ADVERTISEMENT

Medicine has progressed to such a point that most folks can now get all the cosmetic work they want done at pretty affordable prices. However, the internet is still littered with horror stories of times it’s gone wrong.

So we’ve gathered a collection of before and after pictures from folks who decided to get plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures to let people see what it’s really like in practice. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best ones, be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below, and, as always, be sure to be nice.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Side-by-side before and after images showing a woman’s plastic surgery transformation and improved facial features.

montrealfacedoc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing rhinoplasty results from plastic surgery transformation.

    turkeybeautyplastica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing dramatic facial rejuvenation and skin smoothing results.

    lmrcirurgiaplastica.pt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Humans have been tinkering with their appearance since ancient times, but plastic surgery has taken our quest for the “perfect” look, a very subjective question, to a whole new level. From nose jobs to tummy tucks, millions of people worldwide are going under the knife or needle each year, and the reasons are as varied as the procedures themselves.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most obvious reason people seek plastic surgery is to look closer to how they want to. Be it the smoothing of wrinkles, adjusting the size of their body parts, or “correcting” something that has bothered them all their lives, the enhancement of one's appearance is a top priority. To put its popularity into perspective, over 16 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States alone in 2023.
    #4

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a man showcasing results of plastic surgery transformation shared online.

    plasticbotchedboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Before and after comparison of a woman showing changes in arm appearance related to plastic surgery results.

    janeelivinglean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Before and after plastic surgery results showing a woman’s rhinoplasty transformation shared online by people who changed themselves.

    dime.guimmz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Surprisingly, nearly 93% of these procedures are performed on women, though men are also joining in. Vanity is not the whole story, however, as people undergo plastic surgery for reconstructive purposes that genuinely improve their quality of life. Examples of this include reconstructive work like the repair of cleft lips and palates, broken noses after accidents, or the removal of excess skin after massive weight loss.

    #7

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results 26 days post plastic surgery.

    evetteteresa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery transformation shared online.

    doctor.truesdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation showing a woman’s chin lipo results and enhanced facial features online.

    tawanatr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These types of procedures can often restore function, reduce pain, and make individuals feel whole again after trauma or illness. However, for many people it is just about restoring confidence in their appearance. For some, changing a physical feature they've been self-conscious about for years can be genuinely life-changing.

    #10

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showcasing plastic surgery results and transformation.

    tomas_ventruba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Young woman showing before and after plastic surgery results outdoors, highlighting body transformation from BBL procedure.

    nckanastasia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Before and after plastic surgery photos of a woman showcasing her transformation and results shared online.

    doctor.truesdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Someone who's always felt uncomfortable in photos because of their profile might feel liberated after rhinoplasty. Somebody that struggled with excess skin after losing one hundred fifty pounds may finally feel comfortable in his or her new body after a body lift. The psychological benefits can be great if realistic expectations are met.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Before and after images of a woman showing natural results from plastic surgery transformation shared online.

    ryan_mysa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Before and after facelift results showing a woman who decided to change with the help of plastic surgery online.

    doctor.truesdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman showing before and after plastic surgery results of a Brazilian B**t Lift, wearing pink outfit in a bedroom setting.

    marisol_sandoval Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Social media and celebrity culture have also popularized the rise in cosmetic procedures. The Instagram face phenomenon is real, with people wanting fuller lips, higher cheekbones, and that perfect contoured look that filters usually provide. Botox and dermal fillers have become so normalized that getting a little work done is now as casual as getting your nails done for many people. These minimally invasive procedures made up the lion's share of cosmetic procedures, accounting for over 14 million of those 16 million total procedures in 2023.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery rhinoplasty transformation.

    eveyaminey0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Before and after plastic surgery results shown in close-up and mirror selfie of a woman with styled hair and makeup.

    dr.ghavami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation of a woman standing in a living room, showcasing her results online.

    emilyy.cooneyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another major motivator is aging. Baby boomers aren't going gentle into that good night. They're fighting it with facelifts, laser treatments, and injectable wrinkle relaxers, all the while complaining about Instagram filters. Why accept sagging and wrinkles when you can turn back the clock a bit? Most feel that their appearance no longer matches how young they feel inside, and plastic surgery is one way to align the two.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Young man showing before and after plastic surgery results with ear pinning and rhinoplasty transformation.

    wyattschmidt87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Before and after side profile of a middle-aged woman showing plastic surgery results and transformation.

    quatela_center Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery as part of people who changed and shared online.

    drlee90210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Not all motivations for plastic surgery are healthy, however. Body dysmorphic disorder, pressure from partners, or unrealistic expectations create problematic patterns of repeated procedures and dissatisfaction. Reputable surgeons screen for these problems, but the rise of medical tourism and less-regulated providers means some slip through the cracks.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Before and after plastic surgery transformation of a woman sharing her results online as part of a change journey.

    doctor.truesdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Before and after lipo 360 plastic surgery results shown by a woman highlighting body transformation progress.

    naomibbk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Side-by-side photos of a woman before and after plastic surgery, showcasing results shared online by people who changed.

    ninaangelena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The bottom line is that people get plastic surgery for deeply personal reasons that often combine several motivations. Whether it's healing from an injury, boosting confidence, maintaining a youthful appearance, or simply fixing something that's bothered them forever, the decision is rarely simple. As technology improves and procedures become safer and less invasive, even more people are likely to consider whether a little nip, tuck, or injection might be right for them.
    #25

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing plastic surgery results on a person's nose and facial profile.

    iamtorymarie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showcasing changes from plastic surgery results shared online.

    nooralrezaa_co Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing plastic surgery results of a mini nose job transformation.

    abi_aesthetics__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Elderly woman with facial markings preparing for plastic surgery as part of a facial rejuvenation transformation.

    doctor.truesdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Shirtless person showing midsection and chest, illustrating plastic surgery transformation results online.

    auraeaesthetic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of plastic surgery for facial contouring and wrinkle reduction.

    tomas_ventruba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Before and after results of plastic surgery showing body transformation shared online by people who decided to change.

    luennsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!