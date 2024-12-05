ADVERTISEMENT

We all know animals make the best companions, but what many don’t realize is that they’re also comic geniuses. Whether it’s their goofy expressions or the unexpected chaos they create, pets can turn your ordinary day into a laugh-fest.

And lucky for us, Instagram accounts like PubityPets share the hilarious antics of pets in their element. Today, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest and funniest posts that’ll not only warm your heart but also leave you giggling. So, grab a comfy spot and keep scrolling for some feel-good laughs, Pandas!

#1

Cat humorously positioned on stairs looking like an obstacle, embodying funny pet memes.

#2

Funny pet meme of a dog smiling and resting its paws on a couch, with a caption about telling stories.

#3

Dad smiling proudly at Kimba the dog in a custom doghouse, showcasing funny pet memes transformation.

When we talk about animals, we could easily keep going for days—they’re not only entertaining, but they’re quite fascinating too. Take the cheetah, for instance. This incredible cat can reach speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph), which is nearly as fast as a speeding train.

Also, cheetahs can increase their speed by 10 kph (6 mph) in just a single stride. Imagine if your car could take off like that after every stoplight.
#4

Man sleeping with dog on bed, showcasing funny pet memes.

#5

Man with a dog receiving an award, showcasing funny pet memes humor in the office setting.

#6

Black cats making funny faces and poses, challenging superstitions in hilarious pet memes.

Then there’s the sloth, the polar opposite in terms of speed. These adorable, slow-moving creatures only poop once a week. Can you even imagine going that long without a bathroom break?

But for sloths, it’s all part of their lifestyle. They only climb down from the trees when absolutely necessary—either to answer nature’s call or when they’re in search of more trees to navigate.

#7

Person hugging a dog with a funny pet meme caption about coming home late and missing the dog.

#8

Dog helping people push a truck in floodwater. Funny pet memes capture the humorous effort.

#9

Dog looking at its reflection in a metal bowl, creating a funny pet meme moment.

Electric eels can generate up to 600 volts of electricity—enough to potentially harm or even kill a human. Luckily, eel shocks are rarely fatal, but it's still incredible that these fish are like swimming power plants.
#10

Three cute kittens on a blanket with one raising its paw for a funny pet meme.

#11

Cute dog standing by a table with eggs and bacon, humorously expressing interest in the food. Funny pet meme.

#12

Funny pet meme of a cat with wide eyes, captioned about pretending to understand something after multiple explanations.

Swifts can spend most of their lives in the air. Yes, you read that right. They can fly for almost a year straight, eating, drinking, and even sleeping while airborne. Can you imagine constantly gliding through the sky? It’s like a perpetual flight with no layovers.
#13

Person petting a relaxed cat on the ground, capturing a funny pet moment.

#14

White kitten sniffing a wine glass with a humorous caption about wine tasting, perfect for funny pet memes.

#15

Chihuahua wearing a yellow flower outfit in a car, humorously labeled as a security guard.

Many of us have a nighttime routine—whether it's following a skincare regimen or scrolling through social media before bed. But the parrotfish? Well, it has a surprising routine of its own. Every night, before settling in to sleep, it creates a slimy bubble of mucus to snuggle up in. This genius slime sac keeps predators at bay while it rests.

#16

Black cat wearing a reflective vest on a construction site, standing next to a worker. Funny pet memes image.

#17

Cat caught on camera after failed login attempts, funny pet memes scenario.

#18

Corgi in a striped sailboat costume, part of funny pet memes, mimicking a cargo ship search result.

You might have had some rough experiences with neighbors, but if you're the type who can't stand unruly ones, you should definitely avoid living next door to an octopus. These ocean dwellers are notorious for throwing things—yes, literally throwing stuff—at their neighbors. If an octopus needs some personal space, it might hurl shells or debris at nearby sea creatures to send the message.
#19

Golden retriever with a confused expression, embodying funny pet memes theme.

#20

Man and dog BBQ moment by the lake, capturing a funny pet meme scenario.

#21

Funny pet meme featuring a cat in a costume next to a humorous beware sign about strange cats.

The Arctic ground squirrel, a true survival expert, can actually freeze itself and come back to life. During an eight-month hibernation, its body temperature drops to -2.9°C, but it doesn't freeze solid because it 'supercools’ its body fluids. If only we could sleep through winter like that, wouldn’t that be nice?
#22

Fluffy kitten angrily reacting to a watermelon, creating a humorous pet meme.

#23

Dog attentively watching safety demo on a plane, surrounded by distracted passengers. Funny pet memes highlight.

#24

A fluffy white cat shedding fur on a person's black hoodie, showcasing funny pet memes.

The largest snake to have ever slithered on Earth is a 15-meter-long (49-foot) serpent that lived during the Middle Eocene period. Imagine coming face-to-face with such a huge snake. It would surely scare the life out of us.
#25

Two puppies sitting at a desk with papers, creating a funny pet meme.

#26

Smiling cat with a rock collection on a windowsill. Funny pet meme showcasing a proud kitty.

#27

Great Dane and puppy napping together on a blanket, showcasing funny pet memes.

Animals are truly extraordinary, each with their own unique superpowers and quirks. And these posts are a reminder of their hilarious antics that keep us entertained. Which animal quirk surprised you the most? Let us know!
#28

Two golden retrievers sleep curled up together, paws touching. Funny pet memes moment.

#29

Cat snuggling on owner's chest, showing funny pet meme interaction.

#30

Cute golden retriever puppy with a mischievous caption, perfect example of funny pet memes from Pubitypets.

#31

Text chat with funny pet meme about a cute dog named Rodger.

#32

Sleeping dog meme at a desk, surrounded by a laptop and notebook, showcasing funny pet moments.

#33

A dog looks at its wet silhouette on a wooden deck, creating a funny pet meme moment.

#34

Cat lying on carpet, styled as a Zen garden with a rock and tiny rake on its back, embodying a funny pet meme.

#35

Man sitting with a cat on his shoulder in an office setting, highlighting funny pet memes.

#36

Funny pet meme: a dog lies playfully among scattered soil and debris in a living room, resembling a crime scene.

#37

Cat in a cage with a sign saying zero days since it smacked someone. Funny pet meme featuring a guilty-looking cat.

judlaskowski avatar
Jude Laskowski
Jude Laskowski
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat - "it has been 0 days since I bit the hand that feeds me."

#38

Funny pet meme of a lifelike dog statue in an office, humorously mistaken for a real dog.

#39

Golden retriever hilariously making do with a tiny dog bed, epitomizing funny pet memes with gratitude and humor.

#40

Cute dog looking up through a glass dining table, creating a funny pet meme.

#41

Black cat in a tuxedo bib looking surprised in a car.

#42

Cats in funny poses resembling a faith healing session, part of a collection of funny pet memes.

#43

Golden retriever sitting on a sofa, smiling with love, perfect for funny pet memes.

#44

Person hugging two large fluffy dogs, showcasing a typical scenario in funny pet memes.

#45

A group of golden retrievers humorously exiting an SUV, resembling a funny pet meme.

#46

Happy dog hugging a person's arm, creating a funny pet meme moment.

#47

Dog with unique black markings resembling a selfie on its ear, sitting on grass. Funny pet memes.

#48

Funny dog meme with a woman holding her pet in the air, capturing a surprised expression.

#49

Golden retriever with a pacifier in its mouth, showcasing funny pet memes.

#50

Funny pet meme of a dog making a silly face with its tongue out, captioned about job interview skills.

#51

Dog staring at a pancake stack with a candle, showcasing funny pet memes and full camera roll humor.

#52

Dad holding cat above head outdoors, illustrating funny pet memes.

#53

Dog haircut transformation with funny pet meme text.

#54

Dog dressed as a sheep with pink ears, humorously mocking no-dog policies. Perfect for funny pet memes content.

#55

Seagull defies sign by drinking water from a "Dogs Only" bowl. Funny pet meme.

#56

Funny pet meme of a dog with wide eyes at daycare, looking surprised.

#57

Man hugging a happy Golden Retriever, capturing a heartwarming and funny pet meme moment.

#58

Person hugging a large, fluffy dog in bed, capturing funny pet memes essence.

#59

Funny pet meme of a dog with a blue tongue after drinking a blue slushy.

#60

Cat rescued by firefighter looks annoyed, sitting in a car. Funny pet memes capture its grumpy expression.

#61

Dog in a beekeeping suit with protective mask, enhancing funny pet memes appeal.

#62

Golden retriever next to its cardboard cutout, perfect example of funny pet memes.

#63

Japanese Akita in a medical alert vest sitting near memorial wreaths, related to funny pet memes.

#64

A cat peeks behind a monitor displaying a cow, creating a funny pet meme illusion.

#65

Cute dog looking up at owner on wooden floor, showcasing funny pet memes.

#66

Funny pet memes: Two dogs sit on a man's head and lap on a couch, capturing a humorous moment at home.

#67

Dog happily posing with Pluto costume for a funny pet meme.

#68

Funny pet meme of a dog blending in with dachshund-patterned bed sheets, humorously camouflaged.

#69

Man shopping with a dog wearing a cowboy hat, funny pet meme scene in a store.

#70

Adopted cat hilariously reacts to first toy, creating funny pet memes.

#71

Golden retriever with a GoPro harness, holding a tennis ball, creating a funny pet meme moment.

#72

Golden Retriever peeking around a laptop screen in a funny pet meme collage.

#73

Himalayan cat lying down and another labeled 'himawalkin' standing, creating a funny pet meme.

#74

Smiling dog in car window next to man driving, funny pet memes scene.

#75

Fat cat sitting on a couch with its back turned, capturing a funny pet meme moment.

#76

Funny pet meme of multiple dogs with red circles around them, highlighting the humor in having many pets.

#77

Orange cat covered in cheese crackers, lying on a blanket, mimicking a painting in a funny pet meme.

#78

A cat in a royal blue costume striking a dramatic pose for a funny pet meme.

#79

Three dogs sitting in a muddy trench with text "Spa Day," showcasing a funny pet meme.

#80

Huge dog head peeking through a tiny doorway, embodying funny pet memes.

#81

Close-up of two cats' noses, capturing comedic expressions. Funny pet memes.

#82

Small dog standing on larger dog, both looking at the camera, creating a funny pet meme moment.

#83

Funny pet meme with a cat sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful and relatable.

#84

Elderly person feeding a fluffy dog with a fork, showcasing funny pet meme humor.

#85

Cat sitting on a bar counter next to a glass, capturing a funny pet meme moment.

#86

Smiling husky lying on its back, enjoying belly rubs through a gate. Funny pet memes capturing humorous dog behavior.

#87

Black and white cat with humorous expression, resembling a customer service representative, featured in a funny pet meme.

#88

Cute cat pretending to iron clothes, creating a funny pet meme.

#89

Cat humor meme with a cat sending a snap saying, "U up??? Bowls empty lol," showcasing funny pet memes.

#90

Dog lounging on a couch with a humorous caption about pets on furniture, creating a funny pet meme.

#91

Cat wrapped in a towel standing on a kitchen counter, creating a funny pet meme moment.

#92

Funny pet meme: dog with a doughnut in its mouth, matching fur color, attempting to blend in humorously.

#93

Dog sitting and staring into the distance, making for funny pet memes.

