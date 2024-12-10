Below you will find examples of deceptive marketing techniques that people have captured in stores and businesses that emphasize just how misleading marketing can be. Take a look at how companies might try to trick you into buying something, and consider this practice for when you go to a store that’s dotted with ‘SALE’ signs, even when there actually isn’t one.

Many people get excited when they see something they want or need on sale, be it a new phone or a frozen pizza. And to the great joy of consumers , all sorts of things go on sale constantly. However, when they do, it’s important not to rush to the checkout counter without properly examining the offer first and this list will show you why.

#1 Ham And Eggs Are $8.99, But They've Outlined It To Look Like $0.99 From Afar Share icon

#2 Paying For A Subscription And Still Have To Sit Through 8 Min+ Of Ads Share icon

#3 $1 Kids Meal? Wow That's A Good D-...oh Wait Share icon

#4 Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day Share icon

#5 Amazon Prime Video Doesn't Tell You If A Show Is Unavailable In Your Country Until After You Subscribe To Amazon Prime Share icon

#6 Making All Four Screens Smaller To Feature A Massive Logo Share icon

#7 Ads On The Keyboard Share icon

#8 “…not My Prob,” Some Target Employee, Probably Share icon

#9 This Ad Increased The Price Share icon

#10 Semi Deceptive Marketing Share icon It's clear what they are offering once you read it fully. I love and hate this in ways that I'll just not say.



#11 The Way This Goal Has Extra Rings To Make The Goal Smaller. You Cant See It From The Front When Shooting The Basketball To Try And Win A Prize Share icon

#12 Bowlero - Default 22% Tip. Canceling Order Then Tries To Get Your Business By Giving The Option For No Tip. Then Asks Again To Confirm If You Are Cancelling Order Share icon How is this manipulation not illegal? Time to go back to Cash Only.



#13 Despite The Official Weight Limit Being 50lbs, These Spirit Self Service Kiosks Will Flag Anything Over 40lbs As Overweight And Require A $78 Additional Charge To Proceed Share icon The only way to avoid this is to have your bag checked by a live employee who will follow the real 50lb limit.



#14 Hotel Charging Cable That Requires You To Register An Account And Sign In With The Qr Code In Order To Work. It Gives You A 5-Minute Free Trial And Then Requires A Fee Per Hour Of Use Share icon

#15 Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle Share icon

#16 I Went To Get My Mail And This Was The First Thing I Saw Share icon

#17 Starbucks At Laguardia Won't Let You Order A Coffee Without Installing Their App Share icon

#18 Forcing Scanning Qr Codes To See Prices At The Gas Station? Share icon

#19 This Sale At Target Share icon

#20 Great Sale Share icon

#21 The Fees On Ticketmaster Cost More Than My Tickets Share icon

#22 "Sale" Pricing Share icon

#23 The Price Of My Burger King Meal Got More Expensive As I Was Checking Out Share icon

#24 Amazon Prime Video Is Basically Back To Cable TV Now That We’re Getting Random Commercials In The Middle Of Movies Share icon

#25 Panera Bread Increases Food Price By 25% When You Switch To Delivery - After Redeeming "No Fees" Delivery Share icon

#26 I Firmly Believe That Tesla Is Anything But Jerk, And Can Even Think Of A Couple Of Reasons Why They Added This Feature, But The Car Should At Least Be Allowed To Start In Complete Manual If The Software Isn't Installed Share icon

#27 Our Company Has Received Numerous Boxes Of Nothing Inclosed But A Post Card And Paper Confetti Share icon

#28 The Fortune In These Fortune Cookies Share icon

#29 $1 Slices... *squints* Oh Share icon

#30 These Shoes Have A Texture *printed* Onto Them. There Is No Actual Texture Share icon

#31 This Is What Happens When You Price Everything At £4.99 Instead Of £5 Share icon

#32 Coffee Shop Has No Prices On Any Of Their Menu Items. Noticing This, I Got Just A Small Chai Latte That Cost $3.50. My Wife, Unfortunately Ended Up Paying $8 For A Small Slice Of Avocado Toast Share icon

#33 Tried To Buy An Economy Flight For $500, Kept Running Into An Error And The Price Eventually Skyrocketed To More Than Premium Economy Share icon

#34 (Not A) Goodbye Sale!!!!!! (5%-) 99 Percent Off Share icon

#35 Hiding The "For" So You Think They Are Having Great Closeout Sales Share icon

#36 Grocery Store Price For Bay Leaves Is 16300% Higher Than The Farmers Market Share icon The cheapest bay leaves the local Kroger had were $61.06/ounce. The farmer's market sells a higher quality for $5.99/pound ($0.37/ounce).



#37 My New Truck Requires A $15/Mo Data Plan To Use Features My Previous Model Did For Free (Maps, Basic Voice Commands, Text To Voice Messages) Share icon

#38 This Is A New Low, Even For Epson Share icon So apparently the ink cartridges that come with this Epson printer are only for the "initial printing" (i.e. the test pages), so you have to buy new cartridges the moment you get the printer. WTF, Epson?



#39 Uber Eats “Taxes & Other Fees” Strikes Again Share icon

#40 Kia Charging $150/Year To Use The Already Installed Remote Start Feature Share icon

#41 I Walked In, Ordered The Meatball Footlong, And Paid Almost 10 Dollars For It Share icon Apparently I have to order it “as is” or else it’s full price. I was told this after choosing provolone and Italian herbs and cheese, both of which aren’t allowed.



#42 This Giant Olympic Countdown Banner During The Entire Movie Share icon

#43 Neat! A 2$ Burger, That’s Pretty Chea- Oh Wait… Share icon

#44 So I Am Now Officially Never Buying A Vegas Editing Software Again. The Developers Have Removed Vegas Pro Edit 15 For Purchase On Steam And Are Now Revoking Licenses For The Software Share icon I'm now out $150 and no longer have an editing software. Very cool!



#45 Nashville Signature Shakes. Insane Prices. No You Can't Keep The Cute Jar Share icon

#46 Sellers Increase Prices During Prime Day And Offer A Discount At Checkout And Call It A “Deal” Share icon

#47 Product Not Selling Fast Enough? Put It On “Sale” Share icon

#48 Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles Ca Share icon

#49 Clerk Said It's -5% Not -50%. What Do You Think? Share icon

#50 The Humble Bundle Custom Amount Slider Is Designed To Makes It Look Like They Get Less Than Everyone Else Share icon

#51 Made To Look Like $2.50 Share icon

#52 Spot The Cheapest Option Share icon

#53 Super Bowl Ticket Prices… And Their Fees (Sb Lvii 50 Yd Line Row 17 From Stubhub) Share icon

#54 This Discount Share icon

#55 The Box Calls Walmart Out On Its "Sales" Share icon

#56 We Booked This A Month Ago Share icon

#57 This Supermarket Offers A 2 For £7 Deal On A £3 Item Share icon

#58 App Puts A Price Slash Into Its Name To Make It Seem Like It's On Sale Share icon

#59 Spotify Remotely Bricking Hardware Customers Paid For Less Than 3 Years After Its Official Release Share icon

#60 My New Headset Has Dlc Share icon

#61 Peacock Will Not Let You Switch To A Different Feed During A Commercial On The Active Feed. It Just Says “Controls Are Limited During Ads” When You Try To Move To A Different Feed Share icon

#62 Parking Lot Charges A Fee For Not Downloading Their App Share icon

#63 This Drink On Doordash Says Its $4.69, But The Only Size Option, Which Is Required, Adds An Extra 50 Cents Share icon

#64 Thought Of This Sub As Soon As I Saw This… Share icon Can’t believe they can get away with this… (apologies for taking a photo of a screen.)



#65 2k19 Is A Retail 60$ Game. They Put Non Skippable Ads In From Another Company Share icon

#66 "News Flash: Advertising Is Deceptive" -- Sigh, This Fake "Thermal Imaging". If The Pants Kept You Warm By Retaining Heat, The Would Register Cooler On Thermal Imaging, Not Hotter Share icon

#67 Cheaper If You Don’t Buy Two Share icon

#68 My Grandmother Bought Flowers Over The Phone And They Didn't Say That The Fees And Taxes Cost More Than The Flowers Share icon

#69 Amazon "Prime Days" Sales Are Such A Load Of You Know What! Bought This Item In June For $60 Or So And Amazon Says It's '54%' Off Now Share icon

#70 This 4 Star Hotel In A Dutch City, Pretending To Be A 5 Star Hotel By Using The Town’s Coat Of Arms As A Fake ‘Fifth Star’ Share icon

#71 My Cabs Preset ‘$0.00’ Tip Button Was Actually Set To Tip 25% Share icon

#72 This Got Me For A Second Share icon

#73 I Can’t Use My Treadmill In Manual Mode Unless I Pay For A Subscription Share icon

#74 I Sent Someone A Link To A Cat Video And The Thumbnail Is An Ad Share icon

#75 So, I Was Helping Mum To Use Her Printer And This Comes Out...an Advert...that Used Her Printer Ink To Make It Share icon

#76 That’ll Be $5...99 Share icon

#77 Ever Heard Of Paying To Reject Cookies? Share icon

#78 Trying To Book A Cruise As A Surprise For My Wife’s Bday/Our Anniversary In A Few Months. Every Cruise I Attempt To Book Has Ended Up Having “Taxes And Fees” That Are Higher Than The Actual Subtotal, Effectively Doubling The “On Sale” Price Share icon

#79 Fine Print Strikes Again. Buy One Get One 50% Off Share icon

#80 A 7% Discount Pretending To Be 70% Share icon

#81 Who Is The One Who Thought Up The Idea To Make People Pay For A Subscription Plan Just To Read A Comment? Share icon

#82 Hp Ink Subscription Plan Bricks Your Ink Cartridges When You Cancel The Subscription Share icon

#83 Dog Toy Pricing - Facebook Ad vs. Amazon Share icon

#84 Here We Go Share icon

#85 This Game Purposely Gives You “One-Time-Deals” That You Can’t Afford So That You Are Tempted To Buy Their In-Game Currency Share icon

#86 The Er Could At Least Let Me Watch TV For Free Considering The Huge Bill I'll Have To Fight Share icon

#87 Isn't It Illegal To Have An "Everyday Sales Price"? Share icon

#88 Keurig Sensor Blocks Your Brew Unless It's "K-Cup Compatible", Aka Has Scannable Foil. Slap On An Old Foil To A 3rd Party Cup And Suddenly No Issue Share icon

#89 The Price Of Two Pepperoni Pizzas Through Ubereats Share icon

#90 Company Trying To Make Me Pay 11 Bucks To Buy A Subscription I Already Own Share icon