Who Is Carmen Electra? Carmen Electra is an American actress and model, recognized for her vibrant persona and pop culture impact. She effortlessly transitioned from dance to a multifaceted entertainment career. Her breakout arrived when she joined the cast of Baywatch in 1997, becoming a global sensation. Electra’s frequent appearances in Playboy magazine further solidified her status as a prominent sex symbol.

Full Name Carmen Electra Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Rob Patterson Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English Education Princeton High School, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Barbizon Modeling and Acting School Father Harry Patrick Mother Patricia Rose Kincade Siblings Debbie Patrick

Early Life and Education Born Tara Leigh Patrick in Sharonville, Ohio, Carmen Electra grew up in a family of performers; her father was a guitarist and her mother a singer. She was the youngest of five children and was especially close to her older sister Debbie. Electra attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, where she studied dance from a young age. She later graduated from Princeton High School in 1990 and also studied at the Barbizon Modeling and Acting School.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carmen Electra’s public life, including marriages to Dennis Rodman and Dave Navarro. More recently, she has been partnered with Rob Patterson. Electra has no children from her past relationships or current partnership. She has maintained a visible presence in media outlets throughout her various personal connections.

Career Highlights Carmen Electra gained widespread recognition through her role as Lani McKenzie in the popular action drama series Baywatch. This television success cemented her status as a global icon in the late 1990s. Beyond acting, Electra launched a significant modeling career with multiple appearances in Playboy magazine, which greatly amplified her public profile. She also hosted the MTV show Singled Out, expanding her reach as a media personality.