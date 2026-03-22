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Denise Richards Reveals Dramatic Facelift Transformation In Before-And-After Photos
Denise Richards showing close-up of facelift results with smooth skin and youthful appearance in a natural light setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Denise Richards Reveals Dramatic Facelift Transformation In Before-And-After Photos

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Denise Richards has pulled back the curtain on a dramatic cosmetic transformation, revealing before-and-after photos of her recent facelift.

On Saturday, March 21, the actress shared the images on her Instagram alongside her plastic surgeon.

While some fans praised the results as a natural refresh, others questioned the decision to undergo surgery at all. However, Richards was candid about why she chose to go under the knife and what the experience was truly like.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Denise Richards stunned fans by sharing side-by-side photos of her extensive facial "restoration.”
    • The 55-year-old actress admitted she was initially terrified to alter her face in the public eye.
    • Richards revealed her daughters, Sami and Lola, strongly opposed the surgery.
    • Richards also shared that her divorce from husband Aaron Phypers began just 10 days after the procedure.

    Denise Richards revealed striking before-and-after photos of her facelift

    Denise Richards showing a dramatic facelift transformation with glowing skin and styled blonde hair in warm sunlight.

    Image credits: deniserichards/Instagram

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted side-by-side photos documenting the results of her procedure in a joint Instagram post with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei.

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    According to the doctor, the transformation involved several procedures beyond a traditional facelift.

    THe 55-year-old underwent a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, a lip lift to adjust the outer corners of her mouth, and fat grafting in addition to the facelift.

    In the photos, the most noticeable changes appeared around her neck, mouth, and eye area, giving her face a more lifted and refreshed look.

    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in side-by-side before and after photos with neutral expressions.

    Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram

    Richards even described the surgery as deeply personal, writing on her Instagram Stories, “It’s the best thing I could’ve done for myself.”

    Dr. Talei also praised Richards’ openness, noting that the goal was restoration rather than alteration.

    “Her stunning, gorgeous eyes were restored rather than changed or just cleaned up,” he added, noting that areas around the eyes and mouth that once appeared tired had been “neutralized and reversed.”

    Following the facelift surgery, Richards later opened up about the experience, admitting the results felt “night and day”

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in side-by-side before and after photos with improved skin tone and contours

    Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram

    Comment praising Denise Richards facelift transformation, supporting personal choices with positive feedback.

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    Comment on social media post discussing Denise Richards dramatic facelift transformation shown in before-and-after photos.

    Richards later detailed her experience in an interview with Allure on March 20, revealing she had spent years debating whether to have the surgery.

    “I wanted to put things back up, where they were before,” she said.

    Although she had undergone cosmetic surgery earlier in life, the idea of altering her face initially frightened her.

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    “I was terrified. Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like—a facelift is not something that I could hide.”

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing Denise Richards facelift transformation highlighting facial contour and skin tone changes.

    Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram

    But after seeing the final results, she was stunned. “It is night and day. It’s shocking, actually.”

    The model further emphasized that her goal wasn’t to change her appearance dramatically. “I told Dr. Ben, ‘I don’t have unrealistic goals. I’m not asking to look 20 years old, but I want to look the best I can look for me, and still look like me.”

    She further admitted that after she decided to move forward with a facelift, she gave her surgeon complete creative control

    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos with smoother skin and reduced wrinkles.

    Image credits: drbentalei/Instagram

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    Comment from Eileen Graham Telesky reflecting on natural beauty and embracing wrinkles, opposing dramatic facelift transformation trends.

    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in side-by-side before and after photos with noticeable changes.

    “My face was in his hands,” she said.

    Recalling the moment before surgery, she told him, “You’re the artist. Whatever you want to do.”

    The procedure involved lifting parts of the face and brow, removing excess skin around the eyelids, and using fat harvested from her thighs to enhance the texture of her skin through fat grafting.

    The actress even noticed an unexpected bonus.

    “One of the things I was surprised by was my skin texture. It was more youthful immediately.”

    While the actress expressed her excitement about the surgery, her family wasn’t entirely happy with the decision.

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    Her two oldest daughters, Sami and Lola, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, were worried about the surgery

    Denise Richards smiling in a close-up shot showing her facelift transformation in before and after photos.

    Image credits: Touchstone Pictures

    “My oldest daughters were not happy that I was doing it,” she admitted. “They told me I didn’t need it and that I was too young.”

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    Richards explained that she asked them for understanding, even if they disagreed.

    “I told them that this is something that I want to do, and you may not agree with my decision, but I just want your support.”

    Apparently, the conversation reminded her of a past disagreement she had with Sami.

    Denise Richards with long hair and makeup, showcasing a dramatic facelift transformation in a softly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures

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    Richards had previously opposed Sami getting a nose job. “She said, ‘Mom, you didn’t want me to get a nose job,’” Richards recalled.

    However, the actress defended her decision, stating, “For me, he’s [the surgeon] just putting things back where they were. I’m not trying to change the way I look.”

    Despite the disagreement from her family, her fans heavily praised the results, with one writing, “I think she looks amazing. Just like her younger self,”

    “That’s a great doctor. Made her look natural and not like everyone else,” wrote one, while another added, “It’s nice she shared what she did so people can relate and consider if surgery is right for them.”

    Denise Richards posing confidently indoors, showcasing her dramatic facelift transformation with styled hair and casual outfit.

    Image credits: deniserichards/Instagram

    Even Richards herself admitted she has no regrets. “It’s just given me a new lease on life. It’s given me confidence. I’m so happy I did it.”

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    Other detractors questioned her decision to undergo surgery altogether.

    “Women should learn to age naturally,” said one.

    Also, Richards’ recovery process wasn’t entirely smooth. She revealed that her divorce from Aaron Phypers began just 10 days after the surgery, which complicated her healing period.

    “The second week wasn’t as calm as the first week,” she explained.

    The pair was together from 2018 until 2025. 

    “it’s uncanny seeing the before and after,” wrote one netizen

    Denise Richards showcasing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos with visible facial changes and expressions.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos, highlighting natural and refreshed appearance.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos highlighting her refreshed appearance.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos highlighting cosmetic procedure results.

    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos, highlighting facial changes and improvements.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation with before-and-after photos highlighting changes in facial appearance.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos highlighting her refreshed appearance.

    Denise Richards showcasing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos, highlighting cosmetic surgery results.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation with side-by-side before and after photos highlighting her new look.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in before-and-after photos highlighting her refreshed appearance.

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    Denise Richards showing dramatic facelift transformation in side-by-side before and after photos with noticeable facial changes

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    Comment discussing opinions on Denise Richards facelift transformation, describing it as severe and unnatural, comparing to Lindsay Lohan.

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    Comment by HairyBottomBro expressing disappointment about actresses' similar after-facelift appearances and uncanny facial similarities.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks fantastic. She was smart to not mess with the shape of her eyes, face, nose, etc. She still looks like herself.

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks fantastic. She was smart to not mess with the shape of her eyes, face, nose, etc. She still looks like herself.

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