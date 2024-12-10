ADVERTISEMENT

Many people get excited when they see something they want or need on sale, be it a new phone or a frozen pizza. And to the great joy of consumers, all sorts of things go on sale constantly. However, when they do, it’s important not to rush to the checkout counter without properly examining the offer first and this list will show you why.

Below you will find examples of deceptive marketing techniques that people have captured in stores and businesses that emphasize just how misleading marketing can be. Take a look at how companies might try to trick you into buying something, and consider this practice for when you go to a store that’s dotted with ‘SALE’ signs, even when there actually isn’t one.

Ham And Eggs Are $8.99, But They've Outlined It To Look Like $0.99 From Afar

Sign advertising ham and eggs for $0.99, potential deceptive marketing with unclear value.

Even close up, I have to really see that it's an 8. This should be illegal. Fraud.

Paying For A Subscription And Still Have To Sit Through 8 Min+ Of Ads

TV shows 444 advertisement, highlighting deceptive marketing techniques with partial view of a man's face.

$1 Kids Meal? Wow That's A Good D-...oh Wait

Restaurant signage illustrating deceptive marketing techniques with a $1 kids meal promotion.

This is so common now. Every time I see the .99 I just round up the cost to the nearest dollar. so $8.99, is $9. It will more after the tax is added, anyways.

Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon pricing comparison for upholstered ottoman showcasing deceptive-marketing-techniques with Prime Day discount.

Amazon Prime Video Doesn't Tell You If A Show Is Unavailable In Your Country Until After You Subscribe To Amazon Prime

Deceptive-marketing-techniques on streaming platform; offers differ before and after subscribing.

Making All Four Screens Smaller To Feature A Massive Logo

Peacock Gold Zone TV screen showing gymnastics, water polo, rugby, and road cycling, hinting at deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Ads On The Keyboard

Keyboard with promoted suggestions, highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques in mobile apps.

“…not My Prob,” Some Target Employee, Probably

Sale tag showing Howler Head bourbon with no discount, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

This Ad Increased The Price

Sale sign displaying deceptive-marketing-techniques with confusing pricing for Energizer Max AAA batteries.

Semi Deceptive Marketing

Billboard with "Free Beers" in large letters, an example of deceptive marketing techniques.

It's clear what they are offering once you read it fully. I love and hate this in ways that I'll just not say.

The Way This Goal Has Extra Rings To Make The Goal Smaller. You Cant See It From The Front When Shooting The Basketball To Try And Win A Prize

Carnival hoop game with multiple basketball hoops, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Bowlero - Default 22% Tip. Canceling Order Then Tries To Get Your Business By Giving The Option For No Tip. Then Asks Again To Confirm If You Are Cancelling Order

Touchscreen showing deceptive marketing techniques with tip options and confusing payment prompts.

How is this manipulation not illegal? Time to go back to Cash Only.

I bet if you hit "yes" it will bring you back to the tip option.

Despite The Official Weight Limit Being 50lbs, These Spirit Self Service Kiosks Will Flag Anything Over 40lbs As Overweight And Require A $78 Additional Charge To Proceed

People using self-service kiosks at an airport, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques in consumer experiences.

The only way to avoid this is to have your bag checked by a live employee who will follow the real 50lb limit.

Hotel Charging Cable That Requires You To Register An Account And Sign In With The Qr Code In Order To Work. It Gives You A 5-Minute Free Trial And Then Requires A Fee Per Hour Of Use

Charging cables with labels on a wooden surface, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

Arcade game prize wheel showing deceptive-marketing-techniques with misleading ticket values.

I Went To Get My Mail And This Was The First Thing I Saw

An envelope with a realistic spider image as an example of deceptive marketing techniques.

Starbucks At Laguardia Won't Let You Order A Coffee Without Installing Their App

LaGuardia airport pickup area illustration of deceptive-marketing-techniques requiring app download for coffee.

Forcing Scanning Qr Codes To See Prices At The Gas Station?

Variety of colorful snack bags on a store shelf, highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques.

QR codes are the easiest way to get hacked. I would just assume the store is run by criminals and make a hasty retreat.

This Sale At Target

Price tag showing deceptive marketing techniques with a discount sign displaying a higher price.

Great Sale

Clearance sign showing deceptive marketing technique with current price higher than original.

I gotta start paying attention more the next occasion I happen to need to go into a Walmart.

The Fees On Ticketmaster Cost More Than My Tickets

Ticket purchase page showing extra fees, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques.

"Sale" Pricing

Video game with layered price tags showing deceptive marketing techniques.

The Price Of My Burger King Meal Got More Expensive As I Was Checking Out

Cart total increase screen using deceptive marketing techniques. Original price: $33.89, new price: $34.18.

Amazon Prime Video Is Basically Back To Cable TV Now That We’re Getting Random Commercials In The Middle Of Movies

Animated woman baking pizza at a party with bright balloons, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques in advertising.

Panera Bread Increases Food Price By 25% When You Switch To Delivery - After Redeeming "No Fees" Delivery

Panera Bread order screens showing price difference, highlighting deceptive marketing techniques.

I Firmly Believe That Tesla Is Anything But Jerk, And Can Even Think Of A Couple Of Reasons Why They Added This Feature, But The Car Should At Least Be Allowed To Start In Complete Manual If The Software Isn't Installed

Dashboard screen showing "Software update required" error, a deceptive-marketing-techniques reminder in automotive tech.

Welcome to the future where your dishwasher can nuke your data plan and your car needs software updates to turn on.

Our Company Has Received Numerous Boxes Of Nothing Inclosed But A Post Card And Paper Confetti

Box with green filler and a card promoting a free headset, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques.

The Fortune In These Fortune Cookies

Fortune cookie with an ad inside, showcasing deceptive marketing techniques on a marble tabletop.

$1 Slices... *squints* Oh

Pizza restaurant facade with signs advertising $1.00 slices and lunch specials, embodying deceptive marketing techniques.

These Shoes Have A Texture *printed* Onto Them. There Is No Actual Texture

Close-up of brown textured surface resembling bubble wrap, demonstrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

This Is What Happens When You Price Everything At £4.99 Instead Of £5

Subtotal showing deceptive surcharge for orders under £10, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques.

Coffee Shop Has No Prices On Any Of Their Menu Items. Noticing This, I Got Just A Small Chai Latte That Cost $3.50. My Wife, Unfortunately Ended Up Paying $8 For A Small Slice Of Avocado Toast

Coffee shop menu showcasing hot and iced drinks, potentially highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Tried To Buy An Economy Flight For $500, Kept Running Into An Error And The Price Eventually Skyrocketed To More Than Premium Economy

Flight pricing options highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques with varying costs and features for each class: Economy, Premium, Business.

(Not A) Goodbye Sale!!!!!! (5%-) 99 Percent Off

Shop window sign featuring a "Good Bye Sale" with deceptive-marketing-techniques, showing 99% off designer perfumes.

Hiding The "For" So You Think They Are Having Great Closeout Sales

Storefront with “Going Out for Business” sign and mannequins, reflecting deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Grocery Store Price For Bay Leaves Is 16300% Higher Than The Farmers Market

Price comparison showing deceptive-marketing-techniques with expensive branded bay leaves versus cheaper loose packaging.

The cheapest bay leaves the local Kroger had were $61.06/ounce. The farmer's market sells a higher quality for $5.99/pound ($0.37/ounce).

Get to know your local vendors and suppliers. Once Trump's tariffs kick in, they are going to be your best friends. I get my eggs from a woman who keeps chickens.

My New Truck Requires A $15/Mo Data Plan To Use Features My Previous Model Did For Free (Maps, Basic Voice Commands, Text To Voice Messages)

Car dashboard display showing a deceptive-marketing-techniques message about a required subscription for services.

This Is A New Low, Even For Epson

Printer screen shows cartridge error, exemplifying deceptive-marketing-techniques in printer ink replacements.

So apparently the ink cartridges that come with this Epson printer are only for the "initial printing" (i.e. the test pages), so you have to buy new cartridges the moment you get the printer. WTF, Epson?

Uber Eats “Taxes & Other Fees” Strikes Again

A receipt using deceptive-marketing-techniques to show a reduced total cost.

Taxes on food? What is this Hungary? Sorry, couldn't resist, but Hungary really does have a messed up sales tax.

Kia Charging $150/Year To Use The Already Installed Remote Start Feature

Subscription plans showing potential deceptive-marketing-techniques, featuring Care and Plus packages with various services.

I Walked In, Ordered The Meatball Footlong, And Paid Almost 10 Dollars For It

Subway banner advertising two footlong subs for $5.99 each, showcasing deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Apparently I have to order it “as is” or else it’s full price. I was told this after choosing provolone and Italian herbs and cheese, both of which aren’t allowed.

This Giant Olympic Countdown Banner During The Entire Movie

A man in a futuristic white room performing a risky move, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Neat! A 2$ Burger, That’s Pretty Chea- Oh Wait…

Restaurant ad displaying "$2.99" burger, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques with misleading large "2" emphasis.

So I Am Now Officially Never Buying A Vegas Editing Software Again. The Developers Have Removed Vegas Pro Edit 15 For Purchase On Steam And Are Now Revoking Licenses For The Software

Error message on Vegas Pro software highlighting deceptive marketing techniques with revoked licenses complaint.

I'm now out $150 and no longer have an editing software. Very cool!

I'm getting really sick of "renting" software, music, and videos.

Nashville Signature Shakes. Insane Prices. No You Can't Keep The Cute Jar

Menu with circled confusing prices, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques in ice cream pricing.

Sellers Increase Prices During Prime Day And Offer A Discount At Checkout And Call It A “Deal”

Cart price increase notification for light bulbs, showcasing deceptive-marketing-techniques with a circled price change.

Product Not Selling Fast Enough? Put It On “Sale”

Pepperoni packaging with deceptive marketing techniques showing a confusing sale sign in a supermarket.

Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles Ca

Sign with deceptive-marketing-techniques, stating $5 parking with smaller print revealing $15 flat rate.

Clerk Said It's -5% Not -50%. What Do You Think?

Sign with a deceptive marketing technique offering a 5% discount, displayed in front of hanging jeans in a store.

The Humble Bundle Custom Amount Slider Is Designed To Makes It Look Like They Get Less Than Everyone Else

Sliders showing donation amounts for various organizations, a subtle example of deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Made To Look Like $2.50

Store display showing a sign for "2 sweatshirts for $50," illustrating deceptive marketing techniques in pricing.

Spot The Cheapest Option

Car wash sign showing pricing options, highlighting deceptive marketing techniques with unlimited wash offer.

Super Bowl Ticket Prices… And Their Fees (Sb Lvii 50 Yd Line Row 17 From Stubhub)

Invoice breakdown showing ticket, service, and fulfillment fees; highlights deceptive marketing techniques. Total: $74,755.

This Discount

Online shopping cart showing product prices using deceptive-marketing-techniques.

The Box Calls Walmart Out On Its "Sales"

Candy display featuring deceptive marketing techniques with a rollback price from $5.78 to $4.88.

We Booked This A Month Ago

Price increase on booking confirmation, highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques with cost discrepancies.

This Supermarket Offers A 2 For £7 Deal On A £3 Item

Co-op butter chicken packaging with misleading price labels, showcasing deceptive marketing techniques.

App Puts A Price Slash Into Its Name To Make It Seem Like It's On Sale

Audio app displaying deceptive marketing techniques with a marked-down price and features like playlists and equalizer.

Spotify Remotely Bricking Hardware Customers Paid For Less Than 3 Years After Its Official Release

Spotify announces discontinuation of Car Thing, exploring new innovative experiences.

My New Headset Has Dlc

Text promoting Razer 7.1 Surround Sound app with deceptive-marketing-techniques using a QR code for activation.

Peacock Will Not Let You Switch To A Different Feed During A Commercial On The Active Feed. It Just Says “Controls Are Limited During Ads” When You Try To Move To A Different Feed

TV screen displaying a sports event with overlay ads, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Parking Lot Charges A Fee For Not Downloading Their App

Parking payment screen highlighting deceptive-marketing-techniques in extra fees for service, non-app use, and credit card processing.

This Drink On Doordash Says Its $4.69, But The Only Size Option, Which Is Required, Adds An Extra 50 Cents

Cup of Wawa Buttery Caramel Cream Latte priced at $4.69, showcasing potential deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Thought Of This Sub As Soon As I Saw This…

Deceptive marketing techniques prompt donation to Age UK after payment is successful.

Can’t believe they can get away with this… (apologies for taking a photo of a screen.)

2k19 Is A Retail 60$ Game. They Put Non Skippable Ads In From Another Company

Close-up of a TV screen showing a scene from "Snowfall," illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques.

"News Flash: Advertising Is Deceptive" -- Sigh, This Fake "Thermal Imaging". If The Pants Kept You Warm By Retaining Heat, The Would Register Cooler On Thermal Imaging, Not Hotter

Store display with deceptive-marketing-techniques, showcasing heat-tech pants with bright thermal imaging.

Cheaper If You Don’t Buy Two

"Deceptive marketing techniques on display with a chicken fajita bowl promotion at 2 for $10, actual price $4.97 each."

My Grandmother Bought Flowers Over The Phone And They Didn't Say That The Fees And Taxes Cost More Than The Flowers

Order summary showing deceptive-marketing-techniques with hidden fees for a bouquet purchase totaling $80.93.

Amazon "Prime Days" Sales Are Such A Load Of You Know What! Bought This Item In June For $60 Or So And Amazon Says It's '54%' Off Now

Online order with deceptive-marketing-techniques showing a neckband speaker with price discount and delivery details.

This 4 Star Hotel In A Dutch City, Pretending To Be A 5 Star Hotel By Using The Town’s Coat Of Arms As A Fake ‘Fifth Star’

Facade of Hotel Derlon showcasing possible deceptive marketing techniques with a four-star rating.

My Cabs Preset ‘$0.00’ Tip Button Was Actually Set To Tip 25%

Tablet displaying a tipping screen in a rideshare car at night, demonstrating deceptive marketing techniques.

This Got Me For A Second

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros., highlighting deceptive marketing techniques of savings.

I Can’t Use My Treadmill In Manual Mode Unless I Pay For A Subscription

Treadmill screen showing login, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques in fitness equipment interfaces.

I Sent Someone A Link To A Cat Video And The Thumbnail Is An Ad

Woman holding a laptop with deceptive-marketing-techniques ad for $20/mo fiber internet from Astound, Reddit link below.

So, I Was Helping Mum To Use Her Printer And This Comes Out...an Advert...that Used Her Printer Ink To Make It

Brochure showing HP DeskJet 3630 with deceptive-marketing-techniques, highlighting "Snap, Print, Enjoy" features.

That’ll Be $5...99

Fast food menu promoting $5.99 deal, showcasing deceptive marketing techniques with bright images and low pricing.

Ever Heard Of Paying To Reject Cookies?

Cookie consent options from The Sun, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques with pay-to-reject ad personalization.

Trying To Book A Cruise As A Surprise For My Wife’s Bday/Our Anniversary In A Few Months. Every Cruise I Attempt To Book Has Ended Up Having “Taxes And Fees” That Are Higher Than The Actual Subtotal, Effectively Doubling The “On Sale” Price

Cruise fare summary showcasing deceptive-marketing-techniques with misleading discounts and fees.

Fine Print Strikes Again. Buy One Get One 50% Off

Store sign advertising "Shorts & Swim" with a deceptive marketing technique, offering 50% off.

A 7% Discount Pretending To Be 70%

Sign with bold text advertising over 7,000 products at up to 70% discount, potentially using deceptive-marketing-techniques.

Who Is The One Who Thought Up The Idea To Make People Pay For A Subscription Plan Just To Read A Comment?

Quora screenshot illustrating deceptive marketing techniques for Quora+ subscription prompts.

Hp Ink Subscription Plan Bricks Your Ink Cartridges When You Cancel The Subscription

Warning message about ink cartridge restrictions linked to deceptive marketing techniques, highlighted in blue.

Dog Toy Pricing - Facebook Ad vs. Amazon

Dog toy with carrot design shown in two different online store listings, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques.

Here We Go

Comparison of two phone plans highlighting features that might use deceptive-marketing-techniques.

This Game Purposely Gives You “One-Time-Deals” That You Can’t Afford So That You Are Tempted To Buy Their In-Game Currency

In-game screen using deceptive marketing techniques with a limited-time car offer and urgency message.

The Er Could At Least Let Me Watch TV For Free Considering The Huge Bill I'll Have To Fight

TV screen displaying channel options, illustrating deceptive-marketing-techniques with exaggerated content access claims.

Isn't It Illegal To Have An "Everyday Sales Price"?

Furniture sale tag displaying deceptive marketing techniques with inflated price comparison.

Keurig Sensor Blocks Your Brew Unless It's "K-Cup Compatible", Aka Has Scannable Foil. Slap On An Old Foil To A 3rd Party Cup And Suddenly No Issue

Hand holding a coffee pod with a hidden plastic mesh, illustrating deceptive marketing techniques in packaging.

The Price Of Two Pepperoni Pizzas Through Ubereats

Subtotal with deceptive-marketing-techniques: hidden fees, delivery, and tips inflate the total cost to $74.37.

Company Trying To Make Me Pay 11 Bucks To Buy A Subscription I Already Own

Popup notification displaying subscription details, exemplifying deceptive marketing techniques in app design.

Apple TV/Amc + Subscription Scam. They Have This Button On Every Show. Not Just Amc + Ones. I Put In Cc Info For The Free Trial And Then It Still Wants Me To Pay For Every Episode After The First Free One

"Orphan Black poster showing repeated faces hints at deceptive-marketing-techniques with mystery and identity themes."

