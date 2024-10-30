ADVERTISEMENT

Online marketplaces can be a great platform to give things you no longer need a second home. For example, over 1.1 billion people in 70 countries use Facebook Marketplace, and it's well on its way to become on of the most popular platforms for people to sell and buy goods.

Sometimes, they can also be a source of comedy gold. You see, some people just don't have the time or the patience to list detailed and descriptive ads. In fact, sometimes they put so little effort that people don't have another choice but to post them on the Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group.

More info: Uninspiring Adverts | Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Will West Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this “uninspiring, weird or nonsense”? I want this!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Rachel Wilkinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Flora Cate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"Uninspiring Adverts" and its sister group "Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated" have just a little over 40k members. The group is not for malicious mocking, though. Their members just want to marvel at the irony of people "who want to get rid of their stuff – but just can't be bothered."

The first time we covered the "Uninspiring Adverts" group, its creator Owen Dawson told Bored Panda that the idea to showcase these weird sellers came to him while he would peruse Facebook Marketplace as a new dad. "I used Marketplace quite a lot for secondhand baby stuff but quickly found myself distracted by the weird and bad quality ads that kept popping up on my feed." 
#4

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Kim MW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a ceramic piece from an art studio, not real vegetables

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Agi Nagy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Richard Pennock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

A truly "uninspiring ad" most often advertises a poor-quality item in a blurry or an irrelevant photo. "The description should have several spelling and grammatical errors, and an unrealistically high price tag," Owen told us back in 2023. "Bonus points if the seller confidently announces 'I know what I've got.'"

"Ads for used clothing should state 'Never worn’ whilst accompanied by a photo of the garment clearly being worn. Elite level ads will offer buyers the chance to remove some awkward or large item from the seller's property (such as a derelict shed) that would otherwise be disposed of at a municipal tip, and pay them for the privilege."
#7

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Justyna Novak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would someone not bother to brush these off and wipe then down with a damp rag? < 1 minute.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Agi Nagy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Joonas Valtteri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

One kind of post always hits the jackpot in the "Uninspiring Adverts" group. "[It's] a single ad featuring a 'Chester Draws,' 'Nester Tables,' 'Otter Man' and 'Walldrope'," Owen told Bored Panda in a previous interview. "We have a standing prize offer for anyone who posts that ad."
#10

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Colin Barrett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens emotionally in 2025? Does the real owner finish their jail time and discovers it gone so falls apart crying?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Darren Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Paula Jackson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some things are rare and unusual because only the most skilled craftsmen can make them, and some because only an idiot would.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

One more recent trend that Owen noticed this summer was that people post more and more items with their cat's likeness. "Cat paintings, cat clay models, cushions with their cat's face on them… So many cats," he told Bored Panda. Whether many people are willing to buy an item with a stranger's cat's face on it remains unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Ilona Roberts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Lisa Morris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The group admins try to engage with the community by organizing 'Post of the Week' competitions. The administrators nominate their favorite posts of the week, and the members then celebrate the top three in a pinned post. The group's community is pretty active in general: "About 25% of the membership actively posts ads and comments/reacts," Owen told Bored Panda when we first covered the group.
#16

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Computer Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Sony TC-765 recorder. Listed online at €500-2500, depending on the state.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Michelle Dawn White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Darren Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"Uninspiring Adverts" is full of good examples of what good online marketplace ads shouldn't be. "Sellers could use 'Uninspiring Adverts' as a guide to how NOT to advertise their wares!" Owen said before. "I suppose I'm more used to looking at awful ads, but if someone is serious about striking a good deal, a clear, sharp set of photos from all angles is key."
#19

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah pretty much how I see botanical things, except I also categorize them as either dead or not yet dead

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Darren Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alice Rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it really IS a chaise lounge from Chanel it might be worth more than they think. But WHY is it in a bathroom?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

And Owen's not wrong; style and design experts from the Emily Henderson blog claim that sellers should put some style in their posts if they want to sell better and faster. You don't need to be an expert photographer but do use good lighting, a clean backdrop, and a thoughtfully styled shot.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Nathan Santi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always a big risk with things like that, especially since players can be sold at the drop of a hat

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Al Ballinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Ashleigh Twyford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Surprisingly, they also recommend omitting any pets from the photographs. "When buyers see pets in your photo, they assume the piece is going to have fur, odor, or damage. It doesn't matter if the rest of the photo is immaculate – you're just going to set yourself up for a headache," the bloggers write.
#25

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Carefully positioned to hide the fact that it omits New Zealand

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Roz Griffiths Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Su Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

In many pics on this list, people claim that the item is "like new" and "works perfectly", when, in reality, it's pretty banged up. Scamming people is never nice, so, showing the imperfections of the item in the photos is a must, too. "Honesty is best and buyers will respect your transparency," Gretchen Ragues from EHD writes.
#28

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Agi Nagy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jenrhoades avatar
GenuineJen
GenuineJen
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, so THAT'S what Gary meant when he said he wanted to "Get rid of the ol' Mrs."!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Al Ballinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

What are your experiences while browsing Facebook Marketplace, Pandas? Have you ever come across these kinds of absurd ads? Let us know your stories in the comments! And, if you want to chuckle at some more uninspiring adverts, check out our previous articles about the group here, here and here!
#31

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Emily Hannah Downing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alfie Rob Marshall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Emma Newton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good grief those pills he's clutching certainly seem to be working...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Jackie Holmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Paul Matthew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alistair Hall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Amanda Leyshon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
sianisven avatar
Sian E
Sian E
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's what happened to Spinal Tap's Stonehenge stage prop!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Computer Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why waste time taking a picture of just the boat when you can waste more time crudely editing the faces from an existing picture

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Jackie Holmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Lisa Morris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alfie Rob Marshall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Charlie Stevenson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Martin Roberts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Ruby Brilliant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Zoe Francine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Sarah Mallett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Sophie Houston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Jackie Holmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Shane Cossey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Butter doesn't really cut as well as people claim though, tried to cut some carrots with the butter and boy did I regret it.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alfie Rob Marshall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Storm Rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least she said it's from a house with a cat. Maybe English isn't a native tongue, applying the past tense suffix of 'ed' to 'cost' is an understandable mistake for those learning.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Sam Routledge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Jules Ibbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Simone Marshall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Michelle Dawn White Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Debbie Gavan Castle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Emma Murray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

MIchelle Hutchinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, a) I don't have any marlins, and b) it looks like Margaret Thatcher

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Sue Stalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Laura Darling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alison Humphry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Bea Morbidge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Alfie Rob Marshall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Emily Hannah Downing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Uninspiring-Adverts-Sellers

Owen Dawson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!