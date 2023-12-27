Do you have a blank wall in your home that you have always wanted to make a canvas for your favorite art ideas? If you answered yes, we have some excellent news for you. A gallery wall is a perfect way to express your artistic personality.

When asked about it by Veranda, Annica Wallin, an Executive Creative Director for Desenio, beautifully put it: “Choose art that you love that speaks to you. Curating an eclectic mix of different styles creates an intriguing and personal collection.”

Image credits: desenio

Whether you want to make an eclectic statement, add some color, or showcase your personal memories, a gallery wall can do it all. With our curated list of 30 stunning gallery wall ideas, you can turn any space into a home gallery—from lounge to hallway.

Read on to find valuable tips for arranging your art, choosing the right frames, and creating a centerpiece in your space. Trust us, the possibilities with these wall art ideas are endless! Don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

Are Gallery Walls Still on Trend?

Can a gallery of sentimental photos, prints, or art ever go out of fashion? Possibly, just not so quick. As one of the home decor trends of 2023, gallery walls will continue to be popular the following year. On the other hand, gallery walls can be timeless as long as you change the art occasionally.

Some trends might, in fact, be going out of fashion. According to Google Trends, interest in world wall art has dropped drastically since its peak in August 2023. Studio production and interior designer Adrian Palacios confirmed to Living Spaces that “World wall art is going out and being replaced by a movement toward less obvious and more nuanced art. These are complicated times we’re living in, and our walls don’t need to add to our information overload.”

How to Design a Gallery Wall?

There is no right or wrong way to arrange a gallery wall, so you can follow your intuition and experiment with different options. However, if you don’t know where to start or how to arrange the pieces, here are some useful tips for you to begin with.

Placement

The first thing you need to consider is the placement of your gallery wall. Choose an empty wall in your home that you want to decorate, such as above the sofa in the living room, behind the bed in the bedroom, or in a hallway.

Pick a Spacious Wall

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Ensure your wall has enough space to accommodate the art without making it look crowded or sparse. You can measure the area and mark it with painter’s tape.

Consider the Room’s Function

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Design your gallery wall facing the seating area in the living room so you can sit down and admire your art.

Consider the Lighting

Image credits: Maria Orlova

Choose a wall with good lighting, natural or artificial, to enhance the visibility of your art or photographs.

Layout

What is the best way to arrange a gallery wall? You can use different layouts, such as a grid, a symmetrical, or an organic placement, to create various effects and styles for your gallery wall. Just remember to measure your art against the wall.

Grid Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Follow a horizontal and vertical alignment to arrange your art in a neat and orderly fashion. It creates a uniform look, perfect for minimalist and modern-style spaces.

Symmetrical Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Arrange the art pieces following a central axis or a focal point. It creates an elegantly balanced look for classic and formal interiors.

Organic Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Hang your art following a curved shape. This method is perfect when you have pieces in different sizes and shapes. It creates an eclectic look and works well with bohemian and rustic-style interiors.

Frames

When creating a gallery wall, it’s important to consider the frames you’ll be using. Frames come in a variety of styles and can have different effects on both your gallery wall and interior. You can choose matching or mismatching frames or even opt for frameless options. To add some interesting contrast, you can mix frames of different colors, materials, and thicknesses.

Matching and Mismatching Frames

Image credits: wallstreetdubai

Matching frames create a uniform and consistent look to perfectly suit a grid or a symmetrical layout. However, if you want to go for a diverse and eclectic look, try using mismatched frames. This works exceptionally well if you have an organic layout. Finally, choose no frames to create a modern, minimalist look.

Choosing a Color

Image credits: baliol.house

Pick frames that suit your color scheme or theme to create a balanced interior. You can seamlessly blend similar colors to match your art or choose bold contrast to make it a statement in your space. If you want to push it even further and create a striking maximalist decor in your home, try using different frames for each piece.

Accessories

Image credits: rebeccadiy

Have fun with frames by adding shelves, wall hangings, baskets, or other items to make your gallery wall not only artistic but functional.

Artsy Living Room Gallery Wall Ideas

Whether you are an art lover or want to bring some creativity to your living space, our collection of living room gallery wall ideas will give you plenty of inspiration. You can choose from a range of styles, from a mix of vintage pieces to a modern display of contemporary art, and create a unique look that truly reflects your personality.