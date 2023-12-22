30 Girls’ Bedroom Ideas to Fit Any Personality and Age
A girls’ bedroom is supposed to be a cozy space to relax and unwind while also being creative! Crafting the best bedroom is all about putting together the right furniture, styles, knick-knacks, and colors. Gone are the days when people would decorate a girl’s room only with pink. It’s time to find cute bedroom ideas for girls that are modern, stylish, and fun.
All girls are different, so picking from many decor ideas can get tricky. Little girls’ bedroom ideas and choices won’t be the same as tween or teen girls’ room ideas. That’s precisely why we’ve compiled a list of innovative products you can get for your girl’s room. We’ve chosen these ideas to suit different age groups and room requirements.Image credits: Huy Nguyen
So whether you’re raising a young girl or a teen, have a shared bedroom or a tiny space, you’ll find many ideas in this list to help you do the perfect bedroom makeover. Remember to go with items and themes that suit your girl’s personality so she feels comfortable and happy in the space. Let’s get started with this list of 30 bedroom ideas for girls.
A Bunny Night Lamp Near The Bed To Create A Warm Glow
This might be our favorite from all the girls’ bedroom decor ideas! The adorable bunny night lamp is a sweet touch that can light up a dark room with a rosy glow. It’s a perfect fit for any girl’s room; it would also make a great gift! The coolest part is that this bunny night lamp comes with 16 color options to suit any vibe.
Colorful LED Lights To Create A Vibe
Teenagers and young adults love following trends, and color-changing LED lights are huge at the moment. Whether they’re playing loud music, chatting with their friends, gaming, or relaxing, these LED lights will suit all their moods. These lights also sync with music beats and change according to the sounds. This is an unbeatable addition to any girl’s room.
Make Her Feel Like A Princess With A Canopy
This is one of the most creative small bedroom ideas for girls because it can make any spot feel snug. You can create a canopy bed by hanging it from the ceiling so that it flows gently all around. Create a fun reading nook by draping it over a daybed or chair. The netting of the canopy allows air circulation so your little girl can safely nap in it.
This is a great idea for places that get mosquitos in the summer!
A Cozy Rug For Any Girls Bedroom
When it comes to interior design, a rug adds a layer of unmatched sophistication and comfort. This fluffy rug is made with faux sheepskin fur and is thick and extra soft. It’s one of the most elegant tween girls’ bedroom ideas to tie the room together. You can also get it in your daughter’s favorite color to make it extra special for her.
A Unique Bedroom Idea To Keep Toys Off The Floor
These interesting hammocks can kill two birds with one stone. Their light pink color will decorate and complement the bedroom’s theme while also freeing up floor space and acting as stuffed animal storage! Help your little one stay neat and tidy with these chic toy hammocks.
One Of The Best Girls’ Shared Bedroom Ideas For Study And Sleep
It’s challenging for two or more girls to share a room and still have their own space. This sturdy loft bed helps to create a bedroom that two or more girls can share. They can use the desk for study time. The shelves can be used to store books or other items. It’s a clever solution to small space problems.
Chic Accessory Storage Ideas For Girls
Make storage fun with this three-tier bracelet bar. It is the perfect option for tweens who love accessories like bracelets, bands, and chains. They can place this elegant stand on desks or even small side tables. It doesn’t take up much space and adds so much class to the room.
Boho Green And White Floral Wallpaper
This elegant boho removable wallpaper can be peeled and stuck in any place you want. Transform your girls’ bedroom into a soothing sanctuary by wallpapering all or just one of the walls. You can also use any leftover floral wallpaper to decorate the inside of drawers.
Create A Gallery Wall
This beautiful painting is the first step to creating a gorgeous wall mural for your girl’s bedroom. Place it in the center above the bed for a captivating effect. You can choose from many designs and find one that best suits your teen. It’s a cool wall decor piece that brings a pop of color into the space.
Nature-Inspired Bedroom Ideas For Girls
If your daughter loves plants, she will adore this unique planter. It is a lightbulb-shaped vase that can hold any small indoor plant. The glass vase will give her a perfect view of the plant’s growing process. Plus, it’s a creative way to add some natural elements to your girl’s room.
Don’t Worry About Keeping Plants Alive With This LEGO Set
You should get this succulent LEGO set if your daughter loves plants but can’t keep one alive. It comes with 9 artificial plants that look extremely cool and realistic. These incredible LEGO pieces add an interesting touch to the room and can be a conversation starter. She will love playing with them and placing them all around the room.
An Interesting Cat Sculpture Bedroom Idea
Sculptures and curios are a fun addition to any room. They always stand out and look adorable. This cute cat statue can be placed anywhere in the bedroom and doesn’t take up much space. Light statue colors match many room styles, making it a purr-fect fit!
A Colorful Unicorn Laundry Basket
Putting clothes for the wash just got a whole lot more fun. This colorful unicorn laundry hamper is an excellent addition to any room. It will ensure she puts all her clothes in the wash while adding a touch of whimsy to the space. This laundry basket comes in many different patterns and colors so that you can choose the best one for your daughter. If you love the fun designs, consider getting these hampers for the rest of the house.
Beautiful Floating Shelves To Jazz Up A Room
These are great space-saving bedroom ideas for teenage girls with medium-sized rooms or small bedrooms. The floating shelves barely take up any space and are easy to install. Their minimalistic design will make the wall look elegant and draw attention to any curios placed on it. The rustic wood finish looks great, and the material is durable and can withstand much weight.
An Imaginative Playhouse For A Young Girl’s Bedroom
A little girl’s bedroom should be a space for play and excitement. Imagine the fun she could have in this adorable play tent. A grown-up might not see the magic hidden within, but your little one can use it as a castle or a safe space to hide when needed. You can quickly assemble it and place it in the corner of her bedroom. It’s an excellent spot for kids to sit together and chat during sleepovers.
Decorate Your Girl’s Room With Delicate 3D Butterflies
These gorgeous 3D rose gold butterfly stickers will make your little girl feel special. Create a dreamy girl’s bedroom by sticking them around the whole room. Make it feel like something out of a fairytale. These metallic stickers can be bent and shaped however you want. These stickers look incredible when contrasted with light blue, pastel pink, light green, or white walls.
A One Stop Shoe Drop
If your daughter’s bedroom is filled with shoes just lying around, this shoe organizer is a must!
All Headbands Banded Together
This simple headband holder is a great addition to a tween or teen room. It doesn’t take up much space and can easily sit on a bedside table. The simple, clear acrylic design can match any furniture style and doesn’t draw too much attention.
A Hollywood-Style Makeup Mirror For A Teen Room
This gorgeous mirror comes with 9 LED bulbs with adjustable brightness levels. It’s a great teenage girl’s bedroom idea, especially if she’s just starting to explore makeup. It’s the perfect size for a vanity. This vanity mirror might inspire your daughter to become a makeup artist or try some impressive makeup transformations.
Pretty Room Ideas To Create A Galaxy
Many of us were lucky enough to have rooms with glow-in-the-dark stickers. Those glow-in-the-dark prints provided enough light to brighten the room while keeping it dark and cozy for a good night’s rest. Create the same beautiful atmosphere in your kid’s bedroom to make her feel like she is sleeping under the stars. Stick the glowing stars on the ceiling above the bed to create a starry night.
Elegant Drapes To Dazzle Everyone
Plain bedroom curtains are out! It’s time to get creative and fancy. If you’re looking for girls’ bedroom ideas for small rooms, simply decorate the space with these dazzling string light curtains. They come with white lights that shine in 8 modes, so your daughter will never get bored of them. And the best thing, these light-up curtains will make her feel like it’s Christmas all year round!
Provide An Innovative Audio-Visual Experience
Go above and beyond with this fascinating girls’ bedroom idea. It combines music, a white noise machine, a projector, and a night lamp all in one. Your girl can enjoy the sight of the stars lighting up her room while listening to lovely music. She can fall asleep peacefully to 19 different white noise sounds. This unique gift will take her room to the next level.
A Handy Study Desk For Any Nook
A study desk is exactly what your teen needs in her room. This assembly-free desk is compact and can fit in any bedroom. It has a small shelf for her to keep plants or other items. This desk setup is foldable and can be stored easily when it’s not in use.
Teenage Girl Bedroom Ideas To Get Artsy And Crafty
Many young girls love arts and crafts, which is why they need an organizer. This handy portable storage cart can safely keep all their art supplies in one spot. Simple touches like the wheels at the bottom of the cart make it convenient for them to take their creative materials anywhere.
A Glowing Wall Of Memories Above The Headboard
Photos are a window into the past and a way to preserve memories. Keep your daughter’s precious memories right where she can see them with these photo clip-string lights. The sparkling lights will draw attention to each photo and make it look beautiful in a dark room. This is one of the simplest teenage girl bedroom ideas to add a bit of personalization to the room.
Share Powerful Quotes And Reminders
This motivational wall sign is perfect if you’re looking for bedroom ideas and inspiration for your girl. It will make your daughter feel loved and special. You can set up many posters around the room to remind her that she is cared for. Each quote is unique, just like her!
All-In-One Closet To Make Storage Stylish
Your girl will need a lot of storage space for clothes, shoes, accessories, and coats as she grows older. This is one of the best teen girls’ bedroom ideas to give her all the space she needs. This open closet rack comes with rods and shelves. Since it doesn’t require tools for assembly, you can easily put it together in one go and give your teen the best surprise.
Tie The Room Together With A Vibrant Bedsheet
This colorful and girly duvet cover is the best addition to a bedroom. Its interesting patterns and hue will match many room styles. It will also make the space feel bright and lively. It is made with lightweight microfiber that is very comfortable for her to get ample rest. The coolest part is that it is reversible. Simply turn the duvet cover to switch up bedroom decor instantly!
The Most Fun Hanging Chair
Imagine sitting on a beach and swaying to sleep in a comfortable hammock. You can bring that exact feeling to your daughter’s bedroom with this strong, durable, and attractive swing. This hanging chair has a convenient side pocket to hold a phone, book, or even snacks. It’s very easy to get lost in the warm embrace of the hammock and lose track of time.
Set Up A Reading Nook With An Open Bookcase
A young girl can’t do without a bookcase in her room! This creative bookshelf design has a rustic wood and metal finish and many shelves to stack a lot of novels. It is open, so she can pick out any books whenever she wants. It will also match any room decor and fit perfectly beside the bed. Add plants, toys, and other trinkets to make it look lovely.
Which Girls’ Bedroom Ideas Did You Like Best?
Whether you’re looking to create the best bedroom for a toddler or a teen girl, there’s something in this list for every age group! Don’t forget to tell us which decor idea you love best and which you plan to use in your child’s room. If you have more creative designs for a girl’s room, let us know in the comments. And if you’re looking for more ideas, here are some gorgeous female living spaces to inspire you.
Answering Your Questions About Girls’ Bedroom Ideas
How to Design a Feminine Bedroom?
Let’s get things straight: a feminine bedroom doesn’t have to be centered around the color pink. You can create a feminine space by using a mix of light and bright colors that are evenly matched. Include comfortable and cozy pieces like rugs, throw pillows, and wall hangings. Everything in the room should have a purpose and add some value.
Ideas on How to Design a Bedroom for 3 Girls?
A great way to make the most of a small space when you have three girls sharing a room is to use multifunctional furniture. You can get bunk beds, folding desks, pull-out beds, and compact furniture. Try to involve your children in the design process so that they can choose pieces that reflect their personality.
Room Divider Ideas for Girls Who Share a Bedroom?
The most efficient way to divide a room is to install a metal rod on the ceiling between the beds. Place curtain hooks on it and add a colorful curtain to separate both sides of the room. Bed canopies and folding dividers are other options to split the room and make it feel like separate spaces.