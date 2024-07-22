99 Funny Interactions Between Teachers And Students That Deserved An A+
Certain teachers are difficult to forget even years after you graduate. And while some might be unforgettable for all the wrong reasons, others can be someone you admire greatly and remember fondly.
Today, we’re focusing on the latter kind of teachers. The ones who would give you an extension of the deadline when the English paper doesn’t write itself on time, who would draw a funny doodle next to your own funny doodle on a test paper, or who would come up with the best possible reply to an email you might not even remember sending.
If you need proof that such teachers actually exist, scroll down to find a list of some of the best teacher-student interactions on the list below, and see for yourself, just how amazing some teachers are or just how amazing—in every sense of the word—teaching can be.
