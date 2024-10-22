ADVERTISEMENT

The very point of hiring a professional designer is to get the job done right. Or so we’d like to think. But it seems sometimes the best laid plans can go down the drain, along with your vision of the perfect execution. Fortunately, shaming bad designs has become a favorite pastime of the internet. From the crazy, to the confusing, the downright dangerous or just plain stupid, there’s no shortage of pics on the proverbial "Design Fails Wall of Shame".

If you’re looking for inspiration on what you probably don’t want around you, you should check out the Design Fails Insta account. It has hundreds of posts of epic interior design and architecture fails. Some might make you laugh, others could make you want to cry. Then there are those that just hurt your eyes. Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites. Keep scrolling for a feast of fabulous fails, and don't forget to upvote the ones that leave you stunned.

#1

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

When you open like 8 tabs by mistake

designfailsofficial Report

#2

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

This is why I have trust issues

designfailsofficial Report

#3

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I need an explanation to why this was a thing

designfailsofficial Report

Maisey Myles
Maisey Myles
Maisey Myles
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Maybe they did that to make room for a dishwasher and I can respect that

The brains behind the Insta page is actually a qualified interior designer. Eric Dillman has a few social media accounts, and a podcast. Dillman got his Bachelor's degree in Interior Design from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. And started his first design account in 2018. “I was at the start of my career and wasn’t really getting any good leads from my first job and wanted to market myself and get my own customers,” Dillman told Canvas Rebel.

“Within the first month I had my own customer and ever since then I have just grown my online presence. I went from an inspirational home renovation page to my business design page... my networking events, and my podcast.” Dillman's podcast “Pro Series with Eric Dillman” sees him interview professionals from the design, construction, and real estate industries, as well as stars from home design television shows.
#4

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

A hotel in Germany uses 3D carpets to keep guests from running in the hallway.

designfailsofficial Report

J K
J K
J K
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Hello potential lawsuit from a customer who gets injured from disorientation or dizziness?

#5

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

When Boomers wana talk about how stupid millennials are... Just remember what generation covered real hardwood floors with linoleum

designfailsofficial Report

Pyla
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
30 minutes ago

It probably wasn’t boomers but greatest or silent gen.

#6

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Imagine forgetting that Gramma's on the porch

designfailsofficial Report

Dillman said when he started out, he posted products that he loved or materials that he had designed. Eventually, he got to the point where he was able to post work he’d done for clients. Dillman wasn’t expecting the events of 2020, much like many of the rest of us. On top of the disaster that was Covid, the content creator had to deal with his Instagram account being hacked. It was a turning point in his journey.
#7

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Everyone kept hitting their heads as they walked down my stairs, so I hung a sign as a warning

designfailsofficial Report

#8

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Home remodeling is my passion

designfailsofficial Report

#9

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

That’s what I call a “throne”

designfailsofficial Report

“In June of 2020 I was working from home and got an email saying my account (at the time I was around 15k followers) was hacked and I had to pay a payment to get it back. At first I thought it was a joke, so I checked my Instagram app and I no longer had access,” said Dillman. After an uphill battle to get his account back, he eventually hired someone to help him.
#10

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

In this bathroom I would not know whether to wash my hands or open the chamber of secrets

designfailsofficial Report

#11

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

My shower broke so my landlord came over... look wtf he done put tf up

designfailsofficial Report

DEW
DEW
DEW
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Folks may know better then me but can you just take the nozzle off and put on a shower head? At least for now?

#12

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Oh my God

designfailsofficial Report

“I knew this brand meant something to me, but I didn’t know how much until I lost it. When I lost it I wasn’t going to take no for an answer or give up. I am forever grateful for the help I received,” said a relieved Dillman, adding that he realized immediately that he needed to "up his game" on social media.

#13

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Her: "babe, I want a castle in the sky"
Me: "say no more"

designfailsofficial Report

#14

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Why hire a professional when you can do……. Nvm

designfailsofficial Report

#15

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

If you're feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE

designfailsofficial Report

Up until then, he hadn’t really featured on his own podcast. It was merely professionals answering the questions he put to them. Dillman discussed his turning point during an interview with Bold Journey. “Once 2020 came, I knew I needed to put myself more on my content,” he revealed. He decided to turn his podcast into an IGTV show, and released a new episode every few weeks.

“I was lucky enough to have a lot of HGTV stars, and some very high up people in the design industry on in the very early days of this show. At the end of 2021 I had some requests to make this into a podcast given its already in that format,” he said.

#16

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

So much HOW/WHY on the left

designfailsofficial Report

Sue User
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Journeyman to apprentice:Now I am going to do the right side. You just follow my lead.

#17

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I have so many questions

designfailsofficial Report

#18

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

So does someone actually hang out there?

designfailsofficial Report

Dillman has continued to push himself and branch out. In 2023, he added a second episode of the week called “Off Topic”. As the name suggests, the host talks tackles topics that aren't related to design. In his words, "I talk about any think I want from country music, to shows, to social media." In June this year, Dillman hit 100,000 "listens".
#19

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

What a great way to break a neck

designfailsofficial Report

#20

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Mom finally cashed in her Marlboro Miles

designfailsofficial Report

#21

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

The interior designer and content creator describes himself as an introvert. He says social media has helped him come out of his shell. And has given him a much-needed confidence boost. "Confidence has been a tough one but the one I am most proud of," he revealed. "Putting yourself out there on social media for your brand can be very intimidating."
#22

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Some personal news: We're replacing our countertops tomorrow and I'm so excited, mainly because we get to remove this abomination of a kitchen sink

designfailsofficial Report

arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This is a 'double-basin corner sink'. The bad design not putting in a corner location!

#23

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

My neighbor recently had some work done to his house. Definitely not gonna use his contractor

designfailsofficial Report

#24

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Pretty sure that shouldn’t happen

designfailsofficial Report

Dillman credits 2020 with teaching him to not worry too much about what other people think. "I have realized my opinion is the only one that matters in my brand. I think for so long I worried about what others would think when I post something or would second guess everything I said until a flip switch in me."

And thanks to that switch being flipped, we get to enjoy the epic and hilarious design fails featured here.
#25

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Well now that’s different

designfailsofficial Report

#26

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

When the contractor take the door swing clearance on the blueprint too literally

designfailsofficial Report

#27

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

So how you getting up there?

designfailsofficial Report

#28

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Ummmmm what?! How is this staying up?

designfailsofficial Report

#29

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I guess you get what you pay for

designfailsofficial Report

#30

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Great way to get people to not shop in your store

designfailsofficial Report

#31

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Gonna turn this Pizza Hut into a Pizza Home

designfailsofficial Report

#32

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#33

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#34

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

This reads a very frugal person who collects tiles from all the shops in town and installs it to save some money

designfailsofficial Report

Moë
Moë
Moë
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This reads as a rental with a landlord who saves everything

#35

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

This physically hurts me

designfailsofficial Report

#36

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

You do know there is a cover for that dude?!

designfailsofficial Report

#37

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Not event the same molding

designfailsofficial Report

#38

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I know this gonna bother someone

designfailsofficial Report

#39

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Better hope the tree doesn’t fall

designfailsofficial Report

#40

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Some might think this is the beauty of this type of tile but the unevenness bothers the sh*t out of me

designfailsofficial Report

#41

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#42

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#43

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

The amount of skill it took to do this is insane

designfailsofficial Report

#44

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

It took the tile person more time to cut to fit the pipe than it would to furr out the wall

designfailsofficial Report

#45

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

That’s a lot of cuts

designfailsofficial Report

#46

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Love the craftsmanship

designfailsofficial Report

#47

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

If you thought you did something dumb today…….. at least you’re not the person who did this

designfailsofficial Report

#48

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I think they forgot something

designfailsofficial Report

#49

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Imagine being drunk walking into this bathroom

designfailsofficial Report

J K
J K
J K
Community Member
26 minutes ago

A person under the influence would certainly freak out.

#50

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

When you know a guy who's way cheaper!

designfailsofficial Report

#51

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#52

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#53

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I'm no wheelchair engineer, but...

designfailsofficial Report

#54

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#55

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#56

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#57

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

B Hobbs
B Hobbs
B Hobbs
Community Member
22 minutes ago

A little drywall mud will take care of that. Well, maybe a lot of mud.

#58

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Whoever did this tile work needs a map, a compass, and a lesson in basic geometry!

designfailsofficial Report

#59

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#60

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

What…..why……

designfailsofficial Report

#61

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#62

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#63

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Something off here

designfailsofficial Report

#64

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Top tier tile work

designfailsofficial Report

#65

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#66

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

Francois
Francois
Francois
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Not sure that is failure. Likely the water comes out in spout on the pavement. The bent is there to slow the velocity of the falling water.

#67

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Great way to have your guest break their leg

designfailsofficial Report

#68

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#69

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#70

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#71

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#72

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#73

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

So many things wrong here

designfailsofficial Report

#74

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#75

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Not sure which paint job is worse

designfailsofficial Report

#76

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

What would you even do with this room?

designfailsofficial Report

#77

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Nice open kitchen, with a perfect working triangle

designfailsofficial Report

#78

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#79

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#80

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#81

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#82

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

The contractor said he knew what he was doing

designfailsofficial Report

#83

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#84

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#85

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#86

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#87

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#88

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#89

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#90

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#91

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#92

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

I need to talk to the designer on this one…..also introduce them to some spec books

designfailsofficial Report

#93

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#94

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

designfailsofficial Report

#95

Funny-Designs-Fails-Pics

Really hard pass on the countertop

designfailsofficial Report

