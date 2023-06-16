Ads are everywhere these days. And not all from the bunch are necessarily great. From unskippable ads on YouTube to, well, a Brachiosaurus toy with Lebron's head stuck on top of it (comes with free nightmares!) - you could say that we've reached the peak times of advertising.

There's no better place, then, to gaze at the gems of the junk-ad epidemic than the “Uninspiring Adverts” community. Although it only covers Facebook Marketplace, the biggest virtual yard sale, with almost 500 million users eager to get rid of their goods, when it's done with such a lukewarm effort as it is here - you know things are bound to get interesting.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Boo!

Boo!

Debbie Gavan Castle Report

25points
POST
Cupcake Kitten
Cupcake Kitten
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually really clever if you don't want everyone on the internet to see you.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Dawn Clarke Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#3

Mothersqueaker

Mothersqueaker

Flora Cate Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Conrad Buck Report

18points
POST
Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
Norwegian_Panda🇳🇴
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had to watch twice. Thought the mouth was open first but it was the beard💀

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Great Until You Need The Jewellery Back

Great Until You Need The Jewellery Back

Jonathan Jagoe Report

15points
POST
Cupcake Kitten
Cupcake Kitten
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cutest jewelry holder will display your accessories all around the house! We do not accept liability for any damages to jewelry caused by scratching, biting or other malfunctions with the holder.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

All In All You're Just Another Pack In The Wall

All In All You're Just Another Pack In The Wall

Paul Matthew Report

14points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No T-bone steak roysters? Pass!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

My Theory Is That The Dog Wrecked It And Then Quickly Put It Up For Sale Before Its Owner Got Home

My Theory Is That The Dog Wrecked It And Then Quickly Put It Up For Sale Before Its Owner Got Home

Owen Dawson Report

14points
POST
Marion
Marion
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The middle bit is screaming for help

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Just When I Thought Life Couldn't Get Any Better, I Give You

Just When I Thought Life Couldn't Get Any Better, I Give You

Sarah Mallett Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Jason Bolster Report

14points
POST
Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happy little rocks to welcome your guests. 🪨😁

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Yeah, Perfect. If You Hate Your Child

Yeah, Perfect. If You Hate Your Child

Clair Sabrina Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Johnathon Tango Report

13points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Comes with free chiropractor consult.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Emma Louise Report

13points
POST
Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🫢🫣 I feel a little queasy just looking at it. 🤢

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#13

Nice Lamp, Bro

Nice Lamp, Bro

Steve Radcliffe Report

13points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So it's a wavelamp or a microlight?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Gran Got Better!

Gran Got Better!

Jeff Malena Report

13points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can a casket be "slightly" used?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Hmm… Rolls Roy..?

Hmm… Rolls Roy..?

Lewis Norman Report

12points
POST
#16

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Sam Reece Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Seriously. What Can I Say About This Except “Shut Up And Take My Money”?

Seriously. What Can I Say About This Except “Shut Up And Take My Money”?

Stewart Pawl Report

12points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we talk about the elephant in the room?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

You'd Have To Be "Barking" To Miss Out On This Deal, Eh Readers?

You'd Have To Be "Barking" To Miss Out On This Deal, Eh Readers?

Owen Dawson Report

12points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remove the last two digits and it's still too expensive.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Well............ What We Got For Sale Here Then

Well............ What We Got For Sale Here Then

Jon Strange Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#20

Listen, I Need A Wardrobe, Not An Existential Crisis

Listen, I Need A Wardrobe, Not An Existential Crisis

Flora Cate Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#21

Victorian?

Victorian?

Anita Anderson Report

11points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that a drinking fountain for cows?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Anyone Fancy A Bit Of Mood Frightening (Lighting)

Anyone Fancy A Bit Of Mood Frightening (Lighting)

Jo Mason Report

11points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind⁰a want to chase my little brother around the house with this.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#23

Another In The Series Of ‘ The Word Was Right In Front Of You’

Another In The Series Of ‘ The Word Was Right In Front Of You’

Jackie Holmes Report

10points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needs to be on the baby name list.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Forget Electric Cars. Hyundai Have Made An Engine-Less Car

Forget Electric Cars. Hyundai Have Made An Engine-Less Car

Owen Dawson Report

10points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have money, but it needs printing

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

Spotted On Youtube

Spotted On Youtube

James Candlish Report

10points
POST
Regulus Black
Regulus Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus is creeped out by your obsession with him and is reporting you to the police as a stalker

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#26

I Don't Even Know Any More

I Don't Even Know Any More

Lulu Brand Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#27

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Emma Louise Report

10points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With or without hornets?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Wasn't Aware Peugeot Had Branched Out To Make *those*

Wasn't Aware Peugeot Had Branched Out To Make *those*

Joey Williams Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#29

That Will Polish Out…

That Will Polish Out…

Spenser Arnold Report

10points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be completely wrong of me to suggest it may also be haunted, right?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Prayers

Prayers

Ashleigh McNamara Report

9points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never mind, I already have a bayck.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

A Lowboy Bird Catching Mercedes. What A Time To Be Alive

A Lowboy Bird Catching Mercedes. What A Time To Be Alive

Owen Dawson Report

9points
POST
#32

It’s A No From Me…

It’s A No From Me…

Ross Kennerell-Walters Report

9points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure Ikea had little to do with this.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Mmm, Gravel

Mmm, Gravel

Owen Dawson Report

9points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So... Ummm... You paid $13(!!!!) for a pie, dropped it in the actual ground, scraped it back into the pan, and you want me to give you $11? Just checking the facts here...

0
0points
reply
#34

Whoop Whoop! That’s The Sound Of The Police!

Whoop Whoop! That’s The Sound Of The Police!

Lisa Morris Report

8points
POST
#35

Bit Harsh Really, Comparing Yourself To A Recycled Plank

Bit Harsh Really, Comparing Yourself To A Recycled Plank

Nigel Hooper Report

8points
POST
#36

Thankfully I Look Exactly Like A Cow Squishmallow So Now Know Exactly What This Would Look Like On Me

Thankfully I Look Exactly Like A Cow Squishmallow So Now Know Exactly What This Would Look Like On Me

Han HR Report

8points
POST
#37

To Lose One May Be Regarded As A Misfortune, To Lose Two Looks Like Carelessness...this However Looks Downright Suspicious

To Lose One May Be Regarded As A Misfortune, To Lose Two Looks Like Carelessness...this However Looks Downright Suspicious

Helen Morley Report

8points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The title cracked me up

0
0points
reply
#38

Mum, You Carried Me For 9 Months, Gave Me Life At The Cost Of Causing You Excruciating Pain And Mental Stress, Nurtured Me, Cared For Me, Taught Me, Supported Me...this Really Is The Very Least I Could Do In Return

Mum, You Carried Me For 9 Months, Gave Me Life At The Cost Of Causing You Excruciating Pain And Mental Stress, Nurtured Me, Cared For Me, Taught Me, Supported Me...this Really Is The Very Least I Could Do In Return

Owen Dawson Report

8points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s those damned sausages again. But this time with crackers, noodles, and cat food.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

But Your A Butterfly

But Your A Butterfly

Geoffrey Wood Report

8points
POST
#40

I'll Go Get The Prune Juice

I'll Go Get The Prune Juice

Flora Cate Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

But Does The Ice Maker Work?

But Does The Ice Maker Work?

Lynette Melton Report

8points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used for target practice?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Is He Showing Off Or What?

Is He Showing Off Or What?

Danii Frost Report

8points
POST
#43

Sorry

Sorry

Mark Elliott Report

8points
POST
#44

Not The Plane.... Just The Seats

Not The Plane.... Just The Seats

Ben Derbyshire Report

8points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that price for each or the whole lot?

0
0points
reply
#45

Did You Forget?

Did You Forget?

Donna Keeys French Report

7points
POST
#46

That’s Terrible Profile Pic

That’s Terrible Profile Pic

Jackie Holmes Report

7points
POST
#47

That Has Got To Hurt

That Has Got To Hurt

Noots McVee Report

7points
POST
#48

Uninspiring Advert

Uninspiring Advert

Deborah Berriman Report

7points
POST
Francois
Francois
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

£1 hooker probabably get a free chlamydia too.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Ah I’ve Been Searching For A Walter Feature For A While Now…

Ah I’ve Been Searching For A Walter Feature For A While Now…

Nikki Lawrence Report

7points
POST
#50

I'll Pass Thanks. I Get This Service For Free Through Evri\hermes\yodel\dpd

I'll Pass Thanks. I Get This Service For Free Through Evri\hermes\yodel\dpd

Anthony Eccles Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

We All Need One Of Those

We All Need One Of Those

Debra Jean Mann Report

7points
POST
#52

Machete-Headed Horror Doll Anyone?

Machete-Headed Horror Doll Anyone?

Frances A Burscough Report

7points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just flabbergasted how many people cannot spell. And I'm not an English native speaker...

1
1point
reply
#53

Interesting

Interesting

Michael Hanley Report

7points
POST
Don Golosso
Don Golosso
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You like musicals? Yeah, I'm a big Grease fan.

2
2points
reply
#54

Thought It Was Quite Neat Actually

Thought It Was Quite Neat Actually

Ian Howard Report

6points
POST
#55

Oooh, Erm, No

Oooh, Erm, No

Nik Crosby Report

6points
POST
#56

Just What I Wanted. 5 Available Too, Apparently

Just What I Wanted. 5 Available Too, Apparently

Jacob Light Report

6points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They just REALLY need to raise $5 more bucks!!

0
0points
reply
#57

- Could You Install Some Solar Panels On My Roof Please? - Only If You Beat Me In Hand To Hand Combat

- Could You Install Some Solar Panels On My Roof Please? - Only If You Beat Me In Hand To Hand Combat

Owen Dawson Report

6points
POST
#58

Any One For A Fryer

Any One For A Fryer

Steven Attew Report

6points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you fit the person in there?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Forget Chester Draws ..let Me Introduce You To The Pedal Stool

Forget Chester Draws ..let Me Introduce You To The Pedal Stool

Nick Houdijk Report

6points
POST
#60

Grab It Quick!

Grab It Quick!

Zoe Francine Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Least She Honest

Least She Honest

Dave Lamont Report

6points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would it be listed in dollars if it's in Liverpool?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#62

It Might Need A Bit Of Work. Before You Set Fire To It!

It Might Need A Bit Of Work. Before You Set Fire To It!