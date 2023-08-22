It feels good to do good, so people find numerous ways to help others and spread kindness. Some, though, turn to somewhat unconventional ways to accomplish their good deeds, which results in what can only be called ‘Chaotic Good’.

Unsurprisingly, there’s an entire community dedicated to such instances, which has amassed over 200k members already. We have found some of the best examples of how wholesome they can be, shared by the ‘Chaotic Good’ subreddit, so scroll down to find them on the list below and make sure to upvote your favorites.