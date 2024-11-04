While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with a century home owner and founder of Old House Dreams , Kelly DeLong, who kindly agreed to tell us what it’s really like to own a historic home.

In fact, there’s a whole community of them online where they can share their experiences and tips on homes that exceed the 100-year mark. Called Century Homes, this Reddit community unites antique home owners and lets others take a peek at what it's like to live in one. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the old home charm, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you could see yourself residing in!

Century-old homes are living, breathing pieces of history. Their architectural design, building materials, craftsmanship, and remnants of past residents beautifully reflect the era in which they were built. Thanks to the people who appreciate such historic homes, they are being honored and taken care of so they can continue to withstand the test of time.

#1 Is This To Much Wood? 1920 House Share icon

#2 Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You, The Spectacular “Gamwell House” Built In 1892 By Architects Longstaff & Black Share icon

#3 I’ve Been Trying To Capture The Essence Of Each Season From This Spot, ~160yrs Old Share icon

A century home owner and founder of Old House Dreams, Kelly DeLong, tells Bored Panda that her fascination with old houses started in her childhood. “When I was a child, my mom would drive us through the neighborhoods of Marietta, GA, to admire the beautiful old houses. As a teen, we lived in a home built around 1910 with hardwood floors, old windows, and high ceilings. That cemented my love for historic homes. The sound of creaky hardwood floors, the soul that original windows bring to an old house, high ceilings, and wide center halls all make my heart flutter,” Kelly fondly shares.

#4 Closed On This 1864 Beauty Today, My Daughter Is 5th Generation Of Our Family In This House Share icon

#5 I Think They Have Finally Gotten LED Bulbs Perfected Share icon

#6 Hawkins, In Share icon

The century-old home where Kelly, her husband, dog Sissy, and two cats, Bleep and Little Kitty, live was built earlier than 1901 and has a beautiful family history that they are now preserving. “Our home has been in my husband's family since the day it was built, likely earlier than 1901, though that’s as far back as the county records go,” she says. “We've been told that two elderly sisters had this place built to live out their widowed days. The foundation beams are whole tree trunks, bark still clinging in spots, and the structure is held together with square nails and wood pegs.”

#7 Slowly But Surely Realizing My Dream Of Living In A Haunted Mansion Share icon

#8 Went With A Bolder Color Choice In Our Bathroom And I Think It Turned Out Pretty Good! Share icon

#9 Foyer Of Our Recently Purchased 175 Year Old Farmhouse Share icon

They jumped at the chance to buy it when it went for sale for the first time since it was built. “My favorite part of the home is its plank walls, some as wide as 24 inches! My husband would say his favorite feature is the 700-square-foot front porch.”

#10 Victorian House Share icon

#11 Decided To Play The Floor Lottery… Share icon

#12 Just Bought Our First Home (1909) And Found This Under The Carpet Share icon

When they purchased the home, it didn’t have much of a kitchen, just a sink, a stove, and a fridge that has seen some better days, so they had some updates to do. “We’ve since added cabinetry, and my husband built a farmhouse-style table for the center of the room. A previous owner had given the living room an “inside porch” with rock pavers; those were the very first to go! “ ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Done My Front Path Share icon

#14 Our 96 Year Old Share icon

#15 Pocket Doors In My New-To-Me 1920s Twin Share icon

Besides being a century-old homeowner, Kelly also runs the Old House Dreams website, where she shares specially selected historic real estate for old house enthusiasts. She created the site out of love for old houses, old windows, original woodwork, worn floors, and other various details that old house lovers would notice.

#16 Found Hand Painted Folk Art On Stairs When I Removed Carpet Share icon

#17 When You Live In A Town That Thrived On Lumbering, You Get Floors Like This Share icon

#18 After 3 Months, 200+ Hours And A Lot Of Learning, The Doors Are Back On The Front Of Our 1864 Home, Ready For Another 150 Years Of Service (Detailed Album In Comments) Share icon

Old House Dreams has been running since 2009 and has amassed over 200 million page views, shared over 24,000 properties, and encouraged many individuals to turn their old house dream into reality. As the website reads, “Properties featured on OHD are chosen specifically for their original features and history. From Queen Anne’s needing complete restoration to move-in-ready Craftsman homes, OHD covers a range of styles from the Colonial Era to the Mid-Century."

#19 Mornings Like This Take The Sting Out Of Long Midwest Winters Share icon

#20 I See Your Curved Door And Raise You One Share icon

#21 Art Deco Bath Complete! Share icon

For those who are interested in buying an old house, Kelly recommends hiring multiple inspectors and making them show you the issues in person. “We once had an inspector who insisted we had the worst termite infestation he’d ever seen. Another inspector, however, took us under the house to show that the damage was old; there were no termites, and any issues had either been fixed or weren’t critical,” she shares. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 No Creepy Basement, How About Cool Accessory Buildings? I Have This 110 Year Old Water Tower Share icon

#23 Bought A 1889 Three Bedroom Build Just On The Edge Of Downtown And So Thrilled! Share icon

#24 Eastlake Pocket Door Plate Restoration Share icon

Lastly, she advises against doing everything at once when you acquire the home. “Take care of the major issues, like foundation or roof repairs, but go slowly with painting, stripping, decorating, or making changes that feel urgent. An old house shouldn’t be treated like a modern one—let it speak to you rather than jumping into a full-on renovation. When you feel overwhelmed by all that needs doing, pause and remember that this home has stood for a century or more—it will still be there after you take a breath. Recall what first drew you to it, and let that guide you forward.”

#25 Update - 1920s Foursquare Bathroom Share icon

#26 Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile Share icon

#27 At 22, I Lived In A 1920s Single-Room-Occupancy In San Francisco. It Was Messy And Imperfect, But It Was Mine Share icon

#28 I’m Just Glad The Landlords Spared The 1890s Tile Around The Fireplace Share icon

#29 Removed A Huge Mirror Today And Discovered My House’s Original “Flavor” Share icon

#30 Double Outhouse On The Property Of My "New" 1900 Home. Figured Someone Here Might Find It Cool Share icon

#31 My Home Turns 100! Share icon

#32 My 229 Year Old New England Farmhouse In The Dead Of Winter Share icon

#33 This Is My House; A Converted Church Originally Built In 1866. Still A Lot Of Work To Do, But It Is Starting To Come Together! Share icon

#34 Remodeling A Bathroom And I Found A Mural Share icon

#35 We Bought Our First Century Home And I Am In Love Share icon

#36 My Great Great Grandfather’s “Pinehurst” Summer Cottage In New York, Built 1894 Share icon

#37 Our Circa 1896 Home. I Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share. Not A Registered Historic Home So Free To Try This Modern Take On Exterior Paint. Most Love, Some Hate. We Love! Share icon

#38 My Ancestors Built This Place In 1840. It Sat Empty For 50 Years Before I Began Work 5 Years Ago Share icon

#39 My Favorite Part Of My 1890 Queen Ann Share icon

#40 It’s Just A Rental, But I’m So Happy To Finally Be Able To Share A Century Home Here! Share icon

#41 Parquet Flooring In The Entryway, Of My Parents’ House (1892) Share icon

#42 Stair Appreciation Share icon

#43 1818. Bought My Childhood House After 20 Years Away Share icon

#44 We Redid Our Bathroom! Share icon

#45 My Wife And I Closed On Our Century Home Two Days Ago. I’ve Been Stalking This Subreddit For So Long And Am So Happy To Finally Have My Own Century Home!!!!!!! Share icon

#46 Floor Lottery Reveals Unexpected Surprise Share icon

#47 Everytime I Walk Up My Stairs I Admire The Craftsmanship And 5 Spindles Per Stair Share icon

#48 It’s Ours! 116 Years Old, 4,800 Sq Ft. We Are So In Love Share icon

#49 In A Few Months, We’ll Have An Amazing Home! Share icon

#50 Our 1869 Cottage During The Blizzard Last Week Share icon

#51 Is This Wallpaper Slowly Killing Me? Share icon

#52 Closed On My First House Today At Age 21! She’s 132 Years Old Built In 1890. Can’t Wait To Take On Various Restoration Projects And Let The Original Beautiful Details Shine Through Once More! Share icon

#53 Do Y'all Like My Guest Bedroom? Share icon

#54 Purchased This House Today, Re-Keying This Lock Tomorrow So I Get To Keep This Beauty! Share icon

#55 My First Home Is My Dream Home. I Love It So Dang Much. (1880 Second Empire) Share icon

#56 We Won The Floor Lottery !! Share icon

#57 Today's Discovery. Good Thing We Decided To Add A Back Door. That Explains Why That Area Was Always So Cold In The Winter! Share icon

#58 Sellers Said These Pocket Doors Didn't Work And They Had No Idea What Was In The Wall... So Happy With What We Found! Share icon

#59 Maine Street, Quincy Illinois. What Style Is This? Share icon

#60 The Steps In My 1860 Philadelphia (Former) Hotel Share icon

#61 Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me Share icon

#62 I Like How They Kept So Much Of It Original Share icon

#63 This Bathroom In This 1850's Home Is So Beautiful To Me Share icon

#64 Our Schoolhouse Reno Share icon

#65 After Two Years Of Work And Several Teaser Posts To This Group, Sharing Pictures Inside And Out Of My 1800s Gothic Revival Stone House Share icon

#66 Took Down Wood Paneling In The Kitchen Of My 1920 Home. Found This Old Wallpaper Behind It Share icon

#67 1925 Craftsman 1/2 Bath Addition Share icon

#68 Update! The Exacto Knife Helped Me Loosen The Screws And Hardware So I Could Strip The Paint! Swipe For Progress And Final Result! Share icon

#69 Stripping Paint Share icon

#70 My 1918 Home Has A Time Capsule Bathroom In The Unfinished Basement Share icon

#71 Boy Did I Lose The Floor Lottery Share icon

#72 A Lot Of Blood, Sweat And Tears Have Been Poured Into This Home Share icon

#73 We Lost The Flooring Lottery Share icon

#74 Hardwood Floor Lottery Winner Share icon