What’s your favorite way to celebrate Halloween? Spending an evening exchanging scary stories with your closest friends, binging horror films that will make you sleep with the lights on for a week or passing out candy to all of the adorable kids who dressed up as their favorite characters to go trick or treating? There’s no wrong way to embrace spooky season, but if you’re looking for a frightening experience, what might be even more terrifying than ghost stories and strolls through moonlit cemeteries in the wee hours of the night is arriving at October 31st without a clue of what to dress up as that evening! The horror!

But have no fear, we’ve got you pandas covered. We’ve been scouring the internet to find some of the most impressive, hilarious, spooky and spot-on Halloween costumes people have ever seen to provide you some inspiration. You still have a week to put together a prize-winning outfit, so enjoy checking out all of these spectacular costumes.

Below, you’ll also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Halloween enthusiast and the woman behind Spooky Little Halloween, Miranda Enzor, and creator and editor of Halloween Love, Black. Be sure to upvote the photos you find most creative and impressive, and let us know in the comments what you plan to dress up as this year. Then, if you’re looking for even more costume inspiration from Bored Panda, you can check out some of our previous lists on the same topic here, here and here.