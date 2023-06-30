58 Ads And Promos That Tried Hard To Be Relevant But Failed Miserably (New Pics)
In this day and age, getting someone's attention is hard work, we are overstimulated with ads of all types, all battling for our attention. But some ads are so downright terrible that netizens had to stop and take stock to document a marketing team's outright failure.
This is such a phenomenon that multiple online groups now existed, solely dedicated to gathering and sharing the worst advertisements out there. So make sure to get comfy and scroll through the most bizarre marketing decisions on the internet, upvote your favorite,s, and comment if you have encountered anything as weird in the wild.
Yeah, I don't know what DNA I need to have to make chicken tenders and fries the best diet for me.
I recon the last one is thinking “unga bunga me trapped inside glowing rock”
This woman is always creating ads with her dog in them. Not sure I love the new direction she’s going with it.
misleading! chatgpt only answers literal questions with lots of boring disclaimers
Now hiring real food.
I guess we’re not even trying anymore, huh.
…I’m not sure how my mum would take it if I gave her a gift calling her a smoking hot woman
I just find the thumbnail really funny. Looks like she's crawling out of the wall.
This is not a racist comment - but a great many Asians have small breasts. I have been to Philippines, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand etc. There's nothing wrong with that. My point is literally in the BILLIONS of women have small breasts - so I really doubt their claim they are the only ones who designed a bra for them. I've seen shops full of small cupped bras over there when shopping with relatives.
You may not like it, but this is the ideal canine body.
Your child, too, can learn to casually disembowel a doll
That's some nice looking tomato & basil.
Well I guess I’m at that age now… JFC.
I’m so confused. Like will this be on the table with the salad out of reach? Or on the floor with just a weird low little salad table? How do you wash it? Why does it exist?
I just got an ad for. the government on f**kin Tumblr!? This is not a video or anything, you're seeing the whole ad
I swear I thought this was in this group. Also, why Germany? I'm in Ireland.
I don't see how this could end in anything other than pouring the remaining 3 tubes/flutes down your front, over your head or both.
ET couldn't speak really well so i doubt he was a master debater
One of my faves from about nine years ago. For the discerning business woman who doesn’t want to sacrifice her femininity.
What??? Am I missing something?
But they're lifting the weights? Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that the wrong way to lift weights?
McDonald's you are scaring me...
No attempt in the ad copy to call out the weird humor of this. Would you like to go and hang out with the zombies on your next vacation?
I was so thankful to save $0.00! Thank you!!!
I believe on god and stuff but I won’t be caught dead in that
Anyone remember how impossibly hard that old Disney Lion King platformer game was? So far it's the only thing that I've rage-quit over.