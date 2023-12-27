Wall Painting Design: 25 Ideas For Inspiration + DIY Tips

ADVERTISEMENT

Painting your walls with a fresh coat of paint is the quickest way to give a room a makeover. While watching paint dry may not be the most exciting activity, everything that comes before and after can be a fun project that instantly transforms your room into a lively, stylish space. But how about trying some creative wall painting design trends to make your room even more visually interesting?

Image credits: freepik

If you have been itching to spruce up the walls in your bedroom or living room but couldn’t set your mind on a particular pattern, take a look at our collection of some of the hottest wall painting ideas you can easily recreate at home.

Ombre Wall Painting for Bedroom

Image credits: kasie_barton

Ombre creates a soothing effect, which is why it is a perfect choice for the bedroom. It works for any color, and you can go either vertically or horizontally.

To create the ombre effect, first paint three sections of the wall into dark, medium, and light shades. Don’t forget to leave a gap between them. Then, mix the dark with the medium and also the medium with the light. Use these two mixtures to paint the corresponding gaps and make an overlap between them for the perfect ombre.

Quirky Honeycomb

Image credits: joyscribbles

You can group several hexagons in any way you like, keep them to one wall, or expand over the corner so that the complete painting creates another fun shape. Use one color for all, or choose several complementary colors to add playfulness.

Vertical Division

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Vertical division is both an artistic choice and a very practical solution if your space contains different areas. For example, you can separate your living area from your dining area with a clear vertical division on the wall. Put a mirror or a painting where both areas meetto tie the room together.

Diagonal Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boysenpaintsphilippines

Sometimes, the layout of the room doesn’t allow you to place any paintings or other decor. But instead of leaving it empty, try creating a diagonal division. Choose two contrasting colors, make sure the dividing line stays crisp, and see how, all of a sudden, a boring white wall turns into a stylish wall with a minimalist accent.

Solid Color

Image credits: boysenpaintsphilippines

What about a simple coat of a solid color? It may sound like a dull idea at first. We suggest swapping your regular pallet with something more bold; a vivid aqua-green or ripe orange will instantly infuse your room with personality. After painting the wall, you can leave it as is or add some black-and-white art and photography.

Polka Dot

Image credits: wall_painting_designs

Colorful polka dots of various sizes make for a vibrant interior design for a children’s room. Put them on the wall in a whimsical pattern, or weave in a round mirror. To make sure your dots are all perfectly round, draw them with a pencil using a stencil, then proceed to paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geometric Wall Painting Design

Image credits: verygaypaint

There is something simple yet timeless about geometric figures. They work wonders as a wall painting design. A geometric pattern on the wall in your living room creates a focal point that turns a simple wall into a work of art.

Flower Garden

Image credits: chula.artist

If you need to liven up a small nook or a wall in the pantry, try a floral wall design painting. You can go full color or combine different techniques to add more depth.

Creative Lines

Image credits: mamas_house_

This wall painting design gives you endless possibilities. Just get some painter’s tape and apply it on the wall in any pattern you want to create a unique design. Paint the wall between those lines. Once it’s dry, remove the tape to reveal a playful pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triangle Wall Painting Design for Bedroom

Image credits: thedecorativeedit

Another pattern that opens up a wide playing field for your creativity are triangles. They work best when used in extended combinations. You may want to consider painting the whole wall in triangles behind your bed—go for pastel colors to create a calm atmosphere.

Gray On Gray

Image credits: pineandpoplardiy

Who said gray was a boring wall paint color? Use different shades of gray to create depth. Apply the darkest hue on the lower part of the wall and continue working your way up with lighter shades.

Paint Drips

Image credits: camillejaval

This painting project is great for those who have never painted a wall before. All you have to do is let the paint do the work. Apply one coat of paint closer to the ceiling and watch it drip as it creates a unique design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decorative Stripes

Image credits: banyanbridges

Stripes bring order to any room in your home and can easily become the focal point, perfect for designated areas..

To decorate your walls with stripe design, first apply painter’s tape on the wall, leaving a gap between them. Paint the gap with the color of your choice. After the paint is dry, remove the tape to reveal clean lines. Repeat for any number of stripes.

Watercolor Effect

Image credits: rebeccadiy

This is your chance to create a real masterpiece of your own. The watercolor effect gives the room an exquisite aesthetic that immediately elevates the space. The method is simple: Mix acrylic paint with water to get the desired effect.

Your Own Rainbow

Image credits: theartsyblonde_

Rainbows are a symbol of hope. A rainbow wall painting is a foolproof way to brighten up a room with vibrant color. You can use painter’s tape if you want crispy lines or just hand-paint it with a brush for a more natural effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easy Patterns for a Simple Wall Painting

Image credits: ourlayeredhome

All you need for this painting project is a bucket of paint and a sponge. Yes, that’s right, a sponge. Come up with an inventive motif, dip the sponge into the paint, and press it on the wall to create vertical and horizontal lines or circular shapes. Not only will this elevate the room, but it will also create a tastefully decorated backdrop for video calls.

Painted Arches

Image credits: verygaypaint

Arches are a versatile design element that can be put to use in many designs. Frame your home office area in the living room or paint an arch headboard for your bed. To get a precise semi-circle, use a string of rope attached to the wall on one side and a pencil on the other. Stretch it fully and trace the upper part of the circle. Usea brush for the edges and a roller for the body.

Two-Toned Wall Design Painting

Image credits: banyanbridges

Painting your walls in two tones adds dimension to the room without having to incorporate additional architectural elements like molding. Choose colors that either complement or contrast each other and remember—you decide how high (or low) to put the dividing line.

Cool tip. Paint only one part of the wall, leaving the other part white.

Marble Wall

Image credits: Better Homes and Gardens

This design works especially well in bathrooms and will easily become the center of attention. Choose a color of several shades, ranging from dark to light. Apply them on the wall in alternating diagonal lines, then apply the same colors on a piece of wool and use it to blend the lines together. Mix white paint and water in equal parts and trace marble-like veins with a thin tool.

Cozy Checkers

Image credits: CuttingEdgeStencils

The checkered design might seem straightforward, but it gives you a variety of options. You can go buffalo plaid, gingham, checkerboard, or any other style to make your room cozier. It’s entirely up to you whether you want to paint the entire wall or only the upper or the lower section—checkers may add a subtle retro accent to your interior.

Stencil Wall Painting for Living Room

Image credits: royalstencils

Stencils are a wonderful way to decorate your walls, even if drawing isn’t your strong suit. With so many stencil ideas available online, all you have to do is print out the one you like, tape it to the wall, and paint it with the color that complements your overall design. Repeat until you cover the area you want. Now, that’s a wall art that will certainly stun your guests!

Mural Wall Painting Design

Image credits: lovenotestudios

Murals work in spacious areas but are also a great way to decorate a hallway, entryway, or staircase. This might require above-average drawing skills and quite a lot of time to complete, but the results are absolutely worth it.

Primitive Wall Painting Ideas

Image credits: verygaypaint

Remember when you were a child and any figure or shape on a piece of paper meant something? Just some wavy lines representing a mountainous landscape, with a shining bright circle above them depicting the sun. With this technique, you can let your inner child loose and turn your bedroom wall into a place guarding your precious memories

Color Blocks





Image credits: boysenpaintsphilippines

Color blocking is a simple yet sophisticated technique to decorate your walls and create division in the room. Use the color wheel to help you choose the colors for this look. You can go for the darkest and lightest shades of the same color, or choose complementary colors. Make sure the colors are not too similar in hue, otherwise blocking will not be visible.

Chic Diamonds

Image credits: SJ Craftsman

Diamond pattern adds a touch of luxury to any space, be it a seating area or the wall behind your bed. Secure painter’s tape on the wall to create the diamond shapes, then proceed to paint them with a brush. Remove the tape to reveal the pattern.

Tips For Creating A Wall Design Painting

Once you’re ready to pick up some paint and a brush, these practical suggestions will help you stay on track.

Choosing Colors

Image credits: freepik

Think of the room’s purpose. Different colors intensify different emotions. For this reason, painting your bedroom bright red might not be the best idea. Among other emotions, red is associated with danger and anger, and those are not the emotions you want to feel when going to bed.

Light and size matters. Dark colors work best in bigger spaces, as they make them more homey. But they can make a small room look even smaller; that’s why it is better to use light and neutral paints in small spaces.

Before you begin painting, be sure to sample the paint on a small section of the wall to see how it actually looks. This method is especially helpful when you’re using more than one color in the same room.

How to Prep Your Wall for Painting

Image credits: rawpixel.com

If possible, take all the furniture out of the room. Next, cover it with drop cloth or plastic. Put old newspapers or rags on the floor. Organize a painting station where you mix paints and store all the tools

Be ready to accept imperfections. Walls are rarely flawless, which can seriously affect the results. Be sure to fill up dents with spackle and sand away any bumps.

Don’t ignore the primer. While not every surface needs it before painting, a lack of primer may result in peeling.

RELATED: How to Start Painting Walls Like a Pro (Beginner’s Guide)

What Do I Need to Create a Simple Wall Painting ?

The process of painting a wall is rather simple. Here’s all you’re going to need for your project.

Paint and paint tray to mix different colors and dip your roller or brush.

Paint rollers for larger areas and paint brushes for places with more precision.

Painter’s tape, stencils, and a pencil to assist you creatively.

To Paint or Not to Paint?

Creating a wall painting design might seem like a daunting task to start. But if you do all the preparations and don’t skip the essential steps, the painting project will bea fun experience with stunning results.

If you use any wall painting ideas we presented in this article, let us know in the comments, and be sure to share some pics!

Wall Painting Design FAQ

Before you start painting, here are a few other frequently asked questions to consider. They will help you have a smooth process and enjoy the final result.

What Paint to Use to Draw on Walls?

This depends on several aspects. When painting a high-traffic area, like a living room or a kitchen, opt for high-gloss paints, as they are easier to maintain. Meanwhile, matte finishes are the best for low-traffic areas.

What Wall Painting Design is Trending?

While the final choice is up to you, consider some of the ideas we presented above. A lot depends on your personal preferences. Consider the function and dimensions of the room, as well as the feeling you want to create.

How Do You Make Cheap Wall Art Look Expensive?

Use good quality paints to make sure it looks nice and lasts longer. Address the imperfections and always use a primer. This way, you can be sure your walls will look like they were done by a professional. Finally, make sure to match the wall painting to the rest of the room for a seamless and elegant look.