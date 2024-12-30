The term neurospicy is a playful addition to the already existing lexicon of neurodiversity, which also includes words like neuroqueer, neurodivergent, and neurodistinct.

The word neurodiversity emerged in the mid-1990s to describe individuals who diverged from the neurotypical society and was mostly used to refer to autistic people. Australian sociologist Judy Singer was the first to use this word in academia in 1998. The same year it made its way to the mainstream and continues to evolve and expand.