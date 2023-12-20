19 Stuffed Animal Storage Solutions To Save Space And Time
Toys! Fun to play with them, but a chore to clean up after. Main reason? The lack of storage for them. Finding a suitable space and container to store the almost endless amount of toys is tough (impossible with children around). To the rescue come some of the most creative (and exciting) stuffed animal storage solutions on the internet.
With the proper stuffed animal storage, you can make the clean-up part of kids’ playtime. After all, if they made the mess, why should you clean it up? But all of that starts with the right storage idea. Got a lot of animal toys? Get a zoo for them. Want to save space? Don’t worry; we’ve got an under-the-bed storage solution for you.
Below, we’ve compiled a bunch of stuffed animal storage ideas that we hope will solve your headache. And if you want to save some money, stick to the end for some DIY tips and tricks. As you go through the list, upvote the storage ideas you liked the most and share them with fellow parent pals!
Macrame Toy Hammock
This handcrafted macrame toy hammock perfectly blends style and practicality for storing stuffed animals. Hang it in the corner for extra stability, and place some of the animals with their feet out. It will be a nice little detail to an already interesting idea.
Hanging Stuffed Animal Toy Hammock
Instead of having your toys scattered all over the floor, have them hanging on a plain wall. Hang it low enough for children to reach and place their toys in. Make the playroom even more fun by getting a toy hammock with fringe details.
Cat Face Storage Basket
Baskets are a universal storage solution, great not only for tossing your laundry but also for storing toys. Don’t overlook the good ol’ basket for storing toys, and get this cat face one to increase the cuteness levels in your home!
Stuffed Animal Zoo Storage
Looking for a way to control a stuffed animal zoo? This stuffed animal storage will keep all toys in one place. It’s a brilliant way to keep your child from making too much of a mess with so many toys.
Llama Toy Storage Ottoman
It’s a nice spot to sit down at night, but during the day, it’s a treasure chest full of toys for children to play with. In a way, this cute ottoman is a stuffed toy itself. A fun paradox!
Wooden Toy Box
It’s a treasure chest of fun! You can go for this light, plain wood box and enjoy its timeless design. Or, you can turn it into a fun DIY project by painting it. You could even use chalk paint to turn this box into a canvas for kids to explore their artistic skills.
Bean Bag Stuffed Animal Storage
Make the toy cleanup process more exciting by offering a relaxing reward; stuff the toys into the bean bag and make yourself a comfy seat! The best part is that you can choose from various bean bag chair covers. Don’t want a cat? Get a dog instead!
Personalized Toy Organizer
We all had that one special toy. The toy that no one else could have (or even touch sometimes). Help your child find a place for it with a personalized toy crate. To make the experience more fun for your child, allow them to write their own name on the box.
Wall-Mounted Buckets Storage For Stuffed Animals
Organize the toys with these wall-mounted buckets. To make the buckets even more interesting, label them with the names of the toys that go into them. This simple yet effective labeling system makes cleanup a breeze and encourages kids to learn and practice categorization skills as they put their toys away.
Floating Shelves For Stuffed Animal Storage
Floating shelves are the classic storage solution. Initially used for stuffed toys, with time, these shelves will turn into a space to keep precious memories, and that one stuffed animal your child always loved.
Rolling Toy Crate
Why settle for stationary toy storage when you can roll in the fun with a rolling toy crate? It’s like having a toy cleanup racecar that zips around, gathers all the toys, and zooms them away for easy storage. Plus, with wheels for extra speed, you can bring the toy party to any room!
Stuffed Animal Swing
While you might use the swing outside for practical reasons, this one is more of a decoration. Install it on a wall and place your kid’s favorite stuffed animal on it. Just make sure not to put too much weight on it (max 7 Ibs).
Under-Bed Toy Storage Containers
Why settle for a monster-filled space under the bed when you can turn it into a treasure trove with under-bed toy storage? These magical containers make storing toys a game of hide-and-seek with easy access to all your treasures whenever playtime calls! The bigger the space under the bed, the more of these containers you can fit underneath.
Closet Organizer With Pockets
This organizer can be discreetly stored away from view and concealed within your closet. The pockets allow you to organize the toys however you want. Later in the future, your kid can use this organizer to store their shoes and socks.
Storage Organizer Bins
A bunch of toys tucked in a single drawer, even if out of sight, can be visually unappealing. So why not separate the drawer with dividers? Place your toys into them, and when needed, take them out.
Basketball Hoop Storage
This hanging stuffed animal net in rainbow colors offers a space-saving solution while keeping toys accessible and adding a neat touch to the room’s decor. It’s like giving your kid’s favorite toys their own hammock! It saves space, looks cool, and makes grabbing stuffed animals a breeze.
Looking to save time and money? We’ve got three DIY stuffed animal storage solutions that could be just what you need. All you’ll need are some coloring materials and stuffed animals (of course). Your children can join in and lend a hand with these projects, too!
DIY Stuffed Animal Storage Idea: Repurposed Shelf
It’s time to breathe some life into your old IKEA shelf. Just sand the surface and repaint it with the color of your choosing. Once dry, display your child’s toys on it. Ultimately, you will have your own stuffed animal storage IKEA project.
Repurposed Shoe Organizer For DIY Stuffed Animal Storage
The best thing about this project? The toys displayed on a shoe organizer will keep toys easily accessible for your child. It’s the perfect solution for people with few pairs of shoes and a child at home.
Repurposed Ladder For Stuffed Animal Storage
Leveled shelves give some hierarchy structure to the toys. Are there toys that your kid doesn’t like or use that much? Place them higher up. Place your kid’s favorite toys at the bottom of the ladder to make grabbing toys super easy whenever it’s playtime!
FAQ
What Can I Do With Too Many Stuffed Animals?
Maybe the problem isn't storage but the number of toys you have. You might want to donate some. You can donate a portion of your toys to Goodwill, schools, or children’s hospitals. Also, if the toys are pet-friendly, you can donate the other portion to animal shelters.
What is the Best Way to Store Stuffed Animals?
Nets, baskets, or shelves with dividers work wonders! Under-bed containers or repurposed furniture like ottomans and ladders can do the trick, too. Feel free to pick from the range of stuffed animal storage ideas we listed earlier. Choose what suits your space and keeps playtime mess-free.
Can You Vacuum Seal Stuffed Animals for Storage?
Vacuum-sealing toys come with both pros and cons. Although vacuum sealing saves space, it can break components inside the toy, and the toy might lose its shape. Moreover, prolonged compression can remove the original fluffiness of the toy. Hence, it’s important to evaluate whether protecting the toy from the dust this way is worth it.
However, you can minimize the cons by selecting the right bag for vacuuming, using gentle compression, avoiding squashing them too much, releasing the seal periodically, and choosing less delicate toys for vacuum sealing.
one of my friends would say : Rich problem :D (and not wrong)
