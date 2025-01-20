ADVERTISEMENT

Nice to meet you, Hungry. I’m Dad. You better catch the refrigerator, I heard it was running! And I’ve got a great joke to tell you about pizza, but let me just warn you, it’s pretty cheesy!

Whether you aggressively roll your eyes every time you hear a dad joke or you can’t help but giggle, there’s a good chance they remind you of how much you love your old man. And since dads are always ready to brighten our days with corny jokes, they deserve to have some humor made just for them too. We took a trip to The Dad Father on Instagram and gathered some of their most relatable memes down below. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that hit you right in the funny bone!