Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lithuanian Man Sends A Fake Invoice And Hopes For The Best, Google And Facebook Pay Him $120M
Curiosities

Lithuanian Man Sends A Fake Invoice And Hopes For The Best, Google And Facebook Pay Him $120M

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those emails where someone pretends to be your boss or long-lost relative, asking for a wire transfer or sensitive personal information? You read it and think, who would fall for this?

It turns out, a lot of people do—including those who work at some of the biggest tech companies in the world, and Evaldas Rimašauskas took advantage of this like few scammers ever have.

A couple of years ago, he set up a fake company in Europe and fooled employees at Google and Facebook into believing he was actually their trusted business partner.

RELATED:

    In 2017, Evaldas Rimašauskas became infamous in his home country, Lithuania, but he’s still relatively unknown outside of it

    Map highlighting Lithuania, featuring key cities like Vilnius and Kaunas.

    Image credits: Google

    Evaldas Rimašauskas and other unnamed co-conspirators impersonated a Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer, Quanta Computer — with which both companies were involved — by setting up a company in Latvia with the same name.

    Rimašauskas served as the sole member of the board of directors for the fake company and opened, maintained, and controlled various accounts at banks in Latvia and Cyprus in the name of the fake company.

    The group created fairly convincing forgery emails using fake email accounts, which looked like they were sent by representatives of the real Quanta in Taiwan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They sent these emails with fake invoices to employees at Facebook and Google who regularly conducted multimillion-dollar transactions with Quanta, and those employees paid out more than $120 million to the fake company’s bank accounts.

    While Frank Abagnale—famously played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can—forged checks and posed as a pilot, Rimašauskas took a more modern approach

    Google app icon displayed on a smartphone screen among other apps.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    While Rimašauskas was waiting to be extradited from Lithuania to the United States, his wife, Olga, contacted local journalists to plead his case by claiming he was too dumb to pull off such an operation.

    Olga, who said she only found out about it after her husband was taken into custody, explained that the couple was “detained by the economic police. I didn’t understand anything because they said, ‘Don’t worry.’ The prosecutor couldn’t speak, but he would get in touch with Evaldas tomorrow and everything would be okay. And that was it.”

    According to her, she only realized what was happening when the media started reporting about it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I respect my husband. He is a good man. But he simply doesn’t have the brains for something like this. He’s not a hacker. His computer skills are below average. He doesn’t speak English and has never visited the United States.”

    Olga further emphasized that her husband’s entire knowledge of the English language could have been boiled down to just four words: “Oupn ze dor, plyz.”

    She insisted that Evaldas was tricked into participating in the scheme without understanding it and was made the scapegoat.

    The woman said that while Evaldas was working in Moscow, he met some people who later offered him a business opportunity. They suggested he buy a company in Latvia and look for suppliers for representatives of Google and Facebook, with whom, as she understood, he had made connections in Moscow.

    She explained that Rimašauskas did not have access to the accounts of the Latvian “Quanta” clone. Although he was listed as the formal owner and director of the company, he supposedly delegated the authority to manage the accounts in Cyprus to someone else. She claimed not to know the identity of the person managing the accounts but referred to him as a “Russian,” the only detail she provided about this individual.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to her, Rimašauskas expected to earn a commission for his formal role, with promises of a percentage of the contracts he helped facilitate. However, she claimed that he never saw any of those “percentages” or the millions from the major corporations he was supposedly involved with.

    Sending out a myriad of fake invoices, contracts, letters, and other “documents,” he successfully bamboozled Google and Facebook into paying him over $120 million

    Invoice close-up showing details and payment method.

    Image credits: Behnam Norouzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But after he was handed over to American authorities, the man pled guilty to wire fraud. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, and U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Evaldas Rimašauskas devised an audacious scheme to fleece U.S. companies out of more than $120 million, and then funneled those funds to bank accounts around the globe. Rimasauskas carried out his high-tech theft from halfway across the globe, but he got sentenced to prison right here in Manhattan federal court.”

    In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered Rimašauskas to serve two years of supervised release, to forfeit $49,738,559.41, and to pay restitution equal to $26,479,079.24.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Berman praised the outstanding investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and thanked the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Lithuania, the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau, the Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office, and the Economic Crime Investigation Board of Vilnius County Police Headquarters, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Latvia, and the International Assistance Group at the Department of Justice, Canada, for their assistance in the investigation, arrests, and extradition, as well the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

    Eventually, Rimašauskas was caught, extradited to the US, and sentenced to 60 months in prison

    Hands typing on a laptop keyboard, related to Lithuanian man and fake invoice story.

    Image credits: Glenn Carstens-Peters / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But many are only now finding out about his stunts

    Instagram comment about theft, mentioning "100 years of pardon," related to Lithuanian man's fake invoice incident.

    Comment about a Lithuanian man's fake invoice scam involving Google and Facebook, referencing his wife's defense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on greed and wealth, connected to a Lithuanian man's fake invoice to Google and Facebook.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment humorously criticizing lack of attention to fake invoice.

    Comment discussing a Lithuanian man's involvement in a fraud scheme, mentioning an investigation into his actions.

    Comment about a Lithuanian man sending a fake invoice and receiving $120M from major tech companies.

    Comment discussing a Lithuanian man's fake invoice scam payment success.

    Comment about Lithuanian man's $120M scam, discussing the profit and jail time.

    Comment about Lithuanian man's profit from fake invoice scam, mentioning 60 days in jail.

    Comment on a fake invoice scam involving Google and Facebook, with a humorous emoji reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a Lithuanian man who sent fake invoices, mentioning a 5-year prison term for making $45.8 million.

    Lithuanian Man Sends A Fake Invoice And Hopes For The Best, Google And Facebook Pay Him $120M

    Comment on a Lithuanian man's fake invoice success story, expressing humor and envy.

    Instagram comment discussing Lithuanian man's fake invoice scam against Google and Facebook.

    Comment discussing Google and Facebook's accounting error in paying a fake invoice.

    Comment joking about a fake invoice sent to Google and Facebook, mentioning 121 million.

    Comment jokingly references fake invoice scam with humor.

    Comment discussing a Lithuanian man's fake invoice scam, suggesting escape to a non-extradition country.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment by zumba_with_nadia: "I'm impressed lol," related to fake invoice success.

    Comment on an invoice loophole, suggesting easy payment scams.

    Lithuanian man fraud comment on social media, discussing company's lack of due diligence, 75 weeks ago.

    Instagram comment questioning legitimacy of invoices and data practices by Google and Facebook.

    Comment on Lithuanian man's fake invoice scheme, calling him "the greatest criminal ever".

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect, as one of the commentators mentioned above, that he was simply being used a part of a bigger scheme. I also suspect that Google and Facebook demanded a conviction. A conviction of someone... anyone... just to make themselves look less stupid, and prevent their stock values being affected by their bureaucratic negligence. In most countries, regulators would have serious questions for Google and Facebook as to how they didn't have the checks and balances that allowed this to happen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect, as one of the commentators mentioned above, that he was simply being used a part of a bigger scheme. I also suspect that Google and Facebook demanded a conviction. A conviction of someone... anyone... just to make themselves look less stupid, and prevent their stock values being affected by their bureaucratic negligence. In most countries, regulators would have serious questions for Google and Facebook as to how they didn't have the checks and balances that allowed this to happen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda