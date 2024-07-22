ADVERTISEMENT

Certain teachers are difficult to forget even years after you graduate. And while some might be unforgettable for all the wrong reasons, others can be someone you admire greatly and remember fondly.

Today, we’re focusing on the latter kind of teachers. The ones who would give you an extension of the deadline when the English paper doesn’t write itself on time, who would draw a funny doodle next to your own funny doodle on a test paper, or who would come up with the best possible reply to an email you might not even remember sending.

If you need proof that such teachers actually exist, scroll down to find a list of some of the best teacher-student interactions on the list below, and see for yourself, just how amazing some teachers are or just how amazing—in every sense of the word—teaching can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Friend's Mom Is An Elementary School Teacher. One Of Her Students Told Her That He Brought His Cat To School, But She Didn't Believe Him Until He Opened His Backpack

My Friend's Mom Is An Elementary School Teacher. One Of Her Students Told Her That He Brought His Cat To School, But She Didn't Believe Him Until He Opened His Backpack

mrfahrenheit94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet the cat has the same confused face like the teacher. 😮

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

But He Has A Court Date

But He Has A Court Date

ooblankie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Biggest Motivator In The World. He’s Going Places

Biggest Motivator In The World. He’s Going Places

ProfChrisMJones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Awesome Teacher Response To The Test

Awesome Teacher Response To The Test

chicken_phat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

From One Of My Students. Year 7. Perfect Sense

From One Of My Students. Year 7. Perfect Sense

_Potato_Cat_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Wild

Wild

Hummerous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Of Course He Has Two Backpacks, That's How He Totes His Goat

Of Course He Has Two Backpacks, That's How He Totes His Goat

KassieLickMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

That Was The Correct Answer

That Was The Correct Answer

Neyogems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like garlic but not in powder is too sulfurish

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Just Found Out My 4-Year-Old Son Gave His Teacher At School A Half-Eaten Tic Tac And Said His Tooth Fell Out. She Put It In An Envelope And Sent It Home With Him

I Just Found Out My 4-Year-Old Son Gave His Teacher At School A Half-Eaten Tic Tac And Said His Tooth Fell Out. She Put It In An Envelope And Sent It Home With Him

garytabasco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Student Wishes His Teacher Was Pregnant

Student Wishes His Teacher Was Pregnant

doses_of_mimosas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk. Results Are Amazing

A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk. Results Are Amazing

AntOBrien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

He Wouldn't Have Given Extra Points If It Wasn't Tied To Chemistry

He Wouldn't Have Given Extra Points If It Wasn't Tied To Chemistry

unstoppable_kim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Professor Only Likes To Be Addressed By His First Name, And I Put "Brain" Instead Of "Brian"

My Professor Only Likes To Be Addressed By His First Name, And I Put "Brain" Instead Of "Brian"

fukeryyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This Is The Sort Of Low-Grade Chaos I Can Get Behind

This Is The Sort Of Low-Grade Chaos I Can Get Behind

shizdawg123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I’m Sure This Went Well

I’m Sure This Went Well

TommyAdagio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

A Good Teacher Of Sorts

A Good Teacher Of Sorts

hotshot1738 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

He Better Have Gotten An A

He Better Have Gotten An A

NicholasFerroni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

A Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

dubblechrisp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Wife’s 4th Day Teaching 3rd Grade

Wife’s 4th Day Teaching 3rd Grade

JKLman97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Teacher Asked Her Students To Bring Any Pet Animal Within Reach

Teacher Asked Her Students To Bring Any Pet Animal Within Reach

Witty_Operation2486 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Just Wait Until Students Start Calling You Grandma. Then You’ll Know It’s Time To Retire

Just Wait Until Students Start Calling You Grandma. Then You’ll Know It’s Time To Retire

jmcurrie07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I Tried Doing This As An Adult, And Let Me Tell You, The Results, They’re Not The Same

I Tried Doing This As An Adult, And Let Me Tell You, The Results, They’re Not The Same

CheeseCakePCK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Is So Great

This Is So Great

georjayykat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Must've Gotten Severe Pins And Needles After That Amount Of Time

Must've Gotten Severe Pins And Needles After That Amount Of Time

MissMcCarthyUSW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

The Transformation Is Beginning

The Transformation Is Beginning

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Posted By A Friend Who Is A Fourth Grade Teacher And In Her Early 40s

Posted By A Friend Who Is A Fourth Grade Teacher And In Her Early 40s

eternalrefuge86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Friend Is An Elementary School Teacher

My Friend Is An Elementary School Teacher

Calgathu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

I Received My Portrait As A Gift From The Artsy Student In My Grade 6 Class

I Received My Portrait As A Gift From The Artsy Student In My Grade 6 Class

MaxPronovost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

For April Fools', I Did The Ol' Switcheroo With Yogurt And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate It During Class

For April Fools', I Did The Ol' Switcheroo With Yogurt And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate It During Class

socklayblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling

Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling

OhCrapMyNameIsTooLon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Vegan Teacher And A Ladybug

Vegan Teacher And A Ladybug

madeyegroovy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Sister Is A Professor And This Happened To Her

My Sister Is A Professor And This Happened To Her

freezerbreezer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Was From One Of My Students Last Year. It Still Ranks As One Of The Best Emails I've Ever Received

This Was From One Of My Students Last Year. It Still Ranks As One Of The Best Emails I've Ever Received

himsini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

That's How My English Teacher Punished Me For Talking

That's How My English Teacher Punished Me For Talking

Vivid-Dependent-2383 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

It's The "We've Talked About This" That's Hilarious

It's The "We've Talked About This" That's Hilarious

jeeyonshim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#36

Quiz Shaming

Quiz Shaming

viotate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

It’s Been Half A Year Since I Accidentally Sent My Professor Bugs Bunny Fanfiction

It’s Been Half A Year Since I Accidentally Sent My Professor Bugs Bunny Fanfiction

aliabdi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Teacher’s Going To Be So Mad

My Teacher’s Going To Be So Mad

dareeloni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I'm A 16-Year-Old Guy, And Our Biology Teacher Still Gives Us Stickers With Our Unit Tests. I Can't Say That I Don't Love It

I'm A 16-Year-Old Guy, And Our Biology Teacher Still Gives Us Stickers With Our Unit Tests. I Can't Say That I Don't Love It

sghmk123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Happy Birthday, Teach

Happy Birthday, Teach

Amaee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Girlfriend Just Became A Secondary School Teacher, And Is Realising How Dumb Kids Actually Are

My Girlfriend Just Became A Secondary School Teacher, And Is Realising How Dumb Kids Actually Are

Mrhossellrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Love My Students So Much

I Love My Students So Much

SkellingtonsGF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

The Teacher Said Don't Look (At The Board) While You're Writing. She Took It A Little Too Literally

The Teacher Said Don't Look (At The Board) While You're Writing. She Took It A Little Too Literally

jackmeawf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Friend Of Mine Is A Teacher

Friend Of Mine Is A Teacher

hobbsarelie83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Both Were Real Jerks

Both Were Real Jerks

BenjaminCrew1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#46

Totally Set Himself Up

Totally Set Himself Up

teachbk27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Not One, But Two Students Asked Me Today Why I Was Wearing A "KFC Man" Necklace

Not One, But Two Students Asked Me Today Why I Was Wearing A "KFC Man" Necklace

tinkerbclla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Teach Chemistry And Biology. A Student Wanted Me To Check This Unusual Mole On Her Arm Today

I Teach Chemistry And Biology. A Student Wanted Me To Check This Unusual Mole On Her Arm Today

mrwuapbiology Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

At Work Today I Secretly Watched A Fifth Grader Add The Letter "F" To "Art" And Quietly Snicker To Himself All The Way Back To Class. Classic

At Work Today I Secretly Watched A Fifth Grader Add The Letter "F" To "Art" And Quietly Snicker To Himself All The Way Back To Class. Classic

nissi395 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Physics Professor Gave Us This Homework Assignment. I Added A Doodle. He Gave It Back At The End Of The Term With An Addition

My Physics Professor Gave Us This Homework Assignment. I Added A Doodle. He Gave It Back At The End Of The Term With An Addition

MadViolinist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

If You Get Married, Always Remember To Invite Your Professor

If You Get Married, Always Remember To Invite Your Professor

KyleLambert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

One Of My 4th Grade Autistic Students Yelled At Me Yesterday. My Co-Teacher Told Him To Write Me An Apology Letter. This Is What He Did

One Of My 4th Grade Autistic Students Yelled At Me Yesterday. My Co-Teacher Told Him To Write Me An Apology Letter. This Is What He Did

jeppyboneski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Math Teacher Said That We Needed To Draw A Duck On Our Assignment To Receive Credit, So This Is What I Made

My Math Teacher Said That We Needed To Draw A Duck On Our Assignment To Receive Credit, So This Is What I Made

Spartan_Cao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Time To Never Attend Class, Transfer Schools To The Other Coast, Get Plastic Surgery, And Change My Identity

Time To Never Attend Class, Transfer Schools To The Other Coast, Get Plastic Surgery, And Change My Identity

birchlse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Young Teachers Are The Best

Young Teachers Are The Best

ExpertAccident Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

The Perfect Answer Would Be, "No Worries, Bro"

The Perfect Answer Would Be, "No Worries, Bro"

LoebDavon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

That’s Expert-Level Teaching

That’s Expert-Level Teaching

Mr_Rablin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

This Is A Genre Of Art I Can Appreciate

This Is A Genre Of Art I Can Appreciate

unaloid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Laughed Because Her Face Was So Serious When She Said That Her Dad Had Become A Vegetable, Only To Find Out Later What It Really Meant

I Laughed Because Her Face Was So Serious When She Said That Her Dad Had Become A Vegetable, Only To Find Out Later What It Really Meant

MarilynMill_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Friend Is A First-Year Teacher And Showed Me This Student's Answer On A Test

My Friend Is A First-Year Teacher And Showed Me This Student's Answer On A Test

CorRock314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Tickling The Teacher

Tickling The Teacher

TheSalmon25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

A Few Things A Student Has Unironically Said In My Class Today

A Few Things A Student Has Unironically Said In My Class Today

ChipmunkAcrobatic198 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

I'm A Music Teacher, I Teach Drums. I'd Never Thought A Student Would Do This

I'm A Music Teacher, I Teach Drums. I'd Never Thought A Student Would Do This

GarrettRanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Kid Locked Himself In A String Bass Locker, The Teacher Had To Help Him Out

Kid Locked Himself In A String Bass Locker, The Teacher Had To Help Him Out

theape2110 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

So Quotations Are Commas That Fly As A Team?

So Quotations Are Commas That Fly As A Team?

MrsShafer5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

That’s Not How It Works

That’s Not How It Works

awkward-comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

This Came Up In My Memories On Facebook. A Conversation I Had With A Student When I Taught 7th Grade A Few Years Ago

This Came Up In My Memories On Facebook. A Conversation I Had With A Student When I Taught 7th Grade A Few Years Ago

snelson01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Hungover At Work And One Of My Students Drew A Picture Of Me

Hungover At Work And One Of My Students Drew A Picture Of Me

alligatorcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Teacher Friend Was Given This By A Student. Merry Christmas Indeed

My Teacher Friend Was Given This By A Student. Merry Christmas Indeed

thefangirlfiles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

How To Break Your Teacher's Spirit

How To Break Your Teacher's Spirit

Thedepressionoftrees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Fanfiction As A Legitimate Genre Of Literature

Fanfiction As A Legitimate Genre Of Literature

TheCykaNeverStops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Average School Exam

My Average School Exam

Flipull Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

The Random Messages My Drum Teacher Sends Me

The Random Messages My Drum Teacher Sends Me

CallMeCharma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen

Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen

aunteef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

My Teacher Marked The Doodles I Was Doing On My Work 

My Teacher Marked The Doodles I Was Doing On My Work 

SheerArtistic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

If This Doesn't Sum Up School, Then I Don't Know What Does

If This Doesn't Sum Up School, Then I Don't Know What Does

BeautyChickee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Posted By A Grade School Teacher Who Is A Friend Of Mine. All Non-English Language Is Spanish

Posted By A Grade School Teacher Who Is A Friend Of Mine. All Non-English Language Is Spanish

jje414 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Being Snapchat Friends With A Pre-K Teacher Pays Off

Being Snapchat Friends With A Pre-K Teacher Pays Off

Dr_ChimRichalds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Friend's A Pre-K Teacher

My Friend's A Pre-K Teacher

hoojat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

The Nonsense Doesn’t Stop In Online School

The Nonsense Doesn’t Stop In Online School

rain6304 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Student Gave Me This And Said He Drew Me

Student Gave Me This And Said He Drew Me

Queasy_Programmer_41 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Substitute Teacher Doesn't Know What Hearing Aids Look Like

Substitute Teacher Doesn't Know What Hearing Aids Look Like

thedoctorhuw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Stand And Unfold Yourself

Stand And Unfold Yourself

Chilly_Pengu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Critical Literary Analysis

Critical Literary Analysis

QueenKathleen1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

This Email From A Student, When I Taught Remotely, Lives Rent-Free In My Head

This Email From A Student, When I Taught Remotely, Lives Rent-Free In My Head

drdre4000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Back-To-Back Emails From My University Physics Professor

Back-To-Back Emails From My University Physics Professor

PKghost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

I Feel Actual Pain

I Feel Actual Pain

Saware7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Spot On Portrait Of Myself From One Of My Preschoolers

Spot On Portrait Of Myself From One Of My Preschoolers

CoDaddyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

21-Year-Old Teacher Sharing A Story

21-Year-Old Teacher Sharing A Story

paranoidpolski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

My Sister Is A First Grade Teacher. She's An Endless Supply Of Dumb Kid Stories

My Sister Is A First Grade Teacher. She's An Endless Supply Of Dumb Kid Stories

MaxPlaysGames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#91

I Got This Excuse From A Student Today

I Got This Excuse From A Student Today

DrGraham_Sci Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

I Asked My Calculus Teacher To Give Me The WiFi Password

I Asked My Calculus Teacher To Give Me The WiFi Password

FinnTheTitan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Teacher And I Have A Tradition Of Drawing Each Other Memes On Exams

My Teacher And I Have A Tradition Of Drawing Each Other Memes On Exams

Smoothie-criminal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

My Mom Transcribed A Conversation With One Of Her Fourth Grade Students

My Mom Transcribed A Conversation With One Of Her Fourth Grade Students

bdxc36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

She’s Not That Far Off

She’s Not That Far Off

GeniusAirhead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#96

Can’t Believe A Kid Thinks Teachers Work For Free

Can’t Believe A Kid Thinks Teachers Work For Free

JKisMe123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Professor Enjoyed The End Of My Friend's Senior Paper

Professor Enjoyed The End Of My Friend's Senior Paper

avitag009 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

My Son Responds To All Of His Teacher’s Feedback

My Son Responds To All Of His Teacher’s Feedback

schaeffer22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

My Teacher's Feedback On A Quiz

My Teacher's Feedback On A Quiz

Natlir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!