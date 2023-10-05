ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Kristin Ker Anderson, an artist known for remarkable makeup transformations. With no prior experience in makeup artistry, Kristin found herself captivated by amazing creators turning themselves into mesmerizing creatures and animals. "I said to myself 'wow!' Some of them I can do, some blow my mind, like how did they do that? What's that they're putting on their faces to become like that?" the artist writes on her website. "And my curious self started to follow them. Patiently waiting for them to put a content on the materials they're using, and made a list, and asked my husband if I can buy those." And she bought them all!

Today, Kristin is an inspiration to more than 694 thousand followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube combined! Scroll down to explore a stunning gallery of Kristin's jaw-dropping makeup makeovers! Upvote your favorite looks and share your love in the comments!

More info: Instagram | mamakerrr.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook