ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Sanna Kannisto makes sure the birds are the stars of a special stage when it comes to her work. This creative photographer brings birds into a studio, away from the wild, to focus on their beautiful details. Their bright feathers, delicate features, and unique personalities come to life under her camera, turning them into stunning works of art. By mixing her love for beauty with a scientific approach, Kannisto offers us a close, personal view of these birds.

For example, one of her images shows a vibrant pink bird perched delicately on a branch adorned with soft pink blossoms, while another features a sleek black bird resting on a branch with bright yellow flowers. A majestic bird of prey with speckled plumage stands confidently on a sturdy branch, and a small bird peeks through the buds of a bare branch, its curiosity captured perfectly. And well, if you wanna see more, then we suggest scrolling down!

More info: sannakannisto.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet The Artistry And Science Behind Sanna Kannisto’s Bird Portraits

sanna_kannisto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!