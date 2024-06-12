ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Sanna Kannisto makes sure the birds are the stars of a special stage when it comes to her work. This creative photographer brings birds into a studio, away from the wild, to focus on their beautiful details. Their bright feathers, delicate features, and unique personalities come to life under her camera, turning them into stunning works of art. By mixing her love for beauty with a scientific approach, Kannisto offers us a close, personal view of these birds.

For example, one of her images shows a vibrant pink bird perched delicately on a branch adorned with soft pink blossoms, while another features a sleek black bird resting on a branch with bright yellow flowers. A majestic bird of prey with speckled plumage stands confidently on a sturdy branch, and a small bird peeks through the buds of a bare branch, its curiosity captured perfectly. And well, if you wanna see more, then we suggest scrolling down!

More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram