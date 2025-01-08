ADVERTISEMENT

How you look can have a huge impact on how you feel. When you get a fresh and stylish haircut, you can feel so full of confidence that there’s nothing you can’t do. But it takes a great hairstylist to bring out the best in every one of their clients.

Thai Nguyen, a barber based in Richmond, Virginia, has gained global fame and attracted a massive online following after he started sharing videos of his work on TikTok and Instagram. He’s very talented, and it’s definitely worth taking a look at his skills. We’ve collected some of his top before-and-after shots to share with you. Scroll down to take a look.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Booksy