The best part about a Lego brickset is that even if construction blocks were never your favorite toy, you can’t resist building something – anything – with Lego. The Danish company that started producing wooden toys as far back as the 1930s took creating worlds to a whole different level. Be it regular sets or themed ones, the variety of cool things to build with Legos caters to so many tastes. With new Lego sets coming out ever so often, you are guaranteed to never run out of things to build or ever get bored. 

For a lot of people, building Lego sets has long exceeded being a pastime. Many fun Lego sets are nothing short of a piece of art. Even if you have never tried it before, the Lego instructions that you can find on the box will guide you through the process, and to your own surprise, after you are done, you will have built a masterpiece of your own. Check out the Lego website to choose from thousands of incredible sets. 

If you are still contemplating whether to buy your first Lego brickset or are looking for inspiration for your next Lego project, we have collected some of the best Lego models people have showcased on the internet. Which one do you like most of all? We are curious to see your models too; share them in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Technic Dinosaur At The LEGO House

The Technic Dinosaur At The LEGO House

Elad-Volpert Report

20points
POST
#2

Updated Skylines With World Map

Updated Skylines With World Map

brodeurr Report

19points
POST
#3

Greetings From My LEGO City

Greetings From My LEGO City

infamousKONVICT Report

19points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I suddenly have a desire to get in a T-rex suit and pretend I'm attacking the city, not actually break anything of course..

1
1point
reply
#4

I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO

I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO

Ddave_ Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life sized? Are Pokemon real?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Amazingly Detailed Architectural MOC

Amazingly Detailed Architectural MOC

matt20687 Report

18points
POST
#6

This Is At My Local Mall

This Is At My Local Mall

zacher39 Report

17points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Hums Jurassic Park theme tune*

0
0points
reply
#7

Giant Star Wars Set With A Flying Millennium Falcon

Giant Star Wars Set With A Flying Millennium Falcon

pricelesspatato3772 Report

16points
POST
#8

14 Year Old Boy, Alex Bailey From Dublin Build With A Free-Style LEGO An Model Of Manhattan

14 Year Old Boy, Alex Bailey From Dublin Build With A Free-Style LEGO An Model Of Manhattan

Yulinka17 Report

16points
POST
#9

Got To See This Beauty Yesterday

Got To See This Beauty Yesterday

Chev_350 Report

16points
POST
#10

Shuttle Launch

Shuttle Launch

earthmoonsun Report

16points
POST
#11

Legoland Japan Has Set A New Guinness World Records Title After Building A Life-Size Sakura Tree Using Over 800,000 LEGO Bricks

Legoland Japan Has Set A New Guinness World Records Title After Building A Life-Size Sakura Tree Using Over 800,000 LEGO Bricks

thomasya13 Report

16points
POST
#12

Venice Italy - Final House Design

Venice Italy - Final House Design

Barthezz_Brick Report

15points
POST
LAS
LAS
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is that figure Hercules?

0
0points
reply
#13

Beautiful Legoland Version Of The Riverwalk

Beautiful Legoland Version Of The Riverwalk

yllwroseofTX Report

15points
POST
#14

I Built The $800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had

I Built The $800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had

ben851 Report

14points
POST
#15

Wooden Five-Story Pagoda Of Hōryū-Ji In Japan

Wooden Five-Story Pagoda Of Hōryū-Ji In Japan

AdmitOneOnly Report

14points
POST
#16

My Collection

My Collection

baeiby Report

14points
POST
#17

Wayne Manor And Batcave Complete

Wayne Manor And Batcave Complete

WetWired Report

14points
POST
#18

Underwater Science Lab With Docked Ship

Underwater Science Lab With Docked Ship

name-then-a-number Report

14points
POST
#19

This Was My Favorite Mini LEGO Display At This Year’s Emerald City Comic Con - The “This Is Fine” Meme

This Was My Favorite Mini LEGO Display At This Year’s Emerald City Comic Con - The “This Is Fine” Meme

daniandkiara Report

14points
POST
#20

This Is By Far The Bigest Project I Have Done Almost 4 Months Circa 36 000 Pieces

This Is By Far The Bigest Project I Have Done Almost 4 Months Circa 36 000 Pieces

bgrzeskiewicz Report

14points
POST
#21

The Old German Man Out Of LEGO Bricks In Front Of Legoland Germany Wears Sandals With Socks

The Old German Man Out Of LEGO Bricks In Front Of Legoland Germany Wears Sandals With Socks

sysmimas Report

14points
POST
#22

Two And A Half Years Later: I Have Completed The Largest Fan-Made LEGO Star Wars Build Ever Created!

Two And A Half Years Later: I Have Completed The Largest Fan-Made LEGO Star Wars Build Ever Created!

jhaelego Report

13points
POST
#23

The World Trade Center In LEGO

The World Trade Center In LEGO

Sebiiiie Report

13points
POST
Rajesh Mahajan
Rajesh Mahajan
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lets just hope there are no lego planes around...

0
0points
reply
#24

My Vampire Castle And My Daughters

My Vampire Castle And My Daughters

Castor-Troy-France Report

13points
POST
#25

My Son Asked For A Baby Yoda Mosaic For His Birthday, I Hid A Baby Yoda And Mando Fig In Amongst The Noise, Can You Find Them?

My Son Asked For A Baby Yoda Mosaic For His Birthday, I Hid A Baby Yoda And Mando Fig In Amongst The Noise, Can You Find Them?

WetWired Report

13points
POST
#26

For The Person That Asked For Proof It Wasn’t A Render… Here’s The Build On A Table As Requested

For The Person That Asked For Proof It Wasn’t A Render… Here’s The Build On A Table As Requested

lsalad77 Report

13points
POST
#27

Congratulations To The First Italian Guys Who Have Completed Minas Tirith Part A (The Seven Rings)

Congratulations To The First Italian Guys Who Have Completed Minas Tirith Part A (The Seven Rings)

stebricklego Report

13points
POST
#28

Legoland Billund - The Classic Models Are The Best

Legoland Billund - The Classic Models Are The Best

elpilote Report

13points
POST
#29

My Passion For Building LEGO Architecture Has Finally Reached Its Peak

My Passion For Building LEGO Architecture Has Finally Reached Its Peak

socijala Report

12points
POST
#30

My Modular Hogwarts Build

My Modular Hogwarts Build

Krebkaka Report

12points
POST
#31

6 Months, 150,000 Pieces, 200 Leds Later... My Vardos Moc Is Complete

6 Months, 150,000 Pieces, 200 Leds Later... My Vardos Moc Is Complete

jhaelego Report

12points
POST
#32

As She's Gotten Bigger, So Has Her/Our City (About 2 Years Apart)

As She's Gotten Bigger, So Has Her/Our City (About 2 Years Apart)

Bliley Report

12points
POST
#33

A Bowl Of Ramen

A Bowl Of Ramen

Mercredi707 Report

12points
POST
#34

Here Is A Picture Of My Family's LEGO City And Most Of Our Collection

Here Is A Picture Of My Family's LEGO City And Most Of Our Collection

Jhmos123 Report

12points
POST
#35

Largest LEGO Ship W/O Support That Break The Guiness World Record

Largest LEGO Ship W/O Support That Break The Guiness World Record

Etllor Report

12points
POST
#36

We Were Destined To Get This Titanic Set (1998 vs. 2022)

We Were Destined To Get This Titanic Set (1998 vs. 2022)

blitzangel Report

12points
POST
#37

"A City Of Mystery" Part Of My Newest Creation

"A City Of Mystery" Part Of My Newest Creation

FirstOrderLuka Report

12points
POST
#38

Hats Off To These Guys! 400,000 Piece Build!

Hats Off To These Guys! 400,000 Piece Build!

BetweenTheMachines Report

12points
POST
#39

Love This Beauty Created By Aukbricks

Love This Beauty Created By Aukbricks

Stan_Sue_Scotty Report

12points
POST
#40

Line Up Of The Gang

Line Up Of The Gang

biddabidda Report

12points
POST
#41

Your Poor And Tired, Give Me

Your Poor And Tired, Give Me

InnerWrathChild Report

12points
POST
#42

LEGO Room - August 2022

LEGO Room - August 2022

ok_brix Report

12points
POST
#43

My Latest LEGO Skyscraper Design

My Latest LEGO Skyscraper Design

wooootles Report

12points
POST
#44

Dragon LEGO Table By Ogilvy

Dragon LEGO Table By Ogilvy

Alphalarge Report

12points
POST
#45

I Need One More Solid Day To Get This Finished

I Need One More Solid Day To Get This Finished

mk_bricks Report

12points
POST
#46

Snow Globe Challenge Involved A Helicopter That Crashed Into A Mountain During A Blizzard

Snow Globe Challenge Involved A Helicopter That Crashed Into A Mountain During A Blizzard

dave_holder_ Report

12points
POST
#47

Brand New Project

Brand New Project

vegazrelli Report

12points
POST
#48

I Just Finisht This Beast After 12 Hours Of Nonestop Building

I Just Finisht This Beast After 12 Hours Of Nonestop Building

nellerkiller Report

12points
POST
#49

You Know Dasher And Dancer And Prancer And Gargantos?!?

You Know Dasher And Dancer And Prancer And Gargantos?!?

retro_zombi Report

12points
POST
#50

LEGO PC Build

LEGO PC Build

ohmke Report

11points
POST
#51

After 32 Hours Of Labor, My Baby Was Finally Born

After 32 Hours Of Labor, My Baby Was Finally Born

ZakieChan Report

11points
POST
#52

My Batcave Won "Best In Show" At My Local Lug Expo Today

My Batcave Won "Best In Show" At My Local Lug Expo Today

WetWired Report

11points
POST
#53

Approaching New York

Approaching New York

Axcit Report

11points
POST
#54

Started With The 3rd Box.. Not Sure I’ll Open The Others Now

Started With The 3rd Box.. Not Sure I’ll Open The Others Now

BloodyShirt Report

11points
POST
#55

Myles Turner - NBA Player And Big LEGO Guy

Myles Turner - NBA Player And Big LEGO Guy

Original_Turner Report

11points
POST
#56

Corner Modular

Corner Modular

name-then-a-number Report

11points
POST
#57

My LEGO City Theme Park Display Inspired By Disneyland Called Disney Down Under

My LEGO City Theme Park Display Inspired By Disneyland Called Disney Down Under

BasilBricks Report

11points
POST
#58

Built The UCS Death Star II Out Of Spare Parts

Built The UCS Death Star II Out Of Spare Parts

PrimemevalTitan Report

11points
POST
#59

Saw This At The Fair Today And Absolutely Had To Share It Here

Saw This At The Fair Today And Absolutely Had To Share It Here

thesalzereffect Report

11points
POST
#60

Santa's Going All-Terrain With His Sleigh This Year

Santa's Going All-Terrain With His Sleigh This Year

keytarin Report

11points
POST
#61

Please Forgive Me For What I’ve Done

Please Forgive Me For What I’ve Done

lakeportlightnin Report

11points
POST
#62

Day Of The Dead, By Paul Hetherington

Day Of The Dead, By Paul Hetherington

InnerWrathChild Report

11points
POST
#63

Medieval Texture Madness

Medieval Texture Madness

ranghaal Report

11points
POST
#64

Tatooine Thursday XXVIII. Happy Revenge Of The Fifth. Moc Eisley Overview

Tatooine Thursday XXVIII. Happy Revenge Of The Fifth. Moc Eisley Overview

MOC_Eisley Report

11points
POST
#65

My Dad Made This LEGO Pirate Ship From Scratch Using Only A Drawing He Made, LEGO Bricks, And String

My Dad Made This LEGO Pirate Ship From Scratch Using Only A Drawing He Made, LEGO Bricks, And String

Gyrips Report

11points
POST
#66

Rigging Done, Now Waiting For Sails To Arrive

Rigging Done, Now Waiting For Sails To Arrive

captainlegobrick Report

11points
POST
#67

Skærbæk Fan Weekend

Skærbæk Fan Weekend

captainlegobrick Report

11points
POST
#68

Finished The Iron Man Helmet Today

Finished The Iron Man Helmet Today

megstocker Report

11points
POST
#69

Keep Calm, Work In Progress

Keep Calm, Work In Progress

brickinghamshire Report

11points
POST
#70

LEGO City

LEGO City

mrbookieboo Report

11points
POST
#71

Visit Our LEGO Model, Which Has Had A Spooky Seasonal Makeover

Visit Our LEGO Model, Which Has Had A Spooky Seasonal Makeover

NLIreland Report

11points
POST
#72

Le Gogh

Le Gogh

Mr_Lunt_ Report

11points
POST
#73

Building This Is My New Dream

Building This Is My New Dream

Lanky-Cat8886 Report

11points
POST
#74

I Finally Finished Central Perk & Friends Apartment

I Finally Finished Central Perk & Friends Apartment

absbricks Report

11points
POST
#75

Main Street LEGO City Biezun

Main Street LEGO City Biezun

bgrzeskiewicz Report

11points
POST
#76

Spent A Month In Lockdown Trying To Build The UCS Millennium Falcon Only Using Pieces We Have. Just In Time For May The 4th!

Spent A Month In Lockdown Trying To Build The UCS Millennium Falcon Only Using Pieces We Have. Just In Time For May The 4th!

JChandlerKim Report

11points
POST
#77

We Have A Modular Building Addiction

We Have A Modular Building Addiction

nickfinity Report

11points
POST
#78

Awesome Legoland Sight

Awesome Legoland Sight

ExtremeSkittles Report

11points
POST
#79

The Brick Built Full Size McLaren Senna At Legoland Windsor

The Brick Built Full Size McLaren Senna At Legoland Windsor

zafita35 Report

11points
POST
#80

Model Of Nyhavn, Copenhagen-Legoland, Billund

Model Of Nyhavn, Copenhagen-Legoland, Billund

Nya4me Report

11points
POST
#81

Stumbled Across LEGO Build Competition Here In Seoul - This Was My Favourite

Stumbled Across LEGO Build Competition Here In Seoul - This Was My Favourite

jamsilmonkey Report

10points
POST
#82

Bernie In His Mittens: LEGO Edition

Bernie In His Mittens: LEGO Edition

Ochre_Jelly Report

10points
POST
#83

Statue Of Liberty: Then And Now

Statue Of Liberty: Then And Now

twalterss Report

10points
POST
#84

My Reef Won Best Individual Large Layout At Brickworld Chicago

My Reef Won Best Individual Large Layout At Brickworld Chicago

KatieTheModularQueen Report

10points