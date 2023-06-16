Ads are everywhere these days. And not all from the bunch are necessarily great. From unskippable ads on YouTube to, well, a Brachiosaurus toy with Lebron's head stuck on top of it (comes with free nightmares!) - you could say that we've reached the peak times of advertising.

There's no better place, then, to gaze at the gems of the junk-ad epidemic than the “Uninspiring Adverts” community. Although it only covers Facebook Marketplace, the biggest virtual yard sale, with almost 500 million users eager to get rid of their goods, when it's done with such a lukewarm effort as it is here - you know things are bound to get interesting.