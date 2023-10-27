50 Halloween Costumes So Clever It May Leave You Wishing You Had Thought Of It First (New Pics)
Trick or treat! Halloween is almost upon us, pandas. And if you’re reading for a night full of spectacular spooks and adorable ghosts, kittens and zombies knocking on your door asking for candy, we’ve got the perfect list to fuel your mystical mood!
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of some of the most creative, impressive and amusing Halloween costumes that people have shared online. If you’re not ready for the big night, perhaps this list will inspire you to go all out with your costume. Keep reading to find a conversation with Deepak from Munchkins Planet, and if you are a connoisseur of captivating costumes, be sure to upvote the looks that you find particularly boo-tiful!
My Son's Name Is Vlad, And He Has Asthma. For Halloween, He Created A Costume Called "Vlad The Inhaler"
Every Halloween My Girlfriend And I Take A Themed Portrait With Our Cats
My Niece Wanted To Be A Ghost For Halloween, So I Obviously Had No Choice
Going to corn mazes, carving pumpkins, drinking hot apple cider and visiting a haunted house that will leave you shrieking. Spooky season is full of wonderful activities! And if you’re planning on donning an awesome costume on Halloween night, you’re in good company, pandas. According to Statista, a whopping 73% of Americans have plans to participate in Halloween festivities this year.
And when it comes to dressing up in costume, US News reports that 47% of Americans have an outfit planned. The top ten most common costumes people search for on Google are witches, Spider-Man, dinosaurs, Stranger Things characters, fairies, pirates, rabbits, cheerleaders, cowboys, and Harley Quinn. But if I had to guess, I would say that Barbie, Ken, Taylor Swift and Oppenheimer will be popular looks this year as well.
My Roommate And His Twin Brother As The Twins From "The Shining"
My Halloween Costume For Halloween Party: Oswald Cobblepot, Also Known As Penguin Of The "Batman Returns"
I Finished My Xenomorph Alien Costume. I've Worked Months On This
Halloween costumes can be for people of all ages, as dressing up is fun for anyone! But if you’re a child who’s hoping to get some great trick-or-treating sweets, you better show up in an excellent look. Apparently, there were a whopping 41 million trick-or-treaters between the ages of 5 and 14 in the US in 2021, and there’s likely to be even more now, as the pandemic has calmed down quite a bit.
Unsurprisingly, California has the most children in costumes knocking on doors, with 5 million, and Texas is not far behind, with 4.3 million. And while Americans spend about $10.6 billion on Halloween annually, about $3.6 billion of that was spent on costumes during 2022. So if you’re planning on entering a costume contest, know that you’re going to have some stiff competition!
The Serious Throwback - Someone Should Do A Repeat Of This!
What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?
Awe-Inspiring Egyptian God Costume
To learn more about Halloween costumes from a certified spooky season expert, we reached out to Deepak, a content creator at Munchkins Planet who has created many blog posts on Halloween looks. Deepak was kind enough to answer some questions for Bored Panda about what makes an excellent costume.
"The thing that makes a great Halloween costume is based on one’s imagination, you don’t need to find a unique costume idea," he shared. "Pick something from the existing popular ideas, but give it a personal touch by adding DIY things like the accessories or makeup. Let your creative juices flow."
Bubbles From The "Powerpuff Girls"
An Arquillen From "Men In Black" In New York City
Such An Awesome Patty And Selma For Halloween
As far as what factors we should consider when choosing a Halloween costume, Deepak says to keep it simple. "Select a costume that is comfortable to wear and move around in. Stay within your budget, and try to avoid expensive Halloween outfits, instead be creative with DIY," the expert recommended. "By adding a few accessories like LED lights, makeup, or face paint you can make any boring costume a stunning masterpiece."
My Brother And Niece On Halloween
Halloween Month Is Here, And I'm Officially Too Weird For My Own Taste
To Me This Is The Ultimate Dad Joke
We were also curious about some of the most impressive Halloween costumes Deepak has ever seen. "One of the best Halloween costumes I've come across is the Jack Skellington created by (Royal Goyal) in this article," he shared. "What makes it special is it’s all DIY. He painted the blazer and pants with white stripes, made the bow tie, and did an outstanding job on the makeup."
Makes My Heart Smile Knowing My Kids Get Excited To Do A Family Halloween Costume Every Year
My Harry Potter-Inspired Halloween Costume
My Halloween Costume This Year - 12 Feet Tall
But if you need even more inspiration, there are plenty of other costumes you can view that have been shared on Munchins Planet. Deepak also shared this article, which includes a weeping angel statue, a jellyfish, a headless boy, a Marshmello costume and many more brilliant and creative looks.
My All-Time Favorite Costume I Have Ever Made - A Headless Marie Antoinette
My Mom's And Her Boyfriend's Costumes This Year. Always Coming Up With Something Ridiculous
My Costume This Year
As far as advice for choosing a costume, Deepak says his best tip is to not try to reinvent the wheel. "I’m not discouraging thinking out of the box," he explained. "What I’m saying is we already have a lot of popular costume ideas from famous Disney characters – Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Beetlejuice, Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas... The list goes on and on. Pick anything from the existing popular ideas, and give it your own DIY touch to look different from the crowd."
Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume. What Do You All Think?
One Of The Best
We Are Staying Safe This Halloween. Are You?
Are you feeling inspired to create a magical costume for Halloween this year, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying all of these impressive pics, and please remember to keep upvoting your favorites. Let us know in the comments what you plan to dress up as this year, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more amazing costumes, you can find Bored Panda’s article on the same topic from last year right here!
This Halloween, My Daughter Picked Our Family Theme
Mr. Clean Made "Sponge" Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween
My Kid Is In Love With Huntress. So We Tried Really Hard To Put Her Costume For Halloween Together. It Came Out Really Good
She Got It - Pearl Krabs From Spongebob
A Friend Commissioned A Headless Horseman Costume From Me
From OP on reddit: Here are some additional photos including construction. https://imgur.com/a/1uOyUMz/ -- Edit: someone asked OP how it is to be inside the costume, if one can see and breath. the answer: "So the costume is about 10 lbs, mainly foam and fabric. The chest armor is made with a cutout in between the two sliver plates and covered with insect screen to make it hard to see in. Yet very easy to see out, his face is like an inch or so from the chest plate. He only loses his peripheral vision. If you put your hands up around your eyes and pretend to use binoculars, that’s sort of what it’s like. The neck is entirely hollow allowing heat to escape. He said he wore it for 3+ hours before he was done, but was completely capable of enjoying the evening."
Corpse Bride For Halloween
My Grandma Dressed Up For Halloween
This Is Fine
Easiest Costume For Anyone With A Corgi
Harry, It's Our Calling Card. All The Great Ones Leave Their Marks. We're The Wet Bandits
Our Daughter's Blonde Bangs Inspired Our Family Halloween Costume This Year. How Could I Not Have Her Be Tinkerbell This Year. Happy Halloween
My Girlfriend And I Dressed As Adam And Barbara From "Beetlejuice"
My Giant Dinosaur Pinata Costume
This has to be my favorite project and probably my best Halloween costume ever. It took about two months and cost only 50 dollars. I had a lot of help from a buddy of mine, whose help was invaluable.
My Girlfriend's Halloween Costume. Creepy Pumpkin Lady And Her Little Dolly
My Husband And I Will Be Going To Alfred Hitchcock-Themed Halloween Party Dressed As "Psycho" And "The Birds"
My Costume Is Ready For Halloween
This Is My Halloween Costume
I'm Delivering Chinese Food Tonight And Thought I Could Bring Some Smiles To My Customers. Tough Crowd So Far
For This Halloween I'm Not A Cat
Diva Plavalaguna From "The Fifth Element"
My Nazgul Costume From "Lord Of The Rings" For Halloween So Far
My Halloween Costume - A True Classic
What? What Did He Say?!?
Every Night, The Same Dream. Every Morning, The Same Nightmare
I Made A Victorian Pinhead Costume For Halloween
Timm's Family Halloween Costumes. I've Been A Kiss Fan All My Life And Have Always Wanted To Do This. Kids Are Finally Old Enough To Pull It Off. So Much Fun
