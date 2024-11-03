ADVERTISEMENT

Memes have been a popular means of expression in the digital age. While they are primarily a source of entertainment, these images that quickly go viral have also been effective tools to promote political agendas, for better or worse. 

Longtime Bored Panda readers, you know we’re more about the fun and laughter. You’re about to see content from the Zesty Supreme Facebook page, an online haven for 1.4 million people to relate with each other through humorous memes about the random aspects of life. 

We’ve compiled a list of posts about the struggles of getting up early for work, using a word processor, and the ridiculousness of some TV ads. You will likely relate to many of these, so enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

zestysupreme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    You’ve likely killed some valuable time scrolling through some of our meme articles. These images are instant sources of quick laughs when you need them. During the pandemic, experts saw them as a source of positive emotions. 

    A 2021 study by a Penn State University research team found that memes boost good vibes, which helped people deal with COVID-related stress at the height of the pandemic. 
    #4

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another 2021 study shared a similar finding, noting that memes were beneficial for people suffering from anxiety during the pandemic. These images often had a humorous take even on serious issues, adding some much-needed levity during a stressful time. 

    The researchers described memes as a “therapeutic” and “beneficial coping mechanism” because of their relatability. 

    “The use of humor itself may down-regulate negative and up-regulate positive emotions,” an excerpt from the study reads.

    #7

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Since many people see them as a tool to find solace and humor, memes create a shared experience. Strangers online develop connections with each other. As pointed out by psychologist Dr. Mark Travers in an article for Forbes, they “foster a feeling of ‘I’m not alone in this.’”

    Dr. Travers used the famous “distracted boyfriend” as an example of a relatable meme that depicts human relationship dynamics in a way that resonates with many. You’ll see it in the multitude of versions online. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In his article, Dr. Travers noted that memes are an effective way to express difficult emotions. He mentioned a 2020 study that revealed how people with depression find humor in memes that draw out their pain points and struggles. 

    “The use of dark humor in memes helps individuals confront and share challenging topics in a less threatening way,” he wrote. 
    #13

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Travers concluded that memes can make a “surprising difference” to your day. However, he also mentioned an important caveat: memes aren’t to be solely relied on for connection and support. 

    He noted that relatability and humor can “provide a momentary escape” to remind us that we “are part of a larger, supportive community.” This makes them a “timeless coping mechanism.” 
    #16

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Which of these memes connected with you most? Did any of them express what you’re feeling at this moment? Share them in the comment boxes below!
    #19

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    godswilljack avatar
    He's a nut
    He's a nut
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh I haven't played in FOREVER" proceeds to whoop your a s s in five different languages

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the other way around at our place. Guess who turned red on Yom Kippur when her little boy loudly said ‘F**k’s sake!’ when he dropped the toy cars he was playing with 😳🫣🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny-Zesty-Supreme-Memes

    zestysupreme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!