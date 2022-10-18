Enjoy our list of dares at your next party, and make sure to tell us which one you found it most difficult to perform. We hope they will also inspire you to come up with more creative dares to ask your friends and that everyone has a good time.

Remember that dares must be safe, both physically and emotionally. They shouldn’t embarrass your friends or put them in harm’s way. Some things may seem funny while they are in your head, but once they become real, you may find that it is not as much fun as you imagined.

The not so fun part is that if you play it often with the same circle of friends (and we get it, it’s fun and you feel comfortable playing with certain people), you soon run out of truth or dare questions that haven’t been used like a thousand times. In this article we showed you a collection of truth questions, but today let us introduce new dares to give your friends that will add a spark to the game.

Everybody knows how to play truth or dare. This is probably the most popular game to play at a party when the pizza is already gone but you still have too much energy to just sit and watch a movie. Truth or dare is the best opportunity to say and do all the things you wouldn’t in other circumstances but that are still somehow fun.

#1 Call a stranger and tell them a secret.

#2 Walk outside and tell the first person you see that you want to marry them.

#3 Silently do the macarena.

#4 Call a delivery number and tell them you love them.

#5 Show everyone your search history for the past week.

#6 Express your favorite color without naming it.

#7 Sing your favorite song in the tune of “Happy Birthday”.

#8 Call the 3rd contact on your phone and sing them 30 seconds of a song that the group chooses.

#9 Let the rest of the group DM someone from your Instagram account.

#10 Talk in a different accent for the next round.

#11 Text someone using only your nose.

#12 For the rest of the game, wear a hat that you make out of tinfoil.

#13 Be blindfolded and let someone feed you something.

#14 Call a random number and tell them, "Do you know who I am?"

#15 Tell a joke until it makes everyone laugh.

#16 Call a super fancy restaurant and try to make a reservation under the name of Jennifer Aniston.

#17 Do whatever someone wants for the rest of the day.

#18 Call your crush up and ask him out.

#19 Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone.

#20 Confess something that you’ve never told your friends before.

#21 Sing/shout the YMCA out of the window, at the top of your voice.

#22 You have two minutes… create the best, short, snappy poem, to sum up the night. Poetry not quite for you? Then a rap will also do!

#23 Phone a friend’s mom, and ask if they will adopt you.

#24 Call a random person and tell them that you want to break up.

#25 Show us your hidden talent that's very weird.

#26 Do your best impression of someone in the room and keep going until someone correctly guesses who it is.

#27 Eat a single spaghetti like in Lady and the Tramp with the person to your left.

#28 Type with your eyes closed and send whatever you have typed for someone chosen by friend group.

#29 Sing your national language in any foreign accent.

#30 Choose a person in the group and say what annoys you about them.

#31 Walk up to an old lady on the street and tell her you’re her grandson.

#32 Tell your crush you’re over them.

#33 Delete your Instagram and don’t use it for 5 days.

#34 Try applying makeup without looking into the mirror.

#35 Hand over your phone to one of your besties, and let them send one text to anyone from your contacts.

#36 Stand in front of a mirror and start talking with yourself.

#37 Go to a nearby street and tell passerby people that you are hungry.

#38 Knock on your neighbors door with an empty glass and ask them for a glass of water.

#39 Read out the last 5 text messages you sent, to the last 5 people you spoke to.

#40 Do a 2 minute impression of the person to your right.

#41 Do an impression of a celebrity… and keep going with it until the group guess who you are.

#42 Post the oldest selfie on your phone, onto your Instagram story.

#43 Call your crush and explain the rules of monopoly to him/her.

#44 Make up a rap about pizza and koalas.

#45 Do one thing you're afraid of.

#46 Text someone randomly and tell them about your worst habit.

#47 Call a random number and try to flirt with the person who picks up.

#48 Draw a temporary marker moustache and go to the store with it.

#49 Order a pizza and pay the delivery guy in all small coins.

#50 Tell the group in detail about your first kiss.

#51 Call your mother and tell her “You Know!” and wait to see if she cracks and tells you her secret.

#52 Throw an ice cube under your shirt and hold still for 30 seconds.

#53 Fill up your mouth with water and sing a song until someone from the group guesses the song.

#54 Write a Facebook post about your feelings and make it super long and dramatic.

#55 Call 5 different people and talk to them in 5 different accents.

#56 Take a walk down the street alone and talk to yourself.

#57 Set your crush’s picture as your FB profile picture.

#58 Continuously talk for 3 minutes without stopping.

#59 Exchange a clothing item with the player on your right.

#60 One by one, make up a title for each player’s movie about their life.

#61 Tell your mom how much you are sad about not having a boyfriend or girlfriend.

#62 Sing a 30 second solo of a song of your choice.

#63 Try to drink a glass of water without using your hands.

#64 Sing instead of speaking for the next two rounds of the game.

#65 Walk outside and tell the next person you see, that you love them.

#66 Post a really long and serious Facebook status confessing your love for chocolate. The more comical you make it, the better!

#67 Go on Instagram Live and read the back of a shampoo bottle. Finish by saying “…Interesting!” And give no explanation other than that!

#68 Let your friends pose you in a funny position and stay like that until the next round.

#69 Go outside and dance like a cowboy.

#70 Eat a teaspoon of either mustard, soy sauce or hot sauce.

#71 Eat a bite out of a sandwich made from each person choosing one ingredient to put on the sandwich.

#72 Hold hands with the person next to you.

#73 Put a picture of your elbow on socials and caption it "my favorite part of my body."

#74 Let the person to your right take an ugly picture of you. And then let them send that to your crush.

#75 Mix all the leftovers in the refrigerator together and then take a bite.

#76 Go outside and yell as loud as you can.

#77 Jump up and down and sing a song at the same time.

#78 Call your parents in a very panicked voice.

#79 Take a shot of pickle juice.

#80 Serenade the person next to you.

#81 Change your relationship status on Facebook to 'Divorced.'

#82 Fill your mouth with juice, and try not to laugh as everyone in the group tells a joke.

#83 Open the window and scream to the top of your lungs how much you love your mother.

#84 Let the person on your right take an ugly picture of you and your double chin and post it on IG with the caption, “I don’t leave the house without my double chin.”

#85 Go to your neighbors and ask if they would adopt you.

#86 Mimic the way the person on your right walks.

#87 Call a friend and pick a serious fight with them.

#88 Tell your girlfriend that your friends don’t like her so you can’t be with her anymore.

#89 Break a raw egg on your forehead.

#90 Cite a poem without opening your mouth.

#91 Eat half a lemon and don’t make faces.

#92 Ask someone from the group out on a real date.

#93 Cut bangs.

#94 Close your mouth and your nose: try to pronounce the letter 'A' for 10 seconds.

#95 Ring your neighbor’s doorbell and randomly ask for a cup of sugar in full Bollywood style.

#96 Belly dance or do the moonwalk in front of everyone.

#97 Share an old picture from your FB album on your current timeline.

#98 Hug a person in the room.

#99 Call your crush’s mom and tell her that you like her daughter/son.

#100 Sing a romantic song.

#101 Balance a spoon on your nose for a few seconds.

#102 Give a foot massage to the person to your right.

#103 Take a silly selfie and send it to a random person.

#104 Tell everyone your most embarrassing story to date.

#105 Talk to a broom as if it was your biggest crush, and try to chat them up.

#106 Let the group give you a different hairstyle.

#107 Make every person in the group smile… And keep going until every single person has cracked a smile.

#108 Attempt to do a magic trick.

#109 Spin around 20 times then try to walk straight.

#110 Sell a piece of trash to someone in your group, using your best salesmanship.

#111 Call a super fancy restaurant and try to make a reservation under the name of someone famous. Even try to speak like them and see if you’re still able to get the booking.

#112 Let the person sitting next to you, brush your teeth.

#113 Eat a teaspoon of the spiciest thing you have in the kitchen.

#114 Read the ingredients list on a packet of food, as seductively as you can.

#115 Make a facemask out of wet toilet roll, then take a picture and post it on socials, claiming it’s the “next big thing for revitalizing your skin!”.

#116 Do a model runway walk outside on the sidewalk.

#117 Make a hand puppet by drawing a face on your hand, and use your hand to say what you want to say.

#118 Go outside and try to summon the rain.

#119 Get into a debate with a wall.

#120 Stand in the back yard and yell at the top of your lungs, “nooooo! I was adopted!”.

#121 Call the library and ask if they carry a dictionary that translates British to American.

#122 Pick someone in the group and let them slap you in the face.

#123 Post something embarrassing on social media.

#124 Film one prank video and post it on social media.

#125 Share the most embarrassing photo you have as a child.

#126 Remove your socks with your teeth.

#127 Until the next round, talk super loud, like nobody can hear you.

#128 Eat a spoonful of wasabi.

#129 Let everyone look through your bag.

#130 Put your tongue out and cite a poem for at least 30 seconds.

#131 Go out and hug 5 trees, each for 30 seconds.

#132 Reveal the color of your boxers.

#133 Reveal to the group the number of days you have lasted without a shower.

#134 Drink 3 big cups of water without stopping.

#135 Color one of your front teeth black, take a selfie and set it as your profile picture.

#136 Pretend as if you are underwater for a few minutes.

#137 Eat a piece of fruit without using your hands.

#138 Pick an animal (anything other than a household pet) and act it out, until your friends guess what it is.

#139 Moonwalk everywhere you go for the rest of the game.

#140 Eat a raw vegetable of your friends choosing.

#141 Attempt to breakdance to music for one minute.

#142 Howl out the window like a wolf.

#143 Spin an imaginary hula hoop around your waist for the rest of the round.

#144 Build your own pillow fort then sit in it for the next round.

#145 You must ask the group for permission to use the bathroom for the rest of the night.

#146 Try to hold your breath for one minute.

#147 Open Facebook, go to the account of the first person you see, and like every post on their wall going back a full year.

#148 Eat a raw potato.

#149 Put as much popcorn in your mouth as possible without chewing and only start chewing when it’s full.

#150 Brush the hair of the person in front of you until it’s your turn again.

#151 Pick up something from the trash and hold it in your hands for the rest of the game.

#152 Bite a soap.

#153 Lick the bottom of your shoe.

#154 Brush your teeth with your best friend’s toothbrush.

#155 Let one of the guys in the group put lipstick on your lips and leave it for the rest of the game.

#156 Do 20 pushups.

#157 Lay on the floor for the rest of the game.

#158 Go back and forth under the table until it’s your turn again.

#159 Try eating a snack without using your hands.

#160 Exchange clothes with your bestie for the next 3 rounds.

#161 Scroll through your Facebook/Instagram feed and stop at random. Whoever’s post you land on – comment a 10 sentence paragraph on their post.

#162 Run out of the front door, do 10 leaping jumps, then shout “I believe I can fly!” and run back inside.

#163 Scoff as many snacks as you can fit in your mouth, all in one go.

#164 Grab a snack and chew as loud as you can or grab a drink and slurp ridiculously loud.

#165 Stand up and sing your National Anthem, with a completely straight face.

#166 Draw a moustache on your face (with something washable like eyeliner) and keep it on for the rest of the game.

#167 Dance with no music for one minute… and really go for it!

#168 Take a selfie with a toilet and post it on socials.

#169 Eat a mouthful of crackers and then try and whistle.

#170 Sing like an opera singer.

#171 Lay on the floor and act like a piece of frying bacon.

#172 Act like a crazy chicken for 30-seconds.

#173 Let the person to your right braid your hair.

#174 Explain who your celebrity crush is and why.

#175 Let the person to your right put duct tape on any part of your body they choose and rip it off.