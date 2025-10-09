Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Posts Shocking Before-And-After Photos Revealing All Her Plastic Surgeries
Charlie Sheen's daughter with pink hair posing on the beach at sunset showing results of plastic surgeries.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Posts Shocking Before-And-After Photos Revealing All Her Plastic Surgeries

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, has revealed a stunning before-and-after photo showing how much her appearance has changed since undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries.

Back in April, the OF star already listed every procedure she had gotten,  from lip fillers and breast augmentation to rhinoplasty and veneers,  but this time, she backed her claims with photographic proof.

Highlights
  • Sami Sheen revealed every procedure she has undergone, from rhinoplasty to breast implants.
  • The 21-year-old said bullying and constant comparisons to her parents drove her to surgery.
  • She admitted surgery feels like an “obsession” and she already plans to have more done.

“7 years difference. Thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, breasts, nose job, and veneers,” she wrote, revealing a full list of alterations.

The reveal comes after she unveiled the true reason behind her obsession with cosmetic surgery: childhood trauma.

    After months of backlash, Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami decided to reveal the full list of cosmetic procedures she has had

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with pink hair and sparkling bikini top at an outdoor event showcasing her plastic surgeries.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with pink hair and sparkling bikini top at an outdoor event showcasing her plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    The April confession didn’t come out of nowhere, acting instead as a response to months of criticism from online users accusing her of ruining her natural beauty.

    “Apparently I’ve angered a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would anger them even more by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done,” she said.

    At the top of her list was lip filler, which Sami admitted she started getting at 18 and still touches up annually. She also acknowledged that she over-lines her lips, calling the habit “an obsession.”

    Charlie Sheen's daughter posing on the beach at sunset revealing before-and-after photos of plastic surgeries.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter posing on the beach at sunset revealing before-and-after photos of plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    Not all experiences were positive. 

    The model also qualified her experience with Botox as a disaster

    “I got Botox in my forehead and I hated it. I actually got it to lift my eyebrows up, but it did the complete opposite. It weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally and I’ve never gotten it since.”

    Before-and-after photos of Charlie Sheen's daughter showing her plastic surgeries including lip filler, nose job, and boob job.

    Before-and-after photos of Charlie Sheen's daughter showing her plastic surgeries including lip filler, nose job, and boob job.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    Eventually she started having issues with her nose, getting fillers in hopes of reshaping it.

    “It worked a tiny bit, but I just needed a rhinoplasty, so I got that done twice,” she confessed, with her most recent nose surgery being in August.

    Sami described her relationship with cosmetic surgery as an ‘obsession’ and admitted she is already considering more procedures

    Comment from Cara Ross discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter’s shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment from Cara Ross discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter’s shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter sharing before-and-after photos revealing details of her plastic surgeries in a casual setting.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter sharing before-and-after photos revealing details of her plastic surgeries in a casual setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/samisheen

    As an OF model, Sheen eventually felt the need to get a breast augmentation, describing it as her most invasive procedure yet.

    “Next, I finally got the big procedure and I got the girls done. They’re finally fully dropped and settled in,” she said, gesturing toward her chest.

    But even that left her dissatisfied, dropping a confession that left many of her fans feeling she was heading into a never ending cycle.

    Comment on Charlie Sheen's daughter’s before and after photos showing her plastic surgeries and a preference for natural looks.

    Comment on Charlie Sheen's daughter’s before and after photos showing her plastic surgeries and a preference for natural looks.

    @samisheen#plasticsurgery#lipfiller#nosejob#veneers#transparent♬ original sound – sami sheen

    “I feel like I could’ve gone bigger and I really wish I went bigger. When the time comes to get them redone I’m definitely going bigger,” she said, already envisioning the surgery

    “I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with pink hair sitting on a couch wearing a short dress and black boots, showing plastic surgery results.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with pink hair sitting on a couch wearing a short dress and black boots, showing plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    Another milestone was dental work. Sami recalled getting veneers just a year ago. 

    “That was the worst process ever. Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years. Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again.”

    The model revealed that she turned to plastic surgeries to deal with the trauma of being bullied in high school

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with long pink hair and hoop earrings posing, highlighting changes from plastic surgeries.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with long pink hair and hoop earrings posing, highlighting changes from plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    For Sami, the reasons behind her drastic physical changes run far deeper than vanity.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter smiling with two women at a Planet Hollywood event showing before and after plastic surgery results.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter smiling with two women at a Planet Hollywood event showing before and after plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: Getty/Bruce Glikas

    On Wild Things, the reality series she stars in with her mother Denise Richards and younger sister Lola, she explained that growing up as the daughter of two Hollywood figures came with a level of scrutiny most teenagers never face.

    “High school was very hard. I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad,” she admitted.

    Comment on a social media post criticizing Charlie Sheen's daughter, mentioning her plastic surgeries and family.

    Comment on a social media post criticizing Charlie Sheen's daughter, mentioning her plastic surgeries and family.

    Text message from Dave Rahn reads Just dont get as much work done as your mother. Discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter plastic surgeries before and after photos.

    Text message from Dave Rahn reads Just dont get as much work done as your mother. Discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter plastic surgeries before and after photos.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter sitting at an outdoor table, showing natural look before and after plastic surgeries.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter sitting at an outdoor table, showing natural look before and after plastic surgeries.

    Image credits: Getty/MEGA

    The constant comparisons to her famous parents cut both ways.

    On one hand, her resemblance to her controversial father became ammunition for cruel taunts. On the other, her mother’s reputation as a glamorous model and actress created an impossible standard.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with long blonde hair wearing a black outfit inside a car, showcasing plastic surgery results.

    Charlie Sheen's daughter with long blonde hair wearing a black outfit inside a car, showcasing plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: Instagram/samisheen

    “I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom,’” Sami revealed.

    This left her feeling like she was failing on both fronts: mocked for looking too much like her father while being told she could never measure up to her mother.

    It was in that pressure cooker, Sami said, that she turned to OF as a way to finance the surgeries she believed would finally silence the voices that had followed her since childhood.

    “Temu Megan Fox.” Netizens poked fun at Sami’s obsession with plastic surgery

    Comment from Lonni Sánchez reacting to Charlie Sheen's daughter’s before-and-after plastic surgeries photos with a shocked emoji.

    Comment from Lonni Sánchez reacting to Charlie Sheen's daughter’s before-and-after plastic surgeries photos with a shocked emoji.

    Comment on social media post about Charlie Sheen's daughter showing shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment on social media post about Charlie Sheen's daughter showing shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment from Sandra Stevens, a top fan, discussing children resembling the original in a social media post.

    Comment from Sandra Stevens, a top fan, discussing children resembling the original in a social media post.

    Comment by Steph Spiliotakis about Charlie Sheen's daughter reflecting on her future after revealing plastic surgeries.

    Comment by Steph Spiliotakis about Charlie Sheen's daughter reflecting on her future after revealing plastic surgeries.

    Comment by Josh Vic saying Who’s gonna tell her? in a Facebook post with a like reaction visible.

    Comment by Josh Vic saying Who’s gonna tell her? in a Facebook post with a like reaction visible.

    Comment on social media about Charlie Sheen's daughter sharing shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment on social media about Charlie Sheen's daughter sharing shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment by Bridget Floyd Calacci expressing mixed feelings about Charlie Sheen's daughter’s plastic surgeries before and after photos.

    Comment by Bridget Floyd Calacci expressing mixed feelings about Charlie Sheen's daughter’s plastic surgeries before and after photos.

    Comment from Heather Lincoln about Charlie Sheen's daughter, reacting to her shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Comment from Heather Lincoln about Charlie Sheen's daughter, reacting to her shocking before-and-after plastic surgery photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter and her plastic surgery transformations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter and her plastic surgery transformations.

    Comment from Shannon Sweeney expressing sadness with a worried face emoji about the world today.

    Comment from Shannon Sweeney expressing sadness with a worried face emoji about the world today.

    Comment by Harmony Lowenstein saying this shouldn't be glamorized, discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter’s plastic surgeries.

    Comment by Harmony Lowenstein saying this shouldn't be glamorized, discussing Charlie Sheen's daughter’s plastic surgeries.

    Comment by Judith Allen stating "Well only people with money can do that" on a social media post about plastic surgeries.

    Comment by Judith Allen stating "Well only people with money can do that" on a social media post about plastic surgeries.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So Charlie Sheen's daughter that was pretty has gotten all of that c**p done, the booboo job is very obvious is nothing but an internet W H O R E!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ashleelynda avatar
    Ashleelynda
    Ashleelynda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my classmate's half-sister gets $80 an hour on the internet. she has been fired from work for eleven months... the previous month her payment was $18872 only working at home a couple of hours every day, check out... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
