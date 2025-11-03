Denise Richards Channels Iconic Adult Magazine Past In Bunny Pics Amid Messy Divorce Filings
You know you’re really famous when you can dress up as yourself for Halloween.
At 54, Denise Richards used the spooky holiday to pay tribute to her modelling days.
The Wild Things star, who first appeared in America’s most famous adult magazine 20 years ago, rocked a black bodysuit with matching ears.
In photos shared on social media, she completed the costume with a pair of white cuffs and a black-and-white bow-tie collar.
- Denise Richards celebrated Halloween by revisiting the early days of her modeling career.
- The star posed for America's famous adult magazine in 2004, months after giving birth to daughter.
- Her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, was recently arrested following Denise’s allegations of domestic violence.
Denise Richards celebrated Halloween by channeling one iconic modeling look from 20 years ago
Image credits: deniserichards
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.
Denise posed in her birthday suit for the magazine in December 2004, just five months after welcoming her daughter.
For the Bahamas shoot, she was accompanied by her newborn and her parents.
“I didn’t have to show anything I didn’t want to,” Denise recalled during an interview with Jay Leno.
Image credits: deniserichards
The magazine, founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, had approached her several times about posing before she eventually agreed.
“This time I figured I might as well do it before they never approach me again,” she said. “He [Charlie Sheen] was really cool about it and helped me pick out the pictures.”
Denise and the Two and a Half Men actor were married between 2002 and 2006. They have two daughters: Sami and Lola. The Bold and the Beautiful actress also has a third daughter, Eloise, whom she adopted.
The 54-year-old actress dressed up as a bunny from Hugh Hefner’s mansion
Image credits: deniserichards
Denise’s post comes ahead of her return to court on a request for a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.
The star testified last month against her second husband, alleging repeated physical and verbal violence, including being struck in the face.
She claimed that Aaron’s behavior became “very volatile” and aggressive toward her in May shortly after she had undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.
Image credits: deniserichards
“The fact that he did that to me five hours after coming out of a seven-hour surgery … made me feel a lot of things. Scared and vulnerable. I couldn’t walk by myself,” she testified.
Denise accused Aaron of grabbing her by her arms while she was recovering from her surgeries and going through her devices while she was sleeping.
Denise first posed for the adult magazine in 2004, just months after welcoming her daughter
Image credits: deniserichards
She further claimed her estranged husband yelled at her and called her derogatory names.
“Once he found out I was texting another man, he would flip it and call me a cheating w**re and a c**t and a lying b**h and he would make it about that.
“He grabbed my arms. I was three weeks out of a breast augmentation, lipo and the face lift. I was feeling extremely vulnerable and in pain.”
Image credits: deniserichards
Image credits: deniserichards
Denise filed for divorce from the actor in July. Days later, her request for a temporary restraining order against him was granted.
Aaron was reportedly arrested last month on spousal ab*se charges. He is currently out on bail after posting his $200,000 bond.
The actress and model testified that she suffered domestic violence throughout their seven-year relationship, alleging that Aaron frequently squeezed her arms, slapped her, slammed her head into the bathroom towel rack, and threatened to k*ll her.
She said her then-husband, Charlie Sheen, helped her “pick out the pictures”
Image credits: deniserichards
Image credits: Glenn Francis/Wikimedia
She said that after violent episodes, he would cry, beg her to stay, and promise to get help—promises she claims he never followed through on.
The 54-year-old claimed that her husband threatened to break her jaw and had caused her at least three concussions.
Aaron has strongly denied all allegations, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful,” and asserting that Denise “bruises easily.”
He further claimed Denise hit him, scratched him, and smashed his phone.
“I didn’t have to show anything I didn’t want to,” Denise said of the photoshoot
Image credits: Playboy
Aaron has also filed a petition claiming he’s out of money after Denise allegedly “cut off” access to their joint bank account, as per The Post.
According to divorce filings, Aaron requested half of the earnings from Denise’s subscription-based adult platform, claiming he holds “the intellectual property rights to most, if not all, of the pictures that are in use on her page” because he took them.
Image credits: Unique Nicole/Getty Images
He claimed that the mom of three earns between $200,000 and $300,000 per month on the platform, which she began creating content for in 2022.
In his declaration, the actor stated that he’s “about to be evicted” and that he’s “out of money and financially desperate.”
Denise has requested a permanent restriction order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers
Image credits: aaronwilliamcameron
Aaron’s cousin Kathleen McAllister testified against him, saying she witnessed him hit Denise and give her a “really bad black eye” in January 2022.
26
1