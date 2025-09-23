Cardi B’s Net Worth Is Rising, And So Is Her Influence In The Music Industry

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Bronx to the Billboard charts, Cardi B’s rise to stardom reads like a modern-day fairy tale, with hip-hop culture at its heart.

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the Afro-Latina artist from New York City is widely recognized for her raw public persona and bold lyricism. She initially gained public attention on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York, but her career trajectory has gone far beyond television, spanning music, film, brand deals, and high-profile public appearances.

Cardi B wearing a brown fur coat and hoop earrings, posing confidently, highlighting her rising net worth and music influence.

Image credits: Dominik Bindi / Getty Images

Cardi’s ascent has included headline-making drama, which she’s often turned into cultural currency. Today, she boasts a multi-million dollar empire built on savvy use of social media, chart-topping music, and innovative business ventures.

Ahead, we’ll explore how she went from a reality TV star in 2017 to a defining figure in 2025.

Cardi B’s Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Worth lists Cardi B’s net worth at $80 million as of April 2025, but CEO Today and others report it’s actually around $101 million.

In April, Cardi B responded to a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) that celebrated her updated $101.6 million net worth. She quoted the post with, “And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸,” suggesting the number may soon climb higher.

She also confirmed in a March 2024 X video that her wealth had already passed the $80 million mark.

That puts her just behind Nicki Minaj, who reportedly has a net worth of $150 million (Celebrity Net Worth), making Cardi one of the richest female rappers in the world.

Next to names like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Cardi is fast cementing her status as hip-hop royalty.

But it’s not just earnings. In August 2025, she showed off a jewelry haul on TikTok that included a $72,000 Patek Philippe watch, a $60,000 Cartier ring, a $15,600 Tiffany & Co. ring, and multiple Van Cleef bracelets.

People estimated the collection at $1.67 million.

In December 2024, a sponsored Shein Instagram ad stirred speculation that Cardi might be struggling financially. She quashed the rumors via a X space, where she revealed monthly spending of around $3 million. She also posted screenshots showing she was negotiating a tour deal worth $65 million.

Text messages detailing a $1.5 million offer and logistics for Cardi B’s rising net worth and music industry influence.

Image credits: @iamcardib / X

Text message exchange discussing tour deals, festival offers, and updates related to Cardi B’s net worth and music industry influence.

Image credits: @iamcardib / X

Music Industry Takes Notice

Cardi B first went viral in 2014 with funny videos on Vine and Instagram. Although she appeared on a reality series in 2015 and dropped her two-part mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music in 2016 and 2017, her true breakthrough didn’t arrive until the release of “Bodak Yellow” in 2017.

Before that hit, she was already building a presence, making her music debut on a remix of Shaggy’s “Boom Boom” in 2015 and appearing in the video for her own track, “Cheap Ass Weave,” shortly after.

Following her mixtape releases, she landed a major deal with Atlantic Records and dropped “Bodak Yellow” on June 16, 2017. The single debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in September and climbed to No. 1, making Cardi the first female rapper to top the chart solo since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Though the exact earnings remain private, “Bodak Yellow” sold 10 million units in the US by 2021 and earned a Diamond certification from the RIAA. It was also certified Platinum again in 2023.

The song picked up Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, and won BET’s 2017 Hip-Hop Award for Single of the Year.

BET also reported that her shoutout to Christian Louboutin in “Bodak Yellow” created $4.5 million in media value and drove a 217% spike in search traffic for the brand.

That momentum carried into her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which featured artists like Migos, Chance the Rapper, Bad Bunny, Kehlani, 21 Savage, and SZA. The album spent 92 straight weeks on the Billboard 200, setting a female rap record in 2020 (per Chartdata on X). In 2023, Music Data confirmed it hit 222 consecutive weeks, making it the longest-charting female rap album ever.

inmusicblog reported the album has surpassed 5 billion Spotify streams. It was also certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2023. Though revenue varies based on deals and regions, the project has clearly been lucrative.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Cardi said she’s still landing million-dollar gigs because of the album (per Hiphopdx). “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, was especially impactful. Rolling Stone named it 2018’s song of the summer, and it now has over 1.5 billion Spotify streams.

With its Latino collaborators, the track reached audiences beyond the U.S. and became Cardi’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, she’s continued to deliver hits like Migos’ “Motorsport,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Her first major tour in 2019 featured shows at Miami’s Rolling Loud, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, London’s Wireless Festival, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, and Manchester’s Parklife (via Yahoo).

According to Touring Data on X, she grossed over $1 million per show, making her the first female rapper in history to hit that milestone.

Since “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi has earned 10 Grammy nominations and won once. She was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Girls Like You”) and Record of the Year (“I Like It”) at the 61st Grammy Awards (Grammy). Her 2021 hit “Up” earned a nod for Best Rap Performance at the 64th edition.

Cardi B Turns Influence Into Income

Since Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has stayed relevant through high-profile brand deals and viral moments, even as fans await her next album, expected in 2025. Her business savvy and cultural clout have helped her build a thriving empire beyond music.

In 2018, she landed an ambassador deal with Reebok to promote its 90s-inspired Aztrek sneakers, which retailed between $50 and $100 for toddler and adult sizes. The campaign included social media promotions to her millions of followers (per Fashion United UK). The exclusive collection quickly sold out.

That same year, Cardi partnered with Fashion Nova. Her debut collection in November 2018 sold out within minutes. Her second drop in 2019 generated over $1 million in first-day sales (via Revolt).

Her SKIMS campaign, tied to the Kardashian brand, brought in more than $4 million in media impact value (per Women’s Wear Daily). She also starred in Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi in 2019 and NYX in 2024.

Another standout venture was Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream created with Starco Brands. As of 2023, sales had surpassed two million cans, according to Billboard.

Many of Cardi’s deals stem from her ability to turn memes and catchphrases into cash. Her 2019 Pepsi ad revolved around her viral “okurrr” catchphrase. She also monetized a 2020 quarantine clip in which she exclaimed, “Coronavirus, sh*t is real,” a soundbite that DJ Markkeyz later remixed (per CBS News).

Life in the Fast Lane

Cardi B doesn’t shy away from luxury. Her garage is home to an impressive car collection (per VIPfortunes):

Rolls-Royce Cullinan – $335,000 Lamborghini Urus – $200,000 Lamborghini Aventador – $460,422 Rolls-Royce Wraith – $315,700 2019 Bentley Bentayga – $195,000

Beyond the cars, Cardi owns multiple high-end properties. After her 2018 Grammy win, she and Offset purchased a $5.8 million mansion in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The home features five bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a private study, balconies, a wine cellar, and an expansive garage.

Three years later, she bought a $5.85 million mansion in a New Jersey estate, fulfilling her dream of owning property near New York City. The 13,000-square-foot residence boasts nine bedrooms, a dining room, a library, an infinity pool, a chef’s kitchen, and a pro-level tennis court.

For her 29th birthday, Offset gifted her a beachfront mansion in the Dominican Republic worth $1.5 million. It comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and even a private helipad (per Finance Monthly).

Page Six reported that Cardi recently dropped $189,000 on Cartier jewelry. In an unboxing video, she showcased love bracelets, love rings, a Panthère de Cartier pavé ring, a $60,000 emerald ring, a custom Spinelli Kilcollin piece, and a $15,600 Tiffany & Co. diamond ring. Her Hermes bag collection alone is reportedly worth over $2 million.

Cardi B vs the World’s Richest Rappers

Flashing wealth is deeply embedded in hip-hop culture, especially in the U.S., and Cardi B fits right in. She ranks as the second richest female rapper globally, surpassing names like Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Iggy Azalea. But how does she compare to male rappers and artists across other genres?

Celebrity Net Worth reports Beyoncé is worth $700 million—roughly seven times Cardi’s net worth. Given Beyoncé’s longevity and business ventures, the gap makes sense. Compared to viral stars like the Island Boys, Cardi is significantly wealthier. But she still trails behind heavyweights like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Jay Z, whose fortunes dwarf hers.

Jay Z belongs to a rare club of billionaire musicians, alongside powerhouses like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

FAQ

Who’s richer, Cardi B or Offset? Cardi B is richer than Offset. Offset’s net worth is $40 million, and Cardi B, who is worth at least $80 million, has a fortune that is two times that amount. What is 50 Cent’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent is worth $60 million.

