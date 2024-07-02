ADVERTISEMENT

Susie Esse is a talented comic artist and illustrator based in Sydney, Australia, whose charming and quirky drawings captivate audiences worldwide. Her newest comics feature relatable conversations between herself and her brain, highlighting everyday thoughts and humorous inner dialogues. Raised by cats in the wilderness, Susie’s love for animals, especially her late cat Penny, shines through in many of her works, adding a playful and relatable touch to her art.

Upon receiving the invitation to share her comics here on Bored Panda, the artist delighted us with her response: "Ohhhhhhhhohohohoh! This comic is literally me scrolling on Bored Panda!! Seriously, I have to ban myself sometimes because I just can't stop. Now the circle is complete. It's like a MEMECEPTION." We are more than happy to share Susie's charming and humorous comics with our readers!

More info: Instagram | susieesse.com