ADVERTISEMENT

I love getting up early when everyone in the family - even the dogs - is still asleep. Quietly brewing myself a cup of fragrant coffee and going out onto the balcony, watching how gradually, with every sip, the city wakes up and a new day begins. This little ritual is actually incredibly important to me - after all, it has been bringing me joy for many years.

And you know what? Each of us has such little things, because life cannot consist only of great joys. So we actually want to rejoice, especially in this difficult world in which you and I have to live. So today we will talk about just such little things that bring us joy, or even happiness.

More info: Reddit