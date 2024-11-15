However, this is what's good about various minor sins—you can, having overcome shame, on the condition of complete anonymity, admit to them. And then, who knows—maybe a person will at least, for a couple of minutes, feel atonement for what they did. And it's always interesting to read a selection of such stories, so, voila!

Let's be honest - none of us are without sin, even the most honest, fair, and kind people on Earth. Or, we just consider ourselves as such. Be that as it may, every person on this planet can, if they want, recall some dark moment from their biography. Or just a situation, the mere memory of which immediately makes them feel ashamed. Even years later...

#1 I slashed my coaches tires after she had encouraged me to buy a horse that was lame and then tried to cover it up. She took a huge commission on the sale.



I ended up having to put the horse down, lost most of my savings, and took a huge confidence knock in the ring. I'd do it again.

#2 I can’t remember if my sister’s birthday is the 6th or 8th of August. I get around this by saying “It’s your birthday week! Let’s go out for lunch.” She’s 75. Way too late to ask for clarification.

#3 A guy at my old job gave me a scratch-off lottery ticket. So I'm sitting alone in my cube and I scratch it. It's a 10k winner. Now, we have the obvious situation: Do you jump up and yell that you won and then comes the awkward part of the gifter wondering if you're going to split it? Or do you say it wasn't a winner and avoid the drama?



Co-worker stops by and asks if I scratched it yet, I hadn't made up my mind on what to do yet, so I said no. He left. My heart is beating like crazy. Did I just win 10 grand? Yeah, I'm gonna just say it wasn't a winner next time co-worker drops by.



I'm looking at the ticket and consumed by possibilities. I feel kind of like Gollum at this point. I turn it over to see how to redeem it....and yeah, it was a prank ticket. THANK GOD I saw that before he stopped by again. I would have looked like such an a*****e. And I would have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original thread was first published in the AskReddit community, when the user u/DesignerRole1244 asked folks just one question: "What’s your dirty little secret?" It was about a week ago, and now the thread has more than 5.4K different comments and, of course, over 5.1K upvotes. So, welcome to a selection of the most interesting and touching tell-tale stories from there, carefully collected for you by Bored Panda!

#4 Before my husband and I were together we had a ‘pumpkin soup making contest’ a few years in a row where we would swap flasks of pumpkin soup around Halloween time. It was pretty wholesome (yes we were in love and didn’t know it!). Anyway I was eager to impress and while my pumpkin soup tasted great, it was a weird green colour, so I added a couple of drops of concentrated orange food colouring.



He remarked on how amazing it was that I’d got it so orange, and how much he loved it. I didn’t tell him. I then had to put food colouring in my pumpkin soup every year hence. He looks forward to pumpkin soup night and we make a big thing of it and it’s one of our favourite traditions. I still have to put food colouring in to get that orange colour he likes. I’ll never tell him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I stole a pokemon card from my friend’s house once in 5th grade. I am 22 now and still haven’t told her and I still feel kinda guilty about it.

#6 When I was in grade 1-2 someone close to me made “wee woo wee woo” fire truck sounds in class one day. He kept doing it during a test until the teacher warned them that they would face detention if they did it again. I was the one who wee woo’d his last wee woo, not him 😔.

In this selection, you will find a variety of exciting, werid, and sometimes even unexpected revelations. Someone played some minor dirty trick on a friend or relative many years ago, someone even slightly broke the law and, although they remained uncaught, still feels remorse. And this kind of "virtual confession"—although it doesn't provide atonement for sins—can still bring people some relief, pouring out their souls online, can't it? ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In Basic Combat Training, one of the first nights, I was having a dream where I was peeing and pissed the f*****g bed as an 18yo in Army Basic f*****g Combat Training. Hadn’t pissed the bed since I was a toddler. It wasn’t a lot, the immediate feeling of peeing woke me up, but I was so f*****g embarrassed. No one knew, washed my s**t, went about my life.

#8 Father of all daughters here. All in their teens. I do the grocery shopping and cooking. When I go to the grocery store on Sundays I always go to Wegmans just before lunchtime. I go to the sub making station and order a sandwich and then I sit all by myself and eat it while looking over sports stuff on my phone. Its just a little bit of quiet "me time" and no one in my family knows I do it. I know.....I'm a real savage LOL





Edit: I guess I should have said Father of only daughters. LOL.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I walk around like everything’s alright, but deep down, in my shoe, my sock keeps falling off.

"In fact, a person, no matter how gloomy and unsociable they may be, still remains a social creature, and interaction with other people is still 'embedded into our firmware.' So, the longer we carry some secret inside us, the more we want to share it with someone," says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda got in touch with for a comment. "It's absolutely not for nothing that even in world folklore, in numerous tales of different nations of the world, often living half a world away from each other, there is one and the same plot. How a person, having learned some secret, cannot keep it inside themselves. Of course, from this point of view, the Internet with its anonymity - even if often seeming, turned out to be very useful."

#10 Clogged the toilet once as a kid. It was my cousins birthday party. I panicked and fished it out with my hands and felt it in the cats litter box. It was eventually discovered by an adult. They were more confused than mad. It was a big laugh, but no one ever found out who did it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I like to go to CiCi's pizza for my birthday, I have done this since I was a kid. No one else wants to go there and complains when I bring it up, so for the last 10 years or so I let my wife pick where we go for my birthday dinner. Then I go eat CiCi's the next day for lunch by myself. No one else knows.

#12 Please don't shame me but deep down i have a desire to be hugged and told that everything will be fine.

A significant part of this selection are simply situations where folks got into a mess—constantly recalling them with both shame and laughter. "By the way, the ability to perceive your own failures with humor and talk about them is a sign of a mentally strong person. This, by the way, is another reason why people love standup so much. After all, stand-up comedians often resort to self-irony as their main comic technique," Maria adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 When I was young and on my way home from school, I used to take a shortcut that went past a church and through 5 or 6 backyards to get home. When I got to the back side of the church, I used to pee on one of the church's basement windows. I didn't think there was anything wrong with this (believe me, I do now!). I was caught once by a guy who lived next door to the church doing this, and I stopped. Turns out the guy was the reverend of the church. Yikes!

#14 I went on a Mormon mission to Italy and stopped believing in the church about 3 months in and faked that I was fine so that I could stay in Italy. I broke every f****n rule I could from that point on. Went to beaches. Snuck out at night slept in every day hung out with groups of kids our age. Drank coffee and some wine and alcohol. Wouldn't wear the token white shirt and tie BS. I HAD A BLAST for the last 20 or so months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Im blind in one eye, was born that way. The eyeball itself is fine, but my optic nerve never fully grew. You wouldnt know it from looking at me. Only one person has ever figured it out without me telling them. My family and close friends know, but I tend to hide it from bosses, co workers, etc. Honestly, its more just something Im so used to that I hardly think of it. I dont know any differently so ive adapted to it perfectly.



Edit: Wow, Im surprised how many people there are like me! I think thats cool, I always thought what I had was exceptionally rare. Cheers to all my fellow Cyclops and people with different levels of blindness. I dont normally share my little secret, but Im glad I did here.

And we sincerely believe that you, too, have a few similar stories from your past. So, if you need to talk it out, then the comments section on this post might be the perfect place to share your tale. And while you're at it, please feel free to read these as well—after all, learning new secrets from others is also damn exciting! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I purposefully mispronounce words on occasion to p**s off people.

#17 I went on a hiking trip with three friends to Tenerife to explore the island's natural parks and the Teide vulcano. We were planning on a hard hike (1300m elevation gain) for the third day after 2 days of long but not too difficult hikes (average gain 600m). We told some of our friends about it and they were impressed by our commitment. On the third day we arrived at the hiking spot and after the first 400m we decided to go back and get a cable car to the top of the volcano. We faked pictures and all agreed on a version of the story to make it look like we did it for real to friends and families. We literally called that our "dirty little secret".

No regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Honestly, I dont have clue of what I am doing. I basically only alive because others want me to be.

#19 I once took a dump on a dune on a beach, and after I covered it up, a group of people walked past, and some guy stepped in it.

#20 I didn't pay for my first car with money.

#21 I hate my mother in law.

#22 I'm a big bearded metalhead, but when I'm alone in the car I listen to and sing along to Dua Lipa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I'm a preschool teacher and still have to resist the temptation to eat playdough on a daily basis. The intrusive thoughts will eventually win.

#24 I had [intercourse] with my cousin's ex. They were together for 7 years and im also very close to my cousin we are like brothers.



Yes i feel very guilty and if i could go back in time to change it, i would.

#25 In high school my bestfriend and I (age 15) wanted to run away and move interstate so we were trying to save up for flights. We stole a cd player from school with the intention of selling it but realised it has been engraved with the schools details so we disposed of it down a storm drain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I’m filthy rich but dress like a hobo.

#27 I was in college, home for summer and at a big party at a high school friend's family's lake house. I started feeling a rumble, and I knew the beer shits were coming. Line for the bathroom was several people long and I wasn't going to make it. Stuffed some napkins in my pocket, went outside, across the street and into the woods. I did a wall squat up against a tree and let it rip.



While pulling up my pants, my foot slipped a little bit, and being drunk as a skunk, I thought nothing of it. The next morning the host of the party, a girl I went to HS with, was loudly complaining about her dog tracking s**t across the carpet.....It was me. I slipped in my own s**t and tracked it into the house. Nobody noticed because of the hubbub of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I’m currently looking at Reddit on my phone whilst in a Teams meeting that includes my boss, her boss and our company’s board of directors.



Just been asked a question that I didn’t hear…😬.

#29 I tried to pick up a small stone from the ground to scare away the dogs in the night and realised it was someone’s s**t.