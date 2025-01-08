37 Cool Before-And-After Hair Transformations By This Barber Who Went Viral Online
How you look can have a huge impact on how you feel. When you get a fresh and stylish haircut, you can feel so full of confidence that there’s nothing you can’t do. But it takes a great hairstylist to bring out the best in every one of their clients.
Thai Nguyen, a barber based in Richmond, Virginia, has gained global fame and attracted a massive online following after he started sharing videos of his work on TikTok and Instagram. He’s very talented, and it’s definitely worth taking a look at his skills. We’ve collected some of his top before-and-after shots to share with you. Scroll down to take a look.
More info: TikTok | Instagram | Booksy
This post may include affiliate links.
Nguyen has a jaw-droppingly huge following online. On TikTok, a whopping 1.7 million people follow him (@nguyensteadycutting) for his latest videos and he’s racked up 64.9 million likes across all of his clips.
Some of his videos are insanely popular. The top ones, which are pinned on his channel, have garnered 61.7 million, 47.3 million, and 28.4 million likes.
Meanwhile, the barber also has 461k followers over on Instagram (@nguyensteadycutting). Bored Panda has reached out to Nguyen via the social network to learn more about his craft and fame, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him!
Meanwhile, he also curates a smaller Instagram account where he uploads his photographs (@nguyencameraworks).
Went from: Arch wizard starring in L'Oréal commercials to Romcom badguy rich playboy who exists to show the protag how the smalltown humble and harmless teacher/veterenarian/farmer is much better! Or maybe it is just the glasses! Either way dude looks good but if I had hair like that! I am keeping it long!
If you’re impressed by Nguyen’s results and like his style, then you can book an appointment with him on Booksy. Some people literally drive hours just to get their hair cut by him because they love his approach. As per Booksy, an hour-long haircut will cost you $150.
Meanwhile, a haircut and having your beard trimmed too will set you back $175. Clients under the age of 13 pay only $50 for a haircut.
The prices might look high, but you’re paying for quality. You get what you pay for. There are tons of 5-star reviews of the barber’s services, as well as lots of positive comments about his work on TikTok and Instagram.
Meanwhile, the barber is very transparent with his work: you can literally see the results he produces in his videos.
WTVR CBS 6 News recently interviewed Nguyen, who works at Clippers 3.0, in Richmond, Virginia.
The 24-year-old is being hailed as a celebrity barber after starting to post videos of his textured fringe blowout taper cuts on social media over a year and a half ago, back in June 2023.
“I started seeing other barbers blowing up, so I was like, dang, like, if they could do it I could do it too," Nguyen told WTVR CBS 6 News.
"The DMs keep blowing up asking me, like it's too much for me to handle. I'm not going to lie to you. I'm like, booked down into August right now,” he said in June 2024.
According to Nguyen, some of his clients have actually driven to get a haircut all the way from North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky. For example, one customer drove a whopping 9 hours. That’s how much people value Nguyen’s technique and talent.
“I was like, oh my God, like the pressure was definitely on me when she told me that,” the barber said.
One customer, Faizan Shah, told the media that he doesn’t mind being stuck in a traffic jam during the morning rush hour because he knows he’s in good hands when he sits down in Nguyen’s chair.
“This is like the best cut I've ever gotten. I haven't been to anybody else for the past two and a half years. He gives you confidence. If you watch his Reels, you can see how like, the transformation really just changes you, you know."
Nguyen said that he’s usually good at picking things up fairly quickly. However, barbering “was definitely not one of them.” He revealed that it took him years of practice to perfect his fading technique. While he was studying at Virginia Commonwealth University, he gave free haircuts to children and the homeless.
“Whenever I have the opportunity, I always want to help out as much as I can.” Eventually, through his charity work, he wound up being discovered by Maurice Carpenter, who owns Clippers 3.0. "A lot of barbers don't take the time off to do things like that, you know, especially people who can't afford haircuts," Carpenter told WTVR CBS 6 News. He added that Nguyen is a “very humble, energetic, young man,” who didn’t let his success go to his head.
“People smile, and when they come out the chair, when they feel more confident about themselves, it makes me feel really good. It makes me feel really happy to be able to do that,” Nguyen said. He shared with the media that his goal is to visit his family, most of whom live in Vietnam, and to give back to the less fortunate in the area where his parents grew up.
What are your thoughts on Nguyen’s techniques? Would you drive hours like some of his clients just to have him cut your hair? What do you look for in a hairstylist or barber? Have any of you actually sat in Nguyen’s chair before?
What are the best and worst haircuts you've ever had in your life? Tell us all about your experience in the comments!
That smile in the first picture though, awesome face!
now do a 3rd picture for those that have to put their eyeglasses back on
Yeah it reminds me of the old "nerdy girl is suddenly stunning" tropeLoad More Replies...
now do a 3rd picture for those that have to put their eyeglasses back on
Yeah it reminds me of the old "nerdy girl is suddenly stunning" tropeLoad More Replies...