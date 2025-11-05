Another Baywatch alum who has joined the list of celebrities on OnlyFans is Donna D’Errico. In an Instagram post on May 26, 2025, D’Errico shared a snap of herself in her old Baywatch swimsuit — a true blast from the past.



In a January 2024 interview with Fox News, she provided them with exclusive BTS access to her photoshoot in which she was stripping down fully nude for a campaign with PETA. During the interview, D’Errico expressed how she hasn’t felt more comfortable in her own skin.



The actress acknowledged that while her priest may not agree with the kind of risqué content she posts, she has learned to make her peace with it, despite feeling “conflicted sometimes.” She justifies her decision to be on OnlyFans by noting, “I’m not doing porn, I’m not sleeping around, I’m not doing anything with anyone, period. I’m having fun. I’m not hurting anyone.”



Donna D’Errico stated that she likes simple things and that she likes “being nude” and walking around her house nude, but at the same time, she’s down to dress to the nines in elegant ensembles, remarking, “All women can encompass all of those things if they want to.”



She also took the opportunity to clear up the general misconception that all creators on OnlyFans are doing porn, saying, “It’s just not true.”

