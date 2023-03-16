The Bizarre Content Twitter account has only been around since December, 2022, but it’s already making waves on the internet thanks to its strange nature. The page has amassed over 38k followers in only 4 months, and it has managed to find weirder and more confusing content every day. From creative photoshops to the most bizarre real-life moments that happened to be caught on camera, this page has it all. And we just can’t help but be fascinated by and drawn towards these oddities.

What you consider to be bizarre is subjective to a certain degree. Certain behaviors, clothing choices, meals, and more might be extremely odd to you but perfectly normal to someone living on the other side of the globe. But when we do consider something strange, we tend to be curious about why or how someone could possibly do that. The behavior does not align with what we know to be “normal” and acceptable, so we just want to know more. And that’s why, although you may feel a range of emotions from disgust to intrigue when looking at these pics, you will probably also want to just keep scrolling through.