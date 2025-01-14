Many responses involve the usual juvenile behavior at a college party. However, some stories had enough shock value that may either disgust you or make you ask out loud, “What were they thinking??”

Today’s list has a little bit of both. Recently, a Reddit user asked , “What's the craziest dare you did or have seen someone do in a game of Truth or Dare?”

Dares are usually done in good fun. However, some people can take things to the extreme. They either end up having a legendary story to tell the grandkids or one of the biggest regrets they will have to live with.

#1 We were at the dorms and dared our friend who had just gotten accepted to a culinary school (not even taken a lesson yet), to make us a fancy dinner with the dorm room appliances (toaster oven, george foreman grill, hotplate).



He got up and left. We assumed it was because he was tired of us always making fun of him wanting to be an Iron Chef — he watched it all the time.



Nope, his a*s came back with groceries and made us a f*****g short rib dish that I still think about to this day. And this was 22 years ago.

RELATED:

#2 Drunk truth or dare jenga in college, girl pulled a piece that the dare was "prank call your parents." It was like 3am and she called them and only repeated the phrase "peace in the middle east" over and over until they hung up. But then they showed up at the dorms the next day to take her home thinking she was either on d***s or had snapped. Small town, super religious family, so "i was drunk and it was funny" wasnt flying with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 A buddy I was living with once told me it is impossible to walk more than 100,000 steps in a day. I called b******t, he dared me to prove him wrong Welp, I did the math and it is roughly 52 ish miles with how tall I am. Bought a pedometer, and set out at 3 am and walked from Lemon Grove California to Poway. I finished around 11pm and got an Uber back, woke his a*s up and showed him the proof.



Never tell me what I can't do



EDIT: Really appreciate the John Locke comments. I had to look him up. For those of you saying "why didn't you do a round trip?" Within 12 hours of him saying I couldn't do it, I was already walking to prove him wrong. Didn't really map it out, just kept heading in a general direction.

#4 It was only "crazy" in context but: My two-faced "friend" dared the guy I liked (who she also liked) to kiss the prettiest girl there (she got the idea after seeing "The Perks of Being A Wallflower" 🙄) and I'm sure her logic was that my dude wasn't going to choose me because we were super close friends and he didn't want to make it awkward.



However, unbeknownst to her, he and I had just started dating, we just hadn't told anyone. So he just looked at me, smiled mischiviously and went in for a full kiss with tongue with me that shocked everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Land Shark: At party, strip naked, get carried in plank position above the heads of 4 guys with a frisbee clenched between a*s cheeks to look like shark fin while everyone sings Baby Shark song….

#6 Not super crazy at the time but I knew a kid who snorted a line of crushed up gravel which was mostly quartz once.. Didn't think too much of it at the time but later in life I learned about silicosis and immediately had flashbacks to that kid directly inhaling bits of silica... I wonder how he's going from time to time.

#7 College.



Landed on a fraternity (the group is co-ed, but we still call it a fraternity) brother of mine, and it was "Dare- make out with (the guy next to you)". They started making out like a gay p*rno.



Turns out they were both gay and sat next to each other hoping for that one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A friend pooped in a golf course hole. We were teens and it was late at night. We were all dying of laughter thinking of the first golfer the next day grabbing his ball out the hole. Even the girls were crying from laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In 6th grade, my girlfriend dared me to kiss her best friend. I went for it, and she got angry, saying it was a test - and I failed.

#10 I know a 21-year-old girl who was on a break from her 21 year-old boyfriend (not broken up, but on a break). She was also really mad at him.



Her s**t stirring best friend dared her to give her bf’s 18yo brother head…and she did. They were both pretty drunk when it happened.



She took a picture of it and sent it to the boyfriend.



For some reason, she thought this would merely upset him, not spell the end of their relationship.



He ended up cropping his brother‘s face out, printing it out, making copies and leaving them all over their lecture hall right before class.



It was very ugly, obviously.



**EDIT:** the person who took/sent the picture was the girlfriend giving the bj, not her friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Teens in shop class during school hours dared a less popular kid to snort a line of Ajax Cleaner. They set up a thick line and he did it in one go. I honestly thought I just witnessed a crime. He survived but I imagine he did himself some damage.

#12 17 year old me in high school. Yes, this was in Florida. My friend (let’s call him Dan) decided he was going to be a professional stunt man in the future. Dan insisted he knew the proper technique to be hit by a car and “take zero damage.” He knew I had a beater truck so the chance of any damage to the vehicle was minimal.



Long story short, he sprained his wrist and bruised his shoulder getting hit in the school parking lot. I still have the recording (no I’ll never share it) and I really don’t understand how he didn’t break his neck, thank god. 2 years later he asked me to try again and completely shattered my windshield.



Edit: f*** it. Here’s the link: https://imgur.com/a/1MYCCUZ



Edit 2: I got permission. Here’s the first hit: https://imgur.com/a/Fwn0WdX.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 One of the kids I went to school with was dared to drink a can of used oil in shop class. No one thought he actually would.



He was both hospitalized and kicked out of the tech school at the end of his junior year of high school. His senior year, he had to make up ALL of the credits he was otherwise excused from because he did not complete 3 full years of his program at said tech school.



To his credit, he did actually graduate on time.

#14 19yr old Australian football player Sam Ballard ate a slug at a party on a dare and contracted Rat Lungworm disease.



In a coma 420 days.

Woke up fully paralysed and had to be fed through a tube.

Died 8 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Jump an electric fence and ride a cow. She made it over the fence and ended up like shin deep in cow s**t, she never even made it to the cow bc her uggs got super stuck in all the cow manure.

#16 Friends and I were playing poker - if you lose a hand you take a truth or dare.





I ended up losing my hand after going all in and took a dare. As extra punishment for the crushing loss I had to eat one of my friend's very hot homegrown chilis, get naked and run two blocks down to the nearby grass oval, do a lap there, and run back up into his apartment.





The nude part was fine since it was late at night and only a few cars passed. The worst part was actually running after eating such a spicy chili. Each breath I took while running was f*****g HELL because of how much it burned; like fanning a fire to get it roaring hot.





I was jogging, tears in my eyes. One hand holding my c**k, the other wiping my tears away, all while crying. Never doing that again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Someone got dared to poop off the roof of a building.



Some serious s**t went down.

#18 I saw a guy drink a glass of everyone’s saliva at the party. He clearly didn’t know how to lose.

#19 In the very early 2000's, "P**s on that cop car parked outside."



No securicams, no cops on site, just a parked car, they did it.

#20 Dared a guy to stick his whole arm in a chemical toilet on a greyhound bus. Elbow down was stained blue.

#21 9th grade. Standard hormonal teens just doing dumb teen s**t. Kiss him, touch her b**b, flash us for 2 seconds, slap his a*s, etc. One of the girls decides to just go all in and dares one of the more wild guys to f**k his water bottle.



He says sure. If they can get him hard. Girls flash him. Naturally, he gets hard... with his soft d**k already in the water bottle. He begins to try to f**k it and finds it's stuck. The girls think it's funny, the guys understand the severity of the situation. He begins to sob. Like, hysterical, "ARE THEY GOING TO HAVE TO CUT MY D**K OFF?!" sobbing. This was pre-cell days (barely) so I ran to the nearest classroom because of course this was happening on school grounds, explain to a teacher what was going on. 911 was called. Lots of people got suspended. Me and one other kid dodged a bullet by being the "responsible" ones by running for help so we didn't get in any trouble. But his d**k stayed attached and he immediately changed from one of the school f**karounds to an incredibly devout church goer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Small town living. Raced a couple of buddies butt naked down main street at about 2am. Our clothes were on the finish line.

#23 Not really in a game of truth or dare but I once had a friend in high school who I told I could squirt milk (any liquid but milk is white so easier to see) out of my eyes one day during lunch. He smuggled his milk into biology class a few days later and dared me to do it before the teacher had gotten there (the bell hadn’t rung yet.) Now the process in which this is done is you breath the milk into your nose until you feel it in the back of your throat. If you have a glass you can make a seal with your mouth and kind of hide that your using your nose, also you really need to fill both nostrils so out of a school milk bottle I had to do it one nostril at a time and couldn’t hide how it was working. Also this takes a bit of time because you have to overcome an instinctive panic of drowning while filling air cavities with liquid. So the bell rang and the teacher arrived when I was still on nostril 1 and he waited to see what was going on and I sat there and finished and plugged my nose and squirted/cried all the milk out of my eyes. Then I got in trouble. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My senior year in HS, in art class, it always kind of quiet and me and him were like the local jesters providing commentary for the class to laugh too, for weeks my boy kept daring me to "Chug a 20oz non stop, chug a 64 oz non stop, chug X" (And this was of soda, I was 17)...so one day he says "Chug a 2litre of orange crush without stopping", so we waited a week or so and came into 6th period, after a week, a bunch of random kids came into class to see this happen...my art teacher was like "WTF is this! Why is everyone here?"



So long story short....I finish the 2 liter....without stopping, I slam it down, people cheer...and then like 10 seconds later it hit me....thankfully I was right next to a huge trash bin, I vomited ALLLLLOFDAT out, through my mouth, nose, eyes, anywhere it could come out of. I still dont drink orange soda to this day lol. I did the dare though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Once on deployment while on a ship saw a sgt get dared to f**k a jar of peanut butter. He kept his word and went into the bathroom got hard then ran out naked and did the deed infront of everyone then did a lap around the berthing.

#26 I went to Catholic school for high school. I grew up in the hood and was not at all like the kids that went there. I played football and was good enough to where the QB liked me. He invited me to a party he was having. This is freshman year, by the way.



He said it was a farm party... my dumb a*s showed up in overalls and boots. Dude, when I tell you I saw more d***s in this kids' house than Charlie Sheens' urine test. It was a PHARM party. Pharmacy party! Kids brought d***s from home, parents' prescriptions, and s**t. One kid there dared one of the cheerleaders to down some random a*s pills with vodka...



I dipped outta there so fast right then and there. I wanted no part of that s**t. I've seen what being an accomplice can do to a person's future. Apparently, she jumped on the poker table, stripped naked, and collapsed. She went to the ER (shocker, right?). She got her stomach pumped, came back to school a week later or so later, and just acted like it was a normal Monday.



Rich white kids are a different breed...

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Full nude for the rest of the time of the party and it was early in the night.

#28 So not exactly a game of truth or dare but used to work in commercial diving, and one day we had a job at a sewage treatment plant, sure enough- diving in poo.





Well me (civilian) by buddy (marine) and our other coworker (Navy, former BUDS, medically discharged from being injured) were trying to figure out who was diving and who was tending.





Me and my marine buddy definitely didn't want to dive in sewage and BUDS guy still very much had that sort of headstrong macho personality.





So we go up to him and say "Hey (guy) bet you're too much of a b***h to dive in that s**t"





To which he responded "f**k you guys I'll dive in that s**t"





And he did. Guess he showed us lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My buddy was a pilot and had a goldfish named Maverick in an aquarium. We were drunk and he bet me $20 I wouldn't eat it.



I held it up and dropped it in live and swallowed. He sobered up real fast and cried.



I felt like an a*****e.

#30 I was at a summer camp in Maine in the early 2000s of maybe a hundred teens? We had just had breakfast of pancakes and the leftovers had to of been thrown out for the birds to eat.



While walking out of the main door dining hall, a seagull was very awkwardly flying, in obvious trouble/distress as it collided with the side of the building. It rolled around on the ground and threw up a pancake just about whole! A guy picks it up and immediately a bunch of us are emptying our pockets totaling like $8-12 bucks daring him to eat the pancake.



With out thinking friggin guy eats the pancake whole, no syrup. Dude collected his money and prob used it later for burgers and or drinks at a little corner ice cream grille in town.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Playing group truth or dare at a hostel. Dared a guy to climb on the roof naked and make goat noises. Bro did it. It was good.

#32 One roommate dared her other roommate to send her crush a saucy pic. After we agreed on an appropriately inappropriate pic, he freaked out and ghosted her.

#33 Some Russian kid named Denis in high-school, paid me 100 bucks to jump in a frozen river in an Alberta January. I got hypothermia. He paid up. Life goes on.

#34 Finally a place to share my story.



A friend of mine in high school was doing a medic volunteering program and they have just practiced taking blood. He would walk around school with equipment taking blood asking if anyone would volunteer to allow him to practice. Of course everyone declined.



One day we play a truth or dare game in school and someone dares me to allow him to take blood from me. I agree. He connected the little tube thing but as blood started flowing out he freaked out and couldn’t close some cap that he needed. I freaked out and started running around the school with blood coming out of me and I yanked the tube from my arm.



Teenagers have no sense of logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Had an old coworker who's first born was the product of a game of truth or dare. .

#36 In highschool a guy who hates gum was dared to either chew gum or give himself a swirly, his only protest was, "man I just peed in there.".

#37 On the way back from our 8th grade class trip we stopped at a mall for lunch and were given an hour of free time. This one kid was wearing a sweater with a duck on it, and we found it so funny that we dared him to hold up a jewelry store with a water gun (an obvious see through plastic one). The lady at the counter didn't find it as amusing as the rest of us, and we were immediately escorted out of the mall by security.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 A month or so after 9/11, a few friends and I were driving back to a military post. We dared the driver to say the word "bomb" as we went through the gates. Well, we get to the gate, and he turns to the gate guard, and with the deadest stare, says "bomb." I have never seen someone get so quickly ripped out of a car window and thrown to the ground. He got arrested, and we spent a couple of hours in detainment. Core memory for life.

#39 High school drunk around a campfire. Someone dated a guy to burn his initials into his arm with a red hit stick. D.B. Has to be scarred on his bicep to this day. It smelled bad when he did it is all I remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 School trip to British Columbia in the rainforest. Some guy was dared to lick a banana slug

He did so and proceeded to be sick and barfing for a couple days.

#41 Early in my US Navy days I was doing grunt work in the kitchen washing dishes. For those who know it's called 'Cranking' and I was down in the Chiefs mess. Small group of 5-6 of us, one day I got dared to drink a gravy boat of honey. Slurped the entire thing down while giggling at the reactions I was getting. Should be noted I was 17 at the time and ate 4-5 thousand calories a day and still was only about 160 pounds. I'm not sure if I'm proud of this one or just remember it fondly for freaking out my peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Okay, so this one time during Truth or Dare at a party, my friend got dared to swap clothes with the guy sitting next to her like, full outfit swap. She was in a dress, and he was in jeans and a hoodie. They actually did it! She came back wearing his baggy clothes and he was awkwardly sitting there in her sparkly dress, trying not to trip over his feet. The best part? He totally rocked it, and we all agreed he should’ve kept the dress.

#43 My wife and I were subletting a place for summer break back in college and played truth or dare with our temporary roommate and her boyfriend. We were all absolutely smashed. I got dared to let roomie's boyfriend text whatever he wanted to someone in my contact list. Somehow I actually said yes. He texted someone, then deleted the text, so I had no idea what he said or to whom.



I woke up the next day, hungover as hell and find a text from my ex-girlfriend that just said "What?!"



I didn't even remember the dare at that moment, the night before was pretty hazy and I didn't give it much thought.



Apparently the guy found the first female name in my contacts and texted "I love you".

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A Girl i barely knew got dared to show me her b**bs in the Bedroom of the Birthday host. The host of the Party was my best friend, who was already asleep on the couch next to the dining table where we were playing. He blacked out before we started the game.



I went in the bedroom first, laying upright in bed like a king. She comes in right after and just undresses completely. I never thought that would happen but was going with it, as i had a little crush on her the whole night anyway.



After what felt like 10 minutes or so, we heard the other friends leave, so we went with the flow and had sex.



Like 20 minutes later, best friend on the couch decided it was time for him to switch sleeping spots and caught us mid act. Grabbed the blanket which fell to the floor and went back on his couch, not saying a word.



I got the high five from him the next morning.

Good times!



Still my best friend today :).

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Girl I knew dared her friend to kiss me, then got mad at both of us for it (apparently she had a crush on me).

#46 I was 23 at the time and at a party some other college aged guys set up. They got this deck of dares and this guy pulls the "Strip and run outside" card. By the way, it's -20F (-28C) out there. So he gets up, immediately sheds his clothes, runs outside. and sticks his f*****g d**k to the window. Of course, there's some metal bits on the window because it's kinda old. Yes, his d**k stuck to a metal piece. I've never thought about the how nor do I want to know but that was kind of a funny call to 911 after we got some blankets on him as he was stuck outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 After commercial fishing season in Bristol bay, AK, went to Katmai national park (bear park where you can tune into the video cam and see the bears at the river eating fish) other deckhand did the “what are the odds?” Game where if you guess the number then the person has to do the dare. Dare was: run butt naked into the river outside of the lodge and swim into the lake. I guessed 1-20, number 17, buddy guessed the number. S**t. ihaveto.jpg. Strip naked, run into lake, swim out, run back to my clothes. Katmai park ranger lady watched me do the whole thing, and then bought me a drink.

#48 I bet a mate $1 to swallow a $1 coin. He was thoroughly pissed when I told him I had already paid up but he would have to wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Ate like 5 habanero peppers. Previously had only had something like jalapeño level spicy. It was a bad time. And a worse time coming out the other end.

#50 Freshman year in high school finish a freshly opened Binaca breath spray bottle while everyone in class cheered me on. Skin in my mouth was peeling off for at least a week but got see my first pierced b**b after so that was cool.

#51 I was at work, I'm a line cook, we were all just daring eachother to do random stupid s**t for half the night because we had nothing to do and it wasn't busy at all.



Once we started to get busy though, we stopped and got back to work but I jokingly dared the new guy to drink the chicken juice... I was totally joking but he did it anyway, stupid kid. He called out sick for like a week and a half, couldn't stop s******g.



Salmonella is a b***h.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 It's not really crazy but a buddy dared the two women to swap bikini tops. Basically, a 2 for 1 dare.

#53 In college, saw someone get dared to drink bong water at a party and he puked right after lmao.

#54 A girl licked whipped cream off another girl’s tits on a dare during a naked hot tub truth or dare game just last week. It was a good night. .

#55 I took off my shirt, made a dessert platter on my chest and gave one of my friends fiancee a sexy dance. She laughed, he immediately went to bed as soon as I stopped dancing at him.



I won the game!

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 At a house party back in high school, a kid ate an earth worm on a dare. The worst part is he chewed it, like a lot. Nobody specified that part.

#57 In 8th grade my friends and I dug some mysterious shriveled orange thing (we believed to be a carrot) out of the ice in the schoolyard and I was dared to eat it. I did. It was disgusting- like gross frozen rot, and I'm pretty sure it was a really old bell pepper slice, not a carrot.

#58 I once got challenged to lick someone's spit.



Then I got mono.

#59 I got dared to streak into a random house party down the street from my ex-girlfriends spot. It was about 2am. I took my clothes off, walked through the door and directly into the kitchen then did a little jump and yelled out ta-da!. I was met with a ton of angry faces. They proceeded to chase me. I ran into my girlfriends SUV with her in it. They broke all the windows to the car, beat the c**p out me and my girlfriend. (I even got stabbed). I later found out that it was a house party with Asian Crips. (Asian gang in California).

ADVERTISEMENT