Do you have a blank wall in your home that you have always wanted to make a canvas for your favorite art ideas? If you answered yes, we have some excellent news for you. A gallery wall is a perfect way to express your artistic personality.

When asked about it by Veranda, Annica Wallin, an Executive Creative Director for Desenio, beautifully put it: “Choose art that you love that speaks to you. Curating an eclectic mix of different styles creates an intriguing and personal collection.”

Image credits: desenio

Whether you want to make an eclectic statement, add some color, or showcase your personal memories, a gallery wall can do it all. With our curated list of 30 stunning gallery wall ideas, you can turn any space into a home gallery—from lounge to hallway.

Read on to find valuable tips for arranging your art, choosing the right frames, and creating a centerpiece in your space. Trust us, the possibilities with these wall art ideas are endless! Don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

Can a gallery of sentimental photos, prints, or art ever go out of fashion? Possibly, just not so quick. As one of the home decor trends of 2023, gallery walls will continue to be popular the following year. On the other hand, gallery walls can be timeless as long as you change the art occasionally.

Some trends might, in fact, be going out of fashion. According to Google Trends, interest in world wall art has dropped drastically since its peak in August 2023. Studio production and interior designer Adrian Palacios confirmed to Living Spaces that “World wall art is going out and being replaced by a movement toward less obvious and more nuanced art. These are complicated times we’re living in, and our walls don’t need to add to our information overload.”

There is no right or wrong way to arrange a gallery wall, so you can follow your intuition and experiment with different options. However, if you don’t know where to start or how to arrange the pieces, here are some useful tips for you to begin with.

Placement

The first thing you need to consider is the placement of your gallery wall. Choose an empty wall in your home that you want to decorate, such as above the sofa in the living room, behind the bed in the bedroom, or in a hallway.

Pick a Spacious Wall

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Ensure your wall has enough space to accommodate the art without making it look crowded or sparse. You can measure the area and mark it with painter’s tape.

Consider the Room’s Function

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Design your gallery wall facing the seating area in the living room so you can sit down and admire your art.

Consider the Lighting

Image credits: Maria Orlova

Choose a wall with good lighting, natural or artificial, to enhance the visibility of your art or photographs.

Layout

What is the best way to arrange a gallery wall? You can use different layouts, such as a grid, a symmetrical, or an organic placement, to create various effects and styles for your gallery wall. Just remember to measure your art against the wall.

Grid Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Follow a horizontal and vertical alignment to arrange your art in a neat and orderly fashion. It creates a uniform look, perfect for minimalist and modern-style spaces.

Symmetrical Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Arrange the art pieces following a central axis or a focal point. It creates an elegantly balanced look for classic and formal interiors.

Organic Layout

Image credits: wuttichai1983

Hang your art following a curved shape. This method is perfect when you have pieces in different sizes and shapes. It creates an eclectic look and works well with bohemian and rustic-style interiors.

Frames

When creating a gallery wall, it’s important to consider the frames you’ll be using. Frames come in a variety of styles and can have different effects on both your gallery wall and interior. You can choose matching or mismatching frames or even opt for frameless options. To add some interesting contrast, you can mix frames of different colors, materials, and thicknesses.

Matching and Mismatching Frames

Image credits: wallstreetdubai

Matching frames create a uniform and consistent look to perfectly suit a grid or a symmetrical layout. However, if you want to go for a diverse and eclectic look, try using mismatched frames. This works exceptionally well if you have an organic layout. Finally, choose no frames to create a modern, minimalist look.

Choosing a Color

Image credits: baliol.house

Pick frames that suit your color scheme or theme to create a balanced interior. You can seamlessly blend similar colors to match your art or choose bold contrast to make it a statement in your space. If you want to push it even further and create a striking maximalist decor in your home, try using different frames for each piece.

Accessories

Image credits: rebeccadiy

Have fun with frames by adding shelves, wall hangings, baskets, or other items to make your gallery wall not only artistic but functional.

Whether you are an art lover or want to bring some creativity to your living space, our collection of living room gallery wall ideas will give you plenty of inspiration. You can choose from a range of styles, from a mix of vintage pieces to a modern display of contemporary art, and create a unique look that truly reflects your personality.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Above A Couch

Framed wall art of two flowers

How do you fill the blank space behind a sofa? The answer is simple—with a well-planned gallery wall! Simply arrange the prints symmetrically to complement the living room’s colors and style.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Basket Gallery Wall

Boho wall basket decor

Use various woven baskets to decorate bright white walls. The texture of the baskets adds contrast and creates a unique vibe for your bedroom. They are also easy to hang and move around, making this idea highly versatile.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Magic Of Mirrors

Mirror stickers wall decor

Add dimension and light by incorporating unframed mirrors into a staircase gallery wall. The mirrors will reflect other details of the room, such as plants and furniture, expanding the space further.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Colorful Photographs

Framed photographs hanging on the wall

Colorful, bright photographs are perfect for balanced monochromatic interiors. If you choose to go with this look use black-and-white frames. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Mismatching Frames

Photo frames set for multiple size photograph

Embrace the charm of mismatching frames to create a fun and creative atmosphere. Experiment with different sizes, shapes, colors, and styles to see what works together.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Vintage Paintings

Antique gothic victorian pictures for wall decor

Feature a mix of portraits or botanical pieces with antique frames to create a vibrant and eclectic art display. If you want to make a statement feature in your living room, try expanding your gallery wall over the two walls.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Gallery Of Shelves

Rustic style kitchen

Using shelves to display objects will create a gallery wall that is both functional and stylish. The shelves allow for more variety, as they can hold frames, books, plants, candles, sculptural pieces, etc. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Gallery Wall With A Clock

Wall clocks for living room

Feature an extraordinary clock with paintings, sculptures, and other collectibles on your gallery wall. The clock will add a nostalgic vintage touch.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#9

World Maps

Wooden world map wall decor

Create a travel-themed and adventurous look by adding miscellaneous maps to your wall. You can also hang some frames with pictures from your travels, making the gallery wall more sentimental.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Plate Gallery

Plates hanging on the wall

The perfect way to add an attractive detail to your interior is by creating a display of plates on your wall. Choose plates of different shapes and sizes, whether plain or with patterns. Hang them using plate hangers.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Hallway Gallery Wall Ideas

ADVERTISEMENT

A hallway is often an overlooked space at home, but it can be transformed into a stunning gallery with minimal effort. Whether you want to make a statement, add color, or showcase your taste, we’ll share some of the most inspiring gallery wall ideas you could try in your home.
#11

Old-Fashioned Posters

Old-fashioned posters hanging on the wall

Mix and match posters of different sizes, colors, and patterns to create a charming collage that reflects your unique taste.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Vintage Gallery

Vintage watercolor art

Design a gallery wall with a collection of retro French art for an authentic countryside-style look in your hallway.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Functional Shelves For Unused Corners

Corner shelf stand with accessories on it

Have an empty corner in the hallway? Install a shelving unit to display books, plants, candles, and other miscellaneous art. You can still use it to hold your keys, making it a functional and stylish piece of your interior.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Golden Frames

Monochromatic green wall art

Consider hanging impressionist paintings in golden frames to make your hallway feel more luxurious. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Neutral Prints

Brown and beige boho style wall print

Improve your empty hallway walls by decorating them with two double-sided neutral paintings—a final touch to a mid-century hallway. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Letterboards

Welcoming letterboard on wooden countertop

Letterboards are perfect for making a special hallway announcement or keeping home’s internet passwords. You can hang a letterboard or put it on the chest of drawers next to some sculptures.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Natural Wood

Minimalistic art prints hanging on the wall

To design a bright and cozy hallway, consider framing vivid prints in natural wood frames.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cover Odd Areas

Round wall decor for living room

A gallery wall is an ideal way to fill unused areas. Choose abstract wall decor in colors complementing your interior.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Add Zones To Your Hallway

Mirror hanging on the wall

Anyone with a long hallway will confirm how difficult it is to organize. One way to solve this is by adding zones to your hallway. Combine a mirror, table, and shelves to create a focal point first. This area will help separate the space and provide functionality as you can display prints, vases and keep your goods. Next, make use of an empty wall along the hallway by hanging a few pictures.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Inspiring Quotes

Prints with inspiring quotes

Receive a dose of motivation every time you step into your home. Positive, inspirational art is perfect for designing a hallway gallery wall.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Photo Gallery Wall Ideas

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo gallery wall is a charming way to share cherished memories and add a personal touch to any room. Whether it’s a collection of family photos or an eclectic mix of artistic photo prints, a gallery wall expresses genuine emotion.

With thoughtful placement and a keen eye for design, the following photo gallery wall ideas will transform a blank wall into a captivating visual display.
#21

Black And White Linear Art

Modern artworks hanging on the wall

Looking for modern minimalist gallery wall ideas? Play with black and white linear prints to create a monochrome feature in bright interiors.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Black And White Photographs

Black and white photo frames hanging on the wall

Looking for a classic and elegant photo gallery wall idea? Feature black-and-white family photos in stylish black frames to add a striking contrast to the wall. This idea is easily adaptable to any space or color palette.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Polaroids

Polaroids frames

Display your Polaroid photos and create a retro, nostalgic look, reminding you of all the precious moments in your life. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Photographs And Letterboard

Rustic felt letter board hanging on the wall

Feature your family photos with a letterboard to make your gallery wall more authentic. You can write anything from family member’s initials to their full names or simply put a phrase that describes them.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Round Frames

Circle frames hanging on the wall

One unconventional way to design a gallery wall is by using circular frames. This approach creates a modern look with a touch of avant-garde.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Old-School Collage

Photo collage hanging on the wall

Create a focal point using an old-but-gold collage technique. Combine photographs in a symmetrical or asymmetrical grid with your own photos, or use a collage kit.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

From Small To Large

Framed photographs hanging on the wall

Photography begins to look dynamic and exciting when framed in different size frames.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Layout Variations

Framed photographs hanging on the wall

Consider featuring a gallery wall with an arrangement of photos in different layouts. For a space such as a staircase, a diagonal layout would be perfect. If you want to create a repetition, it’s best to opt for the same style of frames. The layout of the gallery wall can be either horizontal or vertical, depending on the placement.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Illuminated Gallery Wall

Modern wall light

The gallery wall looks great during the day but can be dim at night. Illuminate your photographs with lights to add a magical and romantic touch to the wall, brightening up the space.

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Pink Photographs

Pink theme wall prints hanging on the wall

Adding your favorite pinkish photographs, such as nature or travel, will instantly warm up the colors of the room. 

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-5points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST

Answers to Popular Questions About Gallery Walls

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you go ahead with designing your own gallery wall, let’s answer some of the most popular questions to help you along.

What Is the Rule for Gallery Walls?

While there are no strict rules in place for making a gallery wall, a common practice is to keep the space between the frames consistent, at or around 3 inches apart. This can help your gallery look less crowded and chaotic.

What is Replacing Gallery Walls?

Some believe that gallery walls have become outdated and too cluttered for a modern, minimalist approach to decorating. If you’re looking for something more sophisticated and subtle, try hanging a tapestry, a single large-scale print, or a group of no more than three art pieces, on your wall. Alternatively, you could create an accent wall with plants. Vertical gardens are currently one of the trendiest options out there.

Where Not to Put a Gallery Wall?

A gallery wall is a great way to display your favorite art and photos, but there are some places where you might want to avoid putting one. 

  • Busy or cluttered areas. A gallery wall can make a space look crowded and chaotic if too many elements compete for attention.
  • In sunny or humid places. Sunlight and humidity can damage your art and photos. Avoid placing gallery walls near windows, bathrooms, or kitchens to prevent fading, warping, or mold growth.

Inaccessible spots. A gallery wall should be placed in a location that is easy to maintain and appreciate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish