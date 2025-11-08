31 People Who Decided To Change With The Help Of Plastic Surgery Shared Their Results Online
Medicine has progressed to such a point that most folks can now get all the cosmetic work they want done at pretty affordable prices. However, the internet is still littered with horror stories of times it’s gone wrong.
So we’ve gathered a collection of before and after pictures from folks who decided to get plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures to let people see what it’s really like in practice. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones, be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below, and, as always, be sure to be nice.
This post may include affiliate links.
Humans have been tinkering with their appearance since ancient times, but plastic surgery has taken our quest for the “perfect” look, a very subjective question, to a whole new level. From nose jobs to tummy tucks, millions of people worldwide are going under the knife or needle each year, and the reasons are as varied as the procedures themselves.
The most obvious reason people seek plastic surgery is to look closer to how they want to. Be it the smoothing of wrinkles, adjusting the size of their body parts, or “correcting” something that has bothered them all their lives, the enhancement of one's appearance is a top priority. To put its popularity into perspective, over 16 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States alone in 2023.
Surprisingly, nearly 93% of these procedures are performed on women, though men are also joining in. Vanity is not the whole story, however, as people undergo plastic surgery for reconstructive purposes that genuinely improve their quality of life. Examples of this include reconstructive work like the repair of cleft lips and palates, broken noses after accidents, or the removal of excess skin after massive weight loss.
These types of procedures can often restore function, reduce pain, and make individuals feel whole again after trauma or illness. However, for many people it is just about restoring confidence in their appearance. For some, changing a physical feature they've been self-conscious about for years can be genuinely life-changing.
Someone who's always felt uncomfortable in photos because of their profile might feel liberated after rhinoplasty. Somebody that struggled with excess skin after losing one hundred fifty pounds may finally feel comfortable in his or her new body after a body lift. The psychological benefits can be great if realistic expectations are met.
Social media and celebrity culture have also popularized the rise in cosmetic procedures. The Instagram face phenomenon is real, with people wanting fuller lips, higher cheekbones, and that perfect contoured look that filters usually provide. Botox and dermal fillers have become so normalized that getting a little work done is now as casual as getting your nails done for many people. These minimally invasive procedures made up the lion's share of cosmetic procedures, accounting for over 14 million of those 16 million total procedures in 2023.
Another major motivator is aging. Baby boomers aren't going gentle into that good night. They're fighting it with facelifts, laser treatments, and injectable wrinkle relaxers, all the while complaining about Instagram filters. Why accept sagging and wrinkles when you can turn back the clock a bit? Most feel that their appearance no longer matches how young they feel inside, and plastic surgery is one way to align the two.
Not all motivations for plastic surgery are healthy, however. Body dysmorphic disorder, pressure from partners, or unrealistic expectations create problematic patterns of repeated procedures and dissatisfaction. Reputable surgeons screen for these problems, but the rise of medical tourism and less-regulated providers means some slip through the cracks.
The bottom line is that people get plastic surgery for deeply personal reasons that often combine several motivations. Whether it's healing from an injury, boosting confidence, maintaining a youthful appearance, or simply fixing something that's bothered them forever, the decision is rarely simple. As technology improves and procedures become safer and less invasive, even more people are likely to consider whether a little nip, tuck, or injection might be right for them.