Nice to meet you, Hungry. I’m Dad. You better catch the refrigerator, I heard it was running! And I’ve got a great joke to tell you about pizza, but let me just warn you, it’s pretty cheesy!

Whether you aggressively roll your eyes every time you hear a dad joke or you can’t help but giggle, there’s a good chance they remind you of how much you love your old man. And since dads are always ready to brighten our days with corny jokes, they deserve to have some humor made just for them too. We took a trip to The Dad Father on Instagram and gathered some of their most relatable memes down below. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that hit you right in the funny bone!

#1

A meme showing a cartoon character with a silly face pressed against glass, capturing the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

thedad.father Report

    #2

    A playful meme depicting dad struggles, showing a woman lying on the mattress edge.

    thedad.father Report

    #3

    Funny meme about dad's struggles with having a second kid, comparing it to restarting a video game with less health.

    Thedad_father Report

    #4

    A bowl of apples with bites taken out, humorously illustrating the daily struggles of a dad.

    Thedad_father Report

    #5

    Funny meme about dad life: "I'll do dry January when my kids do quiet January" from fiveoclockmommy.

    thedad.father Report

    #6

    A cartoon character humorously switching off a light, capturing dad struggles.

    Thedad_father Report

    #7

    Funny meme depicting animated characters in a humorous dad situation about waking up early.

    Thedad_father Report

    #8

    A funny dad meme featuring a toy bear with an exposed belly, amusingly looking in a mirror.

    Thedad_father Report

    #9

    Elderly man smiling with text above saying, "Nah, man. Parenting is pretty easy." Represents the daily joys and struggles of dads.

    thedad.father Report

    #10

    A tired-looking dad at a party with confetti, humorously reflecting on parenting challenges.

    Thedad_father Report

    #11

    A dad meme showing two figures, one reading slowly, humorously reflecting bedtime struggles.

    Thedad_father Report

    #12

    Funny meme of dad's daily struggles: toddler claims innocence with a cheeky expression, referencing another persona.

    thedad.father Report

    #13

    Kids wearing Halloween masks, sitting by a bed, embodying the daily joys and struggles of being a dad with humor.

    Thedad_father Report

    #14

    Cartoon dad using binoculars with kids, humorously illustrating daily joys and struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #15

    Dad holding a family-size chips bag in the bathroom, humorously illustrating dad life struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #16

    Funny meme of a duck covered in grass, resembling a dad's daily joys and struggles with kids.

    Thedad_father Report

    #17

    A dad humor meme: man splashed by car with text "Me", car with text "My toddler taking a bath".

    thedad.father Report

    #18

    Dad meme humor: A sketch of a man's head with "Hop little bunnies, HOP HOP HOP" text in the brain area.

    Thedad_father Report

    #19

    Maggie Simpson humorously representing funny dad struggles in four different activities.

    Thedad_father Report

    #20

    Unfinished sandwich meme humorously captures the daily struggles of a dad.

    Thedad_father Report

    #21

    Icy steps with a railing covered in snow, humorously depicting the daily struggles of being a dad.

    Thedad_father Report

    #22

    Funny meme of a smiling cartoon plane flying above a chaotic scene, illustrating the struggles of a dad leaving for work.

    thedad.father Report

    #23

    A dad holding up a sock with holes, capturing the daily struggles in a humorous way.

    Thedad_father Report

    #24

    Alien meme humorously depicts dad struggles when kids interrupt rest.

    Thedad_father Report

    #25

    A dad's joyful and then shocked reaction to a toddler learning to walk, illustrating parenting humor.

    thedad.father Report

    #26

    Dad humor meme with shape-sorting toys and a funny real-life scenario of a mattress being loaded into a car.

    Thedad_father Report

    #27

    A dad meme displaying kids screaming at a table with a colorful clown mascot in a fast food setting.

    Thedad_father Report

    #28

    A dad humor meme with a Muppet character looking surprised with wild red hair.

    thedad.father Report

    #29

    Dad humor meme showing a man in a theater surrounded by kids, capturing the joys and struggles of a dad.

    Thedad_father Report

    #30

    Poorly wrapped Christmas gift with cartoon characters, illustrating the humorous struggles of a dad.

    Thedad_father Report

    #31

    Man sitting at a table with a humorous sign about arguing, capturing the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #32

    Funny meme highlighting the daily joys and struggles of a dad, featuring humorous tweets about parenting challenges.

    thedad.father Report

    #33

    Dad meme about cooking rule humor featuring funny dialogue with a 4-year-old.

    thedad.father Report

    #34

    Funny meme comparing a toddler's calm family photo behavior with their chaotic energy at home.

    thedad.father Report

    #35

    Elephants sleeping, humorously representing the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #36

    Tweet by The Dad Father humorously highlights the daily joys and struggles of a dad with interrupted sleep.

    thedad.father Report

    #37

    Dad humor meme with a joking New Year's ticket reading "Stay home and do nothing," representing dad struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #38

    Cartoon woman pulling down Ursula mask, caption about daughters; funny dad meme depicting daily joys and struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #39

    Funny meme illustrating a dad's shift from doting parent to practical advisor over 10 years.

    thedad.father Report

    #40

    Dad enjoying Halloween candy alone while kids sleep, surrounded by colorful treat-filled pumpkin buckets.

    thedad.father Report

    #41

    Dad in car with kids separated by dividers to avoid fighting, humorously depicting dad struggles and joys.

    thedad.father Report

    #42

    Cartoon dad sleeping on the couch in a funny meme, illustrating the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #43

    Sign with humorous message about the daily joys and struggles of being a dad: "I was normal three kids ago."

    thedad.father Report

    #44

    A dad joke meme about parenting, suggesting taking away kids' chargers instead of electronics for punishment.

    thedad.father Report

    #45

    Toddler wearing one pink Croc shoe and a red polka dot dress, capturing typical dad struggles humor.

    thedad.father Report

    #46

    Child in a hotdog and Michael Myers costume holding a knife, humorously capturing the joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #47

    Funny dad meme about a conversation with a 4-year-old son interpreting the phrase "kick rocks" literally.

    thedad.father Report

    #48

    A funny meme highlighting a dad's daily joy as his kids play peacefully for 15 seconds.

    thedad.father Report

    #49

    A funny dad meme about kids eating chicken tenders in exotic places.

    thedad.father Report

    #50

    A large rock humorously placed on a car seat, showcasing the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #51

    Dad joke meme featuring a sketch of a carriage, humorously implying the pun on "horse-drawn" art.

    thedad.father Report

    #52

    Child humorously wearing oversized flip-flops, embodying dad's daily joys and struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #53

    A meme of a cat resting its paw over a line, humorously symbolizing the daily struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #54

    A meme of Pepe the Frog holding a banana like a phone, humorously representing dad struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #55

    Car window decal humorously relates to the daily joys and struggles of a dad, reading "Not drunk just passing snacks to my kids."

    thedad.father Report

    #56

    Funny dad meme showing a rhino stopped with a startled bird on its back, captioned about toddlers reacting to sudden stops.

    thedad.father Report

    #57

    Funny meme about a dad's daily struggle returning home after a long shift, highlighting the joys of fatherhood.

    thedad.father Report

    #58

    A humorous dad meme featuring a confused man outdoors with the caption, "I don't know, man."

    thedad.father Report

    #59

    A dad meme showing a man's amused face reacting to a toddler's food preference joke.

    thedad.father Report

    #60

    A funny dad meme with an exaggerated classical art expression reacting to a kitchen mishap.

    thedad.father Report

    #61

    Penguin mimicking a toddler flexing muscles, capturing the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #62

    A dad wearing a baseball jersey humorously pulls back a glove from a player, relating to the daily joys and struggles of fatherhood.

    thedad.father Report

    #63

    Humorous dad meme about parenting advice, replacing a phrase with a polite suggestion.

    thedad.father Report

    #64

    Dad joyfully riding kids' tricycle indoors, surrounded by Christmas decorations and elves.

    thedad.father Report

    #65

    Dory from Finding Nemo depicts the funny struggles of a dad trying to remember important details.

    thedad.father Report

    #66

    A toddler reacts comically to bath time, embodying the daily joys and struggles of a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #67

    A humorous dad meme about belief in Santa and the Dallas Cowboys.

    thedad.father Report

    #68

    Dad preparing a baby bottle in the car while humorous caption suggests child's caution about being short-changed, funny dad meme.

    thedad.father Report

    #69

    Dad meme showing a man hugging a crying child, humorously depicting parenting struggles.

    thedad.father Report

    #70

    Spider-Man presenting dad memes on stage, screen reads "Dove chocolate tastes way better than their soap."

    thedad.father Report

    #71

    Dad in frustration, raising his head and hands, captures the daily joys and struggles with kids in a funny meme.

    thedad.father Report

    #72

    Kids watching Paw Patrol on TV, providing daily joys and struggles for a dad.

    thedad.father Report

    #73

    Animated donkey looking up humorously, captioned with a dad joke about a toddler and a fridge.

    thedad.father Report

    #74

    "Dad meme of cousins looking mischievous, referencing family gatherings and humorous fatherly struggles."

    thedad.father Report

    #75

    Dad meme about family thankfulness, with a child humorously mentioning "Skibidi Toilet."

    thedad.father Report

    #76

    Dad struggles portrayed in a funny meme about jokingly seeing a wolf.

    thedad.father Report

    #77

    Funny dad meme featuring a dragon-like character sitting by the water, humorously capturing the struggles of parenting.

    thedad.father Report

    #78

    SpongeBob grinning mischievously inside a fridge, illustrating the funny struggles of a dad with a toddler.

    thedad.father Report

    #79

    Funny meme about the daily joys and struggles of a dad, featuring a tweet on sibling relationships.

    thedad.father Report

