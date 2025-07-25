Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Obsessed With Looking Like An Asian Child, Hubby Divorces Her After Bizarre Plastic Surgeries
Close-up of womanu2019s eyelid being measured with calipers for plastic surgery to achieve an Asian child look.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Obsessed With Looking Like An Asian Child, Hubby Divorces Her After Bizarre Plastic Surgeries

22

Most of us have some kind of obsession or another. Whether it’s vintage toys, cat memes, a favorite band, or a movie genre, many of these infatuations are harmless, but some can get downright weird.

One guy’s wife is obsessed with looking and acting like an Asian child and has turned to plastic surgery to satisfy her odd desires. Disgusted, the guy told a community of netizens he’s now divorced from her but is facing a backlash from her friends and parents. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Most people’s obsessions are harmless, but this guy’s wife took hers a bit too far for his liking

    Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She’s infatuated with the idea of looking, and acting, like an Asian child, even though she’s Caucasian

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She’s had several plastic surgery procedures to achieve her desires, and has even resorted to shopping for toddler-like clothing

    Image credits: Markus Winkler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    What’s equally disturbing to him is her newfound habit of acting like a child, complete with baby sounds and food spills

    Image credits: Dense-Law3803

    Having finally had enough, he’s divorcing her, but is facing a backlash from her friends and family for not supporting her fanatical fixation

    When OP married his wife four years ago, he never imagined her admiration for Asian culture would spiral into obsession. Being Asian himself, he initially thought it was flattering, but it soon turned into something deeper, and stranger. His wife underwent multiple surgeries to alter her face, especially her eyelids, in pursuit of her idealized aesthetic.

    Things took a bizarre turn, though, when she started dressing like a toddler. She’d buy children’s clothing to appear “adorable” and even began making baby noises in Discord chats. What started as a cultural fascination morphed into full-on infantilization, and her behavior at home became increasingly troubling and immature.

    OP tried to talk to her about the concerning behavior, especially the childlike spills and supposed helplessness, but she accused him of being controlling. She insisted it was just her way of expressing herself. Feeling emotionally drained and increasingly disturbed, he decided to end the marriage then and there.

    After the divorce, her friends and family lashed out at him for “not supporting her journey.” But he stood by his decision. He loved a partner, not someone performing childhood as a lifestyle. While self-expression is valid, OP had to draw the line when it blurred into a space he simply couldn’t emotionally, or ethically, navigate any longer.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in his post, it seems as though his now ex-wife wants to be what’s called a “Little”, whether she’s willing to admit it or not. What exactly are the dynamics of a relationship like this, though? We went looking for answers. 

    In his article for Muchata, Mark Jackson writes that DDLG stands for Daddy Dom/Little Girl, a dynamic within the broader framework of BDSM.

    According to Jackson, it involves a consensual, power-exchange relationship between two adults, where one partner takes on a caregiver role, often referred to as the “Daddy” (though this role can be gender-neutral), while the other partner assumes a more submissive role, often referred to as the “Little.” 

    The “Little” might express a childlike persona, but it’s essential to note that this dynamic is not about actual parent-child relationships. Instead, it’s a form of role-playing that allows both partners to explore aspects of nurturing, guidance, and care within a consensual, adult framework.

    The keyword here is “consensual”, and it seems OP’s ex-wife doesn’t really care about that part of their now-doomed relationship. While his decision to divorce her may seem a bit drastic, perhaps it’s best they go their separate ways – nobody should be a victim of someone else’s obsession, regardless of what friends and family think.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think his wife was wrong to thrust her obsession upon him, or is he overreacting? Let us know your opinion in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was not at fault here, with some advising him to make a figurative run for it

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment disagreeing with a wife obsessed with looking like an Asian child and mentioning divorce after plastic surgeries.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Big age-regression f3tish, nothing wrong with that but she needs to find someone who is consenting to participate in this. OP doesn't deserve the backlash he got from her friends and family for divorcing.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sounds very much like a f3tish. She doesn't need correcting, but she does need to find a like-minded partner.

    tw 72
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    NTA - 1) A successful adult relationship takes two adults - not an adult and a child-wannabee; and 2) She is certainly entitled to live her life the way she wants BUT so is he. Perhaps he does not want to be (or look like) the guy that wants a child-bride.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big age-regression f3tish, nothing wrong with that but she needs to find someone who is consenting to participate in this. OP doesn't deserve the backlash he got from her friends and family for divorcing.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds very much like a f3tish. She doesn't need correcting, but she does need to find a like-minded partner.

    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA - 1) A successful adult relationship takes two adults - not an adult and a child-wannabee; and 2) She is certainly entitled to live her life the way she wants BUT so is he. Perhaps he does not want to be (or look like) the guy that wants a child-bride.

