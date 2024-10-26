We took a trip to the Halloween Decorations and DIY Facebook page and gathered some of their most impressive pics down below. From creepy yard signs to gory garden decor, enjoy scrolling through these spooky photos. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast , and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to go all out this Halloween !

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. The leaves are falling, the pumpkins are begging to be carved, and the nights are getting longer and cooler. So if you’re looking for ways to turn your humble abode into a haunted house , you’ve come to the right place!

#1 Simple But Effective Halloween Decor Share icon

To find out more about DIY projects for spooky season, we got in touch with Halloweenist and host of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast, Kristen Stafford. Kristen was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss why she loves decorating for October 31st so much. "It feels like I’m greeting long-term treasured friends when I pull out my Halloween decorations every year," she shared. "It’s a wave of excitement and nostalgia. I live for the challenge of keeping some things the same while innovating new ways to decorate."

#2 My Witch House From Last Halloween Share icon

#3 I Wanted To Share The Pumpkin Arch I Built This Year Share icon

Finally, Kristen shared some advice for readers who may not be DIY experts but would like to participate in decorating for Halloween this year. "Start simple with your DIY decorations and build up. Paper witch hats are easy and low-cost to make. There are loads of 2D and 3D patterns available on the internet. The paper hats can then be placed on decor you already have to spook it up," she shared.

#4 All Credits Go To The Original Author And Creator Of This Hanging Creature. We Loved It Do Much, We Created One For Our Home During The Celebration Of Halloween In Our Town Share icon

#5 My Little Halloween, 🎃 Share icon

As October 31st approaches, you might be planning many ways to scare your friends or neighbors. Perhaps you’ll show up to the office in a mummy costume or bring a plate full of Oreo bats for your friends to devour at your Halloween party! But whether you’re preparing your little ones for trick or treating or you aim to spend the evening out at a club, it’s always fun to spice up your home with festive decorations. That’s why groups like Halloween Decorations and DIY on Facebook are so exciting. This community, which has amassed an impressive 225K members, is “designed to inspire Halloween enthusiasts” who are looking to up their decor game, the group’s description notes. Here, you can find tasty treats, creepy decorations for your home and all sorts of creative ways to embrace the spooky season while it’s still here!

#6 DIY Share icon

If you’re curious about how Americans decorate for Halloween, Angi.com has got you covered. They conducted a survey last year that found that the majority of Americans who participate in spooky season make sure their decorations are up before October 9th. Nearly the same amount of people also take down their decor during the first week of November. Over two thirds of survey respondents said that they’ll spend between three and six hours putting up Halloween decorations, and half reported that they decorate their front yards with inflatables. Nearly 73% of Americans believe that there’s nothing wrong with gory Halloween decorations, and over a third actually put up gruesome decor in their own homes.

#7 Some Of The Bottles And Jars I Have Painted Over The Years Share icon

As far as how much Americans are willing to shell out to turn their homes into creepy attractions, a third of survey respondents said that they’ll spend between $100 and $249 each year. Over a fifth admitted that they’ll spend between $250 and $499. And certain states are willing to go all out when it comes to Halloween decor, as 28% of South Dakotans report that they’ll spend over $250 each year. Meanwhile, over a third of New Yorkers do the same. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Utilizing 50 Plastic Roaches From Amazon Creates An Ideal Frightening Experience In Our Guest Bathroom Share icon

#11 We Are Under A Burn Ban And I Had Made These Refractory Skulls Hoping To Use Them In My Fire Pit. So, I Made A Faux Fire That Turned Out Pretty Realistic! Share icon

#12 Infinity Well… Share icon

When it comes to which decorations are most popular across the United States, a few tend to stand out. When asked which decoration homeowners would purchase if they didn’t have to worry about their budget, the most popular response was an animatronic witch, zombie or monster. A family of 12-foot skeletons was also coveted by many Americans. And in Delaware and Wisconsin, a 2-story inflatable was the most popular choice, while residents of Kansas and Oregon said they’d like to have a lifelike werewolf in their yards.

#13 Made My Hell Pallet Share icon

#15 Welcome To My Spooky House 💀🕸🕷👻 Share icon

There’s no question that Americans are willing to spend when it comes to Halloween. According to a 2023 survey from the National Retail Federation, a whopping 73% of Americans participated in Halloween-themed activities last year. It was expected that those celebrating Halloween would spend over $12.2 billion on their decor, costumes and more last year, while the average person was expected to spend over $108.

#16 We Carved All The Crafting Pumpkins, Just About 6 Are Store Bought Share icon

#17 He Greets The Passerbys At The Entrance Of My Home Share icon

#18 My Annabelle Share icon

You might be wondering how Americans can possibly spend so much on Halloween, but if you break the holiday down, it’s easy to see how it can become expensive. There’s decorations, candy to pass out to trick or treaters, costumes for yourself and your children, food and drinks for parties and more. In fact, on Halloween candy alone, Americans spend over $3 billion annually. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Attempt At The Chicken Wire Ghost.. For The Simplicity In Appearance, She Was Extremely Hard! Share icon

#20 I Have Always Loved Decorating For Halloween. 🎃 Share icon

#21 My Apartment Complex Is Hosting A Decorate Your Door For Halloween Contest. I Went With Beetlejuice Share icon

Costumes are another high-ticket item for those embracing spooky season. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent over $4 billion last year making sure that they, their children and their pets were able to fully embrace the holiday. And when it comes to the most popular looks, kids tend to go for Spiderman, princesses, ghosts, superheroes and witches. Meanwhile, adults like to dress up as witches, vampires, Barbie, Batman and cats. And as for what we dress up our pets as, pumpkins, hot dogs, bats and bumblebees are the most popular choices.

#22 My Witches Cauldron Project Turned Out Pretty Good! 💚🧙‍♀️ 🔥 Share icon

#23 Local Scarecrow Contest, Although I Didn't Place, It Was Fun To Build Share icon

#24 My Wife Was Kind Enough To Let Me Paint Her New 12ft Skeleton With The Colors Chosen By Our Daughter Share icon

Are you feeling inspired to transform your home into a creepy, haunted house this Halloween, pandas?

#25 But I'm Such A Halloween Freak That I Always Decorate My House. I'm The Only One In The Street Share icon

#26 Spent The Last Few Weeks Making These Out Of Plastic Pumpkins From Michael’s And Foam Clay Share icon

#28 My Version Of Father Time Share icon

#29 Some Of Our Skeleton Scenes! Share icon

#30 It's A Work In Progress!! Share icon

#31 Happy Halloween! Share icon

#32 Mine N My Babies Pumpkins Share icon

#33 Not Nearly As Incredible As My Halloween Loving Friends In The Us But I Love Halloween But Here In The UK We Are Limited On What We Can Get Share icon

#34 Count Chocula And Nosferatu Share icon

#36 Spider Cronuts 🕷️ Share icon

#38 A Few More Candidates From The "Monster Party"!!! Share icon

#40 Saw This DIY From Cirgnamics Share icon

#42 Coffin I Made Share icon

#44 Jitters House In Edmonton (Canada) This Year! 🎃💀 Share icon

#46 I Made This Today With A Frame I Had In The Garage And Stuff From Family Dollar, What Do You Think? Share icon

#49 10 Ft Spider Silhouette I Made For Our Garage Door! Share icon

#50 Skeleton Pic I Made From An Old Frame Share icon

#51 Oogie Boogie. This Was Easy And Fun To Make And It Looks So Cool At Night! Share icon

#52 I Have Just Finished My Freddie Krueger Phone… Share icon

#54 First Time Making Outdoor Decor Share icon

#58 What To Do On A Sunday Afternoon, Make Spider Egg Sacs Share icon

#59 Hubby And I Made A Tree This Year. I Love It!! Share icon

#60 More Completed Halloween On The Lanai Share icon

#61 Wanted To Make A Jack In The Box For Our Carnevil Themed Halloween Party This Year But Made A Jill In The Box Instead And Here She Is! Share icon

#64 Created Some Foam Tombstones For The Front Yard Share icon

#65 Over In Cheshire UK Halloween Decorating Is Nowhere Near As Popular Here As It Is Over In 🇺🇸 But We Do Our Best! Share icon

#69 It Is A Small Three Foot Skeleton Did The Whole Plastic Wrap And Heat Gun, Used A Little Wood Stain Share icon

#70 Our Haunted Mansion Theme Last Halloween Share icon

#73 I’m Doing A Wizard Of Oz Theme Share icon

#74 What Do You All Think? My First Time Making Something Bigger Share icon

#75 I've Made A Few Decorations But I'm Looking To Expand My Skills And Display! Share icon