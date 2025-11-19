Who Is Tyga? Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson is an American rapper and singer known for his distinctive flow and energetic hip-hop anthems. His career has consistently delivered club-ready tracks and collaborations. He first gained widespread attention with the 2011 single “Rack City,” a track that quickly climbed charts and achieved quadruple-platinum status. The song established his signature sound and commercial appeal.

Full Name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Stevie J. Stevenson Mother Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen Siblings Five paternal siblings Kids King Cairo

Early Life and Education Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson was born in Compton, California, raised by his mother, Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen, in a single-parent household. His Jamaican and Vietnamese heritage shaped his early experiences. He eventually moved to Gardena and, by age fifteen, opted to leave high school to fully dedicate himself to pursuing music, drawing inspiration from artists like Lil Wayne and Eminem.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tyga’s personal life, including a brief marriage to Jordan Craig and a significant relationship with Blac Chyna. His dating life often drew media attention. Tyga shares his only child, son King Cairo, with Blac Chyna, with whom he co-parents. He was also famously linked to Kylie Jenner for several years.

Career Highlights Tyga’s “Rack City” single became a major breakthrough, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning nine-times platinum certification. His album Careless World: Rise of the Last King further solidified his mainstream presence. He founded the Last Kings record label and clothing line, diversifying his entrepreneurial efforts beyond music. Tyga also earned a Grammy nomination for his collaboration “Deuces” with Chris Brown and Kevin McCall.