20 Celebrities You Didn’t Expect To See On Members-Only Fan Pages
In recent years, there has been much debate about the subscription-based platform OnlyFans and the explicit content shared by its creators. While some might assume the typical creator to be a college student struggling financially, the platform also hosts many mainstream actors, musicians, athletes, and reality TV personalities who are finding success there.
Celebrity OnlyFans accounts often go beyond NSFW material, offering fans behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive content, comedy sketches, or special projects.
Next up are the 20 celebrities you wouldn’t expect to be creators on OnlyFans.
Cardi B
One of the biggest mainstream celebrities with an OnlyFans account is none other than the “WAP” rapper herself, Cardi B. She announced on Instagram on August 20, 2020, that she would be sharing behind-the-scenes content from the “WAP” music video, which was likely too explicit for YouTube.
Cardi B also emphasized that she wouldn’t be posting nudes; instead, her content would give fans an exclusive look at her life and career. While official figures aren’t publicly available, several outlets, including The Tab, estimated that the rapper earned around $47 million from her OnlyFans in 2024, despite having posted only six videos a few years ago.
Bella Thorne
One of the most highly publicized celebrity sign-ups was that of former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne. The actress launched an OnlyFans account in the summer of 2020, charging users $20 per month to subscribe to her content. Just a week after her debut on the platform, the Los Angeles Times reported that she had already earned over $2 million, setting a record and allegedly causing the site to crash. However, her arrival was not welcomed by the sex workers’ community.
Many creators who relied on the platform to earn their living took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their discontent. They accused the actress of gentrifying their space and believed she was taking away opportunities from other creators.
The backlash intensified when the former child star’s entry coincided with significant policy changes on OnlyFans, including restrictions on how much a creator could charge for pay-per-view content and a cap on tips.
At the time, Thorne claimed her reason for joining was for research for a future film project. Her statements were widely criticized, placing the actress and OnlyFans at the center of major controversy.
Denise Richards
Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards made headlines when she joined OnlyFans in the summer of 2022 alongside her daughter, Sami Sheen, whom she shares with Charlie Sheen.
In a September 1, 2022, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Richards explained that one of the main reasons she created an OnlyFans was to reduce the judgment her 18-year-old daughter faced for joining the adult social media platform.
The reality TV star said she thought it was unfair that her daughter received so much backlash. The mother of three admitted that while she was initially surprised, her daughter reassured her that “she was going to keep it very tasteful, to mainly like, bikini stuff, bathing suit, and stuff like that.”
Regarding her own OnlyFans, she tends to post “sexier” content and does show her “boobies” and “tush.” Richards found that joining the subscription-based platform was an empowering experience.
In the March 25, 2025, episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she acknowledged that she is among the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans and expressed her gratitude for the platform’s lucrative nature. During the episode, her husband, Aaron Phypers, was seen taking pictures to post on her account (per People).
Carmen Electra
Baywatch star Carmen Electra leveraged her former sex symbol status to launch her OnlyFans. In a May 2022 interview with People, the actress reflected on how joining the platform was a “no-brainer.” Electra felt she needed to take control and be her own boss, sharing her own “creative vision” with fans without anyone micromanaging her.
She hinted that her profile would include beauty tutorials, vacation moments, swimwear and lingerie photos, as well as “more sexy, classy pictures and videos,” allowing her to connect with fans on a “more intimate” level. Carmen Electra also mentioned that if she felt the need, she was open to sharing more than just lingerie photos.
Drea De Matteo
In September 2023, Sopranos star Drea de Matteo joined the list of celebrities launching an OnlyFans account. In an interview with Fox News, the actress shared that she didn’t care what people thought about her joining the adult content platform.
De Matteo had a perfect response for haters, saying, “I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat.” She announced the news on her Instagram with a nude photo, saying she would be charging $15 a month.
The actress faced criticism from the industry due to her stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which she refused to follow. She lost some opportunities and also admitted that she wasn’t making a lot of money to start with.
Drea de Matteo shared that the ease of earning good money from home while spending time with her kids was a blessing in disguise, remarking, “I just don’t care. I don’t. I’d rather focus on my family than save face.”
Iggy Azalea
On January 14, 2023, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea teased the release of a multimedia project titled "Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans." It announced that it would be available exclusively on the subscription-based platform. The project encompassed various forms of media, including poetry, photography, videos, and her highly anticipated fourth studio album.
In a statement to People, the rapper reflected on how she hadn’t realized that OnlyFans could be used creatively. Fans had to subscribe for $25 a month to access her exclusives and early looks.
The project wrapped up in December 2023, with a companion coffee table book available for purchase. Azalea said her content was meant to be “tongue-in-cheek fun and unapologetically hot,” and she saw it as a welcome change that she didn’t have to worry about censorship.
Tyga
Rapper Tyga launched an OnlyFans account in September 2020 as an experiment, sharing the news on Instagram. Users could subscribe for $14.95 per month (per iHeart).
However, in August 2021, just 24 hours after OnlyFans announced it would ban “sexually explicit” content, the rapper deleted his account and tried to start his own content platform, myystar.
He told Forbes that he knew many people relied on the platform for their livelihood, and he wanted to give them hope. At that time, myystar was expected to take a 10% cut from creators’ earnings, which is half of OnlyFans’ cut.
Tyga partnered with Ryder Ripps to develop the platform. While the rapper had big plans for the new platform, it never gained much traction. Before deleting his account, Tyga was one of the top earners on OnlyFans, making an estimated $8 million (according to Influencer Marketing Hub).
Chris Brown
American singer and rapper Chris Brown was among the celebrities who created an OnlyFans account. On November 11, 2020, the “Body On Me” singer announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had joined the subscription-based platform.
Access to his account requires fans to pay a $20 monthly subscription. At the time of creation, the account had two posts with the account’s bio reading, “LIVE LEGENDARY!!! MY ROLLS ROYCE UMBRELLA ☔️” (per XXL Mag).
Dj Khaled And Fat Joe
Two of the more surprising celebrities on this list, DJ Khaled, announced that he and his close friend, Fat Joe, had joined OnlyFans. They shared the news in an Instagram post on January 19, 2021, which featured a video of the duo playing basketball.
Joe and Khaled have been collaborating since their days in Terror Squad. They charge $20 a month for fans to access their content, which offers "exclusive motivational and inspirational content” on the platform.
According to Paper Mag, their press release stated that DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, who are “almost always together,” would be sharing BTS videos of their daily lives that include “playing basketball, dining together, hanging in the studio, special guests, and more.”
They aimed to build a community full of positivity and connect more closely with their true fans.
Terrell Owens
Celebrities who join OnlyFans are not limited to pop stars and actors; NFL legend Terrell Owens signed a deal with the platform in September 2021. In an interview with CNBC, the former NFL wide receiver explained how he plans to use the subscription-based platform to host fitness sessions, revisit his career, and showcase his off-the-field business ventures.
When asked for specific details about his deal with the London-based platform, he stayed vague, saying, “I’m trying to be a businessman. Those terms will be worked out with my legal and [OnlyFans’] legal.”
Owens quickly made it clear that he would not be posting any explicit content on OnlyFans and that it would simply serve as another way to connect with his fans.
Paige Vanzant
For some celebrities, becoming a creator on OnlyFans proved to be far more financially rewarding than their actual careers. During an August 2023 appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast, OnlyFans, former UFC star Paige VanZant admitted that she made more money in 24 hours on the subscription platform than she did in the six years she was part of the MMA industry.
VanZant launched her account in 2020 and called herself the “queen of OnlyFans,” charging fans $9.99 a month for access to her content.
The former UFC fighter discussed with host Glenny Balls how being a creator on the platform has been life-changing, saying, “OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income. I would say combined, in my fighting career.”
VanZant described her initial content as “PG,” but she eventually moved to more “X-rated content.”
Amber Rose
American model Amber Rose is one of the celebrities who not only participates in the platform but also openly supports her love for OnlyFans. In the 2025 documentary, TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans, Rose admitted, “Coming from the strip club, being on OnlyFans is 100 percent safer.”
She explained that being able to earn money by posting content from the comfort of her home is much better than getting “security to walk you out to the parking lot at 3 in the morning to get in your car after the strip club with bags of money.”
Amber Rose first joined OnlyFans in 2020 and, prior to that, was a stripper working in various clubs to support her family (according to US Weekly).
Jordyn Woods
In an exclusive interview with Complex in October 2020, model Jordyn Woods announced that she would be joining OnlyFans. Likely being aware of the backlash faced by Bella Thorne, Woods explained that she was not joining the platform to take away anything from sex workers on the platform.
She justified her reason for joining, stating, “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.” Jordyn Woods expressed that she was not being casual about her content on the platform and had teamed up with her favourite photographer, Steven Gomillion, to shoot her content, which she called “art” and “not posting just random selfies.”
Her photos were going to be edgy and iconic, and Woods felt that OnlyFans was the right platform to launch her project.
Lily Allen
English singer and songwriter Lily Allen decided to join OnlyFans to target the niche foot fetish-loving audience. She began selling foot content on OnlyFans during the summer of 2024 after her pedicurist told her she had nice feet and could make money from them if she wanted.
During an episode of her Miss Me podcast, the singer revealed that she has a five-star rating on WikiFeet. After posting a link to her OnlyFans on X, Allen responded to a critic who said, “Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this.”
The singer countered, saying, “Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from 1,000 people subscribing to pictures of your feet. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”
She charges $10 per month for fans to subscribe to her OnlyFans account (per Variety).
Sonja Morgan
Another Housewife joins the OnlyFans scene. Sonja Morgan, a star of The Real Housewives of New York, recently signed up for OnlyFans. During a December 2023 Bravo TV Daily Dish chat, she joked, “Right after I signed up, Cardi B signed up that week.”
The RHONY star turned to the platform as a way to go more mainstream and also shared that she receives many tips from her fans. Morgan said, “I’ll have the longest dress on. I have one person who tips me five dollars every single day." While the money is welcome, she knows her limits. Morgan mentioned that a user asked for foot pics, but she decided she wouldn’t "go there.”
She also reflected on what her most risqué post might be, explaining, "I’ll put up my makeup tutorials, but the riskiest … the risqué thing I’ve posted are clips from when I did something on the show, where they blur out the boobs or the pretty kitty.”
Donna D’errico
Another Baywatch alum who has joined the list of celebrities on OnlyFans is Donna D’Errico. In an Instagram post on May 26, 2025, D’Errico shared a snap of herself in her old Baywatch swimsuit — a true blast from the past.
In a January 2024 interview with Fox News, she provided them with exclusive BTS access to her photoshoot in which she was stripping down fully nude for a campaign with PETA. During the interview, D’Errico expressed how she hasn’t felt more comfortable in her own skin.
The actress acknowledged that while her priest may not agree with the kind of risqué content she posts, she has learned to make her peace with it, despite feeling “conflicted sometimes.” She justifies her decision to be on OnlyFans by noting, “I’m not doing porn, I’m not sleeping around, I’m not doing anything with anyone, period. I’m having fun. I’m not hurting anyone.”
Donna D’Errico stated that she likes simple things and that she likes “being nude” and walking around her house nude, but at the same time, she’s down to dress to the nines in elegant ensembles, remarking, “All women can encompass all of those things if they want to.”
She also took the opportunity to clear up the general misconception that all creators on OnlyFans are doing porn, saying, “It’s just not true.”
Bhad Bhabie
American rapper Bhad Bhabie earned a substantial amount of money in 2021 from her OnlyFans account, pulling in an impressive $49 million. She created her account on her 18th birthday and charges fans $24 a month for access to photos of herself in lingerie and bathing suits.
She reportedly made over $1 million within the first six hours of launching her account. On November 28, 2023, she showcased her monthly earnings from OnlyFans for the year 2021.
According to the post, the rapper earned $38.6 million from April to November. From April 2021 to April 2022, Bhabie claimed to have made $50 million (per XXL Mag).
Austin Mahone
Pop singer Austin Mahone took to X on October 9, 2020, to announce the release of his new single “Summer Love” on OnlyFans. In a statement, the pop singer said that he’s reached a point in his career where he’s ready to try new things and be “more open” with his fans. He believed that the adult platform was the only place where he could do this without restrictions.
He stated, “I’m excited to show my fans a different side of me than they may be used to seeing on my other social media accounts.” The song was set to be released on the platform on October 8, 2020 (per Meaww).
Whitney Cummings
OnlyFans content isn’t always about raw visuals; it can also involve sharing explicit jokes. Comedian Whitney Cummings signed up on the platform to tell dirty jokes away from the backlash and scrutiny she faces on other social media sites.
In an interview with TMZ on November 7, 2022, the comedian explained that OnlyFans was a great platform that provided a safe space for comedians to post their jokes. She also criticized X for being full of “dorks” and “snitches” who report her content as hate speech.
Cummings planned to charge $10 a month for her OnlyFans page, where she would experiment with explicit material.