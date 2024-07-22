If you need proof that such teachers actually exist, scroll down to find a list of some of the best teacher-student interactions on the list below, and see for yourself, just how amazing some teachers are or just how amazing—in every sense of the word—teaching can be.

Today, we’re focusing on the latter kind of teachers. The ones who would give you an extension of the deadline when the English paper doesn’t write itself on time, who would draw a funny doodle next to your own funny doodle on a test paper, or who would come up with the best possible reply to an email you might not even remember sending.

Certain teachers are difficult to forget even years after you graduate. And while some might be unforgettable for all the wrong reasons, others can be someone you admire greatly and remember fondly.

#1 My Friend's Mom Is An Elementary School Teacher. One Of Her Students Told Her That He Brought His Cat To School, But She Didn't Believe Him Until He Opened His Backpack Share icon

#2 But He Has A Court Date Share icon

#3 Biggest Motivator In The World. He’s Going Places Share icon

#4 Awesome Teacher Response To The Test Share icon

#5 From One Of My Students. Year 7. Perfect Sense Share icon

#6 Wild Share icon

#7 Of Course He Has Two Backpacks, That's How He Totes His Goat Share icon

#8 That Was The Correct Answer Share icon

#9 I Just Found Out My 4-Year-Old Son Gave His Teacher At School A Half-Eaten Tic Tac And Said His Tooth Fell Out. She Put It In An Envelope And Sent It Home With Him Share icon

#10 Student Wishes His Teacher Was Pregnant Share icon

#11 A Student Emails His Professor While Drunk. Results Are Amazing Share icon

#12 He Wouldn't Have Given Extra Points If It Wasn't Tied To Chemistry Share icon

#13 My Professor Only Likes To Be Addressed By His First Name, And I Put "Brain" Instead Of "Brian" Share icon

#14 This Is The Sort Of Low-Grade Chaos I Can Get Behind Share icon

#15 I’m Sure This Went Well Share icon

#16 A Good Teacher Of Sorts Share icon

#17 He Better Have Gotten An A Share icon

#18 A Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test Share icon

#19 Wife’s 4th Day Teaching 3rd Grade Share icon

#20 Teacher Asked Her Students To Bring Any Pet Animal Within Reach Share icon

#21 Just Wait Until Students Start Calling You Grandma. Then You’ll Know It’s Time To Retire Share icon

#22 I Tried Doing This As An Adult, And Let Me Tell You, The Results, They’re Not The Same Share icon

#23 This Is So Great Share icon

#24 Must've Gotten Severe Pins And Needles After That Amount Of Time Share icon

#25 The Transformation Is Beginning Share icon

#26 Posted By A Friend Who Is A Fourth Grade Teacher And In Her Early 40s Share icon

#27 My Friend Is An Elementary School Teacher Share icon

#28 I Received My Portrait As A Gift From The Artsy Student In My Grade 6 Class Share icon

#29 For April Fools', I Did The Ol' Switcheroo With Yogurt And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate It During Class Share icon

#30 Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling Share icon

#31 Vegan Teacher And A Ladybug Share icon

#32 My Sister Is A Professor And This Happened To Her Share icon

#33 This Was From One Of My Students Last Year. It Still Ranks As One Of The Best Emails I've Ever Received Share icon

#34 That's How My English Teacher Punished Me For Talking Share icon

#35 It's The "We've Talked About This" That's Hilarious Share icon

#36 Quiz Shaming Share icon

#37 It’s Been Half A Year Since I Accidentally Sent My Professor Bugs Bunny Fanfiction Share icon

#38 My Teacher’s Going To Be So Mad Share icon

#39 I'm A 16-Year-Old Guy, And Our Biology Teacher Still Gives Us Stickers With Our Unit Tests. I Can't Say That I Don't Love It Share icon

#40 Happy Birthday, Teach Share icon

#41 My Girlfriend Just Became A Secondary School Teacher, And Is Realising How Dumb Kids Actually Are Share icon

#42 I Love My Students So Much Share icon

#43 The Teacher Said Don't Look (At The Board) While You're Writing. She Took It A Little Too Literally Share icon

#44 Friend Of Mine Is A Teacher Share icon

#45 Both Were Real Jerks Share icon

#46 Totally Set Himself Up Share icon

#47 Not One, But Two Students Asked Me Today Why I Was Wearing A "KFC Man" Necklace Share icon

#48 I Teach Chemistry And Biology. A Student Wanted Me To Check This Unusual Mole On Her Arm Today Share icon

#49 At Work Today I Secretly Watched A Fifth Grader Add The Letter "F" To "Art" And Quietly Snicker To Himself All The Way Back To Class. Classic Share icon

#50 My Physics Professor Gave Us This Homework Assignment. I Added A Doodle. He Gave It Back At The End Of The Term With An Addition Share icon

#51 If You Get Married, Always Remember To Invite Your Professor Share icon

#52 One Of My 4th Grade Autistic Students Yelled At Me Yesterday. My Co-Teacher Told Him To Write Me An Apology Letter. This Is What He Did Share icon

#53 My Math Teacher Said That We Needed To Draw A Duck On Our Assignment To Receive Credit, So This Is What I Made Share icon

#54 Time To Never Attend Class, Transfer Schools To The Other Coast, Get Plastic Surgery, And Change My Identity Share icon

#55 Young Teachers Are The Best Share icon

#56 The Perfect Answer Would Be, "No Worries, Bro" Share icon

#57 That’s Expert-Level Teaching Share icon

#58 This Is A Genre Of Art I Can Appreciate Share icon

#59 I Laughed Because Her Face Was So Serious When She Said That Her Dad Had Become A Vegetable, Only To Find Out Later What It Really Meant Share icon

#60 My Friend Is A First-Year Teacher And Showed Me This Student's Answer On A Test Share icon

#61 Tickling The Teacher Share icon

#62 A Few Things A Student Has Unironically Said In My Class Today Share icon

#63 I'm A Music Teacher, I Teach Drums. I'd Never Thought A Student Would Do This Share icon

#64 Kid Locked Himself In A String Bass Locker, The Teacher Had To Help Him Out Share icon

#65 So Quotations Are Commas That Fly As A Team? Share icon

#66 That’s Not How It Works Share icon

#67 This Came Up In My Memories On Facebook. A Conversation I Had With A Student When I Taught 7th Grade A Few Years Ago Share icon

#68 Hungover At Work And One Of My Students Drew A Picture Of Me Share icon

#69 My Teacher Friend Was Given This By A Student. Merry Christmas Indeed Share icon

#70 How To Break Your Teacher's Spirit Share icon

#71 Fanfiction As A Legitimate Genre Of Literature Share icon

#72 My Average School Exam Share icon

#73 The Random Messages My Drum Teacher Sends Me Share icon

#74 Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen Share icon

#75 My Teacher Marked The Doodles I Was Doing On My Work Share icon

#76 If This Doesn't Sum Up School, Then I Don't Know What Does Share icon

#77 Posted By A Grade School Teacher Who Is A Friend Of Mine. All Non-English Language Is Spanish Share icon

#78 Being Snapchat Friends With A Pre-K Teacher Pays Off Share icon

#79 My Friend's A Pre-K Teacher Share icon

#80 The Nonsense Doesn’t Stop In Online School Share icon

#81 Student Gave Me This And Said He Drew Me Share icon

#82 Substitute Teacher Doesn't Know What Hearing Aids Look Like Share icon

#83 Stand And Unfold Yourself Share icon

#84 Critical Literary Analysis Share icon

#85 This Email From A Student, When I Taught Remotely, Lives Rent-Free In My Head Share icon

#86 Back-To-Back Emails From My University Physics Professor Share icon

#87 I Feel Actual Pain Share icon

#88 Spot On Portrait Of Myself From One Of My Preschoolers Share icon

#89 21-Year-Old Teacher Sharing A Story Share icon

#90 My Sister Is A First Grade Teacher. She's An Endless Supply Of Dumb Kid Stories Share icon

#91 I Got This Excuse From A Student Today Share icon

#92 I Asked My Calculus Teacher To Give Me The WiFi Password Share icon

#93 My Teacher And I Have A Tradition Of Drawing Each Other Memes On Exams Share icon

#94 My Mom Transcribed A Conversation With One Of Her Fourth Grade Students Share icon

#95 She’s Not That Far Off Share icon

#96 Can’t Believe A Kid Thinks Teachers Work For Free Share icon

#97 Professor Enjoyed The End Of My Friend's Senior Paper Share icon

#98 My Son Responds To All Of His Teacher’s Feedback Share icon

#99 My Teacher's Feedback On A Quiz Share icon