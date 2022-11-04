Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters
31points
Halloween, Occasions3 hours ago

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Adelaide Ross and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

For most kids, trick-or-treating is usually about bringing home as much candy as possible. But like any adventure that you embark upon, you never know exactly where the journey will take you. You may start down one path then overhear that a house in the next neighborhood over is passing out full-size candy bars. No matter how heavy your bag of loot is becoming, if something grabs your attention, you will haul your little ghost or zombie body over there as fast as you possibly can. (Maybe zombies can move fast when there’s a promise of candy! Or perhaps something even more exciting…)

One homeowner in Milwaukee decided to do an experiment this Halloween by adding a potato to their Halloween treats “just to see what would happen”. Much to their surprise, the potatoes became an instant hit, so they documented the saga of the evening on Facebook. 

Below, you’ll find the full story that Sarah Ross shared online, as well as some of the responses amused readers have left. We would love to hear your thoughts on the potato treats in the comments as well. Have you ever given out something unconventional on Halloween? Then if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article about how passing out something other than candy on Halloween does not always go this smoothly, check out this story next.  

Milwaukee resident Sarah Ross decided to place a potato with their Halloween treats this year as an experiment

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev (not the actual photo)

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Much to their surprise, the potatoes became an instant hit so Sarah detailed the entire saga on Facebook

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Dustin Wengert

It is amazing what kids and teenagers will get excited by. On the average day, if you offered a child their choice between a piece of candy and a potato, I would guess that most of them would pick the piece of candy. But on Halloween? There is candy everywhere, more than they could ever need. So the potato becomes the much more exciting option, out of novelty. Sarah not only provided these trick-or-treaters with a fun alternative to candy, they also gave these kids a great story to tell when they returned home or to share at recess the following day. 

While giving out potatoes on Halloween may have started as a joke or an experiment for Sarah, it is certainly valid to pass out treats that are allergy-friendly. With about 8% of kids in the United States having at least one food allergy, many pieces of Halloween candy can’t be enjoyed in the first place. Almost all popular brands of chocolate contain milk and/or soy, and plenty of other candies also contain peanuts, tree nuts, coconut or gluten. While the potato might not have been intended to be the most inclusive Halloween treat, it may have been a relief for many kids with allergies, or parents of little ones with allergies, to find.

When it comes to other allergy-friendly or non-edible treats that can be passed out on Halloween, there are no shortage of options. Small toys like Play-Doh, glow bracelets, slime, Halloween LED rings, scrunchies, bookmarks and stickers are also popular among young kids. Sarah mentioned that they passed out lots of pencils as well. I remember coming home thrilled to get new colorful pencils, erasers and stamps on various Halloweens (along with all of my sweet treats) when I was a kid too. Never underestimate the power of bubbles, yo-yos, temporary tattoos, and apparently, even potatoes.      

Something tells me this won’t be the last year Sarah hands out potatoes for Halloween. But next year they might need to stock up even more. Once the legend of the potato spreads, I think Sarah’s household could easily pass out 100 spuds. We would love to hear your thoughts on this wholesome situation in the comments. Have you ever passed out or received anything more interesting than candy on Halloween? And then if you want to read another Bored Panda article about giving away something other than candy as a Halloween treat, look no further than right here

Many amused readers then responded with alternatives to candy they’ve seen passed out on Halloween before

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Elisa Griffith

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Jennifer Blankenship Moselen

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Sophie St-Arnaud

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Theresa Caspers

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Cheryl Rosete

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Sandy Dyer

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Gayle Dow

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: J.D. Winstanley

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Marty Salzberg

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Charisse Trujillo

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Shane Lambert

Person In Milwaukee Becomes Neighborhood Icon After They Handed Out Potatoes To Trick-Or-Treaters

Image credits: Michele Taylor

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda