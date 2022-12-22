The best part about a Lego brickset is that even if construction blocks were never your favorite toy, you can’t resist building something – anything – with Lego. The Danish company that started producing wooden toys as far back as the 1930s took creating worlds to a whole different level. Be it regular sets or themed ones, the variety of cool things to build with Legos caters to so many tastes. With new Lego sets coming out ever so often, you are guaranteed to never run out of things to build or ever get bored.

For a lot of people, building Lego sets has long exceeded being a pastime. Many fun Lego sets are nothing short of a piece of art. Even if you have never tried it before, the Lego instructions that you can find on the box will guide you through the process, and to your own surprise, after you are done, you will have built a masterpiece of your own. Check out the Lego website to choose from thousands of incredible sets.

If you are still contemplating whether to buy your first Lego brickset or are looking for inspiration for your next Lego project, we have collected some of the best Lego models people have showcased on the internet. Which one do you like most of all? We are curious to see your models too; share them in the comments!