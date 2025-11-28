There's a lot of inertia in our lives, and it can keep us moving in the same direction even after that path stops making sense. Whether because of our own mistakes or circumstances outside our control, we can end up stuck in a terrible situation, just going through the motions while the fire inside us slowly dies down. The idea of starting over often seems terrifying, but at a certain point, reinventing yourself might be the only way to survive. A few days ago, Reddit user GirlAvoider asked people who left it all behind why and how they did it. Here are some of the most memorable stories they’ve received.

#1 I met a guy in an online game. Was out of work and not doing the best so when he said I should come visit and he was willing to pay for the ticket I flew from Arizona to Switzerland to meet him. The first time I sat across a table from him I knew I was going to marry him. That initial visit was a month and as soon as I got back to the US, I set about putting my affairs in order and moved to Switzerland with nothing but would fit in 2 suitcases and 2 large boxes that I shipped before hand. Absolutely no regrets. I loved that man with every fiber of my being and we were happy together even though we basically had nothing.



When he passed, I did the same thing but in reverse.. Packed up our whole apartment inside of a month by myself. Put notes on what was to go to who and what needed donated and caught a flight back to Arizona with just my 2 suitcases and 2 large boxes that I shipped. One of the worst things I've ever had to do and I 100% regret it but there was no way I was going to be able to support myself in Switzerland.

#2 I lived in Massachusetts.I lost my girlfriend in a car crash in 2002 that we were both in. People were terrible in the aftermath. I joined the navy in 2004. Moved entirely across the country on the Navy's dime. Found a local woman. Got married. Bought a house. Left the Navy after 4 years. Started a career. Had a kid. Had a band. Advanced in our careers. Sold our house, and got a bigger nicer one. Now I play in two bands. My wife's brother is perhaps my closest friend. My wife and son are my greatest joy and inspiration.









I'm living my best life, and am so happy and lucky. I never thought I'd be like a dandelion seed that the winds took so very far. But I'm so incredibly grateful for my path. .

#3 Dumb luck. Met an overseas hottie on the internet, didn't think anything of it, made a bunch of bad jokes, fell in love by accident, tried to shrug it off like a misunderstanding. Moved halfway around the world with $7 in my wallet to be with them a year later. Their whole family took me in, and they've supported me for almost 7 years now. A band of angelic internet strangers saved my life. I won the emotional lottery.

#4 I planned, and failed, several westward moves in my lifetime. In 2020 I had my heart broken and decided to finally make it happen. I got rid of almost all of my stuff and moved in with my Mom. I saved every penny for about 6 months and finally made the move from NH to CA. I packed my motorcycle and the last of my belongings into a small moving truck and drove 3,000+ miles across the country. I've since met the woman of my dreams, got married and I am doing well for myself financially. Left behind a lot of friends and family, but I have no regrets.

#5 Got cheated on and my job sucked, so I left both and moved far, far away to start over in my early 30s. Went back to university and got a way better job. While I was in school I met the love of my life too. No regrets.

#6 I moved from Oklahoma to Alaska a little over a year ago. I'd applied for a job as a cook at a nursing home on a whim and figured I'd never hear anything back. Next thing I know, they wanted to set up a phone interview for that week. The interview went well and I soon got an offer letter.



I have no regrets. The people I work with are great. I have the best managers. Most importantly,I love cooking for the residents.

#7 Got on a plane with my kid, my dog, four totes, and nowhere near enough cash and flew to the city we wanted to live in. I knew it was my last shot to make it out of my hometown and I wasn't going to miss it. I did not want my son there any longer either.



That was 8 1/2 years ago, and while it hasn't always been easy, not a day goes by that I'm not consciously grateful we left. My dad once told me when I was maybe 22, "sometimes you just have to jump." He wasn't wrong. We have no regrets about leaving.

#8 I've been considering burning everything left of my previous life and disappearing across the country within the next couple of years. Name change and all. Complete fresh start.



Im 3/4ths of the way there now. Most connections severed. But there are a few I dont want to lose, that mean so much to me. Yet I feel to live my most true authentic life, I can't have anyone left to know my deepest darkest secret. Those who will always see me through that twisted false lense of what never should have been.



I just want to feel normal and they all make me feel everything but that.

#9 Hated my job, hated my house, hated where I lived. Husband called me at work to tell me he had just accepted a job offer starting in two weeks on the other side of the country. I hung up the phone, quit my job, packed what I could in a suitcase, and we left. One of our favorite moves. Even though we have done 3 more short notice cross country moves in the 20 years following that one, that first remains my favorite.

#10 I was bored with my work and life in general living in North Wales. I got a 1 year working holiday visa for Australia and 6 months later I’d quit my job and sold pretty much all of my belongings. 18 years later I’m still living in Australia, I became a citizen in 2013 and wouldn’t change it for the world.

#11 I left Canada and moved to Japan because I felt like I just didn't fit in with the suburban lifestyle. Since I've gotten here I have more friends than I've ever had, 10x the opportunities, met my new partner from Australia and run a business together. Sometimes, your environment is the biggest hindrance to your growth.



I do miss my family, wish I could see them more, but that's it.

#12 Crashed out of a toxic relationship.



Sold everything I owned, cashed out of all my savings, moved to Mexico.



Met a woman on the opposite end of the continent. We chase each other up and down the length of North America. We settle in my hometown. Get married. Have three kids. After 25 years there we moved to a new city. Empty nest. Still wildly in love and living our best lives together.



No regrets.

#13 Had enough of Toronto and Ontario after 14 years working, sold a bunch of stuff, packed up what I couldn’t part with and drove to the west coast. Was depressed and lonely for 6 weeks, doubted my choices, then pulled up my big girl pants and moved on mentally. It was a great choice in the end. Grad school, new career and met my husband of (now) 30 years.

#14 Made some really awesome friends at conventions and thru writing over the span of a couple of years. Came out to Seattle for one of those conventions and the first moment in this city it felt like home. I was 43 and looking for something that I couldn’t name. A couple of friends wanted to get a place together out here and asked if I’d like to join them. It was the middle of the pandemic. I never hesitated in saying yes. Moved from the Deep South, about 3000 miles away.



One of those friends is like my sister now, a confidant whom I can trust with my life. I got a much higher paying job here, met my partner at that job, and am helping raise her 4yo son. Everyday I can stand on the roof, see beautiful snowcapped mountains and the soothing waters of Puget Sound. There have been tumultuous times, but I have never regretted moving here. I can be the totality of who I am on the west coast and when I think of the risks, it was truly worth the rewards.



Back in Georgia, my friends and family said I was “so brave” to do this. I just wanted a bigger life and now I have the biggest, fullest life possible. I have bliss.

#15 I did it a few years ago. Literally gave away everything I owned said goodbye to everyone I knew, and flew across the ocean to join a convent that didn't allow any communication with the outside world apart from one letter written to our parents each month.



I had visited the sisters before and enjoyed the experience. Once I was in, everything changed and I suffered from spiritual toxicity and physical neglect. I lasted 4 months before throwing in the towel, returning to the USA with only the clothes on my back.



I regret it in the sense that it was a waste of time and did severe damage to my mental health and my soul.



The silver lining is that it was a sort of reset, and I've learned to value material things properly. It also left me no excuse to not finish my degree once back, and now I have my dream job as a result.

#16 I have done this twice. Once when I left the high control religious group I grew up in. I was 27 and lost everyone who loved me and knew me. I made some less than stellar choices. I also went to college (now have 2 master degrees!) I met new friends, got married, divorced and married again (to the absolute love of mynlife), had kids. I am 54 now so that was a lifetime ago. iI remeber being scared, basically going into hiding so I wouldn't get excommunicated and could still talk to my parents. It all seems like so long ago and I marvel that I had the guts to do that. My life is so much better in so many ways because I was courageous enough to risk everything.



Most recently, 2 1/2 years ago, we (husband, 2 of 4 kids (the other 2 are adults, 1 was in college and has since moved with is, the other left a couple years before to PA for work) and 2 cats) moved from AZ where I was born to RI. Starting over in your 50s is hard but I love it. I live near the ocean and say all the time "how is this my life?" Professionally, I am doing well and my family is thriving.



Both situations were hard for different reasons. I will forever be grateful that I managed to finish a bachelor's degree at 36. I started working on it at 32 when I had a 3 yr old and 18 month old. But I did it and that taught me I could do anything. I was the 1st person in all my extended family who went to college and my 2 adult children have also finished college.. My degree changed the trajectory of my family. And it never would have happened if I stayed in that religion.

#17 I did it when I just graduated college. I was depressed and I told myself I wanted to see the world before I gave up on life.



I moved to Germany with less than $300 in my account and told myself I had to make it work somehow.



Hitchhiked or scraped up cash and have been to probably over 60 countries since then: worked various jobs in big cities, volunteered for NGOs in remote villages, stayed at people’s homes in exchange for housework, etc.



Eventually met and married the love of my life and currently settled in New Zealand 13 years later. Now I want to live forever to spend forever with him.

#18 At 27 I moved from the USA with my dog to Italy and then from Italy to Germany and it’s been a learning experience for sure but I’ve been so miserable and met such awful people who stereotype me for being an American without even getting to know me. Next month I’m 31 and in two weeks I’m regretfully returning back to the USA.

#19 Reconnected with a guy I grew up with during Covid. He was in jail but it was just phone calls, never sent him any money. Fell madly in love with him. He was about to get out on parole after doing 4 years, and I was still homeless (10+ years), so I wanted to get my life together for when he got out.



My sister had recently moved to NC, so she came back up to CT to get me, and off I went. Got clean cold turkey, got a job, travelled back home a few times to visit him while also saving up to move back home so we could get a place.



8 months later, literally the next day after my last visit, he's not answering my calls, not texting me, nothing. Finally talk, he needs space. (Eyeroll)



I find out via Facebook that he met someone else and moved right in with her about a month after my final trip. I had been single for about 6 years before him after a hugely toxic relationship, swore never again, loved dope more than anything in the world, wouldn't give it up for anyone or anything.



In April it'll be 3 years since I moved here, 2 since he dumped me, and it's gotten easier but I'm still heartbroken, homesick AF, still trying to save up for a car and maybe one day be able to go home. But...I'm clean, got my license again, I've moved up to shift manager at my job, have a bed to sleep in every night, a roof over my head, and in about 2 weeks I'll be turning 46... never thought I'd make it past 40. .

#20 I packed whatever fit into my Honda Civic and drove 800 miles away from the city...



I was working a "dream job" that gave me panic attacks every Sunday night. I was terrified that leaving would mean I was a failure or that I was throwing away my "potential."



The physical part of leaving was actually easy. Selling furniture on Craigslist is surprisingly therapeutic. It felt like I was shedding dead weight.



The mental part was the hardest.



Do I have regrets?



Only one: **I regret spending 5 years being miserable because I was afraid of being "broke."**



I make about 40% less money now than I did back then. But I haven't had the "Sunday Scaries" in three years. I have time to cook, I sleep 8 hours, and I actually like the person I see in the mirror.



Peace of mind is expensive, but it’s worth the pay cut.

#21 Left everything behind in Iran and started from zero in the Midwest with only the clothes on my back. It was the ‘90s and you could still claw your way up back then. Took me longer than average but I finally got myself through dental school and once again with only the clothes on my back and very little money in the bank left my toxic ex and everything I owned behind and moved into the new tiny office I had built in a rural/underserved town. It will soon be eight years, and I’m happy to say at this point I’ve met and surpassed every career and financial goal I had set for myself.



Edit: there were many dust off and start back ups in between. I just didn’t give up. One plan didn’t work, I would try something else and roughing it didn’t bug me. I knew it was all temporary.

#22 I've had to start over several times in my life.



Once when I left my home town. I had next to nothing and had to sleep on a give away mattress in a bare room.



Then it happened again when the pandemic hit and I had to leave my then current living space with nothing but two garbage bags full of some clothes and nothing else. Not even those few thousand in the bank.



Then once the pandemic clear, I again, had to start over with nothing and throw out everything except a different mattress I got from target. Again with very little money.



How did I do it? Skipping meals and desperately searching for work and just taking what I could get with a large sprinkling of insane luck and timing. Had any little thing gone sour in those times, like an injury, or not getting a job, or my friend not lending me money, I would probably be dead.



It is insane how lucky I got at times. There were times I was quite literally days from being homeless.



Do I have regrets? yes I do, I lost some friends in those years that I wish I could talk to again, but I can't turn back the clock.



I'm in a really good place now with a job I love and a career path I'm looking forward too.

#23 I decided to leave my bubble on the East coast after college. Sold everything I owned but some clothes and my car and headed West. Gotta say, first few years were some of the hardest, and loneliest, of my life. I drifted for quite a while before I found my footing. Did it again when I joined the military. That was almost 10 years ago now, and since then I've lived all over the US. Had some great experiences, along with some bad, but that's also part of life no matter where you are.



I whole heartedly believe I'm better for it. There's always points in life where you look back and think, "what if?" I like to view life looking forward, not back, and believe every step I made along the way, even missteps, made me the person I am today. And I wouldn't change it for the world.

#24 I joined the Army out of high school. My home life and family sucked for the most part — probably would have never looked back — except I fell in love with a girl right before leaving. We ended up having a whirlwind long distance romance. Daily letter writing during basic. Frequent trips to her or her to me. We got married before I deployed. Marriage collapses under the weight of impossible odds.



I return home from the war after four or five life altering traumas and a really sad breakup. I have one year left in the Army and I decide to sow my wild oats and have my wild college experience now that I was single. Then I meet a female airmen, who has combat experience and is also neuro-divergent. She is basically a female version of me.



I plan to keep it casual with her — but I am a romantic guy and I fell in love again. Immediately. My gay friend at work says that I am a lesbian trapped in a mans body… I guess because i move in with women on the second date or something.



When I got out of the Army at 21. I decided to stick around the area, despite having no ties to the area other than her. Then when she PCS’d a couple years later, we got married and I became her dependent. Spent some time in an overseas military base bartending at the enlisted club.



I met my wife at 21 and I’m now 39. I’ve spent half my life with her and I have plenty of regrets — but that ain’t one of them.



If I could tell you one fact about us to illustrate how and why we work — we have been married for fifteen years and she still has her maiden name. Not because of feminism, but executive dysfunction. She had intended to take my name, but just never did it and I don’t blame her. It seems like a real pain in the neck.

#25 Emigrated by accident. Moved to Melbourne ‘for a year’ and never went back. Been 20 years now. House, two Australian kids. Happy to be here every day. I still have stuff in boxes in friends lofts and garages….

#26 Lost my wife and best friend a few years ago. Then took care of my elderly mom who passed two years later. After that, uprooted and moved from the midwest to central Florida. No regrets. My old home and neighborhood had become a reminder of what I'd lost when my wife died. In hindsight, while I got rid of stuff before moving, should have got rid of more. Also, looking back I had a general idea of where I wanted to live, but it would have been smart to spend a little more time scoping out specific areas. My house sold pretty quickly so I had to find a new place quickly. I tend to take my time to make a decision. Of course, who knows how that might have worked out. All the activity was hectic. It all worked out well.

#27 Emigrated from syracuse, ny to bellingham, wa in 1976. the wife, our 6 month old son and i. no job prospects but we felt NY was getting ready for bad times. left family and friends behind. no internet back then to keep in touch.



few regrets.

#28 Sublet my apartment with most of my things in it, loaded my car with as much as i could, rented an airbnb for one month in my new city, drove there. The one month in an airbnb gave me time to explore the city and find a permanent apartment.



I moved for better work opportunities. Got a job offer two weeks before the drive. No regrets.

#29 Left my violent ex husband in the middle of the night; took the dog, some clothes and gave him everything in the divorce. Ended up living in my car with my dog, then a tiny apartment with no furniture.



Best thing I could have ever done. I found myself again.

#30 Kind of in the middle of it right now - unexpectedly quit my job in may and moved to Europe. If I told myself at the beginning of the year all that’s happened in 2025 she’d probably pass out from shock - it wasn’t even on my radar to move continents in my lifetime, let alone this year. I did it by sheer determination, and by putting myself and my wants above what society tells us to value. I decided I didn’t want the fancy career - I just wanted to be happy and live a slower pace of life.



Is it worth it? It’s a question I ask myself daily 😂 picking up everything and starting over in a place where no one knows you is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’m very aware of the fact that I’m living a different kind of life from my friends back home. But it’s also so rewarding. Again, it’s one of those things where I’m in the middle of it, so ask me in a year or two once I’ve fully settled in haha!

#31 Best thing I ever did. Mid 20s and followed a gut instinct all by myself. Left a secure job and career with no leads, worked my way up in a completely different field and wouldn't have gotten to where I am now if I hadn't dared to take the jump into the unknown in my 20s. Funny thing is every time someone asked over the years why I emigrated, they assume it's because of a relationship - either leaving a bad one or moving to be with a partner. People don't seem to be able to get the idea that it was a decision just by and for myself, no other person was involved or the driver. So important to sometimes prioritise yourself and do what's right for you. I have zero regrets and love my life and where I ended up after several more moves.

#32 Unhappy in my relationship and marriage from 21-31. Knew I shouldn’t get married to this person but did it anyway thinking things would get better. Lots of sunk cost fallacy. Not a bad guy, just a terrible match and too immature to figure out how to get out of it gracefully on both our parts. Lots of toxicity on both sides It was a mess and I wasn’t the best person in this relationship, either. Had an ectopic pregnancy and was just drowning in not being able to find a path.



Went on a work trip to Madrid right before covid, met an incredible person that lived in another state who was attending this international meeting. Nothing happened but I knew that I needed to exit to explore other options, it was my final push.



Left and moved to the other state. I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t physically move and rip the bandaid off when I had the courage. Didn’t tell anyone, just ended it and got in my car and drove away.



That was 5 years ago, today I have a 2 week old baby and I’m the happiest and most well adjusted I’ve ever been in my life. My ex partner is also getting remarried and seems MUCH happier in his new life.



Other bonus fact: the man I ended up with and I are 29 years apart and it’s the best relationship I’ve ever had. It seems weird to many, but that baby and my partner were worth every risk.

#33 I fully expected to fail when moving overseas and starting a new life... what I didn't expect is for my career, relationship and overall well being to take off in a positive direction and now I'm constantly consumed with imposter syndrome or feeling this isn't a life I was owed.

#34 I had a mental breakdown and left a big city to go to a much smaller one. In hind sight it was the right thing to do.

#35 I had nothing left to lose and nothing keeping me where I was. So I packed up a suitcase, bought a bus ticket, and moved 1,000 miles from my hometown. I have no regrets at all about it. I’m in a much better place mentally, I’ve had better jobs, and without this move I’d have never met my husband. Leaving was the best decision I’ve ever made.

#36 Like many others, I too moved away and prioritized myself—around the age of 28. I think the key is making a drastic change, while both challenging and prioritizing yourself. I grew dramatically in a short period of time—I wasn’t “stuck” anymore.

#37 After a failed attempt at not being here any more, I sold all my stuff, emptied a 401k, built a school bus into a tiny home, sold my house and traveled for some years. From coast to coast, up and down, 40 states.

Went back to trauma land and decided I needed to leave again. On the other side of the country now and will never cross that Mississippi River again.



Regrets? Plenty. None of them keep me up at night or make me want to go back there.

#38 The HOW wasn’t that hard. I realized I hated the state I was in (Florida), I realized I didn’t like my boyfriend, my job… my life. I had nothing to lose! I sold just about everything I owned, loaded up my car and drove cross country.



Absolutely zero regrets. This was about 11 years ago.

#39 Sold everything and moved from New Zealand to Australia. That's like moving interstate for the American folk.



Higher wages, better weather.



Took a couple of years to find good friends. Other than missing family and friends from home, the only regret is not doing it sooner.

#40 I drove from ny to ca in 2015, left everything and everyone I knew behind except my dogs. Life is peaceful, I've never been happier or more content. Absolutely zero regrets.

#41 Fantastic. I got married, own a house and two cars. I hate returning there though.

#42 I've done this 5 times. Each time my life improved. No regrets. After that many times, I've come to realize relationships cause significant distress and aren't good for me. he he.

#43 I left and stayed almost a year at a women’s shelter. Fast forward to over ten years later, I’m pretty happy and enjoying my life. Do I need therapy? Yes. I sometimes use Stardew valley to cope with it.

#44 I was fresh retired from military, struggling with PTSD. I had $100 in my pocket, no phone, a backpack of clothes, and a 99 Honda Civic (11 year old vehicle at the time) with a full tank of gas. I hopped onto an interstate and drove north until I hit the first town with a NHL team. I figured I'd watch a hockey game in this life.



Except it was summer, so there were no NHL games.



I went to an ice rink either way, figuring I'd get some last skating in. I was sitting on a bench, and some little boy was running around. I noticed his shoes were untied and told him to tie his shoes. He said he didn't know how and asked me to tie them for him. I said come here, kid, I'll teach you how. He noticed my skates and asked if I could teach him how to skate. I said sure, grab your skates. He said he didn't have any, he was just there waiting for his dad or something. I rented a pair for him and took him on the ice. It awoke something in me. This kid was a blank slate, clean and unbroken. I wanted to teach him everything and equip him to be better prepared in life than I was. So teaching him to skate became a regular thing. I'd throw in other simple skills too. His parents were happy with what I was doing and recommended other parents to use me. I got hired at a summer camp as well, where I taught kids quite a lot of different skills. I worked my way until I was able to rent a place instead of living out of my car and showering at the ice rink.



A little 4 years old boy saved my life. I have no regrets. I'm still alive 15 years later because some kid didn't know how to tie his shoes.



I've recently had to start my life again after 11 years in a toxic relationship. I left with a duffle bag and a dog. Everything I'd built, business, house, cars, I left behind. It was better to leave than to fight my manipulative and toxic ex. It's rough, but I think about that kid and I know I can do it again. Zero regrets.

#45 I moved from CA to TX 23 years ago. I quit my job and did temp work, got a small apartment, and started over. Best decision I ever made.

#46 Worked a job I hated, lived with volatile people who I was in a weird uncomfortable FWB "relationship" with. Hated it but saw no way out, and every plausible way out failed. Met my now partner in a niche twitter RP group, became really good friends, wound up falling in love.

After meeting in person twice over the span of about a year and a half, decided to move in with them. They flew to Alabama and I drove with them and my 2 year old doggie (rest in peace Chance) all the way to California in a 5 day road trip.

Happily married for 8 years this March! Have a lovely home with a big yard, two dogs, a cat, and multiple stray cat friends who we feed and shelter. Have a job I love, and my circle has become a lowercase o. Couldn't be happier leaving so much of the toxicity of Alabama behind. No regrets!

#47 I met a guy on a silly little game on my phone, flew 10.5k miles to meet him and just knew he was the one. After a few trips out there, I packed up two suitcases and moved to the other side of the world to be with him.

Have zero regrets, he’s the best person I’ve ever met and I’m stupidly in love with him.

#48 Wasn’t going anywhere in the cesspool hometown I grew up. One Sunday morning in 2001, I packed my things into my Jeep Cherokee and drove cross country. Started a new life, met the love of my life and formed a family, although wish i should’ve kept the Jeep.



I finally visited my hometown in 2016 for a funeral, after 15 years. Seems my old high schoolmates were still “living” in high school.

#49 I was in my late 20’s. My roommate was an alcoholic and was stealing from me. I took a look around and asked myself if this is what I wanted for the rest of my life. I just received my teaching certificate and realized I can go pretty much anywhere. I kicked my roommate out, terminated my lease, and moved to the Navajo reservation to teach. It was the best and scariest thing I ever did. No real phone service, no television unless I had a satellite, and the nearest grocery store was a 45 minute drive down the highway. It was lonely at times but it was like I just reset my entire life. Met a lady, had a kid, and eventually moved to Texas. I never looked back.

#50 Moved cross country from Washington state in the US to the Midwest Kansas City metro area with 2 kiddos and 2 kitty cats. I like it way better so far. Lease was up in WA and felt like God had better plans for us to move and we sold and donated almost everything but the essentials (clothes shoes, some kitchen stuff, special belongings and toys, important papers, some camping stuff like blankets and pillows and of course Snacks. Prayed ahead of time and got the green light to go and peacefully made it here Thankfully! But ya it was crazy and I already loved road trips and I think it was worth it. Where we live now I have so much more peace and they have lots of food pantries out here to help and the people seem to be much more friendlier too which was a big improvement and made me feel so much better about moving out here too. :) It's insane tho we r so much poorer here (thankfully we have a roof over our heads and food to eat and I can take care of my kiddos too) than we were in Washington but I have more peace and it's wild. :).

#51 I did this, I’m very happy with how it went. I moved to the opposite side of the world with my job, I still have a mortgage for a lovely apartment back home. But I’m starting a family, I’m married in a foreign country, and I have great job security. There were ups and downs, loneliness, some culture shock, I had to keep persevering and I feel strongly that I made the right choice.

#52 In 1987 I figured out that what I was doing wasn't working. So, for a couple of years I just worked and saved a little, biding time.





I met a beautiful woman with a heart of gold and also afflicted with a wanderlust.





We sold everything that wouldn't fit into a 70s Chevy Van and a 4x 8 trailer and set off to the "West."





Three months later, with tales of UFOS and dysentery behind us, we arrived at the Oregon Coast, Coos Bay.





We eventually managed a high end condominium complex, parlayed that into sweet gigs back east. Only for the love of my life to succumb to cancer.





Subsequently, I found my high school crush back in my old stomping grounds and we have 20 awesome years in the books.