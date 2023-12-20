Toys! Fun to play with them, but a chore to clean up after. Main reason? The lack of storage for them. Finding a suitable space and container to store the almost endless amount of toys is tough (impossible with children around). To the rescue come some of the most creative (and exciting) stuffed animal storage solutions on the internet.

With the proper stuffed animal storage, you can make the clean-up part of kids’ playtime. After all, if they made the mess, why should you clean it up? But all of that starts with the right storage idea. Got a lot of animal toys? Get a zoo for them. Want to save space? Don’t worry; we’ve got an under-the-bed storage solution for you.

Below, we’ve compiled a bunch of stuffed animal storage ideas that we hope will solve your headache. And if you want to save some money, stick to the end for some DIY tips and tricks. As you go through the list, upvote the storage ideas you liked the most and share them with fellow parent pals!