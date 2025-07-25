Wife Obsessed With Looking Like An Asian Child, Hubby Divorces Her After Bizarre Plastic Surgeries

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have some kind of obsession or another. Whether it’s vintage toys, cat memes, a favorite band, or a movie genre, many of these infatuations are harmless, but some can get downright weird.

One guy’s wife is obsessed with looking and acting like an Asian child and has turned to plastic surgery to satisfy her odd desires. Disgusted, the guy told a community of netizens he’s now divorced from her but is facing a backlash from her friends and parents.

More info: Reddit

Most people’s obsessions are harmless, but this guy’s wife took hers a bit too far for his liking

Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She’s infatuated with the idea of looking, and acting, like an Asian child, even though she’s Caucasian

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She’s had several plastic surgery procedures to achieve her desires, and has even resorted to shopping for toddler-like clothing

Image credits: Markus Winkler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What’s equally disturbing to him is her newfound habit of acting like a child, complete with baby sounds and food spills

Image credits: Dense-Law3803

Having finally had enough, he’s divorcing her, but is facing a backlash from her friends and family for not supporting her fanatical fixation

When OP married his wife four years ago, he never imagined her admiration for Asian culture would spiral into obsession. Being Asian himself, he initially thought it was flattering, but it soon turned into something deeper, and stranger. His wife underwent multiple surgeries to alter her face, especially her eyelids, in pursuit of her idealized aesthetic.

Things took a bizarre turn, though, when she started dressing like a toddler. She’d buy children’s clothing to appear “adorable” and even began making baby noises in Discord chats. What started as a cultural fascination morphed into full-on infantilization, and her behavior at home became increasingly troubling and immature.

OP tried to talk to her about the concerning behavior, especially the childlike spills and supposed helplessness, but she accused him of being controlling. She insisted it was just her way of expressing herself. Feeling emotionally drained and increasingly disturbed, he decided to end the marriage then and there.

After the divorce, her friends and family lashed out at him for “not supporting her journey.” But he stood by his decision. He loved a partner, not someone performing childhood as a lifestyle. While self-expression is valid, OP had to draw the line when it blurred into a space he simply couldn’t emotionally, or ethically, navigate any longer.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in his post, it seems as though his now ex-wife wants to be what’s called a “Little”, whether she’s willing to admit it or not. What exactly are the dynamics of a relationship like this, though? We went looking for answers.

In his article for Muchata, Mark Jackson writes that DDLG stands for Daddy Dom/Little Girl, a dynamic within the broader framework of BDSM.

According to Jackson, it involves a consensual, power-exchange relationship between two adults, where one partner takes on a caregiver role, often referred to as the “Daddy” (though this role can be gender-neutral), while the other partner assumes a more submissive role, often referred to as the “Little.”

The “Little” might express a childlike persona, but it’s essential to note that this dynamic is not about actual parent-child relationships. Instead, it’s a form of role-playing that allows both partners to explore aspects of nurturing, guidance, and care within a consensual, adult framework.

The keyword here is “consensual”, and it seems OP’s ex-wife doesn’t really care about that part of their now-doomed relationship. While his decision to divorce her may seem a bit drastic, perhaps it’s best they go their separate ways – nobody should be a victim of someone else’s obsession, regardless of what friends and family think.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think his wife was wrong to thrust her obsession upon him, or is he overreacting? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster was not at fault here, with some advising him to make a figurative run for it

