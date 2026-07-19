Daughter Of Former Highest-Paid TV Actor Slams Nepo Baby Tag After Joining Adult Website At 18

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Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, has pushed back against the idea that she’s living an easy life because of her famous parents.

The 22-year-old recently addressed the “nepo baby” label in a candid TikTok video, saying people have the wrong impression about her finances.

Sami insisted she has been paying her own bills since she turned 18 and claimed her father has not financially supported her in years.

Highlights Sami Sheen claimed she has paid her own bills since age 18 and received no financial support from her father, Charlie Sheen, in years.

She said her OnlyFans career has funded her lifestyle.

Her comments reignited discussions about celebrity privilege, family relationships, and the “nepo baby” label.

Her comments have reignited public interest in her relationship with Charlie Sheen, her successful OnlyFans career, and the very different paths she and her younger sister have taken.

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Charlie Sheen and Deni Richards’ daughter claimed she’s been supporting herself since she turned 18

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Sami responded after seeing comments from people who assumed her father was funding her lifestyle.

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She made it clear that wasn’t the case.

“Look, if I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, okay? I would let you guys know.”

She then claimed that Charlie Sheen has not financially helped her in more than four years.

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“These comments make me so frustrated because this man has not given me a dime in over four years. I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old.”

Sami said she understands why people assume she receives financial help because she comes from one of Hollywood’s best-known families. However, she insisted that her income comes from her own work rather than her father’s success.

Sami further alleged that her father brought a car for her sister but refused when she requested a horse

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Sami also shared a recent conversation with her father that she said left her feeling hurt.

According to her, Charlie bought her younger sister Lola a brand-new car with cash.

After learning about the gift, Sami said she asked if he would buy her a horse that cost roughly the same amount.

Instead, she claimed the conversation ended their communication.

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“I found out that he bought my sister a car in cash, okay? A lot of f***ing money.”

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She continued, “So I asked him if he could buy me a horse for the same price, and that was the last time we spoke.”

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Sami said the situation showed exactly where she stood with her father.

“So if that doesn’t put it in perspective that my father doesn’t f***ing help me with anything, I don’t know what does.”

She also dismissed claims that Charlie helped pay for her current lifestyle.

Pointing toward herself, she joked, “So yeah, my dad did not get me the beach house.”

Then she added with a laugh, “These t*ties did.”

Sami’s OnlyFans career has been her main source of income

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Sami launched her OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18 in 2022.

The decision immediately attracted headlines because of her famous parents, but the page has since become her primary source of income.

Although Sami has referred to herself as a “s*x worker,” she has previously explained that people misunderstand what she means.

She said she does not film explicit scenes or meet subscribers.

“I am not a p*rn star, and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having s*x.”

She explained that she uses the term because OnlyFans is how she earns her living.

Industry sources have also claimed that Sami’s content is far less explicit than many people assume, describing it as teasing rather than full n*dity.

A source shared with People that Sami earns tens of thousands of dollars every month while “barely showing anything.”

The insider also suggested that some of Sami’s public comments may be intended to generate attention and keep people talking about her page.

“She’s not really doing any n*dity at all. So this is just her titillating people by saying that,” the source added.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards responded very differently to Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans

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When Sami first announced she was joining OnlyFans, her parents reacted in completely different ways.

Charlie Sheen publicly admitted he was unhappy about it.

“I do not condone this,” he told E! News.

He added that although he could not stop his daughter from making her own decisions, he encouraged her to remain “classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

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Sheen also pointed out that Sami was living with Denise Richards when she created the account.

Richards, however, defended her daughter from the beginning.

She said Sami was legally an adult and had every right to make her own choices.

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment,” she told People.

Denise Richards later joined OnlyFans herself to support her daughter Sami

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The debate around Sami’s OnlyFans account only grew louder after Denise Richards made a surprising decision of her own.

Just weeks after defending her daughter, the actress launched an OnlyFans page herself.

A source close to the family said Denise wanted to support Sami rather than criticise her.

The insider claimed Richards saw OnlyFans as a modern version of the modelling work she had done earlier in her career, including posing for Play*oy.

The source also said Richards’s page wasn’t particularly explicit and suggested that joining the platform helped shift some of the attention away from Sami.

At one point, Richards and Sami even promoted photos featuring the two of them together, which sparked backlash online.

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Some critics accused Richards of crossing a line by mixing her own account with her daughter’s public image.

Richards later denied they had ever created adult content together.

“Did I collaborate with my daughter for, like, a s*xual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f***ing-lutely not,” she said during an interview on The Viall Files.

She also revealed she had never even visited Sami’s page.

“I haven’t even been on my daughter’s site.”

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Instead, Richards said she simply wanted to protect her daughter from the harsh judgment she knew came with working in the entertainment industry.

“I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry and being judged.”

She added that because of her own experiences with P*ayboy and Wild Things, she understood better than most how quickly public opinion can turn against women.

Sami and Lola recently patched things up after a public family feud

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While Sami has often found herself making headlines, one of the biggest family stories this year involved her younger sister, Lola.

In January, Sami accused Lola on TikTok of secretly seeing her ex-boyfriend behind her back.

“Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time.”

Lola quickly denied the accusation.

“This is not true at all.”

She explained that Sami’s former boyfriend had simply been hired by Richards to help around the house and care for the family’s dogs.

Because Lola had temporarily moved back home, they ended up living under the same roof.

“I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I’m definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend,” Lola said on her own TikTok.

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Months later, Richards shared a much happier update.

She revealed that the sisters had recently reunited and even had a sleepover together.

“They called me on FaceTime, and I was so happy,” she told People.

She added that seeing her daughters laughing together again meant a lot to her.

“It was so fun as a mom to see my daughters hang out and have a sleepover.”

The sisters were also later seen together at the premiere of Billie Eilish’s concert movie.

Although Sami and Lola grew up in the same family, they have taken very different paths

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Sami has built her career on social media and OnlyFans, openly embracing the spotlight and discussing cosmetic surgery, modelling, and adult content.

Lola, meanwhile, has stayed away from that world.

She has described herself as a devoted Christian, regularly shares Bible verses online, and has said she wants to focus on positive messages rather than drama.

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Unlike her older sister, Lola has also worked regular hospitality jobs and has largely avoided reality television and celebrity culture.

Their different lifestyles have often fueled comparisons online, especially because they are so close in age.

Even so, Richards has repeatedly expressed hope that both daughters will continue supporting each other despite their different choices.

“Maybe she should get a job,” wrote one user