We’re well into spooky season, pandas. The leaves are falling, the pumpkins are begging to be carved, and the nights are getting longer and cooler. So if you’re looking for ways to turn your humble abode into a haunted house, you’ve come to the right place!

We took a trip to the Halloween Decorations and DIY Facebook page and gathered some of their most impressive pics down below. From creepy yard signs to gory garden decor, enjoy scrolling through these spooky photos. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Kristen Stafford of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to go all out this Halloween!

#1

Simple But Effective Halloween Decor

Jonas Zvilius
To find out more about DIY projects for spooky season, we got in touch with Halloweenist and host of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast, Kristen Stafford. Kristen was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss why she loves decorating for October 31st so much.

"It feels like I’m greeting long-term treasured friends when I pull out my Halloween decorations every year," she shared. "It’s a wave of excitement and nostalgia. I live for the challenge of keeping some things the same while innovating new ways to decorate."
#2

My Witch House From Last Halloween

Carla White Baynar Report

We also asked Kristen how she decided to decorate this October. "I focused on a mixture of a cottagecore, woodland creature, and witchy decorations," she revealed. "It gives off a fairytale vibe. Blending everything together is like composing a symphony."

"I recovered two simple slip seat cushions with woodland animal fabric. Recovering slip seats is an easy DIY project that makes a huge impact. The fabric options available are endless and provide for fun and creativity," the host explained. "I also picked up some dried moss and glass display boxes from a craft store. I added multiple colors of moss to the bottom of the glass boxes and added faux bones and a few small Halloween decorations I already had on top. It looks amazing and was so easy (and no mess!)."

#3

I Wanted To Share The Pumpkin Arch I Built This Year

Kimber Grobman Report

Finally, Kristen shared some advice for readers who may not be DIY experts but would like to participate in decorating for Halloween this year. "Start simple with your DIY decorations and build up. Paper witch hats are easy and low-cost to make. There are loads of 2D and 3D patterns available on the internet. The paper hats can then be placed on decor you already have to spook it up," she shared.
#4

All Credits Go To The Original Author And Creator Of This Hanging Creature. We Loved It Do Much, We Created One For Our Home During The Celebration Of Halloween In Our Town

Corine Ranshuijsen Report

feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is creepy and eff those stairs. They are so steep and narrow and an accident waiting to happen again. 🤦🏻‍♀️

"I also recommend getting glass display boxes. It’s even easy to find coffin shaped ones. Line the bottom of the box with dried moss and then place some nature-based decorations on top, like faux bones, little Halloween collectables, plants, rocks, sticks, etc.," Kristen says.

"Another option is to put down a base of shredded black or orange paper, and then arrange marbles, candy, or collectables on top. The possibilities are endless. To elevate it even more, add a battery operated votives or fairy lights."

#5

My Little Halloween, 🎃

Denise Steven Report

As October 31st approaches, you might be planning many ways to scare your friends or neighbors. Perhaps you’ll show up to the office in a mummy costume or bring a plate full of Oreo bats for your friends to devour at your Halloween party! But whether you’re preparing your little ones for trick or treating or you aim to spend the evening out at a club, it’s always fun to spice up your home with festive decorations.

That’s why groups like Halloween Decorations and DIY on Facebook are so exciting. This community, which has amassed an impressive 225K members, is “designed to inspire Halloween enthusiasts” who are looking to up their decor game, the group’s description notes. Here, you can find tasty treats, creepy decorations for your home and all sorts of creative ways to embrace the spooky season while it’s still here! 
#6

DIY

Nancy DV Report

If you’re curious about how Americans decorate for Halloween, Angi.com has got you covered. They conducted a survey last year that found that the majority of Americans who participate in spooky season make sure their decorations are up before October 9th. Nearly the same amount of people also take down their decor during the first week of November.

Over two thirds of survey respondents said that they’ll spend between three and six hours putting up Halloween decorations, and half reported that they decorate their front yards with inflatables. Nearly 73% of Americans believe that there’s nothing wrong with gory Halloween decorations, and over a third actually put up gruesome decor in their own homes. 
#7

Some Of The Bottles And Jars I Have Painted Over The Years

www.facebook.com Report

Jonas Zvilius
#8

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#9

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Marie Birbeck Report

As far as how much Americans are willing to shell out to turn their homes into creepy attractions, a third of survey respondents said that they’ll spend between $100 and $249 each year. Over a fifth admitted that they’ll spend between $250 and $499. And certain states are willing to go all out when it comes to Halloween decor, as 28% of South Dakotans report that they’ll spend over $250 each year. Meanwhile, over a third of New Yorkers do the same.

#10

Utilizing 50 Plastic Roaches From Amazon Creates An Ideal Frightening Experience In Our Guest Bathroom

Lonnie Noble Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why use plastic roaches? Bad for the environment, just encourage real roaches into your house.

#11

We Are Under A Burn Ban And I Had Made These Refractory Skulls Hoping To Use Them In My Fire Pit. So, I Made A Faux Fire That Turned Out Pretty Realistic!

Pat Fultz Report

#12

Infinity Well…

Ailin Lojo Report

When it comes to which decorations are most popular across the United States, a few tend to stand out. When asked which decoration homeowners would purchase if they didn’t have to worry about their budget, the most popular response was an animatronic witch, zombie or monster. A family of 12-foot skeletons was also coveted by many Americans. And in Delaware and Wisconsin, a 2-story inflatable was the most popular choice, while residents of Kansas and Oregon said they’d like to have a lifelike werewolf in their yards. 
#13

Made My Hell Pallet

Alarna Love Report

#14

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Denise Fensterer Report

#15

Welcome To My Spooky House 💀🕸🕷👻

www.facebook.com Report

Jonas Zvilius
There’s no question that Americans are willing to spend when it comes to Halloween. According to a 2023 survey from the National Retail Federation, a whopping 73% of Americans participated in Halloween-themed activities last year. It was expected that those celebrating Halloween would spend over $12.2 billion on their decor, costumes and more last year, while the average person was expected to spend over $108.  
#16

We Carved All The Crafting Pumpkins, Just About 6 Are Store Bought

Jazmyn Bustamante Salinas Report

#17

He Greets The Passerbys At The Entrance Of My Home

Amalthea Emaleth Report

#18

My Annabelle

Cherie Harper Pierce-Wilson Report

You might be wondering how Americans can possibly spend so much on Halloween, but if you break the holiday down, it’s easy to see how it can become expensive. There’s decorations, candy to pass out to trick or treaters, costumes for yourself and your children, food and drinks for parties and more. In fact, on Halloween candy alone, Americans spend over $3 billion annually. 

#19

My Attempt At The Chicken Wire Ghost.. For The Simplicity In Appearance, She Was Extremely Hard!

Denise Steven Report

#20

I Have Always Loved Decorating For Halloween. 🎃

Robyn Butler Townsend Report

#21

My Apartment Complex Is Hosting A Decorate Your Door For Halloween Contest. I Went With Beetlejuice

Nathalie Arroyo-Perez Report

Costumes are another high-ticket item for those embracing spooky season. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent over $4 billion last year making sure that they, their children and their pets were able to fully embrace the holiday. And when it comes to the most popular looks, kids tend to go for Spiderman, princesses, ghosts, superheroes and witches. Meanwhile, adults like to dress up as witches, vampires, Barbie, Batman and cats. And as for what we dress up our pets as, pumpkins, hot dogs, bats and bumblebees are the most popular choices.  
#22

My Witches Cauldron Project Turned Out Pretty Good! 💚🧙‍♀️ 🔥

Laurie Rued Report

#23

Local Scarecrow Contest, Although I Didn't Place, It Was Fun To Build

Mike Gangwer Report

#24

My Wife Was Kind Enough To Let Me Paint Her New 12ft Skeleton With The Colors Chosen By Our Daughter

Stephen Kesler Report

Are you feeling inspired to transform your home into a creepy, haunted house this Halloween, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly amusing or impressive, and let us know in the comments below how you plan to decorate this spooky season. Then, if you’d like to check out another Halloween-themed article from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this one next!
#25

But I'm Such A Halloween Freak That I Always Decorate My House. I'm The Only One In The Street

Annelies Zwarts Report

#26

Spent The Last Few Weeks Making These Out Of Plastic Pumpkins From Michael’s And Foam Clay

Lonnie Noble Report

#27

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#28

My Version Of Father Time

Becky Luttrell Report

#29

Some Of Our Skeleton Scenes!

Kim Watkins Carter Report

#30

It's A Work In Progress!!

Anthony Moss Report

#31

Happy Halloween!

Sally Torbitzky Report

#32

Mine N My Babies Pumpkins

Tracey Morris Report

#33

Not Nearly As Incredible As My Halloween Loving Friends In The Us But I Love Halloween But Here In The UK We Are Limited On What We Can Get

Dorothy Morrison Report

#34

Count Chocula And Nosferatu

Tom Taggart Report

#35

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Kelly Hecht Report

#36

Spider Cronuts 🕷️

De Knutsel Zusjes Report

#37

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Bobby Turner Report

#38

A Few More Candidates From The "Monster Party"!!!

Rick Hartley Report

#39

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Angie Renee Report

#40

Saw This DIY From Cirgnamics

Peggy Lee Casey-Hale Report

#41

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Dan Dymock Report

#42

Coffin I Made

Jason Sonnleitner Report

#43

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Jennifer Shearer Report

#44

Jitters House In Edmonton (Canada) This Year! 🎃💀

Caitlyn Murray Report

feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really like this one! 👻🧙🏻‍♀️🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️🎃🪦

#45

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#46

I Made This Today With A Frame I Had In The Garage And Stuff From Family Dollar, What Do You Think?

Kristen Brendel Report

#47

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#48

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#49

10 Ft Spider Silhouette I Made For Our Garage Door!

Nicole Nicole Report

#50

Skeleton Pic I Made From An Old Frame

Bridget M. Chandler Report

feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like this was a popular DIY Halloween decoration this year. Anyone know which social media platform this idea was on?

#51

Oogie Boogie. This Was Easy And Fun To Make And It Looks So Cool At Night!

Mathew Zapata Report

#52

I Have Just Finished My Freddie Krueger Phone…

Unique Furniture Report

#53

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Katia France Report

#54

First Time Making Outdoor Decor

Carrie Adkins-Fletcher Report

#55

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Sandrine Dulmont Report

#56

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Nick Pymont Report

#57

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Dominique Defelippo Report

#58

What To Do On A Sunday Afternoon, Make Spider Egg Sacs

Marygayle Browning Report

#59

Hubby And I Made A Tree This Year. I Love It!!

Jennifer Niehoff Report

#60

More Completed Halloween On The Lanai

Mitch DeweySki Duszynski Report

#61

Wanted To Make A Jack In The Box For Our Carnevil Themed Halloween Party This Year But Made A Jill In The Box Instead And Here She Is!

Teagan Hill Report

#62

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Dana Johnson Report

#63

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Paul Holster Report

#64

Created Some Foam Tombstones For The Front Yard

Sophie Dion Galarneau Report

#65

Over In Cheshire UK Halloween Decorating Is Nowhere Near As Popular Here As It Is Over In 🇺🇸 But We Do Our Best!

Toby Whittle Report

feliciacahoon avatar
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
FoxEcoLimaIndiaCharlieIndiAlfa
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is bloody brilliant..(As an American I hope I said it right) I love how Halloween has made it's way across the pond. It's one of my favorite holidays and a fun tradition that I hope keeps catching on all over the world.

#66

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Joanna Connolly Griggs Report

#67

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Jennifer Shearer Report

#68

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Donna Gadberry Report

#69

It Is A Small Three Foot Skeleton Did The Whole Plastic Wrap And Heat Gun, Used A Little Wood Stain

Harald Marshall Report

#70

Our Haunted Mansion Theme Last Halloween

Ondrea Kelly Report

#71

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Nicole Watson Report

#72

Halloween-Decorations-And-DIY-Pics

Patty Hanson Report

#73

I’m Doing A Wizard Of Oz Theme

Jennifer Sawyer Report

#74

What Do You All Think? My First Time Making Something Bigger

Kayla Zimbelman Report

#75

I've Made A Few Decorations But I'm Looking To Expand My Skills And Display!

Melissa Martin-Neubert Report

