle. Utilize nitrogen-rich fertilizer for optimal growth conditions. After 4–5 weeks of germination, the Astilbes should be about 2 inches tall. Transplant the seedlings outdoors, spacing them 18 to 24 inches apart in warm soil.

FAQs

Does Astilbe Bloom All Summer?

Astilbe typically blooms in late spring to early summer, NOT all summer. The exact flowering period can vary based on the specific variety of Astilbe and local climate conditions.

What Are the Cons of Astilbe?

While Astilbe is a popular and beautiful perennial, it’s essential to be aware of some of its potential drawbacks:

1. Limited Blooming Period: Astilbe blooms usually in late spring to early summer. Once the flowers fade, the plant relies on its foliage.

2. Frequent Watering Schedule: Astilbe prefers consistently moist soil and can struggle in dry conditions. This may require regular watering, which can be a drawback for homeowners with a busy lifestyle.

3. Sunlight: While many varieties of Astilbe thrive in partial shade, they may not perform well in full sun, leading to wilting or leaf scorching. Finding the right balance of sunlight and shade is key when planning your garden.

Will Astilbe Come Back Every Year?

Yes, Astilbe is a perennial plant, which means it will come back year after year under the right growing conditions. As a hardy herbaceous perennial, Astilbe goes through dormancy in the winter and regrows in the spring, showcasing its beautiful blooms and foliage.

Astilbe plants are the garden’s low-maintenance rainbow. From dazzling blooms to ferny foliage, these beauties rock in various zones. Whether you’re a pro or totally green in gardening, we want to know your scented-floral story. Let’s grow a lively garden community by sharing tips or hilarious mishaps in the comments!

