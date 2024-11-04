ADVERTISEMENT

Century-old homes are living, breathing pieces of history. Their architectural design, building materials, craftsmanship, and remnants of past residents beautifully reflect the era in which they were built. Thanks to the people who appreciate such historic homes, they are being honored and taken care of so they can continue to withstand the test of time.

In fact, there’s a whole community of them online where they can share their experiences and tips on homes that exceed the 100-year mark. Called Century Homes, this Reddit community unites antique home owners and lets others take a peek at what it's like to live in one. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the old home charm, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you could see yourself residing in!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with a century home owner and founder of Old House Dreams, Kelly DeLong, who kindly agreed to tell us what it’s really like to own a historic home.

#1

Is This To Much Wood? 1920 House

Is This To Much Wood? 1920 House

Electricsocketlicker Report

#2

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You, The Spectacular “Gamwell House” Built In 1892 By Architects Longstaff & Black

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You, The Spectacular "Gamwell House" Built In 1892 By Architects Longstaff & Black

MercyReign Report

#3

I’ve Been Trying To Capture The Essence Of Each Season From This Spot, ~160yrs Old

I've Been Trying To Capture The Essence Of Each Season From This Spot, ~160yrs Old

Shepdeuce Report

POST

A century home owner and founder of Old House Dreams, Kelly DeLong, tells Bored Panda that her fascination with old houses started in her childhood.

“When I was a child, my mom would drive us through the neighborhoods of Marietta, GA, to admire the beautiful old houses. As a teen, we lived in a home built around 1910 with hardwood floors, old windows, and high ceilings. That cemented my love for historic homes. The sound of creaky hardwood floors, the soul that original windows bring to an old house, high ceilings, and wide center halls all make my heart flutter,” Kelly fondly shares.
#4

Closed On This 1864 Beauty Today, My Daughter Is 5th Generation Of Our Family In This House

Closed On This 1864 Beauty Today, My Daughter Is 5th Generation Of Our Family In This House

lpen-z Report

#5

I Think They Have Finally Gotten LED Bulbs Perfected

I Think They Have Finally Gotten LED Bulbs Perfected

Xinny-The-Pooh Report

#6

Hawkins, In

Hawkins, In

Bird_Babe Report

The century-old home where Kelly, her husband, dog Sissy, and two cats, Bleep and Little Kitty, live was built earlier than 1901 and has a beautiful family history that they are now preserving.

“Our home has been in my husband's family since the day it was built, likely earlier than 1901, though that’s as far back as the county records go,” she says. “We've been told that two elderly sisters had this place built to live out their widowed days. The foundation beams are whole tree trunks, bark still clinging in spots, and the structure is held together with square nails and wood pegs.” 
#7

Slowly But Surely Realizing My Dream Of Living In A Haunted Mansion

Slowly But Surely Realizing My Dream Of Living In A Haunted Mansion

BishopofNorwich Report

#8

Went With A Bolder Color Choice In Our Bathroom And I Think It Turned Out Pretty Good!

Went With A Bolder Color Choice In Our Bathroom And I Think It Turned Out Pretty Good!

applestofloranges Report

#9

Foyer Of Our Recently Purchased 175 Year Old Farmhouse

Foyer Of Our Recently Purchased 175 Year Old Farmhouse

Pass_Me_The_Bread Report

They jumped at the chance to buy it when it went for sale for the first time since it was built. “My favorite part of the home is its plank walls, some as wide as 24 inches! My husband would say his favorite feature is the 700-square-foot front porch.”
#10

Victorian House

Victorian House

devoted_guy Report

#11

Decided To Play The Floor Lottery…

Decided To Play The Floor Lottery…

Playful-Motor-4262 Report

#12

Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet

Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet

l33zy4r33zy Report

When they purchased the home, it didn’t have much of a kitchen, just a sink, a stove, and a fridge that has seen some better days, so they had some updates to do. “We’ve since added cabinetry, and my husband built a farmhouse-style table for the center of the room. A previous owner had given the living room an “inside porch” with rock pavers; those were the very first to go! “

#13

Done My Front Path

Done My Front Path

kellchenko Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the path and the gravel, looks very stylish

#14

Our 96 Year Old

Our 96 Year Old

detroitmike2001 Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does it have a tower if it is only 96 years old? Is it a copy of an old house ? Where I live a house that is 96 years old is considered a new house.

#15

Pocket Doors In My New-To-Me 1920s Twin

Pocket Doors In My New-To-Me 1920s Twin

bluesaturday444 Report

Besides being a century-old homeowner, Kelly also runs the Old House Dreams website, where she shares specially selected historic real estate for old house enthusiasts. She created the site out of love for old houses, old windows, original woodwork, worn floors, and other various details that old house lovers would notice. 
#16

Found Hand Painted Folk Art On Stairs When I Removed Carpet

Found Hand Painted Folk Art On Stairs When I Removed Carpet

StrangePresent7430 Report

#17

When You Live In A Town That Thrived On Lumbering, You Get Floors Like This

When You Live In A Town That Thrived On Lumbering, You Get Floors Like This

lukewarmbreakfast Report

#18

After 3 Months, 200+ Hours And A Lot Of Learning, The Doors Are Back On The Front Of Our 1864 Home, Ready For Another 150 Years Of Service (Detailed Album In Comments)

After 3 Months, 200+ Hours And A Lot Of Learning, The Doors Are Back On The Front Of Our 1864 Home, Ready For Another 150 Years Of Service (Detailed Album In Comments)

lpen-z Report

Old House Dreams has been running since 2009 and has amassed over 200 million page views, shared over 24,000 properties, and encouraged many individuals to turn their old house dream into reality. As the website reads, “Properties featured on OHD are chosen specifically for their original features and history. From Queen Anne’s needing complete restoration to move-in-ready Craftsman homes, OHD covers a range of styles from the Colonial Era to the Mid-Century."
#19

Mornings Like This Take The Sting Out Of Long Midwest Winters

Mornings Like This Take The Sting Out Of Long Midwest Winters

lpen-z Report

#20

I See Your Curved Door And Raise You One

I See Your Curved Door And Raise You One

Shanamat Report

#21

Art Deco Bath Complete!

Art Deco Bath Complete!

SewSewBlue Report

#22

No Creepy Basement, How About Cool Accessory Buildings? I Have This 110 Year Old Water Tower

No Creepy Basement, How About Cool Accessory Buildings? I Have This 110 Year Old Water Tower

TotalRepost Report

#23

Bought A 1889 Three Bedroom Build Just On The Edge Of Downtown And So Thrilled!

Bought A 1889 Three Bedroom Build Just On The Edge Of Downtown And So Thrilled!

blehful Report

#24

Eastlake Pocket Door Plate Restoration

Eastlake Pocket Door Plate Restoration

1890victorian Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's so lovely to see craftsmanship like this. You don't get it very often in this world of "fast is better" any more.

Lastly, she advises against doing everything at once when you acquire the home. “Take care of the major issues, like foundation or roof repairs, but go slowly with painting, stripping, decorating, or making changes that feel urgent. An old house shouldn’t be treated like a modern one—let it speak to you rather than jumping into a full-on renovation. When you feel overwhelmed by all that needs doing, pause and remember that this home has stood for a century or more—it will still be there after you take a breath. Recall what first drew you to it, and let that guide you forward.”
#25

Update - 1920s Foursquare Bathroom

Update - 1920s Foursquare Bathroom

tubawooba Report

#26

Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile

Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile

Euphoric-March-8159 Report

#27

At 22, I Lived In A 1920s Single-Room-Occupancy In San Francisco. It Was Messy And Imperfect, But It Was Mine

At 22, I Lived In A 1920s Single-Room-Occupancy In San Francisco. It Was Messy And Imperfect, But It Was Mine

groundhog_420 Report

#28

I’m Just Glad The Landlords Spared The 1890s Tile Around The Fireplace

I'm Just Glad The Landlords Spared The 1890s Tile Around The Fireplace

Spiritual-Isopods Report

#29

Removed A Huge Mirror Today And Discovered My House’s Original “Flavor”

Removed A Huge Mirror Today And Discovered My House's Original "Flavor"

perfecto-pineappolo Report

#30

Double Outhouse On The Property Of My "New" 1900 Home. Figured Someone Here Might Find It Cool

Double Outhouse On The Property Of My "New" 1900 Home. Figured Someone Here Might Find It Cool

Purifiedx Report

#31

My Home Turns 100!

My Home Turns 100!

PlasticBrush3 Report

#32

My 229 Year Old New England Farmhouse In The Dead Of Winter

My 229 Year Old New England Farmhouse In The Dead Of Winter

VikaWiklet Report

#33

This Is My House; A Converted Church Originally Built In 1866. Still A Lot Of Work To Do, But It Is Starting To Come Together!

This Is My House; A Converted Church Originally Built In 1866. Still A Lot Of Work To Do, But It Is Starting To Come Together!

Steid55 Report

#34

Remodeling A Bathroom And I Found A Mural

Remodeling A Bathroom And I Found A Mural

AnUnusedMoniker Report

#35

We Bought Our First Century Home And I Am In Love

We Bought Our First Century Home And I Am In Love

ALETHALDOSEOFSCUM Report

#36

My Great Great Grandfather’s “Pinehurst” Summer Cottage In New York, Built 1894

My Great Great Grandfather's "Pinehurst" Summer Cottage In New York, Built 1894

Greedy_Deal_1828 Report

#37

Our Circa 1896 Home. I Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share. Not A Registered Historic Home So Free To Try This Modern Take On Exterior Paint. Most Love, Some Hate. We Love!

Our Circa 1896 Home. I Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share. Not A Registered Historic Home So Free To Try This Modern Take On Exterior Paint. Most Love, Some Hate. We Love!

eatyoursupper Report

#38

My Ancestors Built This Place In 1840. It Sat Empty For 50 Years Before I Began Work 5 Years Ago

My Ancestors Built This Place In 1840. It Sat Empty For 50 Years Before I Began Work 5 Years Ago

Grumpylumberjack Report

#39

My Favorite Part Of My 1890 Queen Ann

My Favorite Part Of My 1890 Queen Ann

Rayray888 Report

#40

It’s Just A Rental, But I’m So Happy To Finally Be Able To Share A Century Home Here!

It's Just A Rental, But I'm So Happy To Finally Be Able To Share A Century Home Here!

----pizza---- Report

#41

Parquet Flooring In The Entryway, Of My Parents’ House (1892)

Parquet Flooring In The Entryway, Of My Parents' House (1892)

gabrielle_garland Report

#42

Stair Appreciation

Stair Appreciation

ras2101 Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That baluster looks like it could house a grandmother clock, it's that big!

#43

1818. Bought My Childhood House After 20 Years Away

1818. Bought My Childhood House After 20 Years Away

Alamyst Report

#44

We Redid Our Bathroom!

We Redid Our Bathroom!

PotentialMain1478 Report

#45

My Wife And I Closed On Our Century Home Two Days Ago. I’ve Been Stalking This Subreddit For So Long And Am So Happy To Finally Have My Own Century Home!!!!!!!

My Wife And I Closed On Our Century Home Two Days Ago. I've Been Stalking This Subreddit For So Long And Am So Happy To Finally Have My Own Century Home!!!!!!!!

reddit.com Report

#46

Floor Lottery Reveals Unexpected Surprise

Floor Lottery Reveals Unexpected Surprise

spicedwhiskeytea Report

#47

Everytime I Walk Up My Stairs I Admire The Craftsmanship And 5 Spindles Per Stair

Everytime I Walk Up My Stairs I Admire The Craftsmanship And 5 Spindles Per Stair

bmore5bayfed Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone thought ahead when making that, I know so many children that have got their head stuck in-between bannisters, myself and my sister included. It seems that every child has to do this stupid thing at least once.

#48

It’s Ours! 116 Years Old, 4,800 Sq Ft. We Are So In Love

It's Ours! 116 Years Old, 4,800 Sq Ft. We Are So In Love

sher_locked_22 Report

#49

In A Few Months, We’ll Have An Amazing Home!

In A Few Months, We'll Have An Amazing Home!

theycallmelogiebear Report

#50

Our 1869 Cottage During The Blizzard Last Week

Our 1869 Cottage During The Blizzard Last Week

_littlestitious Report

#51

Is This Wallpaper Slowly Killing Me?

Is This Wallpaper Slowly Killing Me?

smoosh13 Report

marykirsch avatar
Cyd Cherise
Cyd Cherise
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's 19th century, yes. Arsenic green is beautiful, though.

#52

Closed On My First House Today At Age 21! She’s 132 Years Old Built In 1890. Can’t Wait To Take On Various Restoration Projects And Let The Original Beautiful Details Shine Through Once More!

Closed On My First House Today At Age 21! She's 132 Years Old Built In 1890. Can't Wait To Take On Various Restoration Projects And Let The Original Beautiful Details Shine Through Once More!

Venus_Weenus Report

#53

Do Y'all Like My Guest Bedroom?

Do Y'all Like My Guest Bedroom?

Infamous_Produce7451 Report

#54

Purchased This House Today, Re-Keying This Lock Tomorrow So I Get To Keep This Beauty!

Purchased This House Today, Re-Keying This Lock Tomorrow So I Get To Keep This Beauty!

Shinno_mew Report

#55

My First Home Is My Dream Home. I Love It So Dang Much. (1880 Second Empire)

My First Home Is My Dream Home. I Love It So Dang Much. (1880 Second Empire)

CupCupsNPupPups Report

#56

We Won The Floor Lottery !!

We Won The Floor Lottery !!

LittleGreene43 Report

#57

Today's Discovery. Good Thing We Decided To Add A Back Door. That Explains Why That Area Was Always So Cold In The Winter!

Today's Discovery. Good Thing We Decided To Add A Back Door. That Explains Why That Area Was Always So Cold In The Winter!

mindofdstructvtaste Report

Sellers Said These Pocket Doors Didn't Work And They Had No Idea What Was In The Wall... So Happy With What We Found!

Sellers Said These Pocket Doors Didn't Work And They Had No Idea What Was In The Wall... So Happy With What We Found!

bmore5bayfed Report

#59

Maine Street, Quincy Illinois. What Style Is This?

Maine Street, Quincy Illinois. What Style Is This?

SeductiveShade Report

michelebsf avatar
M. Y. Black
M. Y. Black
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's sort of Queen Anne Revival....We have a few in San Francisco..

#60

The Steps In My 1860 Philadelphia (Former) Hotel

The Steps In My 1860 Philadelphia (Former) Hotel

tonytrov Report

#61

Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me

Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me

Heelyhoo Report

#62

I Like How They Kept So Much Of It Original

I Like How They Kept So Much Of It Original

MountainMantologist Report

jules_11 avatar
Jules
Jules
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can just picture crinolined ladies walking around this house 😍

#63

This Bathroom In This 1850's Home Is So Beautiful To Me

This Bathroom In This 1850's Home Is So Beautiful To Me

LopsidedCauliflower8 Report

#64

Our Schoolhouse Reno

Our Schoolhouse Reno

clurrrr5991 Report

#65

After Two Years Of Work And Several Teaser Posts To This Group, Sharing Pictures Inside And Out Of My 1800s Gothic Revival Stone House

After Two Years Of Work And Several Teaser Posts To This Group, Sharing Pictures Inside And Out Of My 1800s Gothic Revival Stone House

iflypropplanes Report

Took Down Wood Paneling In The Kitchen Of My 1920 Home. Found This Old Wallpaper Behind It

Took Down Wood Paneling In The Kitchen Of My 1920 Home. Found This Old Wallpaper Behind It

lady_of_de_nightmare Report

#67

1925 Craftsman 1/2 Bath Addition

1925 Craftsman 1/2 Bath Addition

dcritser25 Report

#68

Update! The Exacto Knife Helped Me Loosen The Screws And Hardware So I Could Strip The Paint! Swipe For Progress And Final Result!

Update! The Exacto Knife Helped Me Loosen The Screws And Hardware So I Could Strip The Paint! Swipe For Progress And Final Result!

ThusSpokeZara Report

#69

Stripping Paint

Stripping Paint

nothing3141592653589 Report

#70

My 1918 Home Has A Time Capsule Bathroom In The Unfinished Basement

My 1918 Home Has A Time Capsule Bathroom In The Unfinished Basement

ApprehensiveClassic Report

#71

Boy Did I Lose The Floor Lottery

Boy Did I Lose The Floor Lottery

__fallen_angle Report

#72

A Lot Of Blood, Sweat And Tears Have Been Poured Into This Home

A Lot Of Blood, Sweat And Tears Have Been Poured Into This Home

sober_sally2022 Report

#73

We Lost The Flooring Lottery

We Lost The Flooring Lottery

bluestella2 Report

#74

Hardwood Floor Lottery Winner

Hardwood Floor Lottery Winner

Turbulent_Glove_501 Report

#75

Original 1920's Craftsman Exterior Door

Original 1920's Craftsman Exterior Door

much_aboutnothing Report

