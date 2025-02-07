Island Boys’ Net Worth Revealed: How They Made (And Spent) Their Millions

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok’s rapid growth in late 2021 birthed plenty of unusual viral sensations, such as the spiky-haired, diamond-toothed, heavily-tattooed rap duo Island Boys. The duo, made up of identical twin brothers Alex “Flyysoulja” and Franky “Kodiyakredd” Venegas, rose to fame through a freestyle hit song, “I’m an Island Boy.”

Highlights The Island Boys' net worth peaked at $2 million in 2023, declining to $1 million in 2024.

Their primary earnings came from Cameo, making up to $15,500 per night during peak fame.

The twins made $389k from their OnlyFans channel between May and July 2023.

They spent heavily on luxury, including a $1.67M home and $94k on jewelry.

Facing financial issues, Kodiyakredd's eviction has strained the twins' resources.

The freestyle video reached 9 million views on TikTok before it was taken down (per AllHipHop), but it is still available on their YouTube channel Big Bad Ent.

Dubbed the “most disgusting brothers of TikTok” in a scathing YouTube video by rock musician Johnnie Guilbert, the Island Boys have been the subjects of heavy controversy since they began their journey into the spotlight.

Amidst social media rumors that Franky and Alex Venegas are now “broke and homeless,” our team has prepared a deep dive into the Island Boys’ net worth, from the sources of their wealth to their spending habits, recent earnings, and how they compare to other viral influencers.

How Much Are the Island Boys Worth? Breaking Down Their Net Worth

At the height of their fame, the twins claimed to make more than $40,000 daily in an interview with SAY CHEESE.

According to The Sovereign Investor, the brothers’ net worth reached $1 million at the end of 2022 and doubled to about $2 million in the following year.

“I’m an Island Boy” shot Franky Venegas to fame and soared with over 6.8 million plays on Spotify, but the twins’ popularity appeared to dwindle quickly.

YouTube videos and blog reports showed the Island Boys getting booed off the stage during their first live performance at Miami’s Club Liv in November 2021, only a month after their big break.

The duo’s dying relevance had a marked impact on their net worth, and soon, money became a touchy topic for the twins. A YouTube video shared by the Impaulsive Podcast showed the Island Boys walking off the set. Their refusal to answer a question about what they would do “if it all doesn’t work out” quickly devolved into a face-off with George Janko.

Even more worrying for the boys is Dovi Bezner, the twins’ former manager, who claimed in a video interview with the No Jumper podcast they owe him about $150,000 and are “pretty much canceled.”

Amidst constant controversy, the most recent of which are the accusations of the brothers incest-baiting their OnlyFans subscribers (via Unilad), the question of how much of the twins’ jackpot survived the topsy-turvy of short-lived social media fame is a subject of wild speculation.

The latest numbers suggest they took a significant hit in 2024, and the viral duo’s net worth today is estimated at $1 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Although Bored Panda could not fully verify this information.

How Did the Island Boys Make Their Money?

The twin brothers Alex and Franky made their fortune primarily from Cameo, OnlyFans, YouTube, music, and revenue from social media promotions. Here’s a rundown of how much they’ve made through each stream.

According to Bezner, the major source of the Island Boys’ net worth was Cameo, where they made personalized celebrity shoutouts. According to NBC News, at the height of their fame, the Island Boys charged $135 to $185 for a personal video and $600 for a business video, including a stint of adverts for the US Army recruiting command that caused a wild marketing controversy.

In the No Jumper interview, Bezner claimed that they spent two to three hours a night recording shoutouts on Cameo. At an average of two minutes per video, each costing $170 over three hours, the Island Boys must have made a minimum of $15,500 per night through this channel alone. However, as their fame and patronage dwindled, they lowered the cost per video to $65.

Share icon Image credits: @kodiyakredd

The Island Boys also created another major source of income through their OnlyFans channel. Hot New HipHop reported that the twins made $389,000 from the channel between May and July 2023, with a $200,000 bounty in June accounting for the bulk of that haul.

The rappers also monetize their YouTube channel, Big Bad Ent, to earn a hefty sum from over 324,000 subscribers and more than 235 million views. With a minimum AdSense payout of $2 per 1,000 views, they must have earned at least $470,000 in total from the channel.

Additionally, the brothers have a large following across different social media platforms, with a combined 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 8.6 million followers on TikTok.

While the social media presence is likely to have eventually turned into a partnership deal, it’s difficult to estimate their income from these channels.

The brothers have also leveraged their viral sensation to create a line of merchandise, including sweatshirts, tees, and stickers, for sale on RedBubble.

Reality television made a nod toward the Island Boys in 2022, as TMZ reported that they received an offer to appear on Ultimate Social Boxing.

The reality show was set to pit 32 social media icons against one another in a boxing ring for a $1 million prize. However, not much has been heard about the show since its announcement.

Where Do the Island Boys Live? Inside Their Homes and Spending Habits

At the crux of their stardom, the fraternal twin brothers Franky and Alex Venegas spent heavily on real estate, jewelry, and cars. First, the Venegas twins rented a 4-bedroom, 3-garage, 4,903 square feet spread in Coral Springs, Florida.

This house, located near West Palm Beach, where the brothers were born on July 16, 2001, and raised by their single mother, is a testament to their humble beginnings.

In a deep dive for Gigwise, real estate reporter Kelly Bowman found that the house was outfitted with a pool, spa, and fireplace, all estimated to cost around 1.67 million dollars.

However, in July 2023, Jack Doherty, a YouTuber and Kick streamer who had been in a long-term feud with the twins, shared in a YouTube video that he had bought the Florida house amidst rumors that the Island Boys had moved to New York.

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd also spent $94,000 on jewelry, as estimated by celebrity net worth expert Graham Stephan in a TikTok analysis. The bling included diamond teeth, bracelets, and Cuban necklaces, contributing to their distinctive appearance alongside the tattoos and dreadlocks.

Kodiyakredd drives a 2021 C8 Corvette, which he showed off alongside his jewelry in a YouTube video.

He has also claimed to have three other cars.

Flyysoulja, in the same manner, showed off his gold-rimmed Bentley on YouTube to the admiration of their social media following.

Recent Earnings and Financial Status: Are the Island Boys Still Making Money?

While the Island Boys rose to fame through viral videos, their lasting impact has come from their social media presence. Nevertheless, their music career has struggled — Kodiyakredd, for example, has just 996 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his 2022 single Cubicle Girl barely surpassing 101,000 streams.

Beyond their online presence, Alex and Franky Venegas have also faced legal controversy. Their childhood friend, Andrew James Thomas, was arrested at their South Florida home during a SWAT raid, as reported by TMZ. According to Palm Beach Post, Thomas was later sentenced to 45 years for a drive-by shooting involving an 8-year-old girl, though the Island Boys were not implicated in the crime.

Speculation about the brothers being broke intensified in 2023 when they turned to creating incestuous-themed content on OnlyFans. In an interview with No Jumper’s Adam 22, they admitted attempting makeout videos with others but claimed subscribers preferred seeing the twins themselves. Defending their decision, they insisted, “It’s not really disgusting if it’s twins.”

Their once-booming YouTube channel has been inactive for over a year, with no new music videos. Meanwhile, a potential TikTok ban, which was recently delayed (per Forbes), threatens to cut off one of their last major income streams, leaving their financial future uncertain.

Alex Venegas’ New Life, Kodiyakredd’s Struggles, and the Island Boys’ Fading Fame

Alex Venegas recently started dating fellow TikTok user Kayla Granda. He shares content about their relationship and child on their joint YouTube channel, Flyy and Kayla World.

In a YouTube video shared on November 2024, the couple revealed that Kodiyakredd is getting evicted from his apartment and has damaged his twin’s credit score by missing his car payments for four months.

Like the Island Boys, many social media sensations have captivated the world with a viral TikTok and ridden the wave to fame. Some of these viral influencers have achieved sustained relevance in social media and hip-hop.

According to Amra and Elma, social media breakthroughs like Khaby Lame’s life hack parodies, Charlie D’Armelio’s dances, Addison Rae’s lip-syncing, and Loren Gray’s music have become evergreen pop culture elements.

These influencers leveraged their sudden fame to create personal brands and build businesses that have gone far beyond their online “fifteen minutes of fame.”

The Island Boys, on the other hand, appear to have taken a path of excess and spending. We’ll see how this turns out for them in the near future.

