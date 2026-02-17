Who Is Denise Richards? Denise Lee Richards is an American actress, model, and television personality known for her vibrant onscreen presence. Her diverse career spans iconic film roles and a significant impact on reality television. She first captivated audiences with her role in the 1998 erotic thriller Wild Things, a performance that quickly established her as a prominent figure in Hollywood. Richards later expanded her reach into unscripted television.

Full Name Denise Lee Richards Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Divorcing Aaron Phypers Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, French-Canadian, Irish, English, Welsh, and distant Dutch Education El Camino High School Father Irv Richards Mother Joni Richards Siblings Michelle Richards Kids Sam Katherine Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen, Eloise Joni Richards

Early Life and Education Growing up in Downers Grove, Illinois, Denise Richards shared her early years with her younger sister Michelle, with her father Irv working as a telephone engineer and her mother Joni owning a coffee shop. Her childhood included a unique detail: she was the only girl on her baseball team. At age 15, Richards moved with her family to Oceanside, California, where she attended El Camino High School, graduating in 1989. After her high school years, she pursued a modeling career before transitioning into acting.

Notable Relationships Denise Richards has navigated a series of high-profile relationships, including her marriage to actor Charlie Sheen and, more recently, her union with Aaron Phypers, from whom she is currently divorcing. Richards shares two daughters, Sam Katherine Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen, with Charlie Sheen, with whom she co-parents. She also adopted a third daughter, Eloise Joni Richards, as a single parent, whom Aaron Phypers began the process of adopting.

Career Highlights Denise Richards cemented her acting career with roles in the 1997 science fiction film Starship Troopers and the 1998 erotic thriller Wild Things, both of which gained her widespread attention. She later became a Bond girl, portraying Christmas Jones in the 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Beyond film, Richards launched into reality television with Denise Richards: It’s Complicated and later joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also became a New York Times Best Seller with her 2011 memoir, The Real Girl Next Door.