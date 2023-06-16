“Uninspiring Adverts”: 68 Times People Tried To Sell Something Online But Were Made Fun Of Instead (New Pics)
Ads are everywhere these days. And not all from the bunch are necessarily great. From unskippable ads on YouTube to, well, a Brachiosaurus toy with Lebron's head stuck on top of it (comes with free nightmares!) - you could say that we've reached the peak times of advertising.
There's no better place, then, to gaze at the gems of the junk-ad epidemic than the “Uninspiring Adverts” community. Although it only covers Facebook Marketplace, the biggest virtual yard sale, with almost 500 million users eager to get rid of their goods, when it's done with such a lukewarm effort as it is here - you know things are bound to get interesting.
Boo!
This is actually really clever if you don't want everyone on the internet to see you.
Mothersqueaker
Had to watch twice. Thought the mouth was open first but it was the beard💀
Great Until You Need The Jewellery Back
The cutest jewelry holder will display your accessories all around the house! We do not accept liability for any damages to jewelry caused by scratching, biting or other malfunctions with the holder.
All In All You're Just Another Pack In The Wall
My Theory Is That The Dog Wrecked It And Then Quickly Put It Up For Sale Before Its Owner Got Home
Just When I Thought Life Couldn't Get Any Better, I Give You
Yeah, Perfect. If You Hate Your Child
Nice Lamp, Bro
Gran Got Better!
Seriously. What Can I Say About This Except “Shut Up And Take My Money”?
You'd Have To Be "Barking" To Miss Out On This Deal, Eh Readers?
Well............ What We Got For Sale Here Then
Listen, I Need A Wardrobe, Not An Existential Crisis
Victorian?
Anyone Fancy A Bit Of Mood Frightening (Lighting)
I kind⁰a want to chase my little brother around the house with this.
Another In The Series Of ‘ The Word Was Right In Front Of You’
Forget Electric Cars. Hyundai Have Made An Engine-Less Car
Spotted On Youtube
Jesus is creeped out by your obsession with him and is reporting you to the police as a stalker
I Don't Even Know Any More
Wasn't Aware Peugeot Had Branched Out To Make *those*
That Will Polish Out…
Prayers
A Lowboy Bird Catching Mercedes. What A Time To Be Alive
It’s A No From Me…
Mmm, Gravel
Whoop Whoop! That’s The Sound Of The Police!
Bit Harsh Really, Comparing Yourself To A Recycled Plank
Thankfully I Look Exactly Like A Cow Squishmallow So Now Know Exactly What This Would Look Like On Me
To Lose One May Be Regarded As A Misfortune, To Lose Two Looks Like Carelessness...this However Looks Downright Suspicious
Mum, You Carried Me For 9 Months, Gave Me Life At The Cost Of Causing You Excruciating Pain And Mental Stress, Nurtured Me, Cared For Me, Taught Me, Supported Me...this Really Is The Very Least I Could Do In Return
It’s those damned sausages again. But this time with crackers, noodles, and cat food.
But Your A Butterfly
I'll Go Get The Prune Juice
But Does The Ice Maker Work?
Is He Showing Off Or What?
Sorry
Not The Plane.... Just The Seats
Did You Forget?
That’s Terrible Profile Pic
That Has Got To Hurt
Ah I’ve Been Searching For A Walter Feature For A While Now…
I'll Pass Thanks. I Get This Service For Free Through Evri\hermes\yodel\dpd
We All Need One Of Those
Machete-Headed Horror Doll Anyone?
I'm just flabbergasted how many people cannot spell. And I'm not an English native speaker...