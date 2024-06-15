ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard the age-old question: are humans inherently good or bad? That debate may never be settled, but there’s no denying the incredible acts of kindness happening all around us.

And some take it to a whole new level! Over on the subreddit r/chaoticgood, as the name suggests, users share good deeds done in playful, often unexpected ways. Think funny notes left in library books or flowers planted secretly in neglected park corners.

Below, you’ll find more of these wholesome moments and a chat with Brooke Tansley, author of Small Good Things.