I love getting up early when everyone in the family - even the dogs - is still asleep. Quietly brewing myself a cup of fragrant coffee and going out onto the balcony, watching how gradually, with every sip, the city wakes up and a new day begins. This little ritual is actually incredibly important to me - after all, it has been bringing me joy for many years.

And you know what? Each of us has such little things, because life cannot consist only of great joys. So we actually want to rejoice, especially in this difficult world in which you and I have to live. So today we will talk about just such little things that bring us joy, or even happiness.

#1

Young woman enjoying low-key pleasures sorting clothes in bright room filled with casual everyday items and natural light. The feeling when all the laundry is finished and put away. I feel like an adult 🤣🤣🤣.

Bumble_Bee117 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #2

    Raindrops on a window with a blurred view of a person holding an umbrella, illustrating low-key pleasures of simple moments. The smell in the air when it just starts raining.

    dj777dj777bling , Alvin Leopold Report

    #3

    Woman relaxing on bed wearing headphones and glasses, enjoying one of the low-key pleasures of happiness. The entire idea of Saturday.

    Zealousideal-Cod-211 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    In this collection, based on a recent thread from the AskReddit community, several thousand people from all over the world tell us what simple pleasure brings them joy, no matter how many times they experience it.

    As it turns out, it can be literally anything - from coffee or tea to the feeling of fresh bed linen or twelve hours of uninterrupted sleep. The main thing is that it brings people pleasure on a regular basis.
    #4

    Man entering a cozy home porch, enjoying one of the low-key pleasures that bring simple happiness daily Seeing my husband come thru the front door. Literally, my heart bursts with joy, every single time...No matter how many years, miles, times....He makes my soul and heart just SING.

    Blindmelonmom , Samuel Yongbo Kwon Report

    #5

    A cozy scene with a cup of coffee, a Rembrandt book, and gloves, capturing low-key pleasures and simple happiness. Morning coffee.

    ryanino , Jas Min Report

    #6

    Person enjoying low-key pleasures with a Dalmatian dog cuddling and playing on a cozy couch. When I feel my dog rest his chin on my leg.

    MiggyEvans , Bethany Ferr Report

    Why have small joys become such a popular trend in recent years? Perhaps the main reason is the instability of the world around us, and people's uncertainty about the future. More precisely, the uncertainty that tomorrow will be at least good. This was influenced by the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing political and economic conflicts around the world.

    As a result, people of different generations aren't sure about their well-being tomorrow. For example, this survey of American millennials showed that 74% of respondents are stressed about managing their personal finances. In general, younger generations tend to believe (and sometimes not without reason) that their financial situation is worse than that of their parents.
    #7

    A woman with glasses smiling as her dog gently licks her face, capturing low-key pleasures and simple happiness. My dog giving me kisses.

    tastystarbits , a d Report

    #8

    Woman enjoying low-key pleasures while holding and cuddling a cat in a cozy, relaxed home setting Pressing my cheek against my cats cheek as she does the same to me.

    Good_Condition_5217 , Darya Sannikova Report

    #9

    Elderly woman smiling warmly in natural light, representing low-key pleasures and simple happiness at sunset. Complementing someone when it isn’t expected and seeing their face change. The change is almost ineffable but if you’ve seen it, you know what I’m talking about. It’s equal parts joy, stress relief, and gratitude. I normally refer to it as a glow.


    One better, but not as simple: complementing someone to their loved one. Telling a parent what a good job they did or a spouse how amazing their significant other is. That’s a real joy.

    Mrzahn Report

    So if there is stress, and there's no way to get rid of it once and for all, then it's worth trying to at least reduce its impact on us with the help of various kinds of small joys. Small purchases or gifts, unusual treats for loved ones or for just ourselves, or even finding pleasure in our daily routine.

    In other words, anything that gives us a dopamine hit reduces stress levels and helps reassure us that life is actually really cool and enjoyable. Some might call it self-delusion, but it really works.

    #10

    Person enjoying one of the low-key pleasures, resting peacefully in bed with soft blankets and pillows. Knowing I can sleep in the following day.

    AkuraPiety , Greg Pappas Report

    #11

    Small brown and white rabbit enjoying low-key pleasures sitting in green grass surrounded by daisies and spring flowers. We have a lot of bunnies in our yard. I love watching them hop around and do bunny stuff.

    72scott72 , Pixabay Report

    #12

    Woman smiling while driving a car, enjoying low-key pleasures that bring simple happiness and contentment. When a song I haven't heard in a while comes on and I can sing right along in my car to my heart's content.

    Micojageo , voodoovood Report

    "In fact, the level of stress in the world, no matter how much it seems like our society is literally on the verge of collapse, is largely due to the fact that today we know much more about what is happening around the world than we did a couple of decades ago," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor in chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    "News about all sorts of bad events, unfortunately, often have a more viral nature - that's just the way people are, and as a result, we get caught in a real avalanche of bad news from all over the world. As a result, it seems that everything around us is really bad - and at least something is needed to compensate for this stress."
    #13

    Green traffic lights at an urban intersection representing low-key pleasures and simple moments of happiness. Green lights the whole way there!

    YoureSoStupidRose , Joshi Milestoner Report

    #14

    Man enjoying low-key pleasures playing with two fluffy dogs in a cozy living room setting. Being welcomed home by my dogs after a long day.

    L0stOnaCloud , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #15

    Calm beach at sunrise with gentle waves and soft sand, capturing low-key pleasures and simple happiness in nature. The Beach :).

    LetsGoPanthers29 , Sean Oulashin Report

    "Something similar happened a quarter of a century ago, when, against the backdrop of an economic recession, sales of lipstick and cosmetics increased, paradoxically. People simply wanted to treat themselves, well, to some 'affordable luxury.' This effect went down in history as the 'lipstick index.' And today's 'little joys culture' is actually another manifestation of the same social effect," Valery Bolgan summarizes.

    On the other hand, the ability to find positive aspects in everyday things, to enjoy life in even its most insignificant manifestations, is a great thing when it seems that the whole world has gone crazy. Another additional ray of light in the approaching darkness... Please forgive me for such poetic comparisons - I just obviously need another cup of coffee!

    #16

    Red lace bra laid flat on a white surface, representing low-key pleasures and simple happiness. Taking off my bra after work.

    SnooMuffins6689 , Castorly Stock Report

    #17

    Man enjoying low-key pleasures of petting a small dog outdoors while a husky watches nearby on a sunny day. Petting a dog.

    Smiley_Dub , PNW Production Report

    #18

    Bare feet resting on a soft, wrinkled white bed sheet, illustrating simple low-key pleasures of happiness. For me, it’s the feeling of fresh sheets right out of the dryer. It’s such a small thing, but it’s always so comforting and cozy, no matter how many times it happens.

    No-Understanding7904 , Carmen Jost Report

    Well, now that the invigorating aroma of the drink has touched my receptors and pleases me with its wonderful appearance and scent, I believe it's time to invite you all to read this list to the very end, and also share your own little life joys in the comments below this post. And if you, like me, love coffee, then why not indulge yourself with another cup?

    #19

    Freshly baked pizza with tomato slices and herbs on a metal tray, showcasing simple low-key pleasures of happiness. A big pizza just for me.

    2020mademejoinreddit , Snappr Report

    #20

    Friends enjoying low-key pleasures with different beers, sharing simple happiness in a relaxed social setting. That first sip of beer at the bar at my favorite place.

    AdamGSMA , Elevate Report

    Person enjoying one of 36 low-key pleasures, reading a book while holding a cup of coffee at a wooden table. Reading a book. Super underrated.

    SpaceCowboy1929 , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

    #22

    Young woman enjoying low-key pleasures reading a book at home with a towel wrapped around her head, embracing simple happiness. Having the house just to myself.

    railwayed , Ivan Samkov Report

    #23

    Northern lights glowing over a peaceful backyard deck at night, capturing low-key pleasures and simple happiness. Northern Lights. I can go out on my deck, look up and watch them dance

    Edit: Some pics I’ve taken thoughout the years. Northwestern Ontario, 2 hours from Minnesota border. Second last is the most recent, sometime end of March/early April. Coolest part imo is when they’re right above you and form a dome as they hit the atmosphere.

    Only_Pop_6793 , Only_Pop_6793 Report

    #24

    Person sitting on a chair putting on black high heels, capturing low-key pleasures of simple moments of happiness. Taking my shoes off.

    Chemical_Wrangler124 , PNW Production Report

    #25

    Man enjoying low-key pleasures standing under warm shower water in a dimly lit bathroom setting. I live for hot showers.

    Anthony_P_V , Victor Furtuna Report

    #26

    Person standing on a dock at sunset, enjoying low-key pleasures with vibrant mountain and lake reflections. A d**n beautiful sunset (or sunrise).

    ToughRazzmatazz1702 , Pixabay Report

    #27

    Young woman enjoying low-key pleasures outdoors, listening to music with headphones and a peaceful smile on her face. Listen to music that I like.

    AttitudeSe0w , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

    #28

    Calm ocean waves at sunset, capturing the beauty of low-key pleasures and simple happiness in nature. The ocean. Hearing the waves, feeling the water on my toes, the colour the feel the vastness of the ocean.

    Desperate-Exit692 , Sebastian Voortman Report

    #29

    Woman enjoying low-key pleasures opening white curtains to let natural sunlight into a cozy, bright room. Exchanging the air in my house. I love opening windows and getting stuffy air out, and due to my northern state location, that's not possible for half the year unless you want to make your furnace kick on.

    powderpuffsodaspread , Thirdman Report

    #30

    Hand turning off a white alarm clock in bed, representing low-key pleasures and simple moments of happiness. 12+ hrs of uninterrupted sleep.

    Pbskddls , Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush Report

    #31

    Helping someone in need.

    bushware Report

    #32

    Cup of tea ☕️.

    Rugby-Bean Report

    #33

    Cheetos.

    anon Report

    #34

    Taking a dump. Especially when you feel bloated or your stomach's acting up and a dump just fixes it...

    Floyd_Of_The_Pink Report

    #35

    Cold water after working out and/or spending time outside during a particularly hot day.

    mojojojo-369 Report

    #36

    Holding a baby! 🥰.

    Caffeine_and_Candy Report

