We've sourced these images from various corners of Reddit.

The following photos are from restaurant employees who deemed it necessary to share their horrible experiences. You’re about to see supposedly sensible adults acting like uncivilized beings, trashing tables, destroying property, and tipping horribly .

The late great Anthony Bourdain once described the “customer from hell.” According to the chef turned TV personality, it’s usually a miserable individual who decides to mistreat waitstaff to feel better about themselves.

#1 Starbucks Mobile Orders Make Store Customers Wait Longer While No One’s There To Pick Up Coffees Share icon

#2 Math Is Not Mathing Share icon

#3 Podcasting At Panera Share icon

They say you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat restaurant servers, which is something company CEOs live by. In the last decade and a half, they have developed “The Waiter Rule.” In a nutshell, it’s gauging a person through their behavior toward people in the service industry. Businessman and engineer William Swanson first coined the term in his booklet of leadership observations, “The Unwritten Rules of Management.” Among his 33 rules is one that continues to stand: “A person who is nice to you but rude to the waiter, or to others, is not a nice person.”

#4 A Customer Left A Bloody Paper Towel In Our Cookie Display Share icon

#5 We Served A Party Of 40 Today At My Restaurant. Every One Of Them Ordered Separately Share icon

#6 This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada Share icon

Over the years, many people have incorporated The Waiter Rule into their lives. For some, it helps them decide whether a potential romantic partner is worth pursuing. Brazilian model Adriana Lima, for one, is a firm believer. We mentioned Anthony Bourdain in our intro, and he is known as a man who had a way with words. He once said, “If you’re a cheap tipper or rude to your server, you are dead to me. You are lower than whale feces.”

#7 $10 Would Have Been Preferred Share icon When I worked at Chili's, a customer forgot their gun. I would’ve preferred $10, but I guess this will do. The customer came back and was mad that we confiscated it as the front door said no guns were allowed.



#8 We Got Slammed With These Orders Last Night, Only To Throw Them All Away Once We Closed. Busted Our Butts For Nothing Share icon

#9 Leaving Your Table Like This Share icon

Speaking of bad tippers, a recent study revealed that Gen Z people are at the top of the list among American diners. The statistics show that only 35% of young adults aged 18-26 tip their servers. In 2018, millennials had a reputation for being terrible tippers. Recent numbers, however, have shown improvement, with 50% of people aged 27-42 showing generosity in their gratuities.

#10 Some People Have Tempers. Thankfully, They Gave Us A Warning By Throwing Rocks At The Front Door First. By The Time The Rock Came Through The Window, We Were Already Away Share icon

#11 Blocking The Second Register With Your Service Dog At The Airport Share icon

#12 At First, I Thought This Guy With Two Birds At McDonald’s Was Really Cool. But Then, One Of The Birds Pooped On The Counter And Floor And He Did Absolutely Nothing To Clean It Up Share icon

Many would attest to the accuracy of The Waiter Rule, but if we want an actual statistic, we can look at the case of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. CNN published a report in 2017, around when Weinstein and the Me Too movement were the subject of news headlines. ADVERTISEMENT In the article, a former server from New York’s Tribeca Grill alleged that Weinstein would take lemons from his drink and hurl them at waitstaff if they served him the wrong beverage. “His sense of entitlement was like none other, the entire staff would cringe when he would come in,” another former employee claimed.

#13 Allergy List From Customer Share icon

#14 Free WiFi, Free Power, McDonald's Has It All. Bring Your Xbox And Your TV Share icon

#15 4 Customers Ordered $178 Worth Of Food, Ate About Half Of It, And Left This Mess For Us To Clean Up Share icon

If you work in the food service industry, keeping calm and poised should be the number one priority when dealing with a rude customer. According to the Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts, it makes you appear authoritative without seeming intimidating. If you made an honest mistake, apologizing and offering a solution may be necessary. Saying the customer’s name makes them feel heard and cared for, and the solution may appease them. But overall, it wouldn’t be wise to leave the situation unattended. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A "Customer" Decided To Use The Wine Menu As A Doodle Pad With A Sharpie Share icon

#17 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong Share icon

#18 Workers Are Not Seen As People By Many Customers Share icon

Now, let’s hear from you, readers. What is your opinion on people who mistreat waitstaff and act unbecomingly in restaurants? Do you agree with the Waiter Rule? Comment below!

#19 The Big Family Behind Us At The Food Court Left Like This Share icon

#20 Some Woman At The Coffee Shop Has Her Bare Feet On A Chair Share icon

#21 I Live In Server Hell. Why Would Someone Leave This On The Plate? Share icon A friend of mine is a waiter, and someone left a used tampon on their plate tonight...



#22 Wearing A Towel To The Buffet And You're Not On A Cruise Share icon

#23 Sir, This Is A Restaurant Share icon

#24 Lady Ordered A Burger And Gave This To Her Server To Show The Chef Share icon

#25 Somebody Just Ordered This. I Work At A Golf Course Restaurant And Deal With A Lot Of Geriatrics. They Outdid Themselves Today Share icon

#26 I Have To Pay For Food? One Star Share icon

#27 The Absolute State Of This KFC I Went To During White Night Share icon

#28 Fellow Bartender Sent Me This. Apparently, They Had A Really Disgruntled Guest Share icon

#29 These Terrible Customers Share icon

#30 People That Won’t Tip Because Essential Workers Have To Wear Masks Share icon

#31 An Older Picture When I Was A Server And These People Got Salads With Everything On The Side Share icon

#32 These People In Oklahoma Show Up To Twin Peaks With An Assault Rifles Share icon

#33 Somebody Shot Up My Local McDonald's Share icon

#34 Customer Came Into The Restaurant And Gave The Waiters This Allergy List. The First One Isn't Even An Allergy. It's Just Pickiness Share icon

#35 Someone Ate A Pack Of Raw Mussels They Got From The Grocery Store And Left All The Shells At The Bakery Cafe Share icon

#36 A Regular Customer Today Exclaimed Loudly How Much Food I Was Eating "Oh My God! That's So Much Food" Share icon What I had was one egg, bacon, and cheese on a bagel with a side of a small eggplant.

She comes in every day to my workplace and always makes unnecessary comments as loudly as she can. She’s incredibly judgmental. It’s infuriating for me because not only have I struggled with ED when I was younger, I have a potential IBD. Because of the IBD, I don’t eat that often. And very rarely a full meal. I hardly have an appetite. Ever.

I’ve been suffering from depression for the past few days, and I was doing well this morning until she said, “Oh my god! How can you eat all that?! I could never eat all of that!” I turned red and mumbled something along the lines of “I only eat once a day.” She said, “But still!” I eventually ended up moving away from her. I almost cried.

On the bright side, I did eat all of it, and it was tasty.



#37 How This Person Left A Tip Share icon

#38 I Went To My Local McDonald's Tonight As A Customer. I Went Upstairs To Find Somewhere To Sit And Saw This. I Hate People Share icon

#39 Not The Tip She Was Expecting Share icon "Thank you for excellent service today. You're a good waitress.

Here's your tip:

The woman's place is in the home. Your place is in the home. It even says so in the Bible. You may think that you're contributing to your household by coming into work, but you're not. While you're in here "working," this is the reason your husband must see another woman on his way home from a long day at his work. Because you should be home taking care of the household duties. You may think what you are doing "working" is right. It is really essentially a disgrace to his manhood and to the American family. So instead of coming to your "job" and looking for handouts to feed your family, how about going home and cleaning your house and cooking a hot meal for your husband and children, the way your husband and God intended. And help make America great again. Praying for families and our nation."



#40 Breakfast At McDonald's Share icon

#41 At Anchorage Brewing Company In Alaska. Those People Said, "What? Seagulls Poop Here," When I Confronted Them Share icon

#42 This Guy Taking Up An Entire Table In The Coffee Shop Where I Work To Livestream. Playing Heavy Metal Music Out Loud And Cussing Up A Storm. Oh, And He Didn't Even Order A Drink Share icon

#43 This Nasty Guy Cutting And Leaving His Nails At A Costco Food Court Table Share icon

#44 Well, She Is A Cheap Date And Will Never Say No Share icon

#45 A True Gentleman Share icon

#46 It's The Feet For Me Share icon

#47 Some Guy Got Mad Because He Was Told He Had To Pay For His Shots That He Ordered. Makes Fellow Veterans Look Bad Share icon I went to my favorite sports bar after work for some drinks with a coworker. He had a call that was taking too long, so I said I’d meet him there. While at the bar, I overheard the people next to us talk about the military and told them I was a veteran myself. Everything was cool, telling stories of our experiences and everything for about an hour. After a while, I asked him if he wanted a shot of Jameson, and he obliged. I usually buy shots for the bartenders too because they are awesome, and we all took it, and it was great.

He then proceeded to say, "That wasn't good! Get us another, but make it a double!" We drank the double shot, and he said he was going to the bathroom, and then we saw him sneak around the whole restaurant to walk out as fast as he could. The bartender confronted him outside, and he started to argue. She made him pay for the shots he took, and this is how he showed his appreciation for her hospitality.



#48 People Amaze Me, But Not In A Good Way. Long Story Short, 6 A.M. And 3 Drunk Dudes That Couldn't Pay For A Meal Share icon

#49 An Intentionally Bad Write-Up From A Large Following Influencer Because Of Our Refusal To Accept Their Collaboration Is Unprofessional, And A Such Hostile Manner Can Simply Ruin Businesses Share icon I want to step up because we felt threatened by this media influencer. I want to give a voice to my Asian community that it is ok to say no and turn down any promotional offers. Have no fear to stand up and defend yourself.



#50 Kids Giving Bad Reviews Share icon

#51 60 Frappuccino's With No Tip For 279 Dollars Share icon

#52 Someone Tried This Earlier Today Share icon

#53 I Work In A Restaurant. Yesterday Some Punk Wrote A Bunch Of Profanities On The Bathroom Wall Which I Had To Clean Up. I Came Back Today To Find This Share icon

#54 A Kids' Menu One Of The Servers Pulled Out Of The Trash The Other Day Share icon

#55 I Experienced One Of Those Crazy Drinks For The First Time. I Work At A Local Cafe, And This Order Came In. It's A Blended Espresso Drink, And Let Me Tell You, I Was Floored Share icon I have never seen anything like this before. I called to confirm that it was intentional and got scolded by the customer for questioning their beloved beverage choice.



#56 Party Of 35 Asked For Separate Checks Share icon

#57 The Audacity. A Customer Brought A Recipe Of The Cocktail And Asked Us To Make It Share icon

#58 I Represent To You "The Eggless Omelette" Share icon

#59 Customer Left Her Baby's Dirty Diaper On The Table Share icon What confuses me is that I never saw her use the restroom the entire time she was dining. She likely kept it with her before, but it confuses me even more that she never even thought once to toss it in a trash can outside before she arrived.



#60 My Coworker’s Shift Ended, So I Took Over One Of Their Tables. Customer Did Not Like This And Left A Negative Tip Share icon They tried to write, "Services weren't good. Waitresses changed without notifying us."



#61 I Know Customers Can Get Mad At Being Charged For Extra Sauces, But This Lady Got Like 20+ Sauces And Was Surprised To Be Charged A Few Extra Bucks For Them Share icon

#62 Confident One Star Review Share icon

#63 People Like That Are Absolute Trash Share icon

#64 On A Post About Tipping Servers Share icon

#65 I Hate Kids And Their Inattentive Parents Share icon This kid could not sit still. We have a bookshelf, and mom got them a book at the start, but they could not stay at the table the whole time. I offered a coloring sheet and crayons, but that didn't help either. Good thing they were on the patio and not running around the restaurant, but the parents never got up at all to help. And then they left this.



#66 Kid Next To Our Table Was Constantly Yelling And Shrieking. His Mother Just Kept Giving Him Noodles On The Table For Him To Eat And Play, Leaving A Mess Share icon

#67 At The BWI Airport. Rude Couple Knocked Their Plate Off Table While Leaving And Didn’t Pick It Up Share icon The couple in the booth next to us was being rude to the servers during breakfast. It got worse when they were leaving and accidentally pushed their plate onto the floor, stopped to look at it, and then just kept walking. The staff was all lovely and efficient this morning, so I don’t know what the problem was besides them just being trashy.



#68 This Isn't Your Home. Why Are People Like This? They Even Left A Jacket Share icon

#69 We Received A "Very Generous" Tip Today Share icon

#70 20+ Years, And This Is The First One I've Gotten Sent To The Line. "Worchester" Share icon

#71 Teens In Lobby Put This Order In And Then Left Share icon

#72 A Coworker Was In An Accident A While Ago. Apparently It Disgusts Customers Share icon

#73 Kids These Days. Good Thing My Manager Voided It Share icon

#74 Not Even Trying Anymore Share icon

#75 This Is Why I, As A Restaurant Host, Hate Kids And The Parents Who Enable Them. This Is Just The Floor. I Had Already Cleaned The Table, The Chairs, And The Shattered Plate Share icon

#76 Here’s My Friend’s Paycheck. She’s A Server At Restaurant. Servers 100% Rely On Tips Share icon

#77 No Need To Pay For Ice Share icon

#78 How A Taco Bell Table Was Left. Early 20s Couple. I’m Ashamed To Be In The Same Age Bracket As Them Share icon

#79 People Not Picking Their Trash From Self-Service Restaurants Share icon

#80 Apparently It Was My Turn To Be Left A Stupid Note. Note The "Fix Your Attitude" Scratched Out In The Corner Share icon

#81 A Grown Man Sneezed About 40 Times Within A Few Minutes Without Covering His Mouth. This Is The Aftermath Share icon

#82 Leaving Your Used Bandage For Your Server To Clean Up During A Pandemic Share icon

#83 When I Was An Employee, I Used To Hate This. Why Are Customers So Lazy? Share icon I took this photo today at my local McDonald's. There's actually a rubbish bin to the upper right, just out of frame. A walk of about five feet. Yet still, customers leave their stuff all over the place.



#84 What A Lovely Way To End My Shift. A Couple Came In At Last Call, Manager Made The Decision To Stay Open Later For Them And Serve Share icon 30 or so minutes after they finished eating, I told them I was doing my last call for bar. They said they were good, so I dropped the check. 5 minutes later, the guy asked my barback for one more margarita. Against my good judgment, I went ahead and made it in hopes of a good tip. They sat there with the check in front of them for another 30 minutes before finally closing out. As they got up to leave, I said thanks and have a good night. They completely ignored me and walked out. This was why.



#85 5 Minutes Before Closing. It's The Sides In Small Font That Get To Me. I'm The Only Guy In The Kitchen At This Point Share icon

#86 Couple Showed Up At Restaurant With Special Requirements For The Order Share icon

#87 Got A $0.04 Tip Today Share icon

#88 Trashy Customers Share icon

#89 The List Of Allergies A Table Handed Us On New Year's Eve. The Set Menu Was Surf & Turf Share icon

#90 First 1-Star Review After 2 Years And 200+ Ratings. This Hurts. Is My Response Acceptable? Share icon

#91 I Hate "It's Their Job" People, Especially Slobs Share icon

#92 Starting At A New Place Soon, Glad To Know The Owner Puts Rude Customers In Their Place Share icon

#93 Just Gotta Love Our Customers. Right? Share icon

#94 This Tip Share icon

#95 I Served That Night And Got $12 Taken Out Of My Tipshare For This Tab. I Literally Paid To Serve This Table For 2 Hours Share icon

#96 Anyone Else Have Entitled Customers Wanting To Treat Their Cafe As A Public Space? Also, We Are Not Inside A University But Are Close To One Share icon Every place in the area has signs for no outside food or drink. We also sell lots of food at our cafe, so we want people to buy our food and not come here and eat food from elsewhere.



#97 Lazy McDonald's Customers Leaving Their Trash And Not Even Finishing Their Meal Share icon

#98 Is Calling Customers "Hun" Weird? Share icon

#99 I Hate These People. As The Owner's Son, I Get Extremely Angry When People Write These Notes And Not Directly Bring Them Up To The Manager Share icon We are a Japanese restaurant in a city of 30,000. This person can't expect all people to tolerate the spice of regular wasabi. It might not be traditional, but other customers can't tolerate that kind of heat. What angers me the most is the "no personality." Our staff is mostly Chinese, foreign-born, and this person expects our staff to be more friendly when they really only know basic restaurant English. That's like telling a baby to run when it hasn't even learned to walk. Is it just me, or this woman's expectations are too high?



