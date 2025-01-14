ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast world of Instagram, where creativity knows no bounds, one artist has managed to capture the hearts of cat lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Meet mj.majcha, the mastermind behind adorable cat illustrations that bring joy to over 430,000 followers. Known for her playful, heartwarming style, Majcha’s drawings have become a weekly dose of happiness for her ever-growing community.

Whether you’re a feline fan or simply someone who loves a touch of charm in their feed, Majcha’s art promises to whisk you away into a world of laughter, coziness, and undeniable cuteness.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | buymeacoffee.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Sleepy Strawberry Cat"

Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, featuring a calico cat sleeping in a pot next to strawberries and flowers.

mj.majcha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

https://www.boredpanda.com/cute-cat-art-mjmajcha/
RELATED:
    #2

    "Rainy Day"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha under an umbrella with raindrops on a brown background.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Bath Time Kitty"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, relaxing in a sink with a rubber duck and soap bottle nearby.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    "Mocha Kitty"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha in a cup surrounded by winter-themed cookies and pinecones.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    "Snow Angel"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha featuring a black kitten nestled in fluffy white bubbles.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    "Clovers Cat"

    Adorable cat drawing by Mj.majcha lying on a bed of clovers with a serene expression.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Bread Cat"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha in a bowl with a rolling pin and bread, showcasing adorable feline art.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    "Cat’s Tea Cup"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha featuring a black and white kitten adorably curled up in a floral teacup.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Teddy’s Cat"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha showing a white cat cuddling a teddy bear, surrounded by yarn balls and pillow.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    "Sleepy Cat With Blanket"

    Sleeping cat in a cute drawing by Mj.majcha, under a blanket with a book and coffee.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Sleepy Chubby Cat"

    Adorable cat drawing by Mj.majcha showing a chubby cat sleeping on a pillow.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    "Cat’s Window"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, resting contently on a windowsill with flowers, creating an adorable scene.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    "Sleepy Flowers Kitten"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, featuring a calico cat hugging a pot of purple flowers.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    "Hot Chocolate Kitty"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha of a fluffy brown cat with a book and coffee on a beige background.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Decorating Cookies"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, featuring a gray cat with cookies and candy canes around it.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "Chef Cat"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha featuring a cat in a chef hat with a cake and milk on a table.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    "Elf’s Work Day"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha with elves decorating it for Christmas, wearing red hats and green outfits.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    "Lazy Monday"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha, black and white kitten stretching with heart-shaped spots.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Garden Cat And Flower Duck"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha featuring a cat in a flower hat with a bird, surrounded by daisies.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    "Best Friend"

    Cute cat drawing by Mj.majcha featuring two cats with a teddy bear on a pink checkered blanket.

    mj.majcha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!