ADVERTISEMENT

Susie Esse is a talented comic artist and illustrator based in Sydney, Australia, whose charming and quirky drawings captivate audiences worldwide. Her newest comics feature relatable conversations between herself and her brain, highlighting everyday thoughts and humorous inner dialogues. Raised by cats in the wilderness, Susie’s love for animals, especially her late cat Penny, shines through in many of her works, adding a playful and relatable touch to her art.

Upon receiving the invitation to share her comics here on Bored Panda, the artist delighted us with her response: "Ohhhhhhhhohohohoh! This comic is literally me scrolling on Bored Panda!! Seriously, I have to ban myself sometimes because I just can't stop. Now the circle is complete. It's like a MEMECEPTION." We are more than happy to share Susie's charming and humorous comics with our readers!

More info: Instagram | susieesse.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Susie grew up in Brisbane and currently resides in Sydney, Australia. "I'm a millennial who grew up drawing the original 151 Pokémon and reading Garfield," she shared with Bored Panda.

When asked what inspired her to use comics to illustrate her life and thoughts, the artist replied that she likes to use comics because they force her to distill a story, feeling, or joke down to its simplest form. "Just the essentials. I take my sprawling thoughts and spend days mulling over the best way to get my point across in as few panels as possible."
#2

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mark Twain said "I've had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened". Then he died.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you change your mind, I'm the first in line Honey, I'm still free Take a chance on me If you need m.........CURSE YOU ABBA!!!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Reflecting on what she hopes her audience takes away from her comics, Susie explained that her primary goal is for people to feel seen and understood. "Everybody just wants to feel seen," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Discussing how social media, particularly Instagram, has influenced her journey as an artist, Susie shared her insights on the impact of posting her comics online. "Posting my art online forces me to be less precious about my art. People will see it and have their own personal connection or interpretation about it that I have no control over. Most people tag me but some might share it without tagging me or translate it into a different language in a way that changes the meaning completely. People assimilate the art into their own narrative that I, the artist, am not a part of. But if you want to put art into the world that's just something you have to accept. If people are having a personal connection to the art then I guess it means I'm doing it right."

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sc882s avatar
tana
tana
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like my cat. i can actually hear her saying this

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

A lot of Susie's older comics feature her, as she described, soul-cat Penny, who unfortunately got sick and died last year. When that happened, the Instagram community became a balm for Susie. "Grieving a pet can be really lonely. No one outside your immediate household can ever really understand the loss. Posting comics about my grief connected me to other people grieving their beloved pets. I was taken aback by the outpouring of love and sadness. There are a lot of people out there hurting. We didn’t know each other’s pets, but we understood each other’s pain. It helped. It also encouraged me to tap into my authenticity. I would always get caught up trying to draw what I thought people wanted to see. As soon as I let my guard down, I noticed my engagement went up. People can always tell when you're being real."

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
bairdbelinda021 avatar
Serena Myers
Serena Myers
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nose bunts, and then the cat sneezes all over your face. Face covered in cat snot at 05:00. Nice!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Comics-Everyday-Life-Thoughts-Susie-Esse

susie_esse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!