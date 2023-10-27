ADVERTISEMENT

Trick or treat! Halloween is almost upon us, pandas. And if you’re reading for a night full of spectacular spooks and adorable ghosts, kittens and zombies knocking on your door asking for candy, we’ve got the perfect list to fuel your mystical mood!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of some of the most creative, impressive and amusing Halloween costumes that people have shared online. If you’re not ready for the big night, perhaps this list will inspire you to go all out with your costume. Keep reading to find a conversation with Deepak from Munchkins Planet, and if you are a connoisseur of captivating costumes, be sure to upvote the looks that you find particularly boo-tiful!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Son's Name Is Vlad, And He Has Asthma. For Halloween, He Created A Costume Called "Vlad The Inhaler"

My Son's Name Is Vlad, And He Has Asthma. For Halloween, He Created A Costume Called "Vlad The Inhaler" Shares stats

ChrisDoes3D Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
216points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Every Halloween My Girlfriend And I Take A Themed Portrait With Our Cats

Every Halloween My Girlfriend And I Take A Themed Portrait With Our Cats Shares stats

ekimrt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
199points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Niece Wanted To Be A Ghost For Halloween, So I Obviously Had No Choice

My Niece Wanted To Be A Ghost For Halloween, So I Obviously Had No Choice Shares stats

Codyvlach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
179points
Add photo comments
POST
dvanbeurden avatar
Dave Van Beurden
Dave Van Beurden
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I a bad person for thinking the uncle really wanted to be a ghost buster and the niece was flown in as a prop?

Vote comment up
89
89points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Going to corn mazes, carving pumpkins, drinking hot apple cider and visiting a haunted house that will leave you shrieking. Spooky season is full of wonderful activities! And if you’re planning on donning an awesome costume on Halloween night, you’re in good company, pandas. According to Statista, a whopping 73% of Americans have plans to participate in Halloween festivities this year.

And when it comes to dressing up in costume, US News reports that 47% of Americans have an outfit planned. The top ten most common costumes people search for on Google are witches, Spider-Man, dinosaurs, Stranger Things characters, fairies, pirates, rabbits, cheerleaders, cowboys, and Harley Quinn. But if I had to guess, I would say that Barbie, Ken, Taylor Swift and Oppenheimer will be popular looks this year as well.  
#4

My Roommate And His Twin Brother As The Twins From "The Shining"

My Roommate And His Twin Brother As The Twins From "The Shining" Shares stats

g-litter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
174points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

My Halloween Costume For Halloween Party: Oswald Cobblepot, Also Known As Penguin Of The "Batman Returns"

My Halloween Costume For Halloween Party: Oswald Cobblepot, Also Known As Penguin Of The "Batman Returns" Shares stats

hipunen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
165points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

I Finished My Xenomorph Alien Costume. I've Worked Months On This

I Finished My Xenomorph Alien Costume. I've Worked Months On This Shares stats

ShapeshiftaerCos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
162points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Halloween costumes can be for people of all ages, as dressing up is fun for anyone! But if you’re a child who’s hoping to get some great trick-or-treating sweets, you better show up in an excellent look. Apparently, there were a whopping 41 million trick-or-treaters between the ages of 5 and 14 in the US in 2021, and there’s likely to be even more now, as the pandemic has calmed down quite a bit.

Unsurprisingly, California has the most children in costumes knocking on doors, with 5 million, and Texas is not far behind, with 4.3 million. And while Americans spend about $10.6 billion on Halloween annually, about $3.6 billion of that was spent on costumes during 2022. So if you’re planning on entering a costume contest, know that you’re going to have some stiff competition!
#7

The Serious Throwback - Someone Should Do A Repeat Of This!

The Serious Throwback - Someone Should Do A Repeat Of This! Shares stats

EbonyJenae_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
159points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?

What's Your Favorite Scary Movie? Shares stats

SpookyBritters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
159points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Awe-Inspiring Egyptian God Costume

Awe-Inspiring Egyptian God Costume Shares stats

drian_bautista Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
146points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To learn more about Halloween costumes from a certified spooky season expert, we reached out to Deepak, a content creator at Munchkins Planet who has created many blog posts on Halloween looks. Deepak was kind enough to answer some questions for Bored Panda about what makes an excellent costume.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The thing that makes a great Halloween costume is based on one’s imagination, you don’t need to find a unique costume idea," he shared. "Pick something from the existing popular ideas, but give it a personal touch by adding DIY things like the accessories or makeup. Let your creative juices flow."
#10

Bubbles From The "Powerpuff Girls"

Bubbles From The "Powerpuff Girls" Shares stats

BradleyMartyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
138points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

An Arquillen From "Men In Black" In New York City

An Arquillen From "Men In Black" In New York City Shares stats

xfghxdf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
130points
Add photo comments
POST
varwenea avatar
varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The would scare the c**p out of me in the New York subway. 😅😂

Vote comment up
24
24points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Such An Awesome Patty And Selma For Halloween

Such An Awesome Patty And Selma For Halloween Shares stats

the_simpsons_man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
128points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As far as what factors we should consider when choosing a Halloween costume, Deepak says to keep it simple. "Select a costume that is comfortable to wear and move around in. Stay within your budget, and try to avoid expensive Halloween outfits, instead be creative with DIY," the expert recommended. "By adding a few accessories like LED lights, makeup, or face paint you can make any boring costume a stunning masterpiece."
#13

My Brother And Niece On Halloween

My Brother And Niece On Halloween Shares stats

AsunaYuuki21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
127points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Halloween Month Is Here, And I'm Officially Too Weird For My Own Taste

Halloween Month Is Here, And I'm Officially Too Weird For My Own Taste Shares stats

josiemarcellino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
123points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

To Me This Is The Ultimate Dad Joke

To Me This Is The Ultimate Dad Joke Shares stats

RebeccaPapin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
121points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

We were also curious about some of the most impressive Halloween costumes Deepak has ever seen. "One of the best Halloween costumes I've come across is the Jack Skellington created by (Royal Goyal) in this article," he shared. "What makes it special is it’s all DIY. He painted the blazer and pants with white stripes, made the bow tie, and did an outstanding job on the makeup."
#16

Makes My Heart Smile Knowing My Kids Get Excited To Do A Family Halloween Costume Every Year

Makes My Heart Smile Knowing My Kids Get Excited To Do A Family Halloween Costume Every Year Shares stats

unsponsor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

My Harry Potter-Inspired Halloween Costume

My Harry Potter-Inspired Halloween Costume Shares stats

christellebilodeau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
118points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Halloween Costume This Year - 12 Feet Tall

My Halloween Costume This Year - 12 Feet Tall Shares stats

cannibalsurvivor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
105points
Add photo comments
POST
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a good idea, that you should just add to it every year. Put skeleton arms in sleeves on, and move them with puppet sticks. Use hidden strings, to make it beckon with one hand, and point with the other. Add a voice modifier, and then you can stand shadowy places, and make people think you're a automation, but then say creepy things about them. "I seeeeeeeee you, little pumpkin-head, with your pumpkin-head doooolllllll"

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

But if you need even more inspiration, there are plenty of other costumes you can view that have been shared on Munchins Planet. Deepak also shared this article, which includes a weeping angel statue, a jellyfish, a headless boy, a Marshmello costume and many more brilliant and creative looks.
#19

My All-Time Favorite Costume I Have Ever Made - A Headless Marie Antoinette

My All-Time Favorite Costume I Have Ever Made - A Headless Marie Antoinette Shares stats

Mirandaw819 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Mom's And Her Boyfriend's Costumes This Year. Always Coming Up With Something Ridiculous

My Mom's And Her Boyfriend's Costumes This Year. Always Coming Up With Something Ridiculous Shares stats

Csharp27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She perfectly captured the elegance of Morticia, well done!

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Costume This Year

My Costume This Year Shares stats

Anchii34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
91points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As far as advice for choosing a costume, Deepak says his best tip is to not try to reinvent the wheel. "I’m not discouraging thinking out of the box," he explained. "What I’m saying is we already have a lot of popular costume ideas from famous Disney characters – Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Beetlejuice, Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas... The list goes on and on. Pick anything from the existing popular ideas, and give it your own DIY touch to look different from the crowd."
#22

Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume. What Do You All Think?

Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume. What Do You All Think? Shares stats

MetallicMarshmellow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
87points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

One Of The Best

One Of The Best Shares stats

kerrywashington Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
85points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

We Are Staying Safe This Halloween. Are You?

We Are Staying Safe This Halloween. Are You? Shares stats

_maitland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Are you feeling inspired to create a magical costume for Halloween this year, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying all of these impressive pics, and please remember to keep upvoting your favorites. Let us know in the comments what you plan to dress up as this year, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more amazing costumes, you can find Bored Panda’s article on the same topic from last year right here

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

This Halloween, My Daughter Picked Our Family Theme

This Halloween, My Daughter Picked Our Family Theme Shares stats

emilyntyler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Mr. Clean Made "Sponge" Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween

Mr. Clean Made "Sponge" Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween Shares stats

Taicho116 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My Kid Is In Love With Huntress. So We Tried Really Hard To Put Her Costume For Halloween Together. It Came Out Really Good

My Kid Is In Love With Huntress. So We Tried Really Hard To Put Her Costume For Halloween Together. It Came Out Really Good Shares stats

cutnshoot_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
christopher_bwrs avatar
Christopher Bowers
Christopher Bowers
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a combination of The Mad Hatter goons from Batman Arkham City meets Jack Sparrow

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

She Got It - Pearl Krabs From Spongebob

She Got It - Pearl Krabs From Spongebob Shares stats

Simply_GorJASZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
79points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

A Friend Commissioned A Headless Horseman Costume From Me

A Friend Commissioned A Headless Horseman Costume From Me Shares stats

djdeforte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From OP on reddit: Here are some additional photos including construction. https://imgur.com/a/1uOyUMz/ -- Edit: someone asked OP how it is to be inside the costume, if one can see and breath. the answer: "So the costume is about 10 lbs, mainly foam and fabric. The chest armor is made with a cutout in between the two sliver plates and covered with insect screen to make it hard to see in. Yet very easy to see out, his face is like an inch or so from the chest plate. He only loses his peripheral vision. If you put your hands up around your eyes and pretend to use binoculars, that’s sort of what it’s like. The neck is entirely hollow allowing heat to escape. He said he wore it for 3+ hours before he was done, but was completely capable of enjoying the evening."

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Corpse Bride For Halloween

Corpse Bride For Halloween Shares stats

latto777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

My Grandma Dressed Up For Halloween

My Grandma Dressed Up For Halloween Shares stats

MilkCarton69420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

This Is Fine

This Is Fine Shares stats

jessiewutang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Easiest Costume For Anyone With A Corgi

Easiest Costume For Anyone With A Corgi Shares stats

lonelylibra817 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope there's a marmalade sandwich in the bag

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Harry, It's Our Calling Card. All The Great Ones Leave Their Marks. We're The Wet Bandits

Harry, It's Our Calling Card. All The Great Ones Leave Their Marks. We're The Wet Bandits Shares stats

justintimberlake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Our Daughter's Blonde Bangs Inspired Our Family Halloween Costume This Year. How Could I Not Have Her Be Tinkerbell This Year. Happy Halloween

Our Daughter's Blonde Bangs Inspired Our Family Halloween Costume This Year. How Could I Not Have Her Be Tinkerbell This Year. Happy Halloween Shares stats

nicoleeachus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
72points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

My Girlfriend And I Dressed As Adam And Barbara From "Beetlejuice"

My Girlfriend And I Dressed As Adam And Barbara From "Beetlejuice" Shares stats

shamelessdetective Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
72points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

My Giant Dinosaur Pinata Costume

My Giant Dinosaur Pinata Costume Shares stats

This has to be my favorite project and probably my best Halloween costume ever. It took about two months and cost only 50 dollars. I had a lot of help from a buddy of mine, whose help was invaluable.

jjpxsdid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
72points
Add photo comments
POST
deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be a couples costume, where the other half has a blindfold and a bat. Blindfold must bump in to everything and turn in circles wacking blindly with polystyrine or inflatable baseball bat, any time they hit pinyata man, he opens a flap in his tummy and throws candy at them.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Girlfriend's Halloween Costume. Creepy Pumpkin Lady And Her Little Dolly

My Girlfriend's Halloween Costume. Creepy Pumpkin Lady And Her Little Dolly Shares stats

ZacPensol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

My Husband And I Will Be Going To Alfred Hitchcock-Themed Halloween Party Dressed As "Psycho" And "The Birds"

My Husband And I Will Be Going To Alfred Hitchcock-Themed Halloween Party Dressed As "Psycho" And "The Birds" Shares stats

lonelylibra817 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before reading the title I thought the wife was scary version of Karate Kid's Halloween costume. I prefer Psycho.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

My Costume Is Ready For Halloween

My Costume Is Ready For Halloween Shares stats

BrianOstrander93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Is My Halloween Costume

This Is My Halloween Costume Shares stats

ZacPensol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
69points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

I'm Delivering Chinese Food Tonight And Thought I Could Bring Some Smiles To My Customers. Tough Crowd So Far

I'm Delivering Chinese Food Tonight And Thought I Could Bring Some Smiles To My Customers. Tough Crowd So Far Shares stats

strawberrykisses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
69points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

For This Halloween I'm Not A Cat

For This Halloween I'm Not A Cat Shares stats

Greenwing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points
Add photo comments
POST
c_stradiot avatar
Christine Stradiot
Christine Stradiot
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who might be wondering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3M_Ki5U3TE

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Diva Plavalaguna From "The Fifth Element"

Diva Plavalaguna From "The Fifth Element" Shares stats

xtina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

My Nazgul Costume From "Lord Of The Rings" For Halloween So Far

My Nazgul Costume From "Lord Of The Rings" For Halloween So Far Shares stats

PigGuy1988 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

My Halloween Costume - A True Classic

My Halloween Costume - A True Classic Shares stats

TrueKaras , TrueKaras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

What? What Did He Say?!?

What? What Did He Say?!? Shares stats

97Vercetti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Every Night, The Same Dream. Every Morning, The Same Nightmare

Every Night, The Same Dream. Every Morning, The Same Nightmare Shares stats

captcash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

I Made A Victorian Pinhead Costume For Halloween

I Made A Victorian Pinhead Costume For Halloween Shares stats

Crafting_With_Casca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Timm's Family Halloween Costumes. I've Been A Kiss Fan All My Life And Have Always Wanted To Do This. Kids Are Finally Old Enough To Pull It Off. So Much Fun

Timm's Family Halloween Costumes. I've Been A Kiss Fan All My Life And Have Always Wanted To Do This. Kids Are Finally Old Enough To Pull It Off. So Much Fun Shares stats

JohnTimm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 90 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!