In this day and age, getting someone's attention is hard work, we are overstimulated with ads of all types, all battling for our attention. But some ads are so downright terrible that netizens had to stop and take stock to document a marketing team's outright failure. 

This is such a phenomenon that multiple online groups now existed, solely dedicated to gathering and sharing the worst advertisements out there. So make sure to get comfy and scroll through the most bizarre marketing decisions on the internet, upvote your favorite,s, and comment if you have encountered anything as weird in the wild. 

Yeah, I don't know what DNA I need to have to make chicken tenders and fries the best diet for me.

Giovanni Giusti

Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
52 minutes ago

why does the chicken tenders look like that one part of a jellyfish, but crispy

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

I recon the last one is thinking “unga bunga me trapped inside glowing rock”

This woman is always creating ads with her dog in them. Not sure I love the new direction she’s going with it.

Magiana Kana

Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
51 minutes ago

He looks like a Marc with a C

Jesse Kuiper

Black the Contrarian
Black the Contrarian
Community Member
1 hour ago

misleading! chatgpt only answers literal questions with lots of boring disclaimers

Amanda Webster

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't settle for ordinary wallpaper upgrade to crime scene wallpaper also comes in period stain variety

Magiana Kana

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOL Miss Cleo has been replaced by a bot. (also, just read that Youree Harris died in 2016)

Geevee Snow

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 hour ago

What I ordered.... Stay tuned for the eminent disappointment

Now hiring real food.

Bishop Thompson

Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I can confirm human meat is still meat

I guess we’re not even trying anymore, huh.

Geevee Snow

Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I can really see the effort they put in, props to the artist

Bar F Cat

Wise Turtle
Wise Turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

Such a convincing ad! That is certainly a teenager /s

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Christian rat
Christian rat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ummmm, can I say no or is this just it

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

…I’m not sure how my mum would take it if I gave her a gift calling her a smoking hot woman

Bishop Thompson

Magnion
Magnion
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the kind of stuff they put in Airbnb’s that make no sense

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That's a cool sword. Damn I want it

I just find the thumbnail really funny. Looks like she's crawling out of the wall.

Liam Schofer

David
David
Community Member
15 minutes ago

This is not a racist comment - but a great many Asians have small breasts. I have been to Philippines, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand etc. There's nothing wrong with that. My point is literally in the BILLIONS of women have small breasts - so I really doubt their claim they are the only ones who designed a bra for them. I've seen shops full of small cupped bras over there when shopping with relatives.

Giovanni Giusti

You may not like it, but this is the ideal canine body.

Vincenzo Joseph Frosolone

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unrealistic body expectations for dogs now 😞

Sami Kuhmonen

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
46 minutes ago

While taking the class you can enjoy our house special cocktail "fried chips heart clogger"

Jared Mathiason

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could the shock be the double row of teeth on her lower jaw

Amanda Bakula

Your child, too, can learn to casually disembowel a doll

Jocelyn Stoffar DelGallo

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Aww, baby's first Blood Eagle! 😊

That's some nice looking tomato & basil.

Mark Triant

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
35 minutes ago

65$ off how much if I may ask

Well I guess I’m at that age now… JFC.

George Maxwell

Geevee Snow

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Comes with a manual on being an insensitive prick

I’m so confused. Like will this be on the table with the salad out of reach? Or on the floor with just a weird low little salad table? How do you wash it? Why does it exist?

Geevee Snow

Corlissa
Corlissa
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I thought that was a grill for a second-

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

nari<333
nari<333
Community Member
1 hour ago

*sniff* *sob* m-mom? im…israel…*sob sniff*

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Red Panda
Red Panda
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Why does this guy look like Santa during his off season working a side hustle?

I just got an ad for. the government on f**kin Tumblr!? This is not a video or anything, you're seeing the whole ad

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Douglas Gale Report

Magiana Kana Report

I swear I thought this was in this group. Also, why Germany? I'm in Ireland.

Giovanni Giusti Report

CAMAW
CAMAW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair that looks kinda dope

Magiana Kana Report

David
David
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does umbrella man in the background only have one suspender?

Greg Gory Report

Geevee Snow Report

Earth Janitor
Earth Janitor
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see how this could end in anything other than pouring the remaining 3 tubes/flutes down your front, over your head or both.

Kyra Thomas Report

David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I confess I'm curious what the game play involves.

Chris Lynne Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me why🎶🎶🎶 ain't nothing but a cash grab🎶tell me why🎶I'm never gonna pay for this🎶tell me why🎶 some companies are delusional

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My eyes, my brain, so much going on here

Magiana Kana Report

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ET couldn't speak really well so i doubt he was a master debater

One of my faves from about nine years ago. For the discerning business woman who doesn’t want to sacrifice her femininity.

Magiana Kana Report

What??? Am I missing something?

Magiana Kana Report

Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they're lifting the weights? Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that the wrong way to lift weights?

McDonald's you are scaring me...

James Clancy Report

No attempt in the ad copy to call out the weird humor of this. Would you like to go and hang out with the zombies on your next vacation?

Jim Geers Report

David
David
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget that place with the biggest ball of string! We've got MUD!

Jaylin Billig Report

David
David
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm imagining that as a tank and pipe connected to a chamber pot so you can read for hours.

I was so thankful to save $0.00! Thank you!!!

Penny Biersach Clark Report

Dennis Levin Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So non-employees parking then?

Liam Schofer Report

Christian rat
Christian rat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe on god and stuff but I won’t be caught dead in that

Joanna Ferris Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because everyone travels with their pocket irons these days 🙄

Douglas Gale Report

David
David
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the heck is the thing in the next photo to the right?

Eve Marie Badger Report

David
David
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or just use a disposable glove. Or a net. Or why are you holding your goldfish anyway?

Calum Jones Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I'm going to try a real fake friendship now.

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

Earth Janitor
Earth Janitor
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone remember how impossibly hard that old Disney Lion King platformer game was? So far it's the only thing that I've rage-quit over.

Advertisements that look like s***posts Report

