This Japanese Hairstylist Shares How A Proper Haircut Changes A Person (65 New Pics)
There are very few experiences as pleasant as getting a new haircut. You feel fresh. You feel fabulous. You feel like you can do anything that you set your heart and mind to! A good haircut can give you a powerful boost of confidence. And that can make a huge difference for you at school, at work, and in your dating life.
Otsuki Shou, the CEO of ‘DIECE Shibuya,’ is a talented Japanese hairdresser who helps his clients feel incredibly stylish. He uploads his very best hair transformations on social media, where he has a large following of fashion-loving fans. We’ve collected some of his best newest looks to share with you today, dear Pandas. Upvote the hairstyles that you liked the most, and let us know in the comments which of these cuts you’d love to get!
Once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, consider taking a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier articles about Otsuki’s work right here and over here. And if you enjoy his work, be sure to follow his socials, and consider visiting his salon if you happen to be in Tokyo.
Bored Panda has reached out to Otsuki via email. We will update the article as soon as we hear back from him! Stay tuned, dear Pandas.
More info: Instagram | Twitter | Salon
Hairdresser Otsuki has a very significant following on social media. At the time of writing, he had 84k fans on Instagram, as well as a further 136.7k supporters over on Twitter. It is easy to see why people like the professional’s content so much.
His videos show dramatic transformations, and Otsuki contrasts what the clients looked like before, followed by a dramatic cut to how they look afterwards. The haircuts are very stylish. And it is very clear that the expert loves his job.
Based on his expression, it looks like he didn't like the change
During a previous interview with Bored Panda, he said: “I just want to make everyone look cool.”
"I suggest a look based on the client's facial shape or just how he seems as a person, I like to try to match the atmosphere,” the pro said.
Anyone can cut hair. But far from everyone can cut hair well. The very best professionals take your facial features and personal style into account, to create an ensemble that brings out your best features.
A great hairstylist will combine their own personal knowledge and skills, combining them with their clients’ requests. And the very best reward is a happy customer. You can tell that you’ve done a fantastic job if they return to your salon later on.
Otsuki’s salon, ‘DIECE Shibuya,’ is based in one of the world’s busiest metropolitan areas, Shibuya.
The salon is located a mere 3 minutes walk on foot from Shibuya station’s B3 exit. According to their website, same-day reservations are perfectly fine.
The vast majority of the clients who go to the hair salon for transformations are male (92%) while only a slim minority are female (8%). However, every single customer is given the highest quality care, no matter their gender or age.
Currently, there are 5 stylists and 6 assistants working on the premises. They’re also closed on Mondays, so keep that in mind as you plan your next haircut. Meanwhile, if you’d like to surprise a friend or a loved one with a quality cut, the salon’s website has digital coupons available.
Previously, Bored Panda tackled the topics of style, cutting hair, and finding the line between fashion and fashion mistakes during an interview with Guiliano Dore, from ‘Get Groomed,’ in the UK.
"The main difference between avant-garde and plain bad for a haircut is the focus on details and the whole idea behind the haircut. You would think that haircuts like the bowl cut are never gonna be trendy. Wrong. It’s happening and thanks to extremely talented hairstylists, we see a lot of hipsters rocking a very fashionable bowl. It’s all about pattern, symmetry, and (sometimes) controlled asymmetry. If I see patchy haircuts, holes or broken hairlines, I am gonna assume the worst," he told us earlier
"If you want to cut your own hair at home, go with a safe option. Same-level buzz cuts are a safe choice. Home is not the place for challenging haircuts. For example, attempting a 0 to 2 high skin fade by yourself is not gonna work. Even professional barbers don’t do it themselves. I know this because they book each other on our app," Giuliano, from ‘Get Groomed,’ told Bored Panda earlier about cutting your hair at home. It’s usually best to reach out to a professional for their services.
"Being able to cut just based on the reflection of a mirror takes a whole new level of 4D chess and not everyone is ready for the challenge. I would also avoid sharp tools like razor blades. It’s absolutely possible to rock a very decent hairline without using razor blades at home. Clippers are your friends,” the Brit shared his thoughts on cutting hair with us earlier.
What did you think of Tokyo hairdresser Otsuki's work, dear Pandas? Which looks impressed you the most? Would you feel comfortable letting him give you a complete makeover? If you're living in Tokyo, have you ever been to his salon? Tell us what you think in the comments. We can't wait to read what you have to say.